With a current payout ratio of nearly 80%, the stock’s dividend looks highly unstable, and we think income investors should look for more secure areas to find reliable dividend payments.

Unfortunately, the company faces a series of challenges that could be exacerbated by an emerging health-conscious environment where consumers are concerned about potential respiratory effects of COVID-19.

Since 2017, Altria’s share prices have collapsed, and we are now seeing an incredible decline in value of more than -48.5%.

For many investors, the major concerns that are currently associated with Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) began to materialize in January 2020, which was after the company suffered a $4.1 billion loss on its Juul e-cigarette investment and faced an increase in legal scrutiny connected to the alarming consumer trends present in vaping amongst teenagers in the United States.

Of course, the fourth-quarter earnings losses that came in conjunction with these events preceded the COVID-19 trading period (which is an environment that has created its own set of concerns for the company). As we will discuss here, Altria’s negative trends in earnings continue to cast a shadow on this company, and the stock’s current payout ratio suggests that its dividend is in danger. When we combine all of this with a collapsing technical picture, it should be difficult for bullish investors to make a real argument to buy MO heading into 2021.

For the third-quarter period, Altria encountered losses of $952 million (which gives us an EPS figure of -$0.51). However, if we adjust for temporary costs, Altria’s earnings for the period did manage to beat analyst expectations (at $1.19 versus estimates calling for $1.15). Revenues for the company came in at $7.12 billion, with an adjusted revenue figure of $5.68 billion.

On the positive side of the story, it should be noted that these results also beat Wall Street estimates (calling for an adjusted revenue figure of $5.52 billion), and corporate guidance now indicates full-year earnings expectations of $4.30-4.38 per share for 2020:

However, these “better than expected” results have failed to inspire much confidence in the market at large. Specifically, shares of MO have fallen by nearly 20% this year, and this presents a very stark contrast with the S&P 500 (which is currently showing gains of nearly 14% at the time of writing).

Unfortunately, these trends have sent substantial warning signals because it stands to reason that Altria’s incredible dividend (of 8.6%) should be something that is highly attractive to income investors in this historically low yield environment.

In an effort to stop the bleeding, Altria’s CEO (Billy Gifford) made the following comments:

Altria continued to demonstrate its resilience during the third quarter while navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter, our tobacco businesses delivered strong financial performance once again and we continued to make progress against our 10-year Vision. Based on our year-to-date results and insight into an additional quarter of ABI earnings contributions, we’re narrowing our full-year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance by raising the lower end of the range. We now expect to deliver adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.30 to $4.38, representing a growth rate of 2% to 4% from an adjusted diluted EPS base of $4.21 in 2019.

However, in our view, what is most interesting about these comments from management is the general failure to mention the precarious nature of the stock’s dividend payment. Specifically, Altria’s payout ratio now stands on very unsteady terrain at nearly 80%, and this has given the stock a Dividend Safety rating of “F” under current conditions:

But, unfortunately, this lack of dividend security might not even be the worst part of the story for income investors. Since 2017, MO share prices have fallen by an incredible 48.5%, and this utter collapse in long-term valuations has seen almost nothing in terms of upward correction:

When we are looking at the price history shown above, it is important for investors to remember that this is a monthly chart. If we were looking at a shorter-term price history (i.e. an hourly chart or daily chart), it might not be so surprising to see such a stark trend reversal in the bearish direction.

However, the fact that this is happening on the broadest timeframes makes this activity much more significant, and this means it is highly unlikely that we will see share prices trending higher any time soon. In addition to this, we can see that the time period shown above has been characterized by long-term changes in the underlying trading volume activity that is associated with this stock.

Since 2008, Altria stock has encountered a clear decline in trading volume, and this is another factor that should be concerning for anyone bullish on MO. What this tells us is that generalized market interest in Altria has fallen to severely depressed levels over the last decade (or, really, the last 12 years), and the stock is now in jeopardy of “falling off the radar” for new income investors looking for market instruments that offer a secure dividend.

From a broader perspective, investors must understand that the company still faces a series of challenges that could be exacerbated by an emerging health-conscious environment where consumers might be concerned about the potential respiratory effects of COVID-19.

Smoking obviously poses an additional (and, perhaps, unnecessary) risk for people suffering from respiratory illnesses, and the “cloak of negativity” that has surrounded Altria’s main product lines since January 2020 suggests that the company is unlikely to emerge favorably in 2021 (even after an efficient COVID-19 vaccine is made readily available to the global population).

For all of these reasons, we maintain a strongly bearish view on the stock because further declines in share prices could easily erode any value that is associated with MO’s elevated dividend. In our view, an 8.5% dividend payout is simply not worth holding onto a stock that has very limited upside potential in this environment. With a current payout ratio of nearly 80%, Altria’s dividend looks highly unstable, and we think income investors should look for more secure areas to find reliable dividend payments.

