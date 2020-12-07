Ambarella has the potential to get acquired or outperform due to the strong growth in demand for chips that handle video processing and computer vision.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) recently broke out, and it appears possible that this is the start of a long-term melt-up for the AMBA shares. Ambarella is a semiconductor design company that makes chips used for video compression, image processing, and interpretation, or computer vision.

The company had a serious pop a few years back in a mania largely related to their use in GoPro cameras. Shares subsequently wallowed in a long-term trough from which they are only now reemerging. That prior mania created a significant amount of resistance, with so many holders apparently willing to exit at or near even, though years later.

Data by YCharts

Ambarella's chips are now being used for a growing number of applications and services within video security, driver assistance and autonomous driving systems, among others. Ambarella's system on chips are apparently among the best options for extracting data from video, and their applications should grow along with the proliferation of recording video streams that are likely to occur over the coming years.

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services recently announced a new 'Panorama' appliance and device software development kit to help enterprises add computer vision to on-premises cameras. Amazon lists Ambarella and Nvidia (NVDA) as initial partners building the ecosystem of hardware-accelerated machine learning/AI devices that will be AWS Panorama.

The Panorama Device SDK will support Nvidia's Jetson embedded AI computing platform and Ambarella's CV 2x computer vision product line. Fermi Wang, Ambarella's CEO commented that:

Ambarella is in mass production today with CVflow AI vision processors for the enterprise, embedded, and automotive markets. We’re excited to partner with AWS to enable the AWS Panorama service on next-generation smart cameras and embedded systems for our customers. The ability to effortlessly deploy computer vision applications to Ambarella SoC-powered devices in a secure, optimized fashion is a powerful tool that makes it possible for our customers to rapidly bring the next generation of AI-enabled products to market.”– Fermi Wang, CEO of Ambarella

I believe that Amazon's selection of Ambarella for computer vision use in industrial applications will essentially bless the technology. Moreover, if AWS' Panorama is successful, it should be a significant growing source of demand for Ambarella's technology.

(Source: Ambarella)

In any case, further design wins are probably much easier after Amazon decided they cannot do better. The potential for future supplementation of computer vision to existing security and industrial oversight systems will also drive adoption of such technology.

Strong reporting

Ambarella's last earnings report was additional evidence of the strong momentum the company appears to have. Though Ambarella's revenue was down 17% compared to the same quarter last year, it was better than expected. Similarly, the company reported EPS of $0.09, or four cents above estimates, on improving gross margins.

Most importantly, Ambarella provided guidance for revenue of $56-60 million in the current quarter, which is about 10-20% better than what was expected. If Ambarella can maintain its improved gross margins and continue to ramp revenue growth faster than is expected, shares are likely to be well received by the market in 2021.

If Ambarella's recent success in computer vision and automotive applications continues, it is also likely that analysts will have to scramble to increase price targets. Several Wall Street firms, including Rosenblatt, Roth, and Cowen, had already increased their targets after Ambarella beat on earnings.

I believe further revisions are probable within the quarter on the back of Amazon's selection of the chips for computer vision applications within AWS' Panorama. This looks like one of those situations where design awards could come piling in, followed by price target raises, followed by more awards, followed by further raises to price targets.

Risks

If history might rhyme with the future, there is the strong possibility that AMBA shares will undergo some sort of unreasonable spike upwards that becomes quite the spectacle, after which there is a fall. This process may already be underway, but if it is, I believe that it is just getting started. Despite this belief, it must also be recognized that returning to the 52-week low would result in a halving of one's investment.

The presumption of forthcoming beats, improved guidance, and increased price targets will be dependent upon a recovering market, where certain macro forces could end up prohibiting growth. For example, political relations between the U.S. and China could slow the production, distribution and adoption of new tech.

Conclusion

Even with the significant price appreciation seen thus far in 2020, Ambarella is still rather small in the world of semiconductors. The company now sports a market cap of just over $3 billion. I believe that this is valuation is too low, given the number of actual applications already underway for Ambarella's chips.

I believe a larger semi should acquire Ambarella, as that could be a likely source of future growth. Also, there is a probable emerging need for the specific engineering competency Ambarella has in order to integrate computer vision. There is likely to be a growing set of sub-markets for custom chips. The market for Ambarella's technology is likely to be strong this quarter and throughout 2021, as well as the reasonably foreseeable future. With that in mind, I believe current pricing will soon appear cheap, despite the recent vertical move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMBA, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.