We think CSCO provides an excellent opportunity for investors to gain tech exposure at a reasonable valuation, and the stock’s 3.26% dividend payout remains highly attractive in this low-yield environment.

However, we think these negative revenue trends are likely coming to an end because Cisco Systems may have entered a period of sustainable stabilization.

CSCO stock is rising even after its recent earnings release indicated revenue declines for the company for the fourth-straight quarter.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is currently moving higher, and the stock has increased by nearly 25% since October 29th. Most of this optimism seems to be fueled by the company's first-quarter earnings results, but there are a few elements of Cisco's most recent earnings report that suggest this optimism might be a bit premature.

Specifically, Cisco has experienced revenue declines for four consecutive quarters, and certain elements of weakness remain when we are looking at the company's core business activities. In spite of these deficiencies, we still believe that Cisco is still on the right path toward stronger profitability, and this could send the stock much higher relative to current price levels.

Looking at the numbers, our primary concern is the -9% revenue decline that characterized the company's first-quarter reporting period. During the period, Cisco generated revenues of $11.9 billion, which was a slight beat on the analyst expectations. However, we think that this "better-than-expected" aspect of Cisco's revenue performance misses the point to some extent.

During this period, Cisco's adjusted net income came in at $3.2 billion (which gives us an EPS figure of $0.76). Again, this figure beat analyst expectations ($0.70 per share) by a healthy margin, but these results also indicate an earnings decline of -11% for the company. At the very least, we think that income investors need to focus on the bigger picture here and remember that Cisco is still in a transition period that hasn't fully materialized in the bullish direction.

Of course, more than half of this revenue came from the segment devoted to networking hardware, switches, and routers. Fortunately, Cisco's infrastructure platforms still lead in this part of the market, but global competition is rising, and a generalized slowdown in data center upgrades has put pressure on the company's core business activities. Overall, Cisco saw annualized declines of -16% in this segment, and this is a problematic area that tech investors must continue to watch in the coming quarters.

On the positive side, the company's security segment has been the bright spot, and it's clear that Cisco's acquisition efforts have paid off handsomely in this arena. Revenues from this segment rose by 6% on an annualized basis, and these gains were fueled by strength in the company's cloud security platforms (Umbrella and Duo).

Fortunately, this is one area in which the pandemic employment environment might have actually aided Cisco in reaching its growth goals because the surging work-from-home trend has required businesses to use cloud-based systems for employees with remote access to company systems. Overall, this is a strong positive for Cisco's subscription revenues, and it should lead to better performances in the company's hardware/software bundles going forward.

Oftentimes, tech stocks are not considered to be a great source for dividend stocks. However, Cisco's long-term history shows continued strength as a stable income generator within the sector. As we can see, the stock's Dividend Safety and Dividend Security measures are both considered to be A- level, while the stock's attractive yield (3.26%) is considered to be even stronger (with an A level rating).

Fortunately, this positive outlook helps us to remove some of the stereotypical thinking that is generally associated with the technology space (and its perceived unwillingness to offer substantial dividend payments for shareholders). Going forward, these elevated ratings look sustainable because Cisco's dividend is equal to less than half the company's free flow figures from the last one-year period. Ultimately, this means that Cisco shouldn't have much difficulty raising its dividend payouts in the future.

Looking into that prospective future, we can see that Cisco expects to record an adjusted EPS figure of $0.74-0.76 during the fiscal second quarter, and this marked an improvement on Wall Street's prior estimates (calling for an adjusted EPS figure of $0.73). For this period, management sees revenue growth coming in at 0% to -2%, but this range is actually somewhat better than the -3% declines (EPS of $0.73, and revenues of $11.63 billion) indicated by the market's prior estimates.

As long as Cisco manages to achieve these results, we should see growth begin to surge (in both earnings and revenue) before the end of next year. If our bullish forecast is accurate, shares of CSCO stock look like a tremendous buying opportunity while they still trade with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 17.8x.

For a more comparative perspective, income investors must understand that this figure is not only cheaper than the industry averages (where the technology sector currently trades with an average price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4x) but it's also cheaper than the broader U.S. stock market (which trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4x).

Another factor that income investors should consider is the fact that new stimulus programs under a Biden administration could lead to a substantial increase in government orders, and Cisco is exactly the type of company that might benefit from these types of macroeconomic trend changes. Current expectations suggest potential declines in gross margin (on a quarterly basis), but management has indicated that operating margins should be helped by cost-cutting measures, and per-share earnings figures should also be aided by Cisco's plans to repurchase stock.

All of this suggests that we are currently in a period of stabilization for the company, and the stock remains relatively cheap after falling from prior highs above $48 per share. As a result, we think CSCO provides an excellent opportunity for income investors to gain tech exposure at a reasonable valuation, and the stock's 3.26% dividend payout remains highly attractive in this low-yield macroeconomic environment.

