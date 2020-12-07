The biggest advantage here is that the stock is trading well below that crucial 25x TTM earnings level that I identified as the tipping point for a price correction.

When I last covered Sturm, Ruger & Co. (NYSE:RGR) in my August 28 article titled Sturm, Ruger: The Perfect Storm Will Eventually Pass, I was neutral on the stock because of its then-current valuation level and other factors. At the time, the stock was trading at over $70, and my recommendation was to "get in at well under $70." That time has now come as the stock is a tad above $60, presenting a lucrative opportunity to invest in the firearms industry.

The biggest advantage here is that the stock is trading well below that crucial 25x TTM earnings level that I identified as the tipping point for a price correction. In the last article, here's what I pointed out:

Historically, almost every time the stock goes near or above the 25x TTM earnings multiple, the market inevitably corrects the stock price to bring the multiple back to under 20x, sometimes significantly so. The current TTM P/E ratio is already at 28x, having been corrected down from the mid-30s. The price could go higher still as demand continues to remain strong, but when demand levels fall back to normal, we could see that effect kick in again, potentially bringing the stock down to an 18x multiple, which would be in the vicinity of around $70.

What I did not expect, to be honest, was for that to happen so rapidly, and despite Q3-20 revenues coming in hot at nearly 55% over the prior period. The stock dropped from the then-current price of $72 down near the $60 level. There was a brief rally leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election and the Q3 earnings announcement the week before, but it failed to hold, dropping back to near $60.

It's actually surprising that the stock is now trading at around 13x forward earnings despite the fact that background checks, one of the key indicators of firearms sales in the United States, showed no signs of flagging in November.

A point of note: while the stock price might make it look as though the market considers the Biden-Harris win as a return to normalcy as far as gun ownership is concerned, that's not true at all. Since demand was still high - and growing - as of November 2020, it stands to reason that the downward pressure on the stock is coming from somewhere else.

I believe the key reason for this is that inventories are very close to historical lows, which could lead to supply issues over the fourth quarter and beyond. The gains from restarting new hires since July resulted in a 15% increase in production from Q2 to Q3 on a sequential basis, but sell-throughs are still under pressure from low inventory levels.

The other reason is a natural price correction after the initial run-up. However, the price overcorrected, save for the minor rally ahead of Election Day. This now presents investors with a potentially lucrative opportunity.

Valuation

While these factors could explain the depressed levels of the stock, they also indicate strong upside potential at the current price. TTM earnings as of the third quarter stand at $3.76, which gives the stock a TTM price to earnings ratio of around 16. The forward multiple is around 13 against an FY-20 adjusted earnings estimate of $4.50.

Historically, for the most part, the stock has been able to maintain a trailing earnings multiple of at least 18x, which gives it a current upside of more than 11%. After hitting all-time highs of over 35x, there was a sharp correction that I believe was disproportionate in comparison to historical fundamentals.

As such, that's a clear buy signal, but don't expect a sudden appreciation of the stock in the short term. Keep in mind that inventories could take a couple of quarters - most likely much longer - to return to normal levels. Per CEO Chris Killoy at the Q3 earnings call:

The incredible surge in demand, again, outstripped our production capacity during the third quarter. As a result, the combined inventories and our warehouses and at our distributors decreased 27,000 units. To put this in some context, this combined inventory is down over 300,000 units compared to the end of third quarter last year. Although we do not have comprehensive inventory data available at the retail level, the information available suggest that the retailer inventory of Ruger as well as most other firearms brands remains largely depleted.

The purchase of Marlin Firearms' assets, which closed on November 23, represents another upside for revenue growth but holds even greater value in terms of the brand. The addition of Marlin rifles to Ruger's line-up will add tremendous value to the Ruger brand, further solidifying its position as one of the largest pure-play gunmakers in the country. Although it will be several more quarters before we start seeing results at the top line, the acquisition is a significant one.

The final point I'd like to make is the company's financial position, which looks stronger than ever. The company has no debt on its books, adequate liquidity ($133 million), and continues to pay handsome dividends. Sturm, Ruger follows excellent cash management practices, which is evidenced by the fluctuating dividends it pays based on how much it earns in a given period and by the way it carefully managed its cash flows once the pandemic struck.

A fixed dividend makes it more stable but puts undue pressure when external factors hit earnings and cash flows. That problem is largely mitigated with RGR's approach to dividend payouts. It makes the yield more unpredictable, but it's a more prudent way to manage cash and better for investors in the long run, in my opinion.

On the risk side, I do see some pressure from the general political climate around gun ownership. While the American populace still largely supports owning guns, there is now an increasing clamor for more regulation around gun sales.

This could pose a long-term headwind for a pure-play firearms maker like Sturm, Ruger. Gun laws aren't likely to change overnight, but the mounting pressure to have stricter regulations on gun sales and gun ownership cannot be ignored. For RGR, that's possibly the biggest risk. There's little risk in the way of competition grabbing market share from Sturm, Ruger. The brand has a loyal following, and the addition of Marlin to its fold with further strengthen it, as I noted earlier.

In Summary

At this price, the stock holds significant value because of the current macro factors. Notwithstanding the inventory situation, the future of gun sales remains strong. A wave of new gun owners (5 million on a YTD basis as of August 2020) have already been added to the total addressable market, and Sturm, Ruger has the brand leverage to take away the lion's share; more so, with the addition of Marlin rifles to its firearms portfolio.

The company is financially healthy because it is prudent with its cash while prioritizing returns to investors, and that's a tough combination to find in the current economic climate where margin pressure, dividend payout stoppage, carefully managed debt, and reduced expenditure is the order of the day.

Analysts on WSJ and other sites have a 12-month median price target of $81, representing a 34% upside to the current price. It's optimistic but not unreasonably so. My own conservative outlook points to a +10% current upside but indications of strong potential beyond H1-21.

