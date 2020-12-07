Solid preferred distributions on the back of positive FCF to equity and hefty balance.

Q3 2020 results are broadly consistent with my estimates. The share price hit my target price in November.

Key Takeaway

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) reported revenues of $42 million broadly consistent with my estimate of $43 million. Also, the company reported a $0.17 loss per share, which is mainly attributable to higher administrative expenses and a $6.8 million non-cash impairment charge ($0.08/share). Finally, DSX managed to end the quarter with a healthy cash balance of $90 million ($1.05/share). For the fourth quarter of 2020, I expect no material changes to the company's financial performance.

The yield of Series B (DSX.PB) tightened during the period. Specifically, as of December 4, 2020, the return of the company's preferred is at c. 9% (compared to c. 10% as of the end of June 30, 2020). Series B is defensively positioned on the back of the following arguments:

1. The 2021 free cash flows to equity (FCF) provide a cover of 1.5 times on the distributions.

2. Stress testing the available liquidity for a $4,000/day decline demonstrates the resilience of the distribution.

3. The company's chartering strategy favors stable cash flows and provides revenue visibility.

During the recent earnings release call, management reiterated its defensive approach to the capital allocation strategy. Also, management reckoned that 2022 is a challenging year from a refinancing standpoint. Specifically, the debt maturities for 2022 amount to $100 million. Management communicated that they will act proactively by commencing the refinancing process early in 2021.

In November, DSX equity currency met my target price ($1.77/share) set in July offering a 26% upside. Traditionally, the first quarter of the year is the weakest period for the dry bulk market. To that end, I expect no material movements in the share price. Looking forward, my updated target price for the company stands at $2.1/share on the back of a favorable 2021 dry bulk market.

Results broadly consistent with consensus - Q4 estimates guidance

Diana Shipping Inc. reported $42 million of time charter revenues which is broadly consistent with my estimate of $43 million. Also, the company announced a loss per share of $0.17/share above my estimate of $0.12/share primarily due to higher administrative expenses and a $6.8 million non-cash impairment charge.

Turning to the balance sheet, management reported a healthy cash balance of $90 million ($1.05/share) inclusive of restricted cash. Diana's loan obligations demand a minimum of $0.5 million per vessel to be held as restricted at all times. Hence, the company's restricted cash stands at $20 million. As a result, DSX's available cash is $70 million as of September 30, 2020.

Finally, the company sold the m/v Arethusa and signed a memorandum of agreement to sell the m/v Coronis and m/v Sideris GS. Upon the completion of the two sales, the fleet will consist of 38 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 12 Panamax).

My Q4 2020 estimates are presented in the table below:

Source: DSX Dashboard, Koyfin

Sustainable 2021 preferred distributions on the back of equity FCF and hefty cash balance

The chart is composed of the company's FCF to equity profile in 2020 and 2021. The projections are based on the latest fleet employment schedule and the following assumed charter rates:

Panamax average hire rate at $11,250/day and $11,700/day for Q4 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Capesize average hire rate at $13,750/day and $16,700/day for Q4 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Source: DSX Dashboard

The hefty cash balance of $90 million ($1.05/share) combined with the projected FCF provides strong coverage of Series B 9% dividend yield. Specifically, the FCF generation in 2021 covers 1.5 times the preferred equity distributions.

Still, it is worth highlighting that the additional factors that support the FCF are the following:

1. The sale of the m/v Coronis in December 2020, which will generate c. $7 million of fresh cash.

2. The sale of the m/v Sideris GS in January 2021, which will bring c. $11.5 million in the company.

Projected unrestricted liquidity remains positive throughout the period. In the chart below, I stress test the liquidity for a negative $2,000/day and $4,000/day movement in spot market rates. The sensitivity analysis starts in January 2021.

Each +/- $1,000/day change results in a +/-$9 million liquidity impact by end-December 2021, equivalent to $0.11/share.

As a result, all other things being equal, the dividend on Series B is defensively positioned.

Management focus on strengthening the balance sheet and 2022 debt refinancing

In the Q3 2020 earnings release call, management communicated their intention to sell old tonnage. Specifically, the company considers selling one to two vessels in the next quarter. Furthermore, management reiterated that any proceeds from new asset sales will be prioritized as follows:

1. Keeping the money on the balance sheet.

2. Buying back part of the 9.5% senior unsecured bond outstanding.

3. Buying back stock.

4. Buying vessels.

Management's defensive capital allocation strategy supports the FCF to equity and aims to maintain a hefty cash balance. As a result, the dividend on Series B is well protected.

Finally, the company has no loan maturities in 2021. However, the 2022 refinancing schedule demands c. $100 million. The good news is that the company can exercise the option to extend the repayment of the Nordea facility in 2023, which amounts to $42 million. Excluding this debt facility, the refinancing schedule requires $58 million. Management disclosed that will commence the refinancing process early in 2021.

It is worth highlighting that the future sale of vessels goes hand-in-hand with the refinancing strategy. As a result, I expect that management will prioritize the older, less-efficient vessels that serve as collateral against the facilities with a maturity date in 2022.

Conclusion

DSX reported results for the third quarter of 2020 broadly consistent with my estimate. Specifically, the company reported $42 million of revenues and a loss per share of $0.17/share. In addition, Diana managed to maintain its healthy cash position of $90 million (or $1.05/share). Finally, in November, the DSX equity currency met my target price set in July offering a 26% upside. My updated target price for the company stands at $2.1/share.

Turning to Series B, the disposal of the m/v Coronis and m/v Sideris GS will bring to the company c. $19 million further supporting the FCF to equity. I project an FCF coverage of 1.5 times on the preferred equity distribution for 2021. Finally, stress testing the company's cash position demonstrates that the dividend on Series B is well-protected.

Diana specific catalysts

1. DSX sells older tonnage on an EPS and NAV accretive basis.

2. DSX keeps any excess cash from operation to its balance sheet.

