Just how important is Connected TV for Magnite? And how much of the pie do Connected TV revenues amount to Magnite as a whole?

Investment Thesis

Magnite (MGNI) is an independent sell-side omnichannel advertising platform. However, not only are its pro forma revenue growth rates mediocre at just 12% y/y, but the stock is pricing in much higher revenue growth rates than are actually sustainable into next year.

Presently, investors are asked to pay 9x its 2021 revenues, which I contend is too high a valuation when all is considered. Even if Connected TV (''CTV'') is a promising opportunity and a way to participate in ''cord-cutting'', that revenue is too small a portion of total revenues for Magnite.

(Source)

What the Market Clamoring For: Super Strong Acceleration, But There's More

Source: author's calculation; GAAP revenues

On the surface, we can see that Magnite has really turned the corner on its revenues, and it's now reporting astonishing revenue growth rates or is it?

Well, no so fast. This 62% y/y bump in growth rates is being driven by the merger of Telaria and Rubicon. Magnite's pro-forma revenue growth rates are much more subdued at 12% on a pro-forma basis. But its story doesn't end here.

CTV Revenue Growth: Explosive, But is Enough?

What we are told to focus on is Magnite's 51% jump y/y in CTV revenue. This is where the narrative is really taking hold. But when we hit the pause button, we realize that CTV revenue is a rather small revenue stream in the grand scheme of Magnite's revenues.

Source: Q3 2020 Press Statement

Consider the following, CTV revenue reached 18% of total revenue. I don't know quite how much of that is being brought in via the recent merger (I suspect all), but it wouldn't make a huge difference, as this is still less than 18% of total revenue. Even if CTV was to continue to grow in 2021 at 60% y/y, this would still only be close to less than 50% of total revenues.

Having said that, we have to keep in mind that this was inorganic growth. Once Magnite starts to lap its results with this year, its growth rates will fizzle out rapidly.

Source: SA Premium Tools

As you can see above, analysts following the stock are expecting that once Magnite comes around to lapping its performance with next year, its growth rates will revert to less than 10% y/y growth rates.

Valuation - Most Likely Fairly Valued Already

I know that it's a bad taste in a bull market to start talking about cash flows or even, god forbid, free cash flow. So I promise not to bring that up and focus only on sales metrics. Presently, investors are paying 9x forward sales (this is 2021 revenues).

However, for a company with roughly 12% pro forma organic revenue, I consider this a punchy valuation. It's not like Magnite is a SaaS stock, with customers locked in, and very high-profit margins. Indeed, Magnite's guidance for Q4 2020 puts its EBITDA margins at 30%. This is not supportive of paying 9x forward sales.

Even if the investment thesis here is simply a rapid growth attempt at embracing OTT dynamics, investors may as well reach out for Netflix (NFLX), as that stock is priced at just 7x forward sales, and I can assure readers, Netflix's is the leader in OTT. Period.

Furthermore, pushing aside any consideration over valuations, as we go beyond this and think broadly, we have to think about the competition here too.

The big name in the space is The Trade Desk (TTD). Magnite shareholders will lay claim that both companies have very little to do with each other. Shareholders will assert that Magnite operates on the sell-side of the ad-spend whereas The Trade Desk is a buy-side ad platform. Although that's true, both companies are still very much competing in the same market, with the risks and opportunities available to both companies very much intertwined.

Consequently, with The Trade Desk, its organic growth rates next year are going to be practically triple those of Magnite. Having said that, I would have to concede that paying 40x next year's sales for The Trade Desk is most likely fully priced too, admittedly.

The Bottom Line

Data by YCharts

At the most superficial level, investors should feel truly exuberant to be invested in Magnite.

In fact, practically every single shareholder of Magnite has made substantial gains, with the stock well on the way to clearing 100% returns over the past 4 weeks. However, despite any warm, fuzzy feelings investors have towards the stock, I fundamentally question the sustainability of those rapid gains.

