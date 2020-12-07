Once there is more clarity concerning the U.S. economy and how long it'll take to really open back up, the company could return to growth.

With the decrease in political ad spend and uncertainty surrounding the duration of the impact of COVID-19 on advertising, negative catalysts will outweigh the positive for now.

Generally, I like the business model Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) has, and the sector it competes in, but in even the best of circumstances it faces cyclical results because of the impact of political spend during elections, and in the case of the pandemic, it has been hit hard by the loss of ad revenue from struggling businesses.

With the upcoming decline in revenue from political ad spend, along with uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and how long it'll keep the economy from expanding, the short-term outlook for the company remains very challenging.

In this article we'll look at the factors affecting the performance of Entercom, and what to expect over the next year or so, depending to a large part, on the actual effectiveness of vaccines being offered to the public, and if effective, how long it'll take to roll out to the majority of the U.S. population.

Some of the numbers

Net revenue in the third quarter climbed 53 percent sequentially, to finish the reporting period at $268.51 million, beating estimates by $2.8 million. Not including political spend, revenue dropped 30.5 percent year-over-year.

In the important political segment, revenue for September failed to meet company expectations, coming in at $5 million. Fourth-quarter political revenue is projected to reach about $16.5 million, which on a pro forma basis is up from 2016 and 2018. Full-year political revenue is guided to finish at approximately $30 million, a little above the $29 million in 2016, and about $5 million more than 2018.

The company said in its latest earnings report that even though it has enjoyed a 5-month period of sequential improvement, when looking at its advertiser base, it's "clear that many of our local and national - spot advertising clients remain highly disrupted by COVID-19."

As for non-GAAP EPS, it finished at -$0.01 in the reporting period, beating by $0.05, while GAAP EPS was -$0.13, missing by $0.11.

Looking at the balance sheet of the company, net debt at the end of September 30 was $1.63 billion, down $66 million from the end of 2019. The company has $198 million in liquidity, with $32.4 million of that in cash on hand, and the other $165 million in its revolver.

Assuming the U.S. economy does pick up fairly soon, it should be enough for through 2021, especially with the lower fixed costs, which should be around $100 million in savings against 2019 pro forma for its podcasting acquisitions.

Variable costs for 2021 are expected to about 24 percent to 25 percent.

Negative short-term catalysts

In looking at some of the important negative short-term catalysts, I do want to say it's possible they could last a lot longer than many think at this time, especially in relationship to the current positive spin associated with the anticipated benefit of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Before we get into that, I want to once again mention the loss of ad revenue in the political space. This will definitely put pressure on revenue, as it will drop significantly from the current numbers, based upon the decline in revenue of 30.5 million mentioned above, without political ad sales.

The current quarter will probably do okay, but the first calendar quarter of 2021 will take a significant hit from the plunge in political ad revenue. If the optimism concerning opening the economy rather quickly fades or isn't based in reality, that would also put a lot of downward pressure on the company's performance, when combined with declining political spend.

Going forward, the most important metric to follow with Entercom is its total spot advertising performance, as it accounts for close to 70 percent of its overall revenues.

In its earnings report the company said that 44 percent of its accounts from the year before were still off the air in September, meaning they're not buying ad spots. That's an improvement over the month of June, when 55 percent of prior ad buyers hadn't returned.

The worst local advertising segments included concerts, which was down 98 percent year-over-year; fairs and festivals was down 91 percent; TV stations, which were down 88 percent; amusement parks, down 84 percent; sporting events, down 57 percent; and casual dining, down 56 percent. All of these are year-over-year comparisons for the month of September.

Sequentially there are market segments showing significant improvement in comparison to June and September. Its top advertising category, auto dealers, jumped 62 percent; Auto Dealer Associations soared 255 percent; auto insurance was up 215 percent; gambling and casinos was up 144 percent; and fast foods was up 108 percent.

Readers need to keep in mind that the higher percentages represent lower ad revenue than auto dealers and other leading revenue drivers, so the amount of sales on some of these are much lower in spite of the recent increase in growth.

While the growth trajectory in some of the categories shows promise, the company was quick to point out, using the auto dealers segment as an example, that disruption from COVID-19 is still a strong headwind. For example, a lot of new car inventory is limited in a number of markets because of supply chain issues related to the pandemic. That will take time to work itself out, so will result in more modest numbers in the near term than would otherwise be expected, even with the segment improving at this time.

There is also the fact that the number of cases are growing, and that could quickly put a halt to the improvements in some categories it had been enjoying. It also reinforces the high probability that its weaker segments aren't going to take off anytime soon. In the fourth quarter, live events are expected to result in a decline of 7 percent in revenue.

That's even when the company cited Nielsen in its earnings report, saying it reported average quarter hour radio consumption now stands at 95 percent.

On the positive side, also per Nielsen, it reports that time driving has climbed across the U.S., with adult drivers averaging one hour and five minutes in their vehicles daily.

Also of interest for the future is Nielsen reported that from 20 percent to 27 percent of Americans have stopped using transportation and are now using their own vehicles to get around. That provides opportunity for the number of radio listeners to grow. Once the transition is made to an individual vehicle, it's unlikely there will be a near-term move back to public transportation. That means a probable long-term growth cycle for radio.

A major concern I have is whether or not the company's belief that once the major impact of the pandemic subsides, spot advertising revenues will continue to recover. I'm not sure that's how it'll play out.

The key reason is the enormous number of small businesses that have shuttered, and which in many cases, are unlikely to reopen. If that's how it plays out, small businesses ad spend will plummet, although larger businesses at the local level should boost spending. We really have no idea of what will emerge from the other side of COVID-19.

So even with an increase of drivers and listening to radio in the car, there still has to be local companies spending on advertising to drive revenue. I don't think that's going to happen in a meaningful way in the near future.

A key positive catalyst

One catalyst that should be a long-term driver of revenue growth is its digital segment. Digital revenue in the last reporting period jumped to $47.3 million, up 41 percent year-over-year.

Digital growth was primarily driven by an increase in its streaming advertising and podcast revenues. Those are both growth markets that should remain robust for a long period of time.

What's important about these segments is one doesn't have to be in a car to listen to audio streaming or podcasts, they can be accessed everywhere. While people can obviously listen to radio anywhere, the place they usually do so is when traveling in their vehicle. On the other hand, audio streaming and podcasts are listened in a variety of social situations, including campuses, home, and other venues via various devices; the reason why is most of them aren't appointment-based.

The point I'm making above is that digital audio streaming and podcasts, in most cases, offer options that represent tremendous growth opportunities for the company because of geographic diversity that comes from content not always being tied to a specific time frame.

I believe its digital segment will be a key driver of growth over the long term, as it's not limited to any type of disruption coming from things like the pandemic or social unrest, and it's part of the trend that people want access to content at any time and place they want to listen or view it.

The number of monthly average uniques in the third quarter grew 36 percent year-over-year, with mobile and connected devices up by double-digits. That included connected TVs and smart speakers. Overall listening hours for Radio.com come were up 14 percent, the 14th straight months it has grown in the double digits. Its music station TLH grew 22 percent, while its speaker TLH soared 90 percent.As for its podcasting unit, downloads jumped 27 percent over the same quarter in 2019, with over 26 million monthly average users. It has a growing number of projects in the works, including three new titles included in its partnership with HBO, and two new titles associated with Netflix. It also has a growing number of celebrity podcasts via its subsidiaries Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios.

It's going to take more time for its digital business to become a much larger part of its revenue, but within a few years it wouldn't surprise me if it accounted for more than 50 percent of revenue and growth.

FanDuel

Not too long ago Entercom announced it had entered into a partnership with FanDuel, the top sports book in the United States. Management asserted the it "is the largest advertising deal in the history of the radio broadcasting industry."

Per terms of the agreement, FanDuel will be the official sports book for Entercom. Along with offering on Entercom's strong local sports portfolio, FanDuel will also work with the company to create new content. The deal is non-exclusive, so Entercom will continue to work with other sports books as well.

Management expects this to be a high growth sector in the future, expecting more states to legalize sports gambling in order to generate more tax revenue.

Why this is important is Entercom has a strong portfolio of key sports radio stations in many major markets.

It also is the radio home of numerous D1 collegiate programs and 41 pro teams, including some of the top local sports talk hosts. Based upon the existing states that allow sports betting, and those that are certain to legalize gambling within the next several years, this has a lot of potential to generate significant revenue.

One major concern I have here is sports host so angered about half of the U.S. population by their polarizing political talk, it remains to be seen if they use the sports platform of Entercom to continue to do that, or they focus on sports, which is the reason viewers tune in.

One positive there is this is mostly local hosts, not national sports hosts, so there is probably a lot more focus on the sports themselves than on political commentary.

If Entercom can successfully navigate the local sports scene without angering listeners, it does have the potential to grow these unit out in a big way, now that it's vastly increased its sports book business via the partnership with FanDuel.

Conclusion

Entercom enjoyed some return to growth in the last quarter, but I would be cautious in getting too excited about it, especially since it is being so disrupted in its ad revenue portion of its business because of the limitations on businesses around the country, and the resultant slashing of ad budgets, or in many cases, ceasing to advertise on radio at all.

I agree with management that there is very real concern in the short term concerning the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and by extension, the very possible shutting down of the country by Joe Biden, if he does become president.

As to the assertion they believe businesses will come back after the economy returns to somewhat normal conditions, I'm not convinced yet that that is how it's going to play out. How does a small business spend when it's no longer in existence? We'll have to wait and see, but many business owners that shuttered their businesses have stated they aren't going to reopen. The question going forward is whether or not that will leave a vacuum that will be filled by other entrepreneurs. But even if it does, it'll take some time for those businesses to get on their feet and spend money on marketing at any meaningful level.

For those reasons, in the short term I see Entercom struggling, when also taking into account the loss of the hefty political spend that won't be there starting the new year. With that in mind, its digital unit and deal with FanDuel will become more important in the years ahead. That, and how sports fans interact with a market that in many cases turned them off because of political commentary, rather than being able to escape for a period of time from their hectic lives, will determine the success of the company over the long haul, in my opinion.

The other side of the pandemic equation is it has resulted in a lot more people driving instead of using public transportation, so that should result in a lot more daily listeners than in the past. It's only a matter of ad dollars catching up with the increasing number of listeners.

Further out, when the country does return to some semblance of normalcy and it opens up again, if advertising spend does return to at least close to former levels, Entercom could surprise to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.