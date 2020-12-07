4 Buffett Fat Pitch High-Yield Blue-Chip Bargains Set To Soar

12/12 quality Ultra SWAN EPD yields a very safe 8.6%, is 39% undervalued, and analysts expect it could deliver five-year total returns of 16.7% CAGR, 6.0X that of the S&P 500.

Just because the S&P 500 is 40% historically overvalued doesn't mean you can't still find plenty of Buffett style "fat pitch" high-yield blue-chip bargains.

Since bottoming on Oct. 28, the stock market has been red hot. November was the best month for the Dow since 1987 and deep value blue chips have done even better.

Of course, this strong rally means that the broader market is now in a bubble.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $137.72 -15% 26.8 27.2 62% 60% 2021 $168.63 22% 21.9 24.4 33% 43% 2022 $195.79 16% 18.9 20.4 14% 20% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $160.09 23.1 40% 2.72 2.35 1.59% 2.05%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool, FactSet Research, FAST Graphs, JPMorgan, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv, Ed Yardeni, Multipl.com)

Since 91% of long-term stock returns are a function of fundamentals and valuation, this means that over the next few years, index investor returns are likely to be extremely disappointing.

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -38.5% -99.8% -74.9% 2021 -22.7% -21.4% -16.1% 2022 -8.7% -4.3% -3.2% 2025 15.3% 2.8% 2.1%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

Most analysts currently expect paltry five-year returns of about 3% CAGR from the S&P 500.

JPMorgan, one of the 16 most accurate economist teams in the world according to MarketWatch, expects flat to slightly negative returns over the next five years.

Moody's, another blue-chip economist, expects a lost decade for stocks, with a potential three-year bear market starting in early 2021.

Caused by the same strong economic growth created by vaccines + stimulus

Causing long-term interest rates to go up and popping the "there is no alternative" bubble

I should point out that Goldman Sachs, another blue-chip economist, expects the stock market bubble to continue for another two years at least.

In a client note published Wednesday (Nov. 11), Goldman said stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, a divided Congress that leaves little scope for major legislative changes, and the impact of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine, has allowed for an improved year-end point target of 3,700 for the S&P 500, which the bank says will be followed-up by a 16% gain in 2021 and a further 7% advance in 2022 that will take the U.S. benchmark to 4,600 points by the end of 2022." - thestreet

Whether this bubble lasts three months or three years, the blue-chip economist consensus is clear on one thing: it's likely value's time to shine.

The vaccine announcement by Pfizer provided evidence that a path to normalization exists, which should serve as a catalyst for Value stock outperformance...We expect the emergency use authorization (EUA) and distribution of an effective vaccine during the next several months will lead to significant upward earnings revisions for virus-exposed firms and help give investors confidence to rotate into those low-valuation stocks." - Goldman Sachs

This is why I wanted to highlight four of the Dividend Kings' highest conviction high-yield blue-chip ideas.

Companies we've been buying with real money, by the thousands of dollars in recent months

The highest quality Phoenix blue-chips that are rising from the ashes of this recession, and soaring to new heights

Dividend Kings Phoenix Portfolio

(Source: sharesight)

The DK Phoenix strategy is helping all our portfolios outperform their benchmarks by significant margins.

$1 Million Retirement Portfolio

(Source: sharesight)

Deep Value Blue-Chip Portfolio

(Source: sharesight)

High-Yield Blue-Chip Portfolio

Fortress Portfolio

(Source: sharesight)

Similarly, our 100% real money Video Phoenix Portfolio, based on our Daily Blue-Chip Video recommendations, is soaring, exactly as we expected it eventually would.

Video Phoenix Portfolio

(Source: Morningstar)

Such impressive short-term results aren't magic, but merely quality + valuation + sound risk-management at work.

Just three fundamental factors ultimately determine stock returns, and if your fundamentals are strong, then achieving your financial goals is all but guaranteed over time.

Phoenix Portfolio Fundamentals

Average quality: 10.4/12 SWAN vs 10.1 average aristocrat

Average safety score: 4.8/5 very safe vs 4.6 average aristocrat

Average credit rating: A- stable vs A- stable average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Yield on cost: 4.1%

current yield: 3.1% vs 1.6% S&P and 2.0% dividend aristocrats (our equity benchmark)

Morningstar long-term growth forecast: 11.9% CAGR vs 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 & 7.5% CAGR dividend aristocrats

Weighted average forward PE: 16.2 vs 16.4 historical norm vs 23.1 S&P 500

Average discount to fair value (Morningstar estimate): 1%

Five-year analyst consensus total return potential: 3.1% yield + 11.9% CAGR long-term growth +0.2% CAGR valuation boost = 15.2% CAGR vs 2.8% S&P 500

Risk-Adjusted Expected Return: 11.1% CAGR vs 2.1% CAGR S&P 500 (5.3X market's expected return)

Despite impressive rallies in the last few weeks, there continue to be amazing blue-chip bargains on Wall Street right now, poised for major rallies in 2021 and beyond. Don't believe me?

Great blue-chip deals are always available, no matter how overvalued the stock market gets.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A BRK.B) was 50% undervalued in March 2000

BRK.B) was 50% undervalued in March 2000 Realty Income (O) was 50% undervalued in March 2000. Its price to cash flow was 7X and it yielded a very safe 11%.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was 50% undervalued. Its price to cash flow was 6X and it yielded a very safe 12%

Prudent long-term investors who avoided paying crazy valuations for popular stocks didn’t just avoid the stock market’s “lost decade,” they made a fortune.

BRK investors who bought during the tech bubble low made 25.1% annually over the next 15 years.

Realty Income investors made 17.7% annually

Enterprise Products Partners investors made 23.8% annually

Smart long-term investors who recognized the difference between value and price during the tech bubble made 1,100% to 2,800% returns over the next 15 years. They literally achieved results on par with the greatest investors in history.

More importantly, they locked in the kinds of safe, generous, and steadily growing dividend yields that rich retirements are made of.

Here's how you can find the best deals on Wall Street, offering generous, safe, and steadily growing income, no matter how overvalued the market gets.

How To Find The Best Blue-Chip Bargains Even In A Market Bubble

This week's screen is a bit different because we're specifically looking for the best deals based on quality ratings.

But first, we want to ensure above-average or excellent dividend safety.

Dividend Kings Safety Scale

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (55 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2%

The Dividend Kings Safety model Is based on 55 safety metrics. Each one was selected due to empirical data showing strong correlations with bond defaults, bankruptcies, corporate fraud, and of course, dividend cuts, over time.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 2019 FCF Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 2 2020 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 3 2021 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 4 2022 FCFConsensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 5 2023 FCF Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 6 2019 EPS Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector 7 2020 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 8 2021 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 9 2022 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 10 2023 EPS Consensus Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 11 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 12 Historical Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 13 Net Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 14 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 15 Historical Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 16 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 17 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 18 Historical Current Ratio 19 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 20 Historical Quick Ratio 21 S&P credit rating 22 S&P rating outlook 23 Fitch credit rating 24 Fitch rating outlook 25 Moody's credit rating 26 Moody's rating outlook 27 AMBest rating (insurance) 28 AMBest rating outlook (insurance) 29 DBRS rating (Canadian companies) 30 DBRS rating outlook (Canadian companies) 31 MSCI ESG Score 32 ESG Trend 33 30-year bankruptcy risk 34 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 35 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating if not rated) 36 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 year standard of excellence) 37 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 year standard of quality) 38 Dividend Growth Streak since 2008, annual dividend growth including through Great Recession 39 Uninterrupted Dividend Streak since 2008, no dividend cut in Great Recession 40 Dividend Champion status (25+ year dividend growth streak) 41 Dividend King status (50+ year dividend growth streak) 42 Analysts Consensus Expects Steady/Rising Dividends 43 FactSet LT growth consensus 44 FAST Graphs LT growth consensus 45 Ycharts LT growth consensus 46 Reuters' 5-Year growth consensus 47 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 48 Historical F-score vs 4+ safety guideline 49 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 50 Historical Z-score vs 1.81+ safety guideline 51 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 52 Historical Beneish M-score vs -2.22 or less safety guideline 53 Speculative: Yes or no 54 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 55 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

Not all metrics apply to all companies, industries, and sectors. But the ones that do allow the proprietary safety weighting formula to estimate with relatively high accuracy the risks of a dividend cut in any given economic downturn.

How do we know our approach works? Because it’s been proven effective during the two worst recessions of the last 75 years.

Our safety ratings are based on historical dividend cuts during every recession since 1945

Recessionary dividend cut risk is scaled based on the blue-chip economist consensus estimates of how bad any given recession will be relative to the average since 1945 (1.4% peak GDP decline)

Our safety model predicted about three out of 165 current and former Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends during the Great Recession

Four of them actually cut their dividends

In the pandemic, our safety model predicted three Phoenix list blue-chips would cut their dividends

Just one of them has

In the worst recessions in 75 years 6 expected Phoenix dividend cuts vs. 5 actual dividend cuts

the ultimate baptism by fire vindicating the safety model, which is why I'm entrusting 100% of my life savings to our safety and quality scores and Phoenix strategy

The Dividend Kings Master List includes 478 companies, including:

All Dividend Champions (companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Aristocrats (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

All Dividend Kings (companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

All 12/12 quality Ultra SWANs (5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat businesses + 4/4 long-term dependability, basically as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)

Out of 478 companies here's how the safety screening went:

4/5 above-average safety: 128 companies

5/5 very safe: 224 companies

Once we have screened for above-average safety or better we want to look for the most undervalued companies by blue-chip quality or better.

Dividend Kings Quality Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor 0% NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 1% 45% 55% 65% 75% 7 Average 2.5% 35% 45% 55% 65% 8 Above-Average 5% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 9 Blue-Chip 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 11 Super SWAN (exceptionally dependable blue-chips) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 12 Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 7% (unless speculative then 2.5%) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

I don't throw around terms like "blue-chip" and "SWAN" lightly. They have very specific definitions as you can see.

There are no sacred cows at DK, all recommendations are based purely on the best available data

Run through a safety and quality model that's 100% evidence-based

That's proven highly accurate at forecasting dividend cuts, business model deterioration, and long-term returns

Where the data leads our recommendations always follow

I'm investing 100% of my life savings based on this model, and so no one on earth has a stronger incentive to make sure our facts and reasoning are right.

The DK quality rating is a 12 point scale:

5 points for safety

4 points for long-term dependability

3 points for business model

Long-term dependability takes into account

dividend/balance sheet safety

management quality (capital allocation over time)

business model (moat and stability)

dividend track record (for dividend-paying companies)

long-term analyst consensus growth forecasts from FAST Graphs, FactSet, Ycharts, and Reuters/Refinitiv

ESG scores and trends from MSCI (ESG is considered critical to long-term financial risk according to BlackRock, MSCI, S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS, and AMBest)

whether or not a company is speculative for either short-term or permanent reasons

Once we know a companies safety and dependability the last piece of the puzzle is the business model itself.

we look at the moat, moat stability, and overall profitability over time vs industry peers

wide moat is defined as average profitability (net margin, operating margin, ROA, ROE, and ROC) in the top 25% of peers

business model score in the quality rating system based on GuruFocus's 10 point scale

We use Gurufocus's 10 point profitability ranking system which is based on historical profitability vs peers over time. Here's an example of BTI's profitability score, which is 8/10.

(Source: Gurufocus)

In total, the DK safety and quality model looks at 103 fundamental metrics to determine our safety, dependability, and overall quality scores.

Every single metric validated by decades of empirical research to be important to safety and long-term investing success

The most comprehensive safety and quality model I've yet found in finance

Quantitative and qualitative (as Ben Graham recommended)

Including the qualitative safety opinions of six rating agencies

Dividend safety ratings confirmed by 75 years of historical data

Quality ratings confirmed by over 300 historical backtests (higher quality companies tend to outperform the market over time)

This safety and quality model represents seven years of work, with continuous improvement as I learn about the fundamentals that determine long-term investing success. I sleep very well at night knowing that 100% of my life savings are invested based on the best available facts and reasoning.

Here's how the quality score screening went

9/12 blue-chip quality: 101 companies

10/12 SWAN quality: 87 companies

11/12 Super SWAN quality: 67 companies

12/12 Ultra SWAN quality: 34 companies

Blue-chip quality or better: 289 companies (60% of the Master List)

Our goal is to ultimately have a 500 company Master List

Replacing lower quality companies with higher quality over time

The 500 best companies worth buying at the right price

90% to 95% dividend stocks

US and foreign companies (with dependable dividends of course)

Now that I screened for safe to very safe dividends, I simply sort each specific quality rating (blue-chip, SWAN, Super SWAN, and Ultra SWAN) by the highest discount to fair value to get the list of 4 best high-yield blue-chips you can safely consider buying in December.

9/12 Blue-Chips Sorted By Discount To Fair Value

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool)

green = potential good buy or better

blue potential reasonable buy or better

yellow = hold

AAN just underwent a spinoff, valuation data is off until analysts upgrade consensus estimates which will allow us to update its valuation, AAN was overvalued at the time of its spin-off, thus a hold

So now that you know how I found the four most undervalued blue-chips, SWANs, Super SWANs, and Ultra SWANs, in about four minutes, let's take a closer look at these four Buffett fat pitch high-yield blue-chips that are set to soar in 2021 and beyond.

British American Tobacco (BTI): The Best Blue-Chip Deal On Wall Street

Further Research

British American Tobacco Fundamentals

Quality score: 64%

Quality rating: 9/12 blue-chip

Dividend safety score: 65%

Dividend safety rating: 4/5 very safe (3.5% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

Yield: 7.255%% vs 4.0% 13-year median

Current price: $36.92

Potential good buy price: $60 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $75

Approximate discount to fair value: 51%

Five-year total return potential: 18% to 25% CAGR (analyst consensus 20.5% CAGR)

BTI 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2025 consensus return potential is 2.8% CAGR

Analysts believe BTI could beat the market by 7.3X over the next five years

British American Tobacco Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (49 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% BTI 65% 1% 3.5%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

British American Tobacco Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 550/Industry Average 58% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 30% to 67% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 68% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 BTI 59% Average Dependability 2

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

British American Tobacco Overall Quality

BTI Final Score Rating Safety 65% 4/5 Business Model 80% 3/3 Dependability 59% 2/4 Total 64% 9/12 (Blue-Chip)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

BTI Is The 102nd Highest Quality Company On The 478 Company Master List

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

BTI's 64% quality score makes it similar quality to blue-chips like Pfizer (PFE), and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

British American Tobacco Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value (13 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 5.16% $52 $58 $63 10-Year Median Yield 4.00% $67 $75 $81 25-year Average Yield 4.29% $62 $70 $76 Earnings 15.0 $65 $69 $75 Owner Earnings (Buffett Smoothed Out FCF) 17.2 $104 $107 $116 Operating Cash Flow 15.1 $107 $112 $95 EBITDA 10.4 $82 $86 $90 EBIT (operating profits) 11.4 $84 $87 $92 Average $73 $80 $83 Current Price $36.92 Discount To Fair Value 50% 54% 56% Upside To Fair Value 99% 115% 126% Annualized Return Potential (NOT including dividends) 15,105,100% 107% 48%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) BTI's 2021 fair value estimate is $75 because the dividend hike analysts expect for 2021 hasn't happened yet

BTI's 51% discount to fair value is so extreme that if it grows as analysts expect and returns to average historical fair value by the end of 2022 investors would see 55% CAGR total returns.

Those are potential returns literally on par with the greatest investors in history.

Not from some illiquid, risky, or complex investment

But from an anti-bubble blue-chip and a classic Buffett style "fat pitch"

DK and my personal Phoenix portfolio have bought BTI 11 times in the last few months

British American Tobacco Investment Decision Score

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk, without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER BTI 9 (blue-chip) 4 (above-average) A 15.14% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Ultra-Value Buy bti's 50.87% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average bti's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional bti's 40.89% vs. the S&P's 9.5% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional bti's 15.14% vs. the S&P's 2.1% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

BTI is the ultimate example of a reasonable and prudent high-yield investment opportunity in this market bubble.

That's assuming you're

comfortable with the risk profile

own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

British American Tobacco Risk Profile Summary

We are raising our uncertainty rating for British American Tobacco to medium from low because of the heightened risk to the business model posed by emerging categories. Although we expect Big Tobacco to ultimately dominate across all tobacco and nicotine categories, it is not yet clear how profitable the new categories will be. There is little visibility into the tax structure in heated tobacco globally, for example, which creates a wider range of outcomes than has historically been the case in tobacco. Any investor owning tobacco stocks should have the stomach for fat-tail risk. Although the businesses are stable, government intervention is an omnipresent threat. Litigation risk is substantially lower for the European players because most countries do not have a class-action legal process. Nevertheless, we regard government and legal risks as low-probability events with high potential impact that investors should be aware of. In general, we believe regulation does little to affect the economic moat or the cash flows of tobacco manufacturers, and in some cases, regulation actually limits competition, lowers cost, and strengthens pricing power. Plain packaging is different, however, because we believe it could lead to trading down, which would erode pricing power. British American's portfolio is balanced across price points, which is likely to provide some insulation from trading down, but we would be concerned about the global industry profit pool if the plain packages are introduced in other major markets. British American's reporting currency is the British pound, but it only generates around 1% of sales in Britain. It also has exposure to currencies too small to hedge in large amounts on the open market. Britain is not a major source of tobacco leaf, so a very small percentage of the company's operating costs is denominated in sterling, meaning that the firm is highly exposed to a strengthening of the British pound." - Morningstar

Real Money British American Tobacco Phoenix Limits

(Source: Dividend Kinds Limit Price Calculator/Phoenix Limit Tool)

These are NOT predictions about where BTI's stock price is going in the short-term, merely prices at which I'm happy to put my savings to work buying it.

I set high priority $350 limits based on five categories.

Highest-Yielding Phoenix Companies

Fastest-Growing Phoenix Companies

Lowest PEG Phoenix Companies

Highest Return On Capital Phoenix Companies (Greenblatt Quality Gold Standard)

12/12 Quality Ultra SWANS

In the case of BTI, here are the real money limits I have set for my Phoenix portfolio.

$37.58: 50% discount potential ultra-value price (filled Friday morning at the open)

$35.47: safe 7.5% yield price

$33.82: 55% discount potential ultra-value price

$33.25: safe 8.0% yield price

$31.29: safe 8.5% yield price

$30.06: 60% discount potential ultra-value price

$29.56: safe 9.0% yield price

$28.00: safe 9.5% yield price

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP): The Safest High-Yield On Wall Street

Further Research

Magellan Midstream: A 12%-Yielding Retirement Dream Stock

uses a K-1 tax form

DK and my personal Phoenix portfolio have bought MMP 28 times in the last few months

Magellan Midstream Fundamentals

Quality score: 74%

Quality rating: 10/12 SWAN

Dividend safety score: 69%

Dividend safety rating: 4/5 very safe (3.1% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

Yield: 9.2% vs 5.5% 5-year average (100% midstream bear market)

Current price: $44.71

Potential good buy price: $65 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $76

Approximate discount to fair value: 41%

Five-year total return potential: 14% to 20% CAGR (analyst consensus 15.9% CAGR)

MMP 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2025 consensus return potential is 2.8% CAGR

Analysts believe MMP could beat the market by 5.8X over the next five years

Magellan Midstream Partners Distribution Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (55 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MMP 69% 1% 3.1%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Magellan Midstream Partners Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 58% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 30% to 67% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 68% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 MMP 75% Very Dependable 3

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Magellan Midstream Partners Overall Quality

MMP Final Score Rating Safety 69% 4/5 Business Model 90% 3/3 Dependability 75% 3/4 Total 74% 10/12 (NYSEARCA: SWAN

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

MMP Is The 76th Highest Quality Company On The 478 Company Master List

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

MMP's 74% quality score makes it similar quality to SWANS like W.P Carey (WPC), Altria (MO), and AT&T (T).

Magellan Midstream Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (7 years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 5.53% $74 $74 $74 Operating Cash Flow 13.0 $62 $67 $67 EBITDA 13.4 $79 $85 $88 EBIT (operating profit) 16.2 $76 $81 $86 Average $72 $76 $78 Current Price $44.71 Discount To Fair Value 38% 41% 43% Upside To Fair Value 61% 70% 74% Annualized Return Potential (NOT including dividends) 384,000% 65% 31%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

MMP is 41% undervalued, and including its safe 9.2% yield, is offering the potential for 40% CAGR total returns over the next two years.

vs -4.3% CAGR for the S&P 500

Yhe power of deep value blue-chip investing

Magellan Midstream Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER MMP 10 (SWAN) 4 (above-average) A 12.18% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy mmp's 41.33% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average mmp's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional mmp's 50.67% vs. the S&P's 9.5% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional mmp's 12.18% vs. the S&P's 2.1% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

MMP is a great example of one of the most reasonable and prudent long-term high-yield SWAN investments you can make today.

That's assuming you're

Comfortable with the risk profile

Own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

Magellan Midstream Risk Profile Summary

Magellan’s business is relatively insulated from much of the commodity cycle volatility affecting other midstream businesses under our coverage. Nevertheless, the partnership faces risks from peaking refined product demand, execution in new operating areas, and rising interest rates. We see most of these risks as nominal. About 60% Magellan’s operating margin comes from the transportation of refined products. Management is working to diversify its sources of earnings. However, the majority of the partnership’s results are tied to continued robust demand for gasoline and diesel, particularly in the central third of the U.S. This segment benefits from the annually adjusted tariff rate increases tied to PPI, but any reduction in fuel demand could pressure earnings. We do not see this as an immediate threat to the business but are mindful of longer-term lower refined product demand as we expect gasoline demand to decline in the years ahead. We could see the risk to the refined product business manifested in the partnership’s efforts to diversify the business. Operating a condensate splitter and developing crude pipelines are newer business ventures for Magellan. While the partnership has mitigated much of this risk through establishing joint ventures with other experienced operators and mitigated commodity cycle volatility through predominantly contracted offtake, there is operational risk and longer-term cyclical risk from these businesses. Magellan is also sensitive to the prevailing interest rate environment. The partnership offers a yield lower than many of its peers, given its superior return and growth profile. Nevertheless, in a rising interest-rate environment, the expected yield from limited partner units may increase. We believe the partnership’s below-average cost of capital paired with above-average returns and growth merits a lower yield. However, changing risk appetites could subsequently pressure the unit price." - Morningstar

Real Money Magellan Midstream Phoenix Limits

(Source: Dividend Kinds Limit Price Calculator/Phoenix Limit Tool)

In the case of MMP, here are some of the real money limits I have set for my Phoenix portfolio.

$41.91: 45% discount potential ultra-value buy price

$43.26: safe 9.5% yield price

$41.10: safe 10.0% yield price

$39.14: safe 10.5% yield price

$38.10: 50% discount potential ultra-value buy price

$37.36: safe 11.0% yield price

$35.74: safe 11.5% yield price

$34.29: 55% discount potential ultra-value buy price

AbbVie (ABBV): The Most Undervalued 11/12 Quality Super SWAN Dividend Aristocrat

Further Research

5.7% Yielding AbbVie Represents One Of The Fattest Pitches On Wall Street Today

DK and my personal Phoenix portfolio have bought ABBV 12 times in the last few months

AbbVie Fundamentals

Quality score: 77%

Quality rating: 11/12 Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

Dividend safety score: 71%

Dividend safety rating: 4/5 very safe (2.9% dividend cut risk in This recession, 1% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

Yield: 4.8% vs 3.4% 7-year median

Current price: $107.28

Potential good buy price: $140 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $156

Approximate discount to fair value: 31%

Five-year total return potential: 14% to 21% CAGR (analyst consensus 18.5% CAGR)

ABBV 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2025 consensus return potential is 2.8% CAGR

Analysts believe ABBV could beat the market by 6.6X over the next five years

AbbVie Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (55 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% ABBV 71% 1% 2.9%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

AbbVie Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 58% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 30% to 67% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 68% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 ABBV 88% Exceptional Dependability 4

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

AbbVie Overall Quality

ABBV Final Score Rating Safety 71% 4/5 Business Model 80% 33/3 Dependability 88% 4/4 Total 77% 11/12 (Super SWAN)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

ABBV Is The 66th Highest Quality Company On The 478 Company Master List

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

ABBV's 77% quality score makes it similar quality to Super SWANs like Philip Morris International (PM), Lockheed (LMT), and Comcast (CMCSA).

AbbVie Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (all years) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 4.12% $115 $126 $135 8-Year Median Yield 3.34% $141 $155 $166 8-Year Average Yield 3.94% $120 $132 $141 Earnings 13.8 $145 $167 $187 Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) 13.3 $187 $202 $180 Operating Cash Flow 12.8 $122 $149 $175 Free Cash Flow 13.7 $89 $155 $182 EBITDA 10.5 $133 $164 $178 EBIT (operating profit) 11.9 $146 $179 $195 Average $133 $159 $171 Current Price $107.28 Discount To Fair Value 19% 32% 37% Upside To Fair Value 24% 48% 59% Annualized Total Return Potential 7210% 45% 25%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) ABBV's 2021 fair value estimate is $156 because the dividend hike analysts expect for 2021 hasn't happened yet

ABBV is so undervalued that if it grows as analysts expect and returns to average historical fair value by the end of 2022, you would enjoy 30% CAGR total returns.

vs -4.3% CAGR for the S&P 500

AbbVie Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER ABBV 11 (Super SWAN) 4 (above-average) A 14.83% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Very Strong Buy abbv's 32.85% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average abbv's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional abbv's 28.49% vs. the S&P's 9.5% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional abbv's 14.83% vs. the S&P's 2.1% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

ABBV is one of the most reasonable and prudent dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

That's assuming you're

Comfortable with the risk profile

Own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

AbbVie Risk Profile Summary

Similar to other drug companies, AbbVie faces the risks of new drug failures, reimbursement challenges for new drugs, and drug pricing cuts by large payer groups that are growing increasingly price-sensitive. Further, AbbVie's high concentration of Humira sales makes the company significantly exposed to any new competitive threats to Humira, both from biosimilars and new branded drug competition. Also, AbbVie has taken on significant debt to purchase Allergan, but we expect robust cash flows will help manage the heavy debt load. Overall, we view the firm at a medium uncertainty level." - Morningstar

Real Money AbbVie Phoenix Limits

(Source: Dividend Kinds Limit Price Calculator/Phoenix Limit Tool)

In the case of ABBV, here some of the real money limits I have set for my Phoenix portfolio.

$106.12: safe 4.9% yield price

$104.00: safe 5.0% yield price

$101.96: safe 5.1% yield price

$100.00: safe 5.2% yield price

$98.11: safe 5.3% yield price

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): The Most Undervalued 12/12 Quality Ultra SWAN Yield A Very Safe 8.6%

Further Research

10%-Yielding Enterprise Products Partners Is An Anti-Bubble Super SWAN

Uses a K-1 tax form

DK and my personal Phoenix portfolio have bought EPD 14 times in the last few months

Enterprise Products Partners Fundamentals

Quality score: 84%

Quality rating: 12/12 Ultra SWAN

Dividend safety score: 85%

Dividend safety rating: 5/5 very safe (1.8% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less

Yield: 8.6% vs 6.3% 5-year average (midstream bear market)

Current price: $20.76

Potential good buy price: $33 or less

2021 average historical fair value: $34

Approximate discount to fair value: 39%

Five-year total return potential: 14% to 19% CAGR (analyst consensus 16.7% CAGR)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2025 consensus return potential is 2.8% CAGR

Analysts believe EPD could beat the market by 6.0X over the next five years

Enterprise Products Partners Distribution Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (55 Safety Metric Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession 1 (unsafe) 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2 (below average) 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 15% 3 (average) 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 (above-average) 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5 (very safe) 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% EPD 85% 1% 1.8%

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Enterprise Products Partners Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points S&P 500/Industry Average 58% Average Dependability 2 Non-Dependable Companies 29% or below Poor Dependability 1 Relatively Dependable Companies 30% to 67% Below to Above-Average Dependability 2 Very Dependable Companies 68% to 80% Very Dependable 3 Exceptionally Dependable Companies 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 4 EPD 88% Exceptional Dependability 4

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

Enterprise Products Partners Overall Quality

EPD Final Score Rating Safety 85% 5/5 Business Model 70% 3/3 Dependability 88% 4/4 Total 84% 12/12 (Super SWAN)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

(Source: Dividend Kings Safety & Quality Tool)

EPD's 84% quality score makes it similar quality to Ultra SWANs like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Amazon (AMZN).

Enterprise Products Partners' Historical Market-Determined Fair Value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiple (8 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 6.27% $28 $29 $29 Operating Cash Flow 12.0 $34 $34 $33 EBITDA 10.6 $38 $37 $38 EBIT 15.5 $41 $40 $40 Average $35 $34 $35 Current Price $20.76 Discount To Fair Value 40% 40% 40% Upside To Fair Value 67% 66% 67% Annualized Return Potential (NOT including distributions) 723900% 59% 29%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If EPD grows as expected and returns to average historical fair value by the end of 2022, investors would see total returns of 29% CAGR cap gains + 8.7% yield = 37.7% CAGR.

vs -4.3% CAGR S&P 500

Enterprise Product Partners Investment Decision Score

Ticker Quality Score Dividend Safety Score Investment Grade Today's 5Yr RAER EPD 12 (Ultra SWAN) 5 (Very Safe) A 11.65% Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Ultra-Value Buy epd's 39.45% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 6 Above Average epd's credit rating of BBB+ implies a 5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 6-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional epd's 45.10% vs. the S&P's 9.58% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional epd's 11.65% vs. the S&P's 2.1% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 30 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 97% Excellent 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

EPD is one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield investments you can make today.

That's assuming you're

Comfortable with the risk profile

Own it within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

Enterprise Products Partners Risk Profile Summary

The single greatest risk to the Enterprise story is the failure of demand for natural gas liquids from the petrochemical industry in the Gulf of Mexico to materialize. In addition to making up over 50% of the partnership’s gross operating margin today, Enterprise's NGL business will serve as its primary growth engine through the rest of the decade. We anticipate demand for ethane due to ethylene crackers under construction in the Gulf in the next few years. However, much of this demand is out of Enterprise's control. Any delays or reduced demand would have a materially negative effect on Enterprise's earnings. Even as much of the downside risk is mitigated by sufficiently contracted capacity, failure of NGL demand to materialize would cap Enterprise's earnings upside. Enterprise holds some commodity price risk from both volumes and equity ownership of natural gas, crude oil, and NGLs. The partnership addresses some of this risk through hedges and its diversified asset base. We maintain that management’s efforts to vertically integrate insulates the business, proving natural hedges against much of the commodity price volatility. However, the main risk to Enterprise’s marketing business is a narrowing of spreads. As with many yield-oriented investments, Enterprise is also exposed to interest-rate risk. If interest rates increase faster than expected, Enterprise units could underperform, as a steepening yield curve increases the expected distribution yield for competing assets." - Morningstar

Real Money Enterprise Phoenix Limits

(Source: Dividend Kinds Limit Price Calculator/Phoenix Limit Tool)

In the case of EPD, here some of the real money limits I have set for my Phoenix portfolio.

$22.28: 35% discount potential ultra-value buy price (will fill Monday at the open)

$20.56: 40% discount potential ultra-value buy price

$19.78: very safe 9.0% yield price

$18.85: 45% discount potential ultra-value buy price

$18.74: very safe 9.5% yield price

Bottom Line: Even In This Market Bubble High-Yield Fat Pitch Blue-Chip Bargains Are Plentiful

Many readers have commented in recent articles and said things like "if the market is so overvalued it will correct and you will be able to get better deals later." This is absolutely correct.

Since 1945 and 2009 we've averaged a 5+% pullback/correction every six months

Even if Goldman is right and this bull market continues for two years we will almost certainly have several short-term market downturns along the way

Which is why the Phoenix limits are there to take advantage of those blue-chip bargain hunting opportunities

But it's important to remember that cash can be addictive and stocks go up 75% of the time in any given year.

The 2000 tech bubble was the most overvalued the US market has ever been.

Robert Schiller called the bubble in 1996 (so did Fed Chairman Allen Greenspan)

The bubble lasted until March 2000

The S&P 500 fell 45% by the end of 2002

The S&P 500's 2002 bear market bottom was higher than when Schiller and Greenspan called the bubble in 1996

No one knows how long this bubble will last. It could end tomorrow or it could last for many more years. You have to invest based on the market as it is, not as you wish it was.

Fortunately, as Chuck Carnevale says "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market." Great blue-chip bargains are always available, even in market bubbles.

In 50 years of asset management Chuck Carnevale has never seen a market were blue-chip bargains were not available

Today BTI, MMP, ABBV, and EPD represent the best bargains among blue-chips, SWANs, Super SWANs, and Ultra SWANs, respectively.

9/12 quality blue-chip BTI yields a safe 7.2%, is 51% undervalued, and analysts expect it could deliver 5-year total returns of 20.5% CAGR, 7.3X that of the S&P 500

10/12 quality SWAN MMP yields a safe 9.2%, is 41% undervalued, and analysts expect it could deliver 5-year total returns of 15.9% CAGR, 5.8X that of the S&P 500

11/12 quality Super SWAN aristocrat ABBV yields a safe 4.8%, is 31% undervalued, and analysts expect it could deliver 5-year total returns of 18.5% CAGR, 6.6X that of the S&P 500

12/12 quality Ultra SWAN EPD yields a very safe 8.6%, is 39% undervalued, and analysts expect it could deliver 5-year total returns of 16.7% CAGR, 6.0X that of the S&P 500

Even in this bubble market these blue-chips, SWANs, Super SWANs, and Ultra SWANs are offering the kind of safe, generous, and growing income that rich retirements are made of.

No matter what happens with the stock market in the next few months, anyone buying these four Buffett style "fat pitch" high-yield blue-chips within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, is likely to be very happy with the results 10+ years from now, when 90% of their stock returns will be a function of fundamentals, not luck.

Poor long-term investors fear short-term market volatility and pray for luck in the stock market

Good long-term investors tolerate short-term volatility and trust the market will go up over time

Great long-term investors embrace short-term volatility and harness it to make their own luck and achieve their financial dreams

