Since we recommended the stock in late October, the stock is up over 25%, and the sentiment on the stock continues to improve with price hikes and upgrades.

Following solid F2Q21 results, we remain a buy on NetApp (NTAP). At its analyst day, NetApp laid out a strategy to grow its cloud business and gain share in the storage market. As I had previously written, NetApp makes public cloud storage offerings better. The public cloud storage offerings from AWS, Google, and Microsoft are not as efficient as the enterprise storage offerings. NetApp cloud software make public cloud storage offerings better. Customers become more flexible and agile and save money on infrastructure costs by using NetApp cloud software. We expect enterprise demand for "efficiency" software to drive the NetApp cloud software business. For more details, please refer to my last write-up, in which I describe the short-comings of public cloud players such as Amazon (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, and Google (GOOG) GCP.

We recommend investors to buy Netapp, following the third consecutive beat and raise quarter. NetApp beat estimates on all the income statement metrics it guided and provided F3Q21 revenue and EPS guidance that was also ahead of estimates. The tone on the call was bullish, with the company noting that the execution was solid amidst an uncertain market environment. The sales headcount the company installed earlier last year is paying off in addition to focused execution. The business was good in all geographies, driven by digital transformation ((DX)) and All-Flash tailwinds. CEO George Kurian noted on the call that "We will continue to exploit competitive transitions, the growth of the all-flash market, and the accelerating shift to the cloud to expand our leadership position." The following chart illustrates the F2Q21 quarter summary.

Source: NetApp presentation

Guidance

NetApp issued F3Q21 guidance above consensus estimates. The following chart illustrates NetApp's guidance.

Source: NetApp presentation

Estimates are conservative

After analyzing consensus estimates, we believe NetApp estimates are conservative. The Street forecasts revenue to grow only 4% in C2021 and another 4% in C2022. While we understand that hardware revenue is under duress due to the decline in traditional and hybrid storage arrays, we believe NetApp's estimates may be conservative for the following reasons.

The all-flash array market is growing around 9%, the object storage market is growing at 13%, and the hybrid cloud market is growing at 8%. On top of this, the industry's most significant player Dell EMC is undergoing a major product transition, allowing NetApp to pick up some market share. Given this, we believe NetApp estimates may be too conservative, and we expect the company to beat forecasts in C2021 and beyond. The following chart illustrates consensus estimates.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

Cloud services driving the sentiment

Cloud services, a software that improves public cloud storage offerings, is one of the most important products from NetApp. The growth of cloud services is the one investors need to watch. Cloud services ARR grew to $216 million, an increase of over 200% Y/Y. Impressively, Netapp reported a dollar-based net retention rate of 207%. This dollar-based net retention rate is better than many pure-play software vendors. Mr. Kurian noted that "We bring enterprise-grade data services to the cloud and the simplicity and flexibility of the cloud to the enterprise data center. We are helping customers manage their data far more effectively for digital transformation and tackle the challenges of hybrid cloud.". CFO Mike Berry noted on the call, "We continue to see strong demand from our customer cohorts with Q2 dollar-based net retention rate coming in at 207%. We are on track to deliver on our commitment of $250 to $300 million in Fiscal '21 Cloud ARR and remain confident in our ability to eclipse $1 billion in Cloud ARR in Fiscal '25."

Source: NetApp presentation

We continue to believe NetApp's software franchise continues to be underappreciated by the investor community since they continue to view through a hardware lens.

Gain share in All-Flash Arrays

NetApp's All-Flash storage arrays are considered one of the best in the industry. While Dell (DELL) is the largest share of storage in the industry, it has more than five different platforms to market to enterprise customers. Dell recently re-architected its mid-range storage, which forms the bulk of its business. Dell is forcing its mid-range customers to upgrade to the newer storage boxes. Upgrading to the newer storage boxes is disruptive to operations. Customers, if forced to upgrade through a disruptive upgrade, they generally tend to look for alternative vendors, and some go to some newer vendors. Knowing this, NetApp is running a promotion called Run-to-NetApp. Due to this competitive takeout program and its industry-leading mid-range portfolio, Netapp reported its All-Flash business grew by 15% Y/Y to about a $2.5 billion run rate. The company also noted that 26% of its install base has now upgraded to All-flash arrays. All-flash arrays are good for business since they drive incremental software sales as well as higher margins. The following chart illustrates the All-Flash array revenue rate over the last several quarters.

Source: NetApp presentation

The outlook for NetApp is good

CEO George Kurian said, "we introduced our vision for a new NetApp – a cloud-led, data-centric software company. We have unique strategic partnerships with the leading clouds, including deeply integrated technology and go-to-market efforts.". NetApp's cloud data services software makes public cloud offerings from AWS, GCP, and Azure better by making them more flexible and economical. Having NetApp data services software natively in the cloud drives business to public cloud vendors, a win-win for all. Hence, public cloud vendors actively promote NetApp's product offerings. NetApp is confident that it can achieve F2021 cloud services ARR in the $250-300 million range. The following chart illustrates ARR at different levels in the industry.

Source: NetApp presentation

Mr. Kurian also noted that the company has a "proven track record of turning market transitions to our advantage.". The two transitions driving NetApp's business are the migration of applications to the cloud because of digital transformation (DX) and the adoption of Flash Memory to replace hard disk drives in enterprise storage.

Re-branding as a software business

At its analyst day in September, the company took a lot of effort to brand itself as a software company. According to NetApp, more than 80% of its engineers are in software roles. According to CFO Mike Berry, NetApp generates about 70% of revenue from software, cloud, and attached maintenance, with the remaining revenue coming in from the sale of hardware. The software, cloud, and recurring support revenues have 85% gross margins to generate about 90% of overall companies gross margin dollars. On top of this, NetApp expects to generate about $250-300 million in ARR in software this fiscal year and $400-500 million in ARR in F2022. Hence, NetApp is branding itself as a software franchise. The following chart illustrates the revenue and profitability of NetApp's software franchise.

Source: Company analyst day presentation

Without the software making the hardware useful, the hardware is just a commodity. On top of this, with the advent of cloud data services, NetApp considers itself a software company rather than a hardware company. The following chart illustrates the key analyst day messages, branding itself as a software company.

Source: Company analyst day presentation

The sentiment is improving on NetApp

Since we first recommended the stock in October, NetApp is up about 25%, beating both Nasdaq and S&P indices by a wide margin. YTD, the stock is still down about 6%, while both Nasdaq and S&P indices are up solidly. The following charts illustrate NetApp's performance since we first recommended it and YTD.

Following F2Q21 results on December 1st, there were three upgrades (Goldman Sachs and two other smaller firms), in addition to a flurry of price hikes. The average and the median price target is $61. As the quarter comes to a close at the end of January, we expect more NetApp upgrades, driving the stock higher. The following charts illustrate Price Target changes following the results.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

Risks to owning the stock

Risks to owning the stock include slowing macro, execution issues, supply chain disruptions related to NAND supply, etc. For full details of what can go wrong by holding NetApp, please refer to our last note on SA.

Valuation

Generally, we value all companies on an EV/Sales basis. NetApp is currently trading at 2.1x EV/C2022 sales, versus the hardware peer group average of 2.3x. We believe NetApp multiple should be significantly higher than where the company is currently trading at, given that NetApp is transforming itself into a software company. NetApp's software growth is now tied to the growth of the public cloud. Also, NetApp is profitable and issuing consistent dividends, buying back shares, and taking share from incumbents. We believe the multiple will expand as 2021 progresses and NetApp continues to grow its software franchise. We expect NetApp to trade at 3.0x EV/C2022 sales by the end of CY2021, translating to $80 in stock price.

We consider Dell, HPE, IBM, and Pure as the main competitors for NetApp. Dell is the primary shareowner in enterprise storage. NetApp continues to gain share from Dell, given that some mid-range storage customers are choosing to replace their old Dell storage boxes with storage offerings from NetApp.

Source: Author, based on Refinitiv data

What to do with the stock

We previously recommended investors take a position ahead of earnings. Since the earnings, the sentiment is improving, with three upgrades so far. Two of the upgrades are a buy and one to hold from sell. As the current quarter progresses, we expect more upgrades to follow. Since the guidance is conservative and the year-end budget flush, we expect the company to beat estimates when it reports results in February 2021. If the stock sells off for any reason and dips below $50, we recommend investors to back up the truck and add to their positions. At $50, the stock is overly cheap and would be trading at a multiple of 1.7x on EV/C2022 sales. However, we do not expect the stock at $50 levels anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.