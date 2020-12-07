Overall, the business possesses healthy financial indicators, management has revised guidance, and is poised to continue growing in the years to come.

Founded in 1979, Gartner (IT) has gone on to become a leading research and advisory company on which thousands of decision makers rely on. Over the years it has amassed an impressive global footprint, with 17,000 associates spread out over 120+ offices around the globe.

While one of its business segments has been particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, the overarching business continues to show resilience due to robust fundamentals, the brand equity it has been developing for decades, and, critically, the career risk associated with CIOs who are as zealous as ever to be at the forefront of technological progress.

We are bullish on a company that has shown a surge in total contract value, strong FCF, high ROTC, and mid-teens EPS growth. The worst is already behind, the year has been better than expected, and the macro context will serve as an additional tailwind to a growing business.

The Business Model Troika

The company's products and services are delivered across the following three segments, as defined in its latest 10-Q:

Research: provides trusted, objective insights and advice on the mission-critical priorities of leaders across all functional areas of an enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our research experts, peer networking services and membership programs that enable our clients to drive organizational performance.

provides trusted, objective insights and advice on the mission-critical priorities of leaders across all functional areas of an enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our research experts, peer networking services and membership programs that enable our clients to drive organizational performance. Conferences: provides business professionals across an organization the opportunity to learn, share and network. From our Gartner Symposium/Xpo series, to industry-leading conferences focused on specific business roles and topics, to peer-driven sessions, our offerings enable attendees to experience the best of Gartner insight and advice

provides business professionals across an organization the opportunity to learn, share and network. From our Gartner Symposium/Xpo series, to industry-leading conferences focused on specific business roles and topics, to peer-driven sessions, our offerings enable attendees to experience the best of Gartner insight and advice Consulting: combines the power of Gartner market-leading research with custom analysis and on-the-ground support to help chief information officers and other senior executives driving technology-related strategic initiatives move confidently from insight to action.

The first segment is also IT's largest revenue driver, which is itself comprised of two subsegments: (i) Global Technology Sales ("GTS") and (ii) Global Business Sales ("GBS").

(Source: Gartner 3Q 10-Q)

Client retention very similar for GTS (80%) and GBS (82%) while identical for wallet retention (99%) for three months ended September 30, 2020. This is an important metric that highlights the stickiness of Gartner's products, essentially contrasting customer churn vs dollar churn. Where it gets interesting, however, is in juxtaposing both contract values. GTS has 4.25x more engagements, which has been exemplified by the company's strategic focus in recent years.

For instance, IT has discontinued most legacy enterprise products for GBS by transitioning towards higher-value GxL products. This move, first announced at the end of 2018, held back the company's short-term growth but aligned well with the objective of driving sustained long-term growth. As we can see, it's a move that has been paying off, essentially remaining flat during the pandemic-ravaged months and ticking up in the latest quarter.

(Source: Gartner Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Conferences have been understandably hard-hit throughout the year as lockdowns and mass gathering restrictions have confined most of humanity to their humble abodes. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company had a 49% contribution margin, significantly lower than the research segment's 69% (which impressively increased to 72% in 2020). The steepness of this seemingly overnight decline is illustrated by the segment's -57% contribution margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

(Source: Gartner 3Q 10-Q)

What little revenue was recouped for this past quarter came as a result of virtual conferences and virtual Evanta meetings following the launch of pilots in 2Q20. Moreover, the company expects to hold another 13 destination conferences virtually for the remainder of 2020, underpinning the success of this sort of model. IT expects to resume in-person conferences until September of 2021, but with the latest developments in vaccine-related news, these events could soon be brought forward. While the virus' impact has been material on this particular segment, we do not expect the "new normal" to render these in-person destination conferences obsolete. They are great opportunities for executives to network and get a tangible feel for the technological investments they seek to make in their efforts to evolve their organizations. What's more, COVID could have accidentally expanded Gartner's conference offering, as some will opt for going virtual henceforth, while others cling to the more traditional model. For cancelled conferences, the company's event cancellation insurance enables it to receive an amount up to the lost contribution margin per conference plus incurred expenses. This insurance adds up to $170M in coverage for insurance with the right to reinstate that amount one time if those limits are utilized. As a result, the company is currently in litigation with the insurer, who has contested these limits, and it is unclear when these insurance claims will be received, but will nonetheless provide a pleasant windfall for IT.

The lowest margin business for Gartner is consulting, standing at 32% for nine months ended September 30, 2020. Consulting revenues decreased 4% during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Its stability has been product of remote-based consultants coupled a slew of cost-reduction initiatives such as a decline in travel and entertainment expenses, along with a focus on contract optimization. Altogether, this even boosted gross contribution margins (albeit by 1%) on a YoY basis.

(Source: Gartner 3Q 10-Q)

Management has recognized the individual importance of their segments to the business' overall metrics, highlighted by the company's emphasis on improving its research business as opposed to consulting.

Most notably, this focus took the shape of its 2017 acquisition of CEB for ~$2.6 billion. The incorporation of the Virginia-based research firm immediately boosted Gartner's research segment revenue.

(Source: Curious Capital with data from Seeking Alpha)

Thus, it isn't that surprising that not only has research ticked up in actual volume, but it has also become an increasing share of the revenue pie as conferences have practically stagnated and consulting has decreased.

(Source: Curious Capital with data from Seeking Alpha)

The Bullish Take

Executives' Career Risk

As Gartner itself recognizes on its website, "enterprise leaders face enormous pressure to stay ahead and grow profitably amid constant change". Let's add to the mix that 2020 has brought forward years of digital and technological disruption in mere months and admittedly there are more than a few C-Suite chiefs who were caught rather flat-footed.

As we alluded to at the onset, the amount of career risk that these executives are blessed/burdened with plays well into the company's favor. Besides the actual top-quality insights that the company has garnered a reputation for producing—who could forget the Gartner Magic Quadrant?—the leaders that depend on IT's research are more often than not tasked with carrying out bold, transformative changes within their organizations. With this, though, there is an inevitable delay associated with structural changes and their results in the succeeding years. Companies who have the wherewithal to withstand the test of time might be more tolerant, but in the cutthroat and increasingly competitive landscape of today's world, executives who face the guillotine for failed transformations will surely fall back on blaming Gartner for their actions. Simply put, these executives rely on Gartner for the ideas and advisory provided, but also use the company as a hedge for any and all future failures. Hey, as long as the subscriptions keep rolling in, why would Gartner care?

Isolating the Key Business Driver

Another, far more crucial, driver of IT's growth prospect is margins. The CEB acquisition indubitably played a roll in compressing EBIT margins, which fell from 13% in 2008 to 9% in 2019. It was thus reasonable that some even began to question whether the company had bitten off more than it could chew. As the integration process continues, the purchase begins to show its first signs of an accretive nature, as margins were back to 12% in Q1 of this year. Further, the acquisition was highly scrutinized at the time, as $2.6 billion was ~30% of Gartner's enterprise value.

Nonetheless, therein lies the beauty of successfully executing a long-term vision. We've seen just how powerful acquisitions can be to a company's overall strategy, regardless of industry. Since Gartner has clearly prioritized research, it essentially increased its addressable user base to which it can easily sell into. And it's not even so much that research is management's priority, but rather it's also the key business driver.

For instance, research accounts for ~80% of revenue, but if we peel back the curtain it actually accounts for 88% of gross profit. As a result, we can take solace in the possibility that if COVID were to extend for years into the future and put the conferences segment entirely out of business, Gartner as a whole would push on. Thus, look at the acquisition through this lens paints a completely different picture wherein a larger and more profitable user base driven through up-sells will lead to higher wallet retention and greater value. This indicator alone will signal just how shrewd the CEB acquisition will be turn out to be, but with wallet retention at ~100% for both GTS and GBS against as challenging a backdrop as the one we've experienced, it seems the company's prospects look as bright as ever.

Q3 & Revised Guidance

There's a reason the stock shot up 12.4% after reporting Q3 earnings. Both GTS and GBS sales contract value increased to $2.8B (+5.2% YoY) and $0.7B (+5.6% YoY), respectively. Operating cash flow grew 11.1% to $244M while FCF surged ~25% to $229M. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA grew 20% to $168M, while the contribution margin increased as discussed above. Collectively, this translated into revised 2020 guidance by management.

(Source: Gartner Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The aforesaid graphic illustrates an increase across all relevant metrics. The conferences segment is particularly remarkable, given that the company's previous guidance implied a mammoth decrease to $35M in yearly revenue juxtaposed with $525M for the year prior. With management claiming their cash position needed to run the business at ~$150M, Gartner is well-equipped to continue growing its business, especially in the areas where it matters most for creating shareholder value.

Closing Remarks

Gartner has positioned itself as the indisputable research and advisory leader across an array of industries ranging from financial services to healthcare and education. In a context where a plethora of companies have cut costs left and right in an effort to mitigate COVID's impact, Gartner's retention rates underscore the value it provides to its clients and the inherent strength of its fundamental business driver.

Conferences were presumed dead the face of social confinement. While important as a source of lead generation, this segment has never been crucial neither to the company's top nor bottom line. Positively, though, Gartner has successfully launched virtual conferences, and as it continues to ramp up these events they'll provide a much-welcome bonus to the company's financials at the fraction of the costs that physical meetups represented (not that these are going away anytime soon). The year has been so challenging to an extent where we're underestimating the impact of a mass rollout of effective vaccines in the coming quarters, which will represent an added boost to IT.

Price targets for the company are at around $170, implying ~10% upside from here. With expanding margins, a solid balance sheet, and an attractive business model that has itself become its own moat, we see much more room for growth going forward. As forward-looking as the market tends to be, we believe it has yet to price in the actual resilience of this business—especially with how a swift reopening could catapult the overall market forward.

As CIOs continue to strive to remain ahead of the curve, Gartner provides ample reassurance in that their efforts are not without merit. They say that information is power, if and only if, you can take action with it. Fortunately, this happens to be IT's bread and butter, selling knowledge left and right.

