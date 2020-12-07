While the market remains unsure about Palantir, there's a very rewarding opportunity available for investors, and its stock remains very nicely priced.

Palantir is incredibly asset-light, with minimal need of capex - at just 1% of revenues.

Palantir is not a fast growing company, but one with very steady and recurring revenues.

Investment Thesis

Palantir (PLTR) is a big data company with two established verticals: government and commercial.

As I made the case with my members of Deep Value Returns a few weeks ago, the company is very attractively priced at 36x its 2021 revenues. Indeed, not only is Palantir expected to grow at approximately 35% y/y growth rates in 2021, it has very high-profit margins.

Also, Palantir has minimal need for capex requirements at just 1% of revenues.

Meanwhile, compared with a close peer, Splunk (SPLK), Palantir outperforms its peer in every metric, despite both trading with somewhat similar market cap.

Sustainable Growth Rates And Meaningful Visibility

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

Palantir reported its first report as a public company. Having invested in newly listed companies, I know that the first quarter is critical, as it's very telling about a company's medium-term prospects: were the accounts dressed up for its listing? What bad news comes out during these first results?

Moving on, my bullish thesis here is squarely focused on the combination that Palantir has very long-term contracts, implying huge visibility ahead with steady growth.

Source: Q3 2020 Investors Presentation

As you can see above, on average, Palantir's average duration is 3.6 years. That implies very little in the way of negative surprises for Palantir, it will be just ticking along, growing at close to 35% over time.

If you are able to buy into the company at a reasonable multiple as it presently trades at (more on this later), you can expect a rewarding return.

Eyeing Up Strong Cash Flows From Operations

Another aspect that positively attracts me to this stock is that it has minimal needs for capex or capitalization of intangibles to grow its revenues. I can't put enough emphasis on this.

Indeed, looking back over its financials starting 2018 and up until its trailing 9 months, you can see this:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Q3 2020 Press Statement

In the above two graphics, you can see that Palantir's investment in capex is roughly mid-teen millions, despite eyeing up more than $1 billion in revenues. In other words, its capex requirements are roughly 1% of its revenues -- undoubtedly impressive.

I already discussed in the previous article that Palantir's outstanding stock will end up at roughly 2.2 billion compared with 900 million outstanding at this moment.

Thus, investors should think of its market cap as roughly $50 billion, and should not put too much consideration on the fact that its bottom line was very negative, due mostly to stock-based compensation being charged to its income statement.

Indeed, Palantir's non-GAAP gross profit margins for Q3 2020 were up 1,100 basis points y/y to 81% (page 31)

Furthermore, investors should eye up its $133 million of adjusted operating income for 2020, putting its operating income margin at close to 13% for 2020; once again an improvement from its trailing 9 months of just 11%.

Source: Q3 2020 Investors Presentation

However one appraises this investment, we can see that Palantir is steadily improving its profitability profile towards 13% margin, once we get past its non-recurring stock-based compensation associated with its direct listing.

Valuation - Why the Stock is Attractively Priced

Again, the thesis here is a combination of steady growth rates in 2021, combined with a multiple expansion.

Assuming that Palantir grows its revenues in 2021 by 35%, this means its revenues could reach $1.4 billion putting the stock trading for 36x its forward revenues.

I don't think that's an expensive multiple for a SaaS stock. Particularly one which we have already seen is eyeing up non-GAAP profits this year already, with customers locked in for 3.6 years.

Let's compare Palantir with another big data peer, Splunk, which shareholders frequently boast of its very long-term average contracts:

(Source)

As you can see, Splunk's average contract in fiscal Q2 2021 (last quarter) was less than 2.4 years.

Also, Splunk's revenue growth rates are significantly slower than Palantir's at just approximately 22% in 2021 (after it completes its migration of customers from on-premise towards cloud).

Nonetheless, Splunk is already priced at $25 billion market cap, despite lackluster growth rates, much lower non-GAAP gross profit margins of 78.4%, and non-GAAP operating losses of negative 13%.

Anyway I compare Splunk with Palantir, Palantir is a much better investment, yet both companies trade at very similar market caps.

The Bottom Line

Palantir is an expertly managed company, with an A-star roster for its management. Even though the market is unsure about its potential, I see a very compelling investment opportunity here.

Investors are being asked to pay 36x forward sales, for a company that is already non-GAAP profitable, with 35% revenue growth rates into next year, and minimal need for capex. This is investment is worthwhile considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.