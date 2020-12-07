Even though any Brexit-related issues can dent its profitability, I am bullish on the stock as a long-term investment.

The company has made moves to ensure that its operations are not impacted by a potential U.S.-China trade skirmish.

Herman Miller is like traditional soup - cheap to make, but takes time to cook and turn into a healthy and flavorful dish. The stock is available at a very compelling valuation.

It costs a lot of money to look this cheap. - Dolly Parton

Investing in Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is like making traditional soup - it's cheap to make, but takes time to cook and become flavorsome and delicious. MLHR, which is available at about $38 as of December 3, 2020, reports healthy profits and operating cash flows, and is available at cheap valuations. The company is likely to take advantage of the WFH demand until the pandemic lasts and then better its numbers once economic normalcy returns.

Another thing: Furniture stocks can be dark horses. While researching into the sector for The Lead-Lag Report in June 2020, I discovered that Wayfair (NYSE:W), the online furniture and home goods retailer, posted more than 100% returns on a year-to-date basis, outclassing even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)!

Two things struck me about MLHR: (1) If the company is doing well and is available at cheap valuations, why are growth and value investors not chasing it and driving it back to its previous highs? (2) Why didn't MLHR's momentum performance match Wayfair's?

I went through the numbers, and here is my take:

Restructuring China and U.K. Operations

In 2019, imports from China, largely of component parts and products manufactured by third parties, represented just about 5% of MLHR's consolidated cost of sales (Item #1, Risk Factors). Even if a trade or cold war were to erupt between the U.S. and China, the fallout will be too insignificant to impact the company's results.

Image Source: MLHR's SEC Filing

Despite the estimated low impact, the company has insulated itself from any possible fallout of a trade war or a cold war. In the quarter that ended on August 30, 2020 (Q1 2021), the company sold its office building in China and made a gain of about $3.4 million.

MLHR also is monitoring the U.K. market to guard itself against any unfavorable Brexit-related developments. Though the company's operations are largely insulated from any China-related issues, adverse BREXIT-related problems can slash its profitability.

In Q1 2021, the company reported revenues of about $627 million, of which $154 million, or 24.5%, were from international markets. Investors now need to forget about the China impact and focus on Brexit-related developments to estimate how things will work out for the company in the medium term.

Profitability and Goodwill Impairment

Image Source: MLHR's SEC Filings

Despite the COVID-19 disruption impacting its revenues, MLHR managed to better its profitability in Q1 2021. The company reported a gross profit ratio of about 40% as compared to 37% year over year. It implies that the company is now more efficiently controlling its manufacturing expenses.

The company also reported higher net earnings of $73 million in Q1 2021 as compared to $48 million year over year. Its net profit ratio rose to 11.65% as compared to 7% in the same period. The net earnings improved because MLHR slashed SG&A expenses in Q1 2021 by $25 million year over year.

MLHR also generated operating cash flows of $116 million in Q1 2021, which were higher than its net earnings of $73 million. It also repaid $265 million on its debt. Its long-term debt has reduced to $275 million as of Q1 2021 compared to $540 million as of Q1 2020 - another positive signal.

MLHR's goodwill works out to $359 million in a balance sheet of $1.92 billion - which is about 19% of the company's total assets. The company reviews goodwill and intangibles for impairment every year, or more frequently if required. In March 2020, the company recorded goodwill impairment charges of $88.8 million and $36.7 million for its Retail and Maharam Design Studio reporting units, respectively. The company estimates that the current estimated fair value of goodwill of all its other reporting units is higher than the carrying value, and therefore there is no need for any impairment. I believe that the company will be diligent enough when it comes to goodwill impairment.

Valuation

Image Source: MLHR's Valuation Sheet

Like traditional soup, MLHR is available at cheap valuations. As of December 3, 2020, its Forward Price/Earnings (GAAP) is a lowly 11.53 as compared to the sector median of 26.44. Also, its Forward EV/EBITDA of 8.13 is very low compared to the sector median of 12.93. What's even better is that this low EV/EBITDA ratio is not a false signal because it is backed up by healthy operating cash flows.

MLHR's Forward Price/Sales too is very low at 0.91 as compared to the sector median of 1.39.

Though its TTM Price/Book ratio is on par with the sector median, most of the other critical valuation metrics suggest that the stock is cheaply valued.

Summing Up

Valuation is a double-edged sword. A cheap valuation may make a stock look very attractive, but then the question that arises is: If it is so cheap, why aren't investors chasing it? Every investor is clued on to data analysis these days and it is difficult to believe that any investor will ignore compelling valuations.

Perhaps investors would rather chase tech stocks instead of old economy stocks.

In any case, I am bullish on MLHR because:

It has already absorbed any shock that may occur because of a U.S.-China trade standoff.

The company pays dividends regularly and is on track to declare a $0.61 dividend in the current TTM period, which works out to a 1.62% yield.

Though it may face Brexit-related issues, I am confident that the company will manage the fallout.

It is available at cheap valuations.

It generates healthy operating cash flows quarter over quarter.

It has managed the adverse impact of the COVID-19 disruption well and has turned the crisis into an opportunity by improving its profitability ratios.

The company has the potential to take advantage of the COVID-19-sparked WFH environment, and then cash in when economic normalcy returns and offices start filling up.

For these reasons, I am bullish on MLHR as a long-term investment.



