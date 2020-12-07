Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) CEO Doug Ingram on MOMENTUM Multiple-Ascending Dose Study of SRP-5051 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Conference (Transcript)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) MOMENTUM Multiple-Ascending Dose Study of SRP-5051 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Conference Call December 7, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Ingram - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gilmore O’Neill - Executive Vice President, R&D

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Gena Wang - Barclays

Alethia Young - Cantor

Brian Skorney - Baird

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Tyler Van Buren - Piper Sandler

Ritu Baral - Cowen

Gil Blum - Needham & Co.

Joel Beatty - Citi

Martin Auster - Credit Suisse

Difei Yang - Mizuho Securities

Vincent Chen - Bernstein

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Sarepta Therapeutics Clinical Update MOMENTUM Multiple-Ascending Dose Study of SRP-5051 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s program is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to Doug Ingram, President and CEO for opening remarks.

Doug Ingram

Thank you very much for that and thank you all for joining us this morning. This morning, we are pleased to report our interim results from MOMENTUM, which is our multi-ascending dose study for our second generation PPMO RNA therapy, SRP-5051, at 20 mgs/kg.

Now, we will be making some statements and potential predictions about the future this morning so-called forward-looking statements. So, please refer to our public filings for a discussion of the inevitable risks and uncertainties that are attended when one makes forward-looking statements.

And with no further delay, I will turn the call over to Sarepta’s Executive Vice President, of R&D, Dr. Gilmore O’Neill, who will present the results. Dr. O’Neill?

Gilmore O’Neill

Thank you very much, Doug. It’s a pleasure to be here with all of you today to share these interim results from our lead PPMO program, SRP-5051. Now, as many of you know, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare, fatal neuromuscular genetic disease and inherited excellent condition that almost always affects young boys. Duchenne is caused by the absence of the dystrophin protein, which acts normally as a shock absorber within the muscle. Disease progression follows a predictable trajectory. Muscle weakness becomes increasingly noticeable between the ages of 3 and 5. Boys are often wheelchair bound by the time they are preteen and then they experience cardiac and respiratory muscle deterioration that typically and sadly lead to death in their mid to late 20s.

Sarepta’s PMO platform uses a phosphorodiamidate morpholino backbone chemistry and precisely targets a specific sequence of the pre-messenger RNA that enables the translation of an internally truncated, yet functional dystrophin protein. Sarepta is currently serving the Duchenne community with approved product born from our PMO platform, EXONDYS 51 and VYONDYS 53, which are approved for patients amenable to skipping exons 51 and 53 respectively. Assuming approval, we will soon have a third product, AMONDYS 45 for patients amenable to exon 45 skipping. All three drugs have consistently increased exon skipping and dystrophin in patients.

Now, despite the promising efficacy we have seen from our PMO platform, there is one limitation, the ability of the PMO to get into the cell at high concentration. For this reason, we set out to engineer the next generation of this technology, which we called PPMO, with the sole purpose of safely delivering more of the PMO into cells. To do this, PPMO adds a positively charged cell penetrating peptide, or CPP to the PMO backbone. The addition of the peptide should increase cellular uptake. And if we can safely drive more drugs into the cells, we will see greater exon skipping and greater dystrophin production. This is no small feat though as we and many others have tried approaches to increase cellular penetration that has been hampered by dose-limiting toxicities.

I will present some dense data today, but the key takeaway is simple. Based on our experience with the PMO, we know that if we can safely increase tissue concentration, we can bring forward a major advance for Duchenne patients, one that offers the potential for greater efficacy with more convenience doses. I will now provide an overview of our preclinical program for SRP-5051 that shows that the PPMO can indeed safely increase cellular uptake and drive higher exon skipping and higher dystrophin production in less time and with fewer doses than the PMO.

Now, before I get into the data, I should note that eteplirsen is referenced in the slide today by its investigational program name of AVI-4658, although I will call as eteplirsen throughout this presentation. Now, turning your attention or our attention to the graph, the red line shows that the cell penetrating peptides does indeed enhance cellular uptake of SRP-5051 in Duchenne patient-derived myotube as compared to eteplirsen in blue at the bottom in a concentration-dependent manner. In the images on the bottom of the slide, you can see via immunofluorescence staining of myotubes at 72 hours, how quickly and significantly the cell penetrating peptide or CPP and has this uptake compared to PMO.

In the next slide, you will see two key takeaways. First, SRP-5051 has a tissue half life of approximately 8 days and secondly, exhibits tissue exposures sevenfold greater than that seen with eteplirsen. Please note that the y axis is a logarithmic scale. So, you may not appreciate visually that sevenfold difference between the red line representing 5051 and the blue line representing eteplirsen. In sum, the tissue half life and exposure level gave us strong evidence to investigate monthly dosing, which we studied in non-human primates.

Here, we ran a single dose experiment of SRP-5051 in non-human primates. We observed a dose-dependent increase in exon skipping and importantly a prolonged pharmacodynamic effect on exon skipping out to at least 28 days, which supports monthly dosing. Now, with monthly dosing, our current NOAEL, no observed adverse effect level is 14 milligrams per kilogram. A moment ago, I mentioned that we determined the half life of 5051 and the tissue was approximately 8 days. Therefore, with a monthly dosing regime, we would not expect to see a significant accumulation of drug in the tissue. I should also note that we have ongoing toxicology study at 60 mgs/kg in non-human primates and 80 mgs/kg in juvenile rats and have not seen adverse findings.

Now, here, you can see that we assessed single-ascending doses of SRP-5051 in healthy non-human primates and measured exon skipping in muscle biopsies taken 10 days after administration. In the chart on the left, you can see that we observed that greater tissue exposures led to higher exon skipping. And on the right, you can see a steep dose dependent response. When the dose has increased from 20 to 30 mgs/kg, this 50% increase in dose resulted in nearly tenfold increase in exon skipping.

So in summary, in our preclinical work, we have observed that the cell penetrating peptide resulted in greater tissue uptake as compared to PMO alone. The prolonged pharmacodynamic effects supports once monthly dosing, we have not yet reached our maximum tolerated dose and have no adverse safety findings at 16 mgs/kg in non-human primates or 80 mg/kg in juvenile rats and finally, increased tissue exposure with SRP-5051 leads to higher exon skipping with a steep dose and exposure response. Taken together, we are pleased that our preclinical program gave us the information we needed to support the move into the clinic.

Now, let me move into the clinical development program for SRP-5051. But before I get into the results, I do want to remind you that exon skipping and dystrophin production increase over time, as evidenced by these data from our 96-week PROMOVI study of eteplirsen, which you see here. On the left, you can see exon skipping increasing over time and on the right dystrophin expression increasing over time. I should note that the earliest time point for which we have results with our PMO platform is 24 weeks. And as we analyze today’s data for SRP-5051, please keep in mind that they are from week 12, supporting the view that PPMO acts faster than PMO.

Now, the SRP 5051 clinical development plan to-date comprises three main studies, a single ascending dose study in healthy human volunteers, a single ascending dose study Duchenne patients, and the multiple ascending dose study in Duchenne patients, which is known as the MOMENTUM study and is ongoing. I want you to note that the patient in the single-ascending dose study can enroll in a long-term extension study as well. Now, the healthy human volunteers study included pre-dose arm, with six subjects in each with doses of 1, 6 and 20 milligrams per kilogram. Each arm specified a muscle biopsy 10 days after dosing and a 6-week safety follow up.

In the healthy human volunteers study, a few things became apparent. First, as you can see in the chart, after a single 20 milligram per kilogram dose of SRP-5051, we observed comparable concentration in healthy human volunteers and non-human primates. This is important, because as a result of this observation, Sarepta has adopted a one-to-one body weight scaling method using non-human primate data to predict human exposures and calculate safety margin. Second, 5051 drove higher muscle concentrations in a dose dependent manner in purple on the left as compared to eteplirsen in gold on the right in healthy human subjects after a single dose, thus providing the first proof-of-concept data in humans that conjugating our cell-penetrant peptide to PMO does indeed increase cell penetration.

Now, our operating hypothesis proposes that increased tissue concentrations of PPMO should increase exon skipping. And indeed, we do see a dose dependent increase in exon skipping with 20 mgs/kg of SRP-5051 in healthy subjects when compared to eteplirsen. On to our single ascending dose study in Duchenne patients, which is 5 cohort each enrolling between 3 and 6 patients. The starting dose was 0.3 milligrams per kilogram and progress to 6 mgs/kg. This safety study supporters are initiation of the MOMENTUM study.

Now, let me turn to the multi-ascending dose SRP 5051-201 or MOMENTUM, which has two parts. Part A is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SRP-5051 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and to determine the maximum tolerated dose, or MTD. The dose levels for Part A are 4, 10, 20, 30 and 40 milligrams per kilogram administered once monthly by IV with each dose cohort enrolling 3 to 6 patients. Part B will evaluate SRP-5051 administered at the maximum tolerated dose and would include patients who complete Part A and an additional cohort of approximately 15 patients. As you can see, Part A of the MOMENTUM study has been designed to evaluate the safety profile of SRP-5051 as the primary outcome. Today, we will report on the 10 and 20 mg/kg doses from the mentioned study sharing the primary outcome measure of safety plus measurements listed on this slide that include change from baseline at Week 12 for muscle concentration of 5051, exon skipping as measured by digital dropped PCR and dystrophin expression corrected from muscle content.

Here we show mean baseline demographics for the dose cohorts in the MOMENTUM study. We enrolled both ambulant and non-ambulant patient between the ages of 7 and 21 years old. In the left hand column, you can see that 5051 treated patients were dosed once monthly for 4 doses prior to muscle biopsy at 12 weeks. Now, whereas it is important to be cautious comparing between studies, we have nevertheless included for reference purposes, a control group of Duchenne patients selected from the PROMOVI study, all of whom received eteplirsen dosed at 30 mgs/kg once weekly for 25 doses prior to muscle biopsy at 24 weeks.

Let me draw your attention to the column on the right, which highlights that patients in the SRP-5051 20 mg/kg arm at 12 weeks received approximately tenfold less total drug dose than patients receiving eteplirsen up to 24 weeks. I do want to point out that this interim analysis of the MOMENTUM study uses muscle biopsies specified to occur 12 weeks after the first dose. This is in contrast to the PROMOVI dataset where the earliest muscle biopsy was specified to occur at 24 weeks. In addition, some patients in MOMENTUM did opt for a less invasive needle biopsy at 12 weeks, which we found could deliver enough muscle to evaluate exon skipping, but unfortunately, insufficient materials for measures of dystrophin protein and drug concentration. This is why an end of two will be seen in our 20 mg/kg dystrophin slide later and we have recognized this limitation and going forward have amended the protocol to specify open boxes.

Now, to the data. Both the 10 milligram per kilogram and 20 milligram per kilogram monthly doses of SRP-5051 in purple on the left resulted in higher muscle concentration compared to eteplirsen and were fourfold and twofold higher respectively. You maybe puzzled that the 10 milligram per cohort was apparently higher muscle concentrations than the 20 mg cohort. Because this does not make mechanistic sense, it does not reflect the non-clinical data and it does not reflect the tissue concentration dose response seen in healthy subjects that I just shared with you.

There is an explanation for this apparent divergence. You will see noted just above the interval graph bars, that 10 mg/kg patients were biopsied on average within 5.6 days of their last dose. In contrast, 20 mg/kg patients had biopsies, a mean of 16.5 days after the last dose. The biopsy delays occurred because of COVID-related disruptions of clinic visits. And as a result of this delay, which are apparently twofold, the 8-day tissue half life of 5051, it would be reasonable to hypothesize that this apparently lower concentration is an artifact and that we are likely underestimated the true tissue concentration that we would expect to see at 5 to 6 days.

Now, if this explanation is correct and the data from the non-clinical and healthy human subjects are correct, then we would expect to see dose-dependent increases in exon skipping and dystrophin expression. And indeed, as expected, we observed a dose-dependent effect on exon skipping. At 12 weeks, the SRP-5051 20 mg/kg dose group saw an increase in exon skipping of 1.6x compared to the eteplirsen group at 24 weeks. Surprisingly, because we were not expecting to see dystrophin at such an early time point, but indeed in support of what I have earlier said, we are excited to share that SRP-5051 also drove a dose dependent increase in dystropin at week 12. While the results are from a small dataset in the 20 mg/kg group, we observed a nearly fivefold increase in percent normal dystrohin compared to the eteplirsen group at 24 weeks. And if you recall, back at the beginning of today’s presentation, I mentioned the main objective with our PPMO was to deliver more of the PMO into the cells and to do so safely.

We have just shown that we are able to get more PMOs to cells and I am pleased to report our safety results to-date in MOMENTUM. The incidence of any adverse event is similar across all dose cohorts. No adverse events resulted in discontinuation of the study drug and no renal safety signals were observed. The treatment emergent adverse events in the 4 mg/kg group, was deemed unrelated to study drug and the incidence of adverse events across the dose cohorts does not suggest dose dependency.

In conclusion, first and foremost, this interim analysis demonstrates that SRP-5051 was well tolerated and we have not seen any clinical or laboratory-based safety signals. The results suggest an encouraging safety profile that will allow for continued dose escalation and I am pleased to share that all patients in the 13 mg/kg arm has begun dosing. Additionally, the data provide proof-of-concept that the cell-penetrant peptide has the ability to increase tissue penetration and lead to higher exon skipping and higher dystrophin production with less frequent dosing. And indeed, in these results, we have seen increased levels of tissue exposure, exon skipping and dystrophin in half the time with fewer doses and 10x less cumulative drug exposure.

Finally, our dose response and non-clinical finding predicts significant greater expression at higher doses. As for next steps for the program, we continue to dose escalate to find our maximum tolerated dose. Data from the 30 mg/kg arm are expected in the second quarter of 2021 and we expect to commence dosing in the 40 mg/kg cohort in the first quarter of 2021. Once we have identified the MTD, we will commence partly the MOMENTUM study. In addition, we have several follow-on PPMOs in our pipelines and will apply learning from SRP-5051 to inform the development. Finally and most importantly, on behalf of everyone at Sarepta, I want to thank all of the patients, families and clinicians who participate in these trials and continue to participate in all of our studies.

And now, I will turn the call back over to Doug for a Q&A. Doug?

Doug Ingram

Thank you very much, Gilmore. I really appreciate that. At the risk of repeating some of what Dr. O’Neill said I think hopefully you can see why we are very excited about what we are seeing so far one considers it we have with the 20 mgs/kg, one-tenth, literally 10% of the aggregate drug exposure of the eteplirsen comparable, we are not yet at least based on our preclinical models and non-human primate models, even at the predicted steep portion of the dose response curve and you will note that it’s not linear that there is actually an inflection point, we take biopsies at 12 weeks, which is half the duration of a couple and of course, COVID, unfortunately, caused biopsies to be taken 2x the half life of the therapy for the 20 mgs/kg. And yet, notwithstanding all of that we are seeing double the tissue exposure. Already, we are seeing a significant increase in exon skipping those who have had meetings with us will know that we were not confident that at 12 weeks, you would even see dystrophin production yet as dystrophin builds over time and yet we are seeing a fivefold increase versus the eteplirsen comparator in dystrophin production for the 20 mgs for PPMO SRP-5051. And of course, unbelievably important, let us not forget, we are not seeing as yet any untoward safety signals and no, currently no negative labs for this therapy at this dose. So we are really excited about what this may mean for the program and as we does escalate what we may see as we get to 30 mgs/kg and hopefully if we can get there also 40 mgs/kg, this of course is a small dataset, we must remember that, but notwithstanding all of that, we are very, very pleased with everything that we are seeing so far.

And with that, let us turn the question over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from [indiscernible] with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed with your question.

Salveen Richter

Hi, this is Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs. So with regard to the dose escalation plan, could you just help us understand overall what you are doing on the forward with this program and look to understand and how you might then incorporate the other exon skipping programs within Duchenne just to broaden out the program?

Doug Ingram

Sure. I mean broadly speaking, I am going to let Dr. O’Neill talk about this and go beyond it to the other programs for the other mutations. Broadly speaking, with respect to this program, we call this portion of the multi-ascending dose trial Part A, where we are going to find the most beneficial dose with the best AT profile and dystrophin expression and then we will move to Part B, which will be an extension study, which is after conversations with the FDA, we would like to believe will be our pivotal trial for this program. And then beyond that, we have of course plans for the other mutations and we have already built a significant number of constructs for those mutations. But with that, I will turn it over to Dr. O’Neill to provide a little more color on that.

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, thanks very much, Doug. As Doug has correctly said, we will be moving into Part B with the MTD. Obviously, we have a sort of a global ambition and desire to support patients around the world and we will be engaging with regulators to ensure that we can deliver the datasets that they would require for approval. And then with regard to extending across all the exon skipped classes for Duchenne patients, we are going to leverage what we have learned from 5051 to enable the most rapid dose selection and bridgeability across all of exon classes, to make sure that we can as rapidly as possible develop for all the Duchenne patients.

Salveen Richter

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Abrahams with RBC Capital Markets. You may proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Steve on for Brian. Congrats on the data and thanks for taking my question. Speaking beyond skeletal muscle, do you have any indication about how PPMOs might work in cardiac or diaphragm and today’s results affect any of your thinking?

Doug Ingram

Yes, it’s a great question. I think Dr. O’Neill is going to answer this in more – with more specificity. If you raise a very good point, of course, the value of our therapy, if it’s successful would be in skeletal muscle in the diaphragm, hopefully in the cardiac muscle, the PMO technology certainly gets into not only skeletal muscle, but diaphragm muscle very significantly in diaphragm muscle as well as versus skeletal muscle, but struggles in cardiac muscle and that’s one of the potential values of this peptide conjugated PMO. And then beyond that of course, we have the opportunity to treat smooth muscle as well. But Dr. Neill, you might want to give a little more color on that?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, thank you. So, we are actually – we have been carrying out if you call tissue mapping for delivery of the PPMO both as a tissue and cellular level that is ongoing. But indeed, we do actually have or we have seen good delivery in non-clinical species to the heart muscle amongst other organs, those other organs being important, because it helps us think about how we bring our technology beyond Duchenne alone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tazeen Ahmad with Bank of America. You may proceed with your question.

Tazeen Ahmad

Hi, guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Doug, I just wanted to get your thoughts about how high do you think you would need to dose? Because, based on what you have shown so far, as you said, you are already seeing dystrophin expression in the 20 mg/kg arm you are trying to find the MTD, but do you really need to find that?

Doug Ingram

Look, here is a really interesting question in one sense, like, so first of all, this is a small dataset. So there is a real risk that I am going to say something that, that is premature, but if this data was confirmed, in a larger dataset in a part B, even at 20 mg/kg, one would envision that we would have preferable therapy both on dystrophin production already were 5x at this early day as well as on safety and as well as on convenience of dosing. Remember, the PPMO is monthly dosing versus weekly dosing, which is obviously, it’s great for Sarepta because of cost of goods, it’s better for patients and caregivers because of the burden of weekly dosing versus the obviously much more modest burden of monthly dosing. But with that said, I should point out, our goal was to make a profound benefit, a profound impact in a positive way in the lives of children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. So, we do feel that it is incumbent upon us to particularly where we are not yet seeing safety signals with the PPMO to continue to dose escalate and to look at further doses to determine what the optimal dose is, for children living with degenerating trauma and unfortunately inevitably currently succumbing to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. And so we will have the 30 mgs/kg data in May. The animal models themselves, the non-human primates predicted you will see a significant inflection point between 20 and something right above 20. And it will be interesting to see if such is the case with our patients. But I do think that continuing to dose and find the optimal benefit for these kids is going to be a real significant benefit and we will have the 30 mgs/kg certainly next year and we will be dosing 40 mgs/kg, if I am not mistaken, Dr. O’Neill you correct me. I think pretty early next year, we will start dancing the 40 mgs/kg. Have I missed anything, Dr. O’Neill?

Gilmore O’Neill

No, that’s correct. Just by way of confirmation, we are planning to start dosing 40 mg/kg cohort in the first quarter of next year. And I absolutely agree that Doug that’s one – this small dataset suggests we have already differentiated – our objective is not just a difference, our objective is to deliver a maximal impact on this extraordinary serious disease. That’s why we want to keep pushing to the highest dose we can to help these boys and young men with serious….

Doug Ingram

Can we go to the next question now?

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gena Wang with Barclays. You may proceed with your question.

Gena Wang

Thank you. I wanted to just try to understand why the differences between non-human primates data versus human data. And I think your early study also showed that 4x weekly IV dosing in non-human primates was able to achieve almost like 45% exon skipping efficiency in biceps and if we even taking ddPCR consideration, that could still be more than 20%. So, would that be because of under dosing? Do you think that the dosing frequency will you choose once monthly dosing could lead to the under dosing?

Doug Ingram

Yes, thank you for that question, Gena. Really appreciate it. And the short answer is no. You will see from the earlier slides and we will certainly post them that we have looked very carefully at the dosing schedule and in the non-human primate dosed once weekly, then dosed biweekly and then dosed monthly and what you see is you get and with an 8-day half-life, it gives us a really interesting window where you see that you don’t get cumulative toxicity. So you have the ability to start pushing this dose up to something that could be really meaningful without getting a cumulative toxicity and of course, the toxicity that we worry about is renal. But at the same time, you don’t get a diminution in any significant way on exon skipping itself. And so, it may very well be the case that we are not yet at the steep proportion of the inflection curve. Certainly, the non-human primate studies would suggest that that happens right after 20 mgs/kg and you will see in the non-human primate is between 20 and I believe it was 30, you saw 7x increase, not to suggest with certainty that it’s precisely predicted, but it gives us some belief that we are going to see another inflection point. And of course, remember also that with the 20 mgs/kg, we took these biopsies not through choice, but through COVID pandemic, at 16.5 days after the biopsy that compares to about 6 days for the 10 mgs compares for about 5 days, I believe for eteplirsen. So, we took these biopsies literally 2x longer than the half life of this therapy. And we still saw a doubling in tissue exposure. We still saw an increase, significant increase in exon skipping. We still saw 5x in dystrophin. So I don’t want to predict in advance that we will see another really significant increase in dystrophin production, but we are I am not going to lie and say we are not hoping for that, notwithstanding the fact that we are already excited at 20 mgs/kg. And one final thing, I think you have noted this already in your question, but I do want to make sure we are clear about this. There is no – when you talk about – looking at eteplirsen versus the 20 mgs/kg, just so we are clear, we are not looking at different methods. We reran the eteplirsen biopsies with the new methods. So, you really – there is a certain danger in looking at old data or RT-PCR data and cross comparing it, this is ddPCR and it’s a different approach. The good news about what you will see in the slides and in the studies is it is all internally consistent. You can comfortably compare the eteplirsen to the 20 mgs/kg, for instance, on exon skipping and dystrophin production, because the methods were run exactly the same way in both instances. Dr. O’Neill, did I miss anything with my reg?

Gilmore O’Neill

No, I think you have covered everything and I just want to highlight the point regarding the frequency of dosing that in the slide that I think about 12 you can actually see that after single dose in non-human primates, we biopsied at 10 and 28 days. And we actually could see a persistence of the exon skipping effects at least 28 days after and it was actually comparable to the day 10.

Gena Wang

Okay, just wondering, is that human biopsy also from biceps?

Gilmore O’Neill

We actually – pardon me. Sorry, sorry…

Doug Ingram

Go ahead, Gilmore, apologies. Go ahead.

Gilmore O’Neill

We actually used biceps although we had some – we actually used biceps here, although there was an option if the patients had difficulties to use another muscle.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alethia Young with Cantor. You may proceed with your question.

Alethia Young

Hey, thanks for taking my question and congrats on the progress here. Can you just talk a little bit about whether you think that having the non-ambulatory patients like you are getting better tissue exposure is maybe helping drive an increase in dystrophin? I mean, I noticed that in the study you had a few non-ambulatory patients with 5051 whereas obviously with PROMOVI you didn’t? Thanks.

Doug Ingram

Yes, on the whole, we don’t believe that to be the case. But Dr. O’Neill can sort of touch on that.

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, I agree, Doug. On the whole, we don’t believe that to be the case for two reasons. We do not have evidence that PPMO was taken up by fatty tissue. And because of the – because we had recruited both ambulatory, non-ambulatory patients, we were very conscious that there might be differences in the muscle content, and for that reason, we corrected for muscle content to exclude fatty tissue.

Doug Ingram

We will be glad that we had – yes, apologies, I just jumped on top of your statement.

Gilmore O’Neill

No, that gives us good confidence that using non-ambulatory or muscle from non-ambulatory patients is not going to skew the results.

Doug Ingram

And I was just going to say as a side note, of course, we are very pleased that we are able to include in our trial non-ambulatory patients, in a broad sense that’s something very important for Duchenne muscular dystrophy generally and for Sarepta in particular, there have been – historically there have been a paucity of opportunities for non-ambulatory patients to participate in the clinical trials for new therapies. And we are working hard as an organization in a thoughtful way to correct that without being unable to actually get trials that will show the benefits that we believe our therapies have. And I think this is one opportunity that we have had and we will look for other opportunities across our portfolio, including on gene therapy.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Skorney with Baird. You may proceed in your question.

Brian Skorney

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the data. When I go back and I look at the eteplirsen data from Study 201. There is a big difference in 12-week and 24-week dystrophin positive fibers? And I know at the time, there is big question in terms of kind of duration of treatment to look at biopsies versus dosing? Can you just help us understand your thoughts around the PK/PD with PMO? How this might be different with PPMO? And how you think that translates to PPMO when we start thinking about 24 weeks there versus 12 weeks, I mean, if you sort of model out what you saw with PMO, you may not even need higher doses once we start looking at biopsies, you could see much, much higher levels of expression? And then can you also remind us, I don’t think it was ever reported, but was there any measurable dystrophin above baseline on Western blot at Week 12 from Study 201?

Doug Ingram

Yes, I will turn this over to Gil. And the broadest strokes in the first part of your question and I will let Gilmore comment on that as that you really raise a very good point that we know in situ that, that dystrophin builds over time and in fact, you are very good point. One of the things that we had been saying significantly saying for many, many months now is that don’t expect to see dystrophin at 12 weeks, it seems from our history too soon to either look for dystrophin production, we note that dystrophin builds over time 24 weeks with certainly on its Phase b build versus 12 and 48 weeks, built significantly thereafter. And frankly with historically with eteplirsen, we have looked out 4 years later and we have seen an increase in dystrophin as we had long-term chronic therapy. One of the reasons we are always saying that it’s important for our kids, when they get on our therapy to stay consistent [indiscernible], so that they get the long-term cumulative benefits. Now, we won’t know exactly what that means until we start taking some biopsies and look maybe in Part B to looking at other pine points for biopsies here versus 12 versus 24 maybe 48 although that’s a long time for therapy. We are trying to move very fast. But your points are very well taken, I mean, one of the interesting things I will talking back to what I said before we started, one of the interesting thing is that we set this trial up to some extent by necessity and to some extent inadvertently to actually make a tough bar for us. We looked at 12 weeks, but we knew that the biopsies we had for eteplirsen were 24 weeks. We looked at – we had the – because of COVID we had the biopsies again, 16.5 days when the half-life of the therapy is only 8 days and yet we are seeing 5x almost dystrophin production versus the eteplirsen group. So, it may very well be the case, we don’t know yet with the data and the science will lead us that if you could look out a little further out in time to 24 weeks or beyond even at 20 mgs/kg, you might see a significant increase even from where we are on dystrophin production, but we don’t know that yet. It will be interesting to see what we have at 30 mgs/kg, it’s certainly our hoping goal, that we are able to take those biopsies in the window that you would expect, in the first 6 or 7 days post last dose, similar to eteplirsen and similar to the 10 mgs/kg. Dr. O’Neill, you want to comment on that or maybe comment on our second question as well?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes, thank you. So I think the question was – it was an interesting and complex question where you were sort of tying the dosed drug to the kinetics and pharmacodynamic effects of the drug to the dystrophin kinetics and biology. In asking the question, I think do you really want to or need to go and dose higher. So, let me address a couple of the elements that you would address. First of all, we have used our PROMOVI dataset, which actually is a large dataset in which we took samples at different time points with and use ddPCR to measure exon skipping. And it’s important to remember that with digital dropped PCR, which was not the case for the original 201 eteplirsen studies and I will draw your attention, it’s in the slide, we had 16 subjects in PROMOVI at 24 weeks. I think that’s the first piece. I think the second piece is that the plasma kinetics of eteplirsen and PPMO are similar. However, as you can see as you saw and again reminding of the large scale we are seeing a substantially higher exposure in tissues both in the non-clinical patients that was where the log scale was shown as well as in human subjects, both healthy and Duchenne patients. Then I think you were sort of concerned about the timing, do you just need to – couldn’t you just stay at a lower dose, because it will accumulate over time? I think the key thing and this is called the more therapeutic consideration is that patients with Duchenne don’t have time. And what we believe is that if you can get earlier onset of higher expression and as a bonus do it with less frequent dosing, which is inconvenient, unpleasant, that is going to accrue into substantial benefit in the immediate and long-term. So that’s kind of the rationale for why we continue to drive the dose against a background of an optimized chemistry to ensure higher exposure.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Anupam Rama with JPMorgan. You may proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Steph on the call for Anupam this morning. Thanks for taking the question. I know, it’s early days still here with the program. But curious, can you comment on what you have collected or observed so far with respect to markers of inflammation and fibrosis in the muscle? I think in some of your preclinical mouse model work you saw effects as early as 10 mgs or 20 mgs? Thanks so much.

Doug Ingram

I believe it’s a little early to look for that. But Dr. O’Neill, you correct me on that one.

Gilmore O’Neill

No, that is correct. It is too early. And this interim was focusing particularly on those tissue concentrations and pharmacogenomic measures of exon skipping and just both the expression.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks so much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Harrison with Morgan Stanley. You may proceed with your question.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I guess they are true for me. And I know you have touched on these topics, but I guess I was looking sort of for your clearest answer you can give. So I guess the first one is, in terms of dose range, how high do you think you can go? And let’s just assume you don’t hit an MTD, when will you say we have gone far enough, we are ready to move into Part 2 or move quickly in terms of a regulatory process? And then the second question is just around, I guess what I would say is, when we are going to get more information from other tissues and how you think about being able to demonstrate that in humans. I guess what I am really asking is how broadly do you think you are getting up taking other muscle tissues and how do you think you will be able to prove that in humans? Thanks.

Doug Ingram

Yes, thanks a lot. As it relates to the second question and certainly Dr. O’Neill can get more data-driven response to that. We have seen – first of all, because we have observed it often that we will get a significant increase in diaphragm consistent with what we see in skeletal muscle there. There should be no significant difference in fact and it’s dangerous to overestimate, but in fact, we tend to actually see a modest increase in dystrophin production even with our PMOs versus skeletal muscles in the diaphragm. In the cardiac muscles, the preclinical models suggest that the PPMO could have a significant impact on the cardiac muscle, but has an impact on the skeletal muscle, but Dr. O’Neill can go into that. On the dose ranging, it is all going to be about what we see in risk benefit as we proceed. The NOAEL for this therapy as we started the study was 40 mgs/kg based on the non-human primate. And as we have talked about, it looks like based on the data we have today we are really weight based dosing between the non-human primate and the human – the patient. However, we have been continuing to dose and look at repeat dosing and look at additional toxin, we are right now on the middle of trials where we are not seeing a dose limiting toxicity and we look like we might have an NOAEL already at 60 mgs/kg, although the studies are still in flight right now from a preclinical perspective. What we are going to look – what we are going to do across this is look at each cohort and we are going to make a risk benefit decision. If we see a significant inflection point here at 30 or 40, then we are going to have to – even if we have not hit a dose limiting toxicity, we are going to have to sit down in a group and weigh what’s the right answer for patients. And there is a lot that goes into that. It’s obviously the benefit of the therapy to the patient, the efficacy. It’s obviously the risk profile of the therapy. And of course, with respect to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, we can never forget, it’s the timing of these issues that time as Dr. O’Neill brilliantly said time is not on the side of these children. So we’ll have to make those decisions. But what I would say is we are going to look at the 30, we will probably look at the 40 and then we are going to make a call. And if there is an opportunity to go to 60, we can make that decision then, or we will pick one of those doses between 20, 30 or 40 and we will move into Part B, but it will be really driven by the data and I think a thoughtful risk benefit analysis at the time. Gilmore, you can correct all of everything I said if I am wrong.

Gilmore O’Neill

I agree what you said. The truth is it’s always lovely to speculate that you are going to never find a dose limiting toxicity. And while we hope that obviously that the data will – the data will speak to the truth. What we want to do is do exactly what Doug said, which is do a look at the data as they come in and we will make a benefit risk calculation to help us select the dose that we will take forward. With regard to your questions about tissue mapping that is ongoing, we have as I said already evidenced that the CPMO delivered well to cardiac muscle in non-clinical species to be more challenging and certainly non-trivial to demonstrate that in human subjects. So, what we will be doing is continue that mapping and I hope that we will be able to share that at some point in the future.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tyler Van Buren with Piper Sandler. You may proceed with your question.

Tyler Van Buren

Hey, guys. Good morning. Thanks for the encouraging update. Just had a follow-up on the inflection and the steep dose increase curve that you guys are referencing with respect to exon skipping. Clearly, you are seeing almost an exponential increase, as you go from 20 to 40 to 60. So is it possible to I guess relate that to what you saw with eteplirsen in similar study at increased doses in terms of the increase in the rate, maybe quantify how much more it’s increasing or at least speak towards it qualitatively?

Doug Ingram

Yes, you just don’t – you don’t see this with eteplirsen. Look, we know we love our PMOs for because they really are the first therapies that have provided real phenotypic benefit to patients who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, there is a technology, there really are an amazing technology both precise in their ability to actually engage in steroid blocking and exon skipping and then creating essentially a reformed pre-messenger RNA and making dystrophin and of course, their safety profile is laudable, but there is a limit to them. And the limit to them is that they are neutrally charged molecule. They have a very short half life in the system about 4 hours in the system. And therefore, the ability dosing up doesn’t create an inflection point in the therapy at least not in the preclinical models. And we have said this before we are even looking right now as part of our post marketing commitment to look at other dosing and higher doses for eteplirsen, which we are certainly excited to keep going with, but truthfully that it’s difficult to envision that there is going to be a massive inflection point even as you significantly dose, because you just have this natural limitation of the therapy being able to get into cells. The PPMO was just very different from a PKPD perspective, because when this peptide has positively charged peptide conjugated to it, which will interact with the negatively charged proteoglycans on the face of the membrane will drag the PMO into the cells. And at least, empirically in animal data, I think for anybody who is forgetting you – when you have to remember, it’s always risky to correlate between animal data and humans and imagine that this is perfectly predictive. But if there is – but broadly speaking, what we have seen repeatedly with our animal data is you get a fairly nonlinear inflection point. And at least in animal models, it maybe something above 20 mgs/kg, whether it is in patients or not, we will wait and see, I don’t want to over – I don’t want to create over expectations, but certainly, we are very excited to find out what we see at 30 mgs/kg and what we’ll see at 40 mgs/kg as well. Dr. O’Neill?

Gilmore O’Neill

I think the key thing I think you have made the key points which are that we have seen to-date empirically a good correlation or high degree of congruence between our non-clinical and our clinical – our human studies. And Doug it’s correct to say one should be careful at speculating, but with that congruence to-date and the fact that we are now dose escalating in Duchenne patients, we hope to be able to confirm or validate what we have seen in preclinical experiments in the very near future.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ritu Baral with Cowen. You may proceed with your question.

Ritu Baral

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. One, have you seen any rises in the plasma kidney markers that are usually that front run any kidney effects? I am wondering if there is a slope that might indicate maximum dose? And two, I have a couple of discussions going with clients about the TAEs in the 10 milligram dose, all three of them were deemed related. Can you go into a little more detail and whether the exposure data when you correct for the biopsy timing sits the exposure curve that you would have modeled for the 10 versus 20?

Doug Ingram

Yes, I am going to let Dr. O’Neill answer. I will give you the short answer on the very first question. The answer is no. Interestingly enough and surprisingly enough, we have not yet seen negative labs on the – with any signals on renal so far. So that’s very heartening as we move to the 30 mgs/kg, but Dr. O’Neill, why don’t you provide more detail on this profile?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes. Yes. Thanks, Doug and thanks for the question. We obviously monitor not just plasma or serum markers, but actually also monitor urine. We have not seen signal for or trends that would indicate a signal for renal and I am glad you raised that because obviously, the kidney is the target organ of [indiscernible], according to our non-clinical tox or preclinical tox studies. And in regard to the treatment emergent at ease and the relationship to drugs, I think the key point to make is that we did not see any alteration in what we are seeing is a sort of a common degree of TAEs or common incidence across and so we are not actually seeing an apparent dose response, which is what is giving us confidence and these people emerge in AEs while at calls as drug related, where what one can commonly see in clinical studies and in the context of Duchenne, but I think the key point is with the incidence not being at substantially different across dose groups, that is what’s giving us confidence that we should and will continue to dose escalate. And I will tell you that it’s also our dose escalation criteria are predefined in protocols and also supported by a safety review committee.

Doug Ingram

And I will note there was only one serious AE in the trial at all. It was at the 40 mgs/kg. It was related to a fracture that a boy had – excuse me?

Gilmore O’Neill

4, not 40.

Doug Ingram

Very good point, 4, I apologies that was a mistake, 4 mgs/kg, it was a really good fracture a child unfortunately had a fracture. And that was what it was related to. So it wasn’t therapy related other than that, things are looking very good from a safety perspective so far.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Gil Blum with Needham & Co. You may proceed with your question.

Gil Blum

Hello, everyone and congrats on all the progress and thanks for taking our questions. Do you guys believe that even considering the delays in the biopsies and with the PPMO? Does this measure still reflect steady state exposure or it was a multi-dose study?

Doug Ingram

Yes, it was three doses across there was at least three doses, but really three doses consistently across 3 months. I think we are – I don’t think its steady state, because I think that dystrophin, both exon skipping and dystrophin build over time. So, of course, we have this confounding variable of having taken the biopsy outside the half life, double the half life, which we don’t know what that means. Obviously, it means we created even a higher bar for ourselves and we are still seeing exon skipping dystrophin production and significant doubling of tissue exposure. That alone probably potentially underestimates what we shouldn’t be seeing if we had taken the biopsy closer to when the dose occurred. And then of course, you have seen and not even one of the first slides that Dr. O’Neill provided was the fact that we are, the history – our history tells us over and over again, the dystrophin, but exon skipping to some extent and definitely dystrophin builds over a significant period of time. So, in essence, we should see not only a continuing benefit, but maybe even an increase in benefit over time as we look out from the therapy both from continued chronic therapy as well as from dose escalation as we move to 30 to 40 as well.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joel Beatty with Citi. You may proceed with your question.

Joel Beatty

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Could you discuss if you have any data on CK levels that you saw in the study or with CK levels see a marker that you would expect to see an impact on over time with higher dosing or longer dosing?

Doug Ingram

Dr. O’Neill, do we have that?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes. So our CK data essentially to-date and remember, we are following these patients or the analysis you have done are out to 12 weeks, we basically saw essentially a stability or even very minor reductions in CK, but those reductions were the order of single order of magnitude and this is against a background of patients with Duchenne having CK levels in the 10,000. So, I am not sure that we would have expected to see any effect yet. And the good news is we didn’t see anything as substantial increases. More importantly, what we actually saw were in general a trend towards minor reductions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Martin Auster with Credit Suisse. You may proceed with your question.

Martin Auster

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I was curious Dr. O’Neill or Doug, if you could speak to the specifics in the 4 biopsied patients with the 20 mg/kg dosing? If you could talk about the patient specific or the range of exon skipping either as an absolute or as relative to the other person comp? And then also how that kind of correlated to the two patients where you are able to get dystrophin expression measurements achieved? Thanks.

Doug Ingram

Dr. O’Neill?

Gilmore O’Neill

Yes. So with regard to the F4 subjects, what you could actually or four patients, pardon me, if you actually, you would be able to see the slide, but as we presented, where we had good tissue was for exon skipping for all 4, I think the arrow bar is in there. But what I will tell you is I don’t – we have not actually done a strict correlation, patient by patient of the tissue exposure to exon skipping or dystrophin. However, with the nature of the arrow bars, we are actually comfort within the context of four subjects that we were actually seeing a good correlation. And the reason that I believe that, that we are confident about that is because again, we saw a dose dependent effect with even a single dose of PPMO on tissue exposure than exon skipping in the human healthy volunteers and that congruence within healthy human volunteers and Duchenne patients actually also reflects that which we have seen across multiple non-clinical species, including mice and non-human primates and indeed in in vitro in patients or Duchenne patient derived myotube.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Difei Yang with Mizuho Securities. You may proceed with your question.

Difei Yang

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking our questions. Just to hear the first one is that how should we think about the effects of PPMO is more pronounced in dystrophin versus exon skipping? And then secondarily, when you do the dose escalation, etcetera, seems like you have significant ability to get dystrophin level up. And is there – ultimately, is there a optimum level you will try to target or is it as high as possible? Thank you.

Doug Ingram

Yes, thanks for the question. Now, it’s dangerous to speculate on why the dystrophin even much greater than the exon skipping, but I will. I will speculate and then we will see as we get to the 30 mgs/kg and the like, how this all bears out. But remember, as we have said repeatedly, the biopsies for the 20 mgs/kg would have were as a result of the COVID pandemic were taken significantly outside of the window that we would have hoped for 16.5 days or twice the half-life versus about 6 days or the 10 mgs/kg. That would – it likely have a differential impact on exon skipping versus dystrophin production. Exon skipping would fall fairly rapidly with tissue exposure decreasing over time, but dystrophin wouldn’t – it would persist longer, dystrophin lasts longer as we know and has don’t half-life. And so there is at least a signal here that explains that this really is a artifact of when we took the biopsies. And if that is true, it would suggest, certainly it makes sense on its face, it would suggest that if we had taken this closer to when the dosing had occurred in the same way we did with 10 mgs/kg, we would have seen a more significant tissue exposure even then what we saw, so we saw double that tissue exposure, we would have seen something even more significant than that and that would be consistent with what we saw not only pre-clinically, but in the healthy human volunteers, we would have seen a more significant increase even then what we saw in exon skipping and we would probably have even seen an increase in dystrophin production versus what we saw in the 20 mgs/kg.

Now, of course, I do want to make absolutely clear that there is a speculation to that. We need to see the 30 mgs/kg, we need to take pandemic permitting, we need to take these biopsies in the window – in the proper window, which is about 6 days post dosing and then we will get a confirmation for that. But that would be the best explanation both from our preclinical data the way it works mechanistically and our healthy human volunteers study that would explain why the exon skipping goes up, but doesn’t even go up as much as dystrophin production when you would expect to see that as more direct correlate. On the dystrophin levels in one sense, we already have the PMOs and the PMOs are providing a real benefit to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and hopefully, if we are, if all goes well and we believe it will be – we will even have a third one of those PMOs approved in February of next year, which can treat about 29% altogether, of Duchenne muscular dystrophy children. And against that, of course, what we are looking for is just a benefit over that and the greatest benefit we can get. We know if we can get this therapy that this therapy bears out as we are seeing right now, we will already have a benefit, because it will be a quarter of the dosing for these children far more convenient. We are already seeing signals of significant increases in dystrophin. And of course, if we could get up I would say, most people would say something like 5% would be a tremendous benefit to children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as an example, but we will have to make all of that decision with data in hand and a proper risk benefit both safety, both efficacy and timing for these kids to make decisions about what the proper dose is to go into, for this trial, Part B and then what we target for the other constructs that we have.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Vincent Chen with Bernstein. You may proceed with your question.

Vincent Chen

Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the results. I am curious what your latest thinking is on how you think about increasing exon skipping translating into increasing dystrophin production? So based on the totality of your clinical and your preclinical data as well as the underlying biology, as you go up, say twofold on exon skipping in this range, how much would you expect dystrophin levels to increase and why?

Doug Ingram

Dr. O’Neill, do you have a view on this?

Gilmore O’Neill

Well, our old, let’s say, our experience with PMO and PPMOs in the non-clinical datasets suggests a sort of 2 to 1 or 2.5 to 1 correlation for exon to dystrophin. I am kind of glad you asked that question, because you provided, it’s very tempting to try and do tight correlation when we – with our small dataset here. I think one has to be extraordinarily careful, particularly because you have put your finger on the key issue, which is do we have a strong mechanistic explanation to sort of explain or define that correlation? And I would say two things. First of all, I think it’s too soon with our dataset and a small dataset at that point to actually draw those tight correlations in the clinical setting. But I think we can say with confidence, because of the congruence with regard to dose response across dosing, exposure, exon skipping, and dystrophin that the PPMO is doing what it wants. I think from a mechanistic point of view, because I think you asked for that there is an important balance, which we don’t necessarily fully understand. Obviously, we do know that, it takes about 14 to 16 hours to transcribe the RNA for dystrophin. We know that the half life or we believe from in vitro, vitro myotubes experiments that the half-life of [indiscernible] is approximately 14 hours. And we also know from myotubes that the half life of dystrophin is about 1 to 2 months. Those data alone suggests that there is a complex interaction mechanistically between the transcripts, the emphasis and the dystrophin translation and persistence. So with that, I have to say is that we have a lot more work to do to truly understand that mechanistic interaction. But again, I am confident with the congruence of the non-clinical and then the clinical data from healthy volunteers and Duchenne patients that we are seeing a dose trend effect for exposure and downstream exon skipping and dystrophin expression.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Tim Lugo with William Blair. You may proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. This is John on for Tim. Thanks for taking our question. Just more of a forward-looking question from us, we are just wondering if you had any plans for the future to combine a PPMO with a gene therapy or if you can speak to any thoughts on combinations you maybe thinking about? Thanks.

Doug Ingram

Yes, it’s something that we are looking at pre-clinically now, so we should have some views on there perhaps in the latter half of next year from a purely preclinical perspective because of course that is an interesting question, is there a benefit to patients of a combination of a significant one-time transformational therapy. And of course, in this regard, I am talking about the potential for SRP-9001 our gene therapy, followed by a chronic therapy, is that the best answer for children and young adults and hopefully we are not talking about children and young adults only in the future of folks with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. We don’t have those answers yet. We have hypotheses right now. There is a real potential for that. We should have some significant views on that later next year. There already will be a benefit to the PPMO even in the case of a transformative gene therapy, there will be children. Even before that, remember there will be children who have preexisting neutralizing antibodies that would otherwise screen out from a gene therapy that would allow us to continue to treat them with a transformational PPMO if such is the case after the trial progresses, there will be likely places around the world that could have access to a chronic RNA therapy before they would get gene therapy. There is some data in the literatures and interesting published peer-reviewed data that says that at least in animal models, the use of a PPMO to pre-treat in advance of gene therapy will enhance the benefits of gene therapy. So we know there is going to be a place for both of them, whether there is a place for combination therapy as well, is something that is very tantalizing and it might be a real benefit to patients, but we need to do additional work and then come out with some evidence based views on that before perhaps the end of next year. And thank you for that question.

Operator

Thank you. And I am not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Doug Ingram for any further remarks.

Doug Ingram

Thank you all for joining us today. We are obviously very pleased with what we have seen thus far. We are excited to continue to dose escalate. As Dr. O’Neill mentioned, we are already dosing at the 30 mgs/kg level, we will be moving to the hopefully the data supports it, we will be moving to the 40 mgs/kg dosing very shortly and we look forward to further updates next year on the PPMO program both SRP-5051 and other therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy for other of the mutations and patient populations. With that, again, thanks everyone for joining us and stay safe.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.