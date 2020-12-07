Natural Gas: Patience, There Will Be A Long Opportunity Down The Road

So what this fundamental set-up tells us is that if the weather outlook all of a sudden flips bullish, the upside would be tremendous, especially considering a potential price drop to $2.15.

On a fundamental basis, despite the bearish outlook, the natural gas market is still ~2 Bcf/d undersupplied. Even if Jan-March turns out to be bearish, we have storage finishing at ~1.8 Tcf.

If this bearish outlook holds, it's possible for Jan contracts to hit $2.15/MMBtu, but this would present a very interesting area to go long.

Welcome to the have patience edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices are getting hit hard again today following even lower heating demand projections over the weekend.

Source: HFIRweather.com

The 10-15 day is now one-sidedly bearish.

Source: HFIRweather.com

Traders we survey believe that January contracts could fall to as low as $2.15 if this outlook continues. And so far, the 15-day trend does not appear to be relenting with the Alaska trough pattern holding strong.

Source: HFIRweather.com

It's worth a reminder here again. If Alaska is showing a blue pattern, it means that the East will likely be warmer than normal. So you want Alaska to have a ridge over it or yellow to red, that implies a higher potential for cold on the East.

As you can see, the outlook is not aligned with colder than normal forecast, and given this outlook, the market is buying into the idea that we will remain warmer than normal.

But given the natural gas fundamentals today, does it make sense for prices to fall to $2.15? No, but that's not how winter gas trading works. In winter gas trading, everything trades off of the weather model updates. So if the weather remains bearish, prices will trade down, and if the weather turns bullish, prices will trade up.

Despite the fact that we have much lower heating demand projected, our implied balance still shows a ~2 Bcf/d deficit.

And for those wondering, we have storage finishing March around ~1.42 Tcf. Even under the assumption that weather models remain bearish from January to March, we have storage finishing around ~1.8 Tcf. This is largely thanks to the fact that Lower 48 production has once again fallen below ~90 Bcf/d and LNG exports are firmly above ~11 Bcf/d.

So what this fundamental set-up tells us is that if the weather outlook all of a sudden flips bullish, the upside would be tremendous especially considering a potential price drop to $2.15.

Nonetheless, Mother Nature needs to cooperate, but for the patient trader, this could be one of the best opportunities going down the road. The key is to differentiate between a fake and real signal.

