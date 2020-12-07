Major Market Shifts Happening Right Now And What They Mean For The Energy Landscape

We think the macro markets are signaling to us the beginning of the trend shift has just started. And like what our article alluded to, Incoming Oil Bull Market: Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees, there's a long road ahead of us (price recovery wise).

Internally speaking, energy sector has exhibited the price action that coincides with a more sustainable outperformance (unlike the one observed from May to June). Higher beta names have soundly outperformed lower beta names.

There are also major implications for value and energy stocks. Both the macro and micro winds suggest further outperformance ahead for value and energy stocks.

All the macro markets are suggesting faster demand recovery and inflation going forward.

Macro markets are on the move in December with major levels being broken for USD, interest rates, copper, and oil.

Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on Dec 3.

December started off with a big bang on the macro front. USD, interest rates, copper, and oil are all moving in tandem and in the direction to suggest that inflation is coming faster, much faster, than people anticipated.

It wasn't long ago that the market suggested additional fiscal stimulus as the driver for much higher inflation, but judging by the recent standstill on the stimulus talks, the market has looked past that, as an organic recovery in demand thanks in large part to three successful vaccine candidates will likely make recovery faster than stimulus.

First, we see this most evidently in the currency markets.

The breakdown below $91.78 for the Dollar Index was a pivotal one because it foreshadows a move to the 2018 lows of ~88. Coinciding with the dollar breakdown is the breakout in the euro.

But the amazing thing here is that it's not just the currency markets that are suggesting the incoming demand recovery/inflation increase. We are seeing it via copper, which is nicknamed Dr. Copper for its ability to predict economic growth.

Copper has broken out of a huge symmetrical triangle formation and surpassed even the 2018 highs. This clear break and strength suggest, in our view, that economic growth is likely to rebound faster than expected.

In addition to copper, interest rates are also reflecting the sentiment that inflation and growth are on the rise.

Note that several months ago, we noted that energy stocks performed especially well during 2018 when the inflation expectation index was materially outperforming. Well, we have the same situation again with TIP vs. IEF now back to pre-COVID highs.

And as you can see in the outlay above, it tells us that XOP should be significantly higher than where it is today based on the latest inflation expectation.

So now moving more into the equity realm, higher interest rates have also made the thesis that growth stocks should be trading at 30x P/E more unappealing. For those that are not familiar with that argument, the reasoning goes like this: it's better to own a stock like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with ~3% FCF yield than to invest in US 30-year Treasuries at 1.5%.

But as interest rates go up, the appeal for growth stocks worsen, which makes value stocks more appealing.

You can see this in the growth to value overlaid with the inverse 10-year interest rate chart.

Note that the divergence has started which should support the idea of value further outperforming growth.

Finally, the internal structure of the energy market is also starting to change. Low-beta energy stocks have materially underperformed higher-beta counterparts, which is usually a very positive confirmation that a bull market is underway for energy stocks.

And as you will note from this chart pattern above, it looks like a classic bubble chart pattern popping.

If this chart is real, we should see stellar outperformance in higher-beta names versus lower-beta names.

An example of a much higher-beta name would be Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) versus Exxon (NYSE:XOM). And if you look at the chart, they are very similar:

What this should tell you is to avoid lower-beta names and be positioned in higher-beta names.

What is the point of all these charts?

Energy markets can be driven by large and small themes making it incredibly difficult to predict. There are times the large macro themes are in direct conflict with the smaller themes making the timing aspect difficult.

But from our view today, both the large and small themes are all lining up in the same direction. A falling USD is bullish for commodities because it lowers the cost for emerging market countries. A falling USD also helps emerging market liquidity and credit flow.

A rising copper price indicates better-than-expected economic growth ahead and inflation expectations are rising, which means investors should be more positioned into inflation-hedged stocks like energy.

So the overwhelming theme is that you should be long energy stocks today. If you don't know where to start, Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) is a good place to start.

We think the macro markets are signaling to us the beginning of the trend shift has just started. And like what our weekend WCTW article alluded to, don't miss the trees for the forest, there's a long road ahead of us (price recovery wise).

HFI Research, #1 Energy Service For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! We are now offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short UUP.