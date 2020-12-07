Graphic Source: Alector, Inc.

Introduction: What is Alector, Inc.?

Alector, Inc (Nasdaq: ALEC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-neurology, immune dysfunction studies related to degenerative brain disorders. Utilizing their "Discovery Platform", they are advancing a sizeable early-stage portfolio, with 1 late-stage therapeutic. Alector utilizes modern human genetics-based research to shorten development timelines leading to over 120 immune system targets identified, 14 preclinical development advancements, including 4 currently in the clinical phase.

Founded in 2013, Alector has grown to over 162 employees based primarily out of their headquarters in San Francisco, California. Alector has a market cap of ca $1.1B (Dec 20') on top of FYE 19' revenues of $21.2M and net losses of -$105.4M. Profitability isn't expected until Dec 2027 or later, but revenues are estimated to reach ca $187M by 2023 and ca $415M by 2026 evidencing significant upside potential.

The rest of this report will aim to introduce new investors to Alector and to give existing investors a more well-rounded perspective on the company, its management, products, and upside potential from a rough valuation of the company.

Products/Pipeline: Alector has 4-clinical phase therapeutics targeting neurological diseases (e.g. Alzheimers and Frontotemporal Dementia -FTD). Alector also has 2-preclinical therapeutics, and 8 in the research phase. Alector's lead candidate, AL001, is a Phase 3 orphan drug designated ("ODD") humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody ("mab") therapeutic administered intravenously to treat Frontotemporal Dementia.

Strategy/management: Alector has been led since inception (2013) by serial entrepreneur Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., a Genentech staff scientist alumnus. Before Alector, Dr. Rosenthal co-founded and led as CEO Annexon Biosciences (ANNX) till Alector while simultaneously maintaining his Chairmanship of Annexon until 2017. Additionally, he cofounded Rinat Neuroscience, which was in 2006 acquired by Pfizer (PFE). Under his leadership, Alector's share price has declined 20% since the IPO in Feb. 2019 at $18, marking a potential entry point for short-medium term investors expecting optimistic results from AL001.

On a strategy basis, it's evident Alector aims to utilize their discovery platform to significantly expand partnerships to support their 14+ therapeutics. Alector has recently entered into the field of immuno-oncology aiming to build on their immuno-expertise in adaptive immune system therapeutics. Their thesis is that their experience with Microglia should prove insightful for similar gene expression signatures and functions of the innate cells of the peripheral immune system. The author sees this as a strategic move that diversifies their portfolio into less complicated areas for short-term therapeutic developments and should be seen not as a divergence of focus, but as an upside catalyst for further short-term gains as new partnerships are developed.

Financial position: Alector produced revenues in 2019 of $21.2M with net losses of -$105.4M. Cash burn for FYE 2019 was approximately -$99M allowing for future short-term cash burn to be estimated at -$100M. 3Q 2020 cash basis of $461.7M showcases 4.6x cash burn or 4-years of capital. This presents investors with a biotechnology company that possesses significant resources, minimal short-term liquidity issues in running their large pipeline, and a low-risk chance of 2021 dilutive equity raises on top of their disincentivizing low-stock price. Profitability isn't expected until Dec 2027 or later, but revenues are estimated to reach ca $187M by 2023 and ca $415M by 2026 evidencing significant upside potential if their immuno-neurology strategy works out.

Risk discussion: Alector is still a biotech at the end-of-the-day and biotechs are inherently risky with significant share price volatility and the singular reliance on clinical trial outcomes. Most investors are focused on Alector's wholly-owned Phase 3 therapeutic AL001, which based on industry success averages could have a 58.1% chance of success, though many investors are skeptical due to minimal evidence released from their interim Phase 2 readout in July. Although above 50%, it should still be understood that the average Phase 3 success isn't guaranteed. Additionally, Alector's revenues are sourced primarily from its AbbVie partnership, which if terminated for any reason would be drastic for investor-perceptions of both scientific-validity and financial security. Alector investors at the very least should be accepting of a fluctuation between $9.4-$35.28/share (52W range) which on the downside reflects a -35% loss of value. Though unlikely, it should be understood.

Investment thesis: Alector seems to be at a critical inflection point, priming investors to make buy or sell decisions before the company's ramp-up in 2021. In preparation, Alector was able to raise an astonishing $228M in 1Q 2020 allowing them to confidently enter Phase 3 for AL001, a very promising candidate for FTD. AbbVie has shown their support of Alector's science through a co-development partnership for Alzheimer's therapeutics starting 2017 and showcasing their confidence thus far sustaining Alector financially to-date. In addition to their late-stage therapeutic AL001, Alector has 3 other clinical therapeutics (Phase 1), 2 co-developed with AbbVie, and 10 other potential candidates in pre-clinical or earlier phases. With a promising focus on neurological diseases and a unique approach, this relatively new biotech seems to present a strong upside case for the long-term investor and a good return for the short-term investor following the 2021 AL001 data readout. The author expects Alector Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC) to be a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $20.03 (+38% short-term upside).

Pipeline & partnerships:

Lead Candidate(1): AL001 is Alector's wholly-owned ODD designated humanized intravenous-administered recombinant monoclonal antibody ("mab") aiming to treat Frontotemporal Dementia through modulating progranulin ("PGRN"), an immune activity regulator (microglia regulator) in the brain with genetic links to several neurodegenerative disorders (e.g. FTD, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's). AL001 has been in a pivotal Phase 3 study ("INFRONT-3") since July 2020. Additionally, in 3Q 2020 Alector advanced AL001 into a new Phase 2 open-label study for the additional subset of FTD patients with a mutation in the C9orf72 gene.

AL001 modulates by targeting granulin mutations increasing PGRN levels in the brain. It functions by shutting down the SORT1 (cell-surface/endoplasmic reticulum Golgi apparatus sorting receptor) degradation mechanism for PGRN thus increasing the half-life of functional PGRN necessary to counteract degradation.

A001 has been tested in humans proving its ability to generally be safe and to successfully increase PGRN in the brain to normal levels in both symptomatic and pre-symptomatic FTD-GRN patients. But, due to COVID-19-related implementation issues, the company's July 2020 Phase 2 release was limited showing only certain data points analysts were looking for, one being 6/8 participants had a decrease in Nfl levels from baseline. The limited-release spooked investors as to the potential of hiding important negative data. This seems unlikely but explains the recent fluctuations in the share price. The previous Phase 1b data showed positive results, particularly statistically significant normalization of disease-related proteins, including through inflammatory and lysosomal biomarkers.

With an affected FTD population estimated at 50-60K in the USA and roughly 110K in the EU, the ODD/Fast-tracked status is warranted given there are currently no treatments for FTD, with AL001 being the leading drug. No existing treatments are, however, great for Alector who is presented with an untapped potential market of $343M by 2022 on top of a 4.7% CAGR thereafter on a fast-tracked basis.

For more information on the Phase 2 results, please see an insightful expanded analysis by SA contributor Andy Jones presented "here". For more on the broader scientific results, please see the November 2020 Stifel "Presentation."

Next update: 2021 with data from FTD-GRN's Phase 2 96-week Study

Secondary Candidates(1): AL002/AL003

Ran in partnership with AbbVie since October 2017, Alector is developing two other promising therapeutics, AL002, and AL003, which are focused on mutating check-point receptors on immune cells of the brain. AL002 targets Triggering Receptor Expressed on the Myeloid cells 2 ("TREM 2") and AL003 targets Sialic acid-binding Ig-like Lectin 3 ("SIGLEC 3"). Both therapeutics aim to treat patients suffering from Alzheimer's.

AL002: In 3Q 2019, Alector completed a healthy-volunteer Phase 1a trial for AL002 showcasing safety and tolerance in single ascending doses. Additionally, a statistically significant change was seen in soluble TREM2, and downstream biomarkers for microglia (introduced above) in cerebrospinal fluid evidencing potential efficacy as well. Alector believes this is the first time a drug candidate targeting TREM2 has demonstrated the above results. Alector also started a Phase 1b trial for AL002, but then due to COVID-19 decided with AbbVie to close enrollment and start a Phase 2 study later in 2020.

AL003: In 1Q 2019, Alector ran a Phase 1a study for AL003 (healthy volunteers). They utilized 38 patients dosed escalatingly over 8 cohorts. Alector recognized after a single-dose administration that there was long-lasting downregulation of monocyte Siglec-3, one of their markers for target engagement and after that which was evaluated in their Phase 1b study, Alector stated statistically significant results up to 8-weeks after dosing as compared to a placebo.

Other therapeutic updates:

Alector plans to initiate a Phase 1 study with prioritized product candidate AL014 for Alzheimer's in 2021.

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the November 2020 Stifel Presentation "here".

Financial position:

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - ALEC

Revenue/costs: As can be seen above, revenue has managed to grow in 2020 (+7% | 3q/3q) on top of improved results within the 2017-present AbbVie Partnership. Revenues since inception have stemmed from AbbVie and will most likely continue to do so for the next few years until Alector commercializes AL001/AL101. Profitability is certainly not expected in the next few years according to analysts, but some estimate that it will occur in Dec 2027. In addition, we can see above a cash burn of approximately $100-$130M and net proceeds from financing which were primarily in dilutive common stock issuances (+$228M stock issuance in 1Q 2020) that have occurred even into 2020 on top of an already sound cash basis outlined below.

Balance sheet composition:

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - ALEC

In terms of cash and short-term investments, it can be seen that Alector is well-capitalized at $462M (+26% | 9m 2020) on top of a reasonable debt size of $46M (primarily capital leases). Unearned revenue presents some opportunity for investors valuing on revenue multiples but is not a strong upside to count on. Investors should understand that on a price/book basis, Alector is doing fairly with sufficient assets lowering the risk profile. Accrued expenses seem higher than usual, but nothing concerning given the cash basis. All in all, Alector has sound financial resources for several years to come.

Valuation:

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - ALEC

On a valuation basis, biotech investors understand the real upside is upon drug approval, which is likely several years away for AL001, given Phase 2 was a 96W trial and Phase 3 was initiated in 3Q 2020. However, what can be seen is that investors seem to expect more upside relative to risk in 2021 with a likely +38% or an unlikely yet still positive weighted +6% based primarily on promising developments of AL002/AL003 for Alzheimer's. All in all, the cash basis reflects a reasonable foundation for quick developments, particularly on AL001 which is already fast-tracked by the FDA thus making the 38% 2-year upside likely though conservatively estimated based on investor perceptions utilizing analyst revenue multiples and expectations.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months):

AL001's data readout from FTD-GRN's Phase 2 96W Study in 2021

AL014's Phase 1 initiation in 2021

Conclusion:

Alector seems to be in a key stage with their lead therapeutic AL001 entering Phase 3 in July and Alector's most recent capital raise of +$228.5M brought the cash balance to a strong $462M (9M 2020) on top of minimal financing expenditures outside of operations. The science behind Alector's mab technology applied in a unique modulatory role within progranulin seems to provide promise alongside the recent support from AbbVie confirms a likely continuation of upside for investors until the critical 2021 data readout.

In summary, the author projects Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC) as a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $20.03 (+38% short-term upside).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.