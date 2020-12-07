The deal has been under strict scrutiny from anti-trust regulators across the world since this deal was announced.

Google's acquisition of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has been pending since November 2019, but it appears that regulators may give its stamp of approval as early as this week. On December 3rd, news broke that the European Commission was poised to provide its stamp of approval on Google's acquisition of FIT.

An article by Bloomberg on December 3rd broke and cited "people familiar with the discussions" who said that the deal could be approved as soon as next week. It appears the market is buying this news as FIT is only trading roughly $0.10 below the buyout price of $7.35.

The EU previously gave its reservations on such a tie-up, but Google has provided two rounds of concessions to assuage regulators' concerns. It appears that the second round did the trick, and this transaction should be approved in 2020.

If the EU gives its approval, the deal will need the Department of Justice to approve it as well so that will be the long-pole in the tent. Nonetheless, as I previously noted, the EU Commission and the DOJ seek to align their positions on pending acquisitions to "minimize conflicts and to promote a degree of convergence among nations." Therefore, I expect the DOJ to approve as well in short order.

On an aside, Google's CFO, Ruth Porat, had given the market guidance that the transaction should be completed in 2020. Officers of publicly traded companies rarely speak out regarding giving guidance unless they have a high degree of conviction since they can face liability with respect to providing the market with misleading statements. Although there are safe harbors for this type of statement, and it is difficult to prove a statement was knowingly misleading, it is yet another data point for investors to expect this deal to close in 2020.

Conclusion

I've been invested in FIT since 2017, and it was a scary position for certain periods of time, but I remained bullish and was lucky to add to my position during these scary times to average down my position. Investors who stayed invested alongside me faced some scary times as well, but, in the end, the patience paid off and the fruits of your labor will soon pay off.

