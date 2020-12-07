If you're prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won't get bored… Never invest in any idea that you can't illustrate with a crayon. - Peter Lynch

When people look forward to getting back out of the house and seeing other people in person, it isn't that packed mass transit commute they miss. Instead, those who can are buying used cars so they can get out without crowding onto a bus or train. As a result, used vehicle sales have skyrocketed, as shown below. Used vehicles require maintenance, and nothing is more important than a good pair of tires.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) manufactures and sells tires for cars, trucks, and motorcycles. CTB uses multiple channels to distribute its tires, including independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, retail tire chains, mass merchandisers, and three owned retail stores. The company has global operations with over 80 percent of revenues year-to-date from the North American operations in the United States and Canada, with the remainder from the businesses in Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Business outlook

Several pandemic-related trends are impacting CTB's business, in addition to an increase in used car sales. Tire inventory is lower due to temporary plant closures earlier this year, though most recently the company has been ramping up production to replenish the stock. While miles driven was temporarily down, it has begun to rebound as shown below, impacting demand for replacement tires.

These factors combine for what the company expects will be "modestly lower global unit volume for the second half of 2020 compared to 2019". Yet CTB expects to hit its target operating profit margin range of 10 to 14 percent, excluding unusual items. Management believes that despite the unique year, the company will revert to normal operations post-pandemic.

Third-quarter results

The trends of higher used vehicle sales, partially offset by a temporary lull in miles driven, have played out in CTB results. Revenue for the third quarter is rebounding, as shown in the graph below, up to $765 million from $704 million in the prior year's quarter. Better prices and mix, along with increased unit volumes, drove the higher revenue.

Operating profit also rose year over year to $172 million from $53 million with improved revenue and favorable raw material costs. Earnings per share of $2.42 grew from $0.58 in the same period last year. For the full year, analysts project CTB to earn $2.95 per share before climbing to $3.59 in 2021.

Valuation

CTB currently trades at a cheap PE ratio of 13.5 times, close to the lowest PE ratio in the past three years. Valuation remains attractive despite a 45 percent increase in the stock year-to-date. The company also pays a dividend equating to a yield of 1.0%.

Risks to ownership

Raw material pricing volatility or inadequate supply could negatively impact the company, which may not be able to pass cost increases on.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt CTB's customers, operations, or supply chain. However, CTB has successfully managed through the disruption so far and continues to learn more as the uncertainty persists.

Summary

I like the simple fundamental story CTB offers, in that people are avoiding mass transit to drive on their own, and the company helps maintain those cars by providing new tires. The company will also benefit from future reopenings as more people will be out driving. On top of strong fundamentals, CTB is currently trading at a PE close to recent historical lows, offering an attractive entry point.

