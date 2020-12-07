Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is a company that delivers and manages video gaming terminals within licensed established such as bars, taverns, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company has been operating in Illinois since 2012 and has recently gained permits to operate in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Currently, the company operates 11,597 machines in more than 2,300 locations within Illinois alone.

The company's stock price has almost doubled since March when stocks were selling off across the board. We possess a neutral sentiment on the company although Accel continues to capture market share via strategic acquisitions, balance sheet health, and seamlessness of expansion plans are in question.

Accel Entertainment started in the right place at the right time and has grown fast ever since

Accel's CEO Andrew Rubenstein started the company in 2009, "less than two weeks before then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed the Video Gaming Act into law (ProPublica, 2020)" which allowed video gambling within non-casino establishments in Illinois. Since then, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions and organic growth of its core business.

Before COVID-19, the company was posting a stellar 59% CAGR for adjusted EBIDTA between 2013 and 2019. The company's consistent growth can also be attributed to its 98% contract renewal rate and average residual contract length of 6.9 years (ACEL Investor Presentation, 2020). The company's main focus is driving revenue for its partners, and its customer-centric strategy could be the main reason for its track record of favourable contracts.

Within the past few years, the company has been able to scale efficiently and maintain strong gross margins of around 35% despite the rapid growth in revenue figures. Net income margins have hovered as high as 3.35% in 2017 but were -1.38% in 2019.

Accel has performed well during COVID-19 but new rules may impact short-term earnings

The company has adapted very well to COVID-19, although the company had an adjusted EBIDTA loss of $9M in the second quarter, Accel produced its higher revenue figure in history in Q3/20. The company states that it has seen a minimal impact on its revenue sources from COVID-19 related restrictions. The company is very diversified within the state of Illinois and "no region is responsible for more than 20% of Accel's revenue (ACEL Investor Presentation, 2020)."

Evidently, Accel's success in the third quarter can be attributed to the foot traffic within various establishments, as restrictions during the summer and early fall were rather relaxed. However, this has changed recently due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker recently banned all indoor dining services, and this measure will likely be in place for the next few weeks. We believe that this will greatly affect Accel's revenue figures in 4Q/20 as well as potentially 1Q/21. Accel may also be affected by permanent partner closures, as "restaurants and bars will have a tough time making it through this winter surge of the virus without federal support (Bessler, 2020)."

Despite COVID-19, the company is also looking to expand into other areas, and in mid-July, Accel acquired an amusement company that had owned a license within Georgia. The company also holds a license within Pennsylvania. There is obviously plenty of room for growth, in terms of geographic reach and revenue per consumer. Gambling, in general, has seen favourable bills within the last year, especially within the field of sports betting. We expect Accel to continue acquiring companies in new states where video gaming laws are changing. Accel can also earn more revenue from favourable legislation related to betting size, as Illinois recently increased "max bet from $2 to $4, and increase[d] the max payout from $500 to $1,199 (ACEL Investor Presentation, 2020)." The company also recently announced a partnership with DraftKings, where the sports betting operator can place advertisements on Accel's products. We assume that Accel earns additional revenue on this deal depending on the volume of direct referrals.

Accel operates in a changing regulatory environment and is subject to many other risks

Gaming laws are changing all the time, and new tax implications could further affect revenues. Illinois' current tax rate is 34%, which is quite low compared to other states. Pennsylvania, which is a state that Accel wants to expand in, has a tax rate of 54% for gaming machine revenue. Revenue in the future could be materially affected simply through tax law provisions as Illinois may follow the actions of other states.

Moreover, since Accel doesn't actually develop its own gaming machines, the company's ability to cater to consumer preferences is actually largely out of its control. Therefore, it is hard for the company to develop a competitive advantage of consistently bringing innovative games. This could impact recurring business from individuals who are using Accel's machines. Accel also mentions that there are a 'limited number of suppliers in the distributed gaming business' and therefore, supplier power could be higher in the near future, especially as competition also continues to consolidate. According to ProPublica, the "top 10 companies control more than 85% of the [Illinois'] video gambling machines."

A new unfavourable rule by the Illinois Gaming Board in 2018 prohibits renewal components within a video gaming contract, therefore, Accel's partners "may choose to extend their engagement by signing a new contract or may sign with a competitor terminal operator, in their sole discretion (ACEL 10-K, 2020)." This will probably not affect most of Accel's contracts for the time being considering that its average contract length is quite long, but this new rule could incentivize new competition in the long run.

The company has $331M of long-term debt, which could affect operations in the future considering that the company is always looking for strategic acquisitions. The LTM interest expense figure is around $14M, which is important because the current operating income figure is $-10M, and the December 2019 LTM operating figure was only $22M. Moving forward, net income figures will continue to be hurt by the significant amount of long-term debt.

In summation, we possess a neutral view of Accel Entertainment. The company currently dominates the Illinois video gambling market and is poised to expand quickly across many different states. However, its success in Illinois may not be replicated elsewhere, and the company faces several industry-wide risks that are hard to ignore.

