But Techtronic Industries has to continue grabbing market share from its rivals and expand its profit margins, if the stock's current valuation premium over peers is to be sustained.

The 3Q 2020 financial results of its peers suggest that Techtronic Industries' strong financial performance in 1H 2020 is likely to be sustained in the second half of this year.

I retain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed manufacturer of cordless power tools Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCPK:TTNDY) [669:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Techtronic Industries published on September 10, 2020. Techtronic Industries' share price has increased marginally by +1.7% from HK$94.90 as of September 9, 2020, to HK$96.55 as of December 4, 2020, since my last update. Techtronic Industries trades at 25.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 1.6%.

The 3Q 2020 financial results of its peers suggest that Techtronic Industries' strong financial performance in 1H 2020 is likely to be sustained in the second half of this year. But Techtronic Industries has to continue grabbing market share from its rivals and expand its profit margins, if the stock's current valuation premium over peers is to be sustained.

My Neutral rating for Techtronic Industries is premised on the assumption that the pace of the company's market share gains and margin expansion will eventually slow down, leading to a de-rating of the stock's valuation to be more aligned with that of peers. I will consider upgrading my rating on Techtronic Industries to Bullish, if either Techtronic Industries' future revenue growth and gross profit margin expansion exceed expectations or the company's share price corrects to valuation levels more in line with that of peers.

Readers have the option of trading in Techtronic Industries shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker TTNDY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 669:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $45 million, and market capitalization is above $22.8 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own Techtronic Industries shares listed in Hong Kong include Artisan Partners (APAM), First State Investments, Schroder Investment Management, The Vanguard Group, and Federated Hermes International, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

2H 2020 Financial Performance Likely To Be Good

Similar to a majority of Hong Kong-listed companies, Techtronic Industries reports the company's financial performance on a semi-annual basis. The company's 1H 2020 financial results released in mid-August 2020 exceeded market expectations, with its top line and bottom line growing by +12.8% YoY and +16.3% YoY, respectively.

A review of the 3Q 2020 financial results of Techtronic Industries' peers like Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) and Makita Corporation (MKTAY) (OTC:MKEWF) [6586:JP] gives investors an indication of how the company has performed in the second half of this year.

Stanley Black & Decker's Tools & Storage business segment achieved a +11% YoY organic sales growth in 3Q 2020, and it is guiding for 4Q 2020 organic revenue growth to be in the +8%-10% YoY range. At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on October 27, 2020, Stanley Black & Decker attributed the Tools & Storage business segment's strong 3Q 2020 performance to the fact that "construction and DIY tool revenues in Europe and the emerging markets began to recover while North American retail stayed strong." The company views "the sustainability of the strong demand within U.S. retail" as a key factor supporting its revenue growth assumptions for the Tools & Storage business segment in 4Q 2020.

Separately, revenue for Makita Corporation's overseas markets (outside of home market Japan) grew +33% YoY and +24% QoQ in 2Q FY 2021 (or 3Q2020 in terms of calendar year). In the company's financial results announcement, Makita Corporation highlighted that "stay home demand for tools led by people refraining from going out" and "the resumption of economic activities" were the key reasons for Makita Corporation's better-than-expected results in the most recent quarter.

The financial results of peers Stanley Black & Decker and Makita Corporation in the most recent quarter suggest that Techtronic Industries' financial performance in 3Q 2020 and 2H 2020 should be good as well. Specifically, Techtronic Industries should still be the beneficiary of Covid-19 tailwinds, especially its floorcare products. At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing in August 2020, Techtronic Industries noted that due to Covid-19, "there is an obsessive focus with consumers about keeping their homes clean, and we intend to help consumers and provide them with the products they need to have a safe environment for their families."

Pace Of Market Share Gains And Margin Expansion Could Slow Down Eventually

Market share gains and margin expansion were the key growth drivers for Techtronic Industries in 1H 2020, and the company has to continue grabbing market share from its rivals and expand its profit margins, if the stock's current valuation premium over peers is to be sustained.

In the first half of this year, Techtronic Industries' revenue expanded by +12.8% YoY, from $3,728 million in 1H 2019 to $4,206 million in 1H 2020. In contrast, segment revenue for Stanley Black & Decker's Tools & Storage business decreased by -13.2% YoY from $4,918 million in 1H 2019 to $4,268 million in 1H 2020. Over the same period, Makita Corporation's overseas revenue declined by -1.3% YoY. In other words, Techtronic Industries has been gaining market share at the expense of its competitors in the first half of this year. The company's gross profit margin also increased by +40 basis points YoY to 38.0% in 1H 2020.

A key factor for Techtronic Industries' market share gains and margin expansion is the company's willingness to invest in research & development or R&D. Based on my estimates, Techtronic Industries' R&D-to-revenue ratio was approximately 3% in 2019. In comparison, the R&D-to-revenue ratios for its peers Stanley Black & Decker and Makita Corporation were in the 1.5%-2.0% range last year. Over time, a higher R&D-to-revenue ratio translates to better new products which can command premium prices for Techtronic Industries.

However, trees do not grow to the key, and there is a high probability that the pace of Techtronic Industries' market share gains and margin expansion will eventually slow down.

Valuation And Dividends

Techtronic Industries trades at 31.3 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 25.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$96.55 as of December 4, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 20.8 times and 19.2 times, respectively.

Consensus estimates suggest that Techtronic Industries is expected to deliver ROEs of 19.8% and 22.2% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Techtronic Industries offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see the company's full-year dividends per share increasing from HK$1.03 in FY 2019 to HK$1.25 and HK$1.51 for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. This also implies that market consensus expects Techtronic Industries to increase its dividend payout ratio from 39% in FY 2019 to 40% for both FY 2020 and FY 2021.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, Techtronic Industries is valued by the market at a significant premium to its peers based on forward P/E and dividend yield valuation metrics, although this is partly justified by the company's relatively higher ROEs.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Techtronic Industries

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. 25.2 19.6 13.6% 13.9% 1.5% 1.6% Makita Corporation 29.5 27.7 8.2% 8.3% 1.0% 1.1% Hangzhou Great Star Industrial Co., Ltd. [002444:CH] 23.4 19.5 15.4% 16.4% 1.0% 1.2%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Techtronic Industries are future market share gains falling short of market expectations, and weaker-than-expected margin expansion going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Techtronic Industries shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.