Over the past year, the shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) are up about 45%. Given the nature of this business, this price action put the company on my radar. I decided to try to determine whether there’s still more upside in the shares. I’ll make this determination by looking at the financial history here, focusing on the sustainability of the dividend. I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I’ll conclude by looking at the recent behaviour of insiders, as there may be some insights we can glean from them. I’ve always considered Boyd to be a superior “play” on gaming in light of the fact that they operate entirely within the United States. This makes the firm less risky for a variety of reasons in my view, and thus deserving of a premium relative to peers.

I imagine that you’re a fairly busy group of people, dear readers, so I’ll come right to the point. I’m worried about the sustainability of the dividend given the size and timing of upcoming obligations. The fact that the shares are more expensive on a price to free cash flow basis now than they were before the pandemic makes absolutely no sense to me. In particular, given that cash from operations is down ~70% from pre pandemic levels, one would expect shares to trade at a discount. They trade at a multi year premium, and I think this story can only end with lower stock prices. If you want to gamble, visit one of Boyd’s locations. If you want to succeed as an investor, I would recommend that you avoid this name until the price drops to a more reasonable level.

Financial History

Over the past five years, Boyd’s has grown dramatically. Specifically, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~8.5%, and net income has grown at an eye popping CAGR of ~27% over the same period. This is interesting, but obviously the immediate future will be different from the past, given what’s gone on this year. I think the most pressing thing on the minds of investors at the moment is the extent to which the dividend is secure or not. Because I’m absolutely obsessed with trying to guide you, dear reader, I’ll spend the rest of this section looking at the dividend.

Dividend Sustainability

Although I’m as much of a fan of accrual accounting as it’s possible for a (reasonably) sane person to be, when it comes to looking at dividend sustainability, cash is king. In particular, I want to review the size and timing of future cash obligations and compare these to current and likely future cash resources. The larger the spread between resources and obligations, the better obviously.

I’ve compiled a list of the upcoming payments and company must make for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. You’re welcome. Not all heroes wear capes. Please note that this came from the latest 10-K, so the upcoming year is “next” year. I’ve highlighted it in bold to make it easier to read. According to this table, the company will need to come up with just over $854 million in 2021. I should note that CAPEX is an estimate based on the mid-point of what the company itself called for on page 45 of the latest 10-K. Specifically, Boyd estimated that they would require between $190-$210 million of maintenance and refurbishment CAPEX on an ongoing basis. For this reason, I’ve extended that number fortward. This table is obviously not meant to be a “to the penny” forecast. It’s more about trying to work out which future years will be the most onerous for the firm. Based on that, I would suggest that 2021 will be a particularly spicy meatball for the company.

Against these obligations, the company has cash on hand of ~$506 million. In addition, over the past several years, the company has averaged cash from operations of ~$469 million. I’d be very hesitant to rely on this cash from operations figure, though as cash from operations declined fully 70% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago. This is understandable, and is certainly not the fault of management, we should conclude that the CFO future does not resemble the CFO past.

Given the above, I would be nervous about the sustainability of the dividend at this point. The fact that obligations in 2021 represent ~168% of cash on hand is troublesome in my estimation. In the pre-covid world the company could rely on cash from operations to cover their obligations. Thus, the dividend depends on the speed at which the company can return to normal. This is obviously a function of public health regulations, and the willingness of consumers to return to their properties. It’s exceedingly difficult to know when this will happen.

All that said, I think the firm will be able to tap credit markets, and so I’d be willing to buy this stock as a speculative play at the right price. Given the risks, I’d demand a discount, but if the shares were cheap enough, I’d certainly be willing to buy.

The Stock

As I’ve written many times before, I think a great business can be a terrible investment, and a struggling business (like Boyd) can be a great investment at the right price. To be clear, when I type “right”, I mean “cheap.” I like cheap stocks because they have both great return potential and lower risk. They offer better returns because of something I’ve dubbed “the Prodigal Son phenomenon.” If a company that has disappointed investors for years suddenly offers some positive news, the shares may pop in price. I also think cheap stocks are lower risk because most of the bad news is already baked into the price. A new bit of bad news likely won’t drop them much further. So, because the risk-reward is skewed in favour of the cheap stock buyer, I want to buy cheap stocks.

I determine whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I want to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow and the like. I want to see the shares trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and the company’s own history. On that basis, it seems that the market is actually quite optimistic about Boyd’s future, per the following.

In spite of the murkiness of the immediate future, the market is willing to pay more for $1 of future cash flow than it has for years. This makes no sense to me. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns.

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and value, I want to try to understand the crowd’s mood about a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his great book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use the magic of high school algebra to isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to glean what the market must be thinking about a given company’s future. Applying this methodology to Boyd at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~6%. I consider this to be a massively optimistic forecast. Given the valuation, I think investors would be wise to either sell the stock if they own it or wait for a more attractive entry price if they were considering it.

Insiders Offering Hints?

I was perusing a few of Boyd’s SEC form 4s (statements of changes in beneficial ownership), because that’s just the kind of weirdo that I am. After my review, I was impressed by the skill that insiders showed in making their stock buys from February to May of this year. I like to try to piggyback on the work of much smarter people than I, so this caught my attention. It prompted me to look at what those investors are doing now, to see if they’re still buying. I want to focus on these individuals because the fact is that not all investors are created equal. As you could imagine, dear readers, insiders typically do well with their company’s shares because they live and breathe the business and therefore know more about it than any Wall Street analyst ever will.

I would note that the opinions of the “smart money” seem to have switched poles over the past several months. William R. Boyd, and William S. Boyd joined Director Thomas Randall in buying shares between February 28 and May 1st. Together, the trio bought 102,000 shares (100,000 of those were acquired by William S.). Between mid-September and mid-November, William R Boyd sold 234,858 shares of the firm. He joined a host of other executives in selling recently.

Obviously insiders sell for a variety of reasons, so this may not mean much. If an insider needs to renovate a house, or simply diversify a portfolio, they’ll sell. Thus, I think insider sells are less powerful signals than insider buys. That said, I think investors should be aware of these. Understand, dear readers, that if you’re buying this stock at the moment, you’re on the other side of the trade from a number of people who know more about this business than you ever will.

Conclusion

I think investors would be wise to avoid shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. at the moment. The shares are trading near multi year high valuations in spite of the fact that the dividend’s sustainability could reasonably be called into question. Not only is the market forecasting a return to normal here, they’re willing to pay more for $1 of future economic benefit now than they were long before the pandemic hit. In my view, this makes no sense. I think investors need to remember that “do not lose capital” is the most important rule in investing. If investors buy struggling businesses at elevated prices, they’ll inevitably lose capital. I think “price” and “value” can remain unmoored for some time but will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to avoid this name until price falls to match value here.

