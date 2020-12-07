Building Downside Protection For Retirees

Top Funds per Investment Bucket are listed with two year metrics from Mutual Fund Observer along with graphs.

Over 400 hundred funds are ranked using Risk-Adjusted Returns, Risk, Quality, Momentum, Income, Consistency and Sentiment for over 100 Lipper Categories.

Mutual funds with no-load and low minimum required investment from Schwab and Fidelity are matched with risk and risk adjusted return data from Mutual Fund Observer screens.

Lyn Alden Schwartzer made the case for a weaker dollar in The Dollar's Place In The World Is Shifting Over Time and I have made a case for of low returns for retirees in Enough…in the Coming Lost Decade. I have revamped my rating system to include over 400 funds in over 100 Lipper categories suitable for many retires who want stability and income. The rating system is based on Risk, Risk Adjusted Returns, Momentum, Income, Quality and Consistency. This article looks at five investment buckets that I consider appropriate in the current environment in the order of importance.

But we are in a bull market, right? COVID cases are climbing, and valuations are high. I like the following chart from Ed Yardeni which shows average monthly returns by month since 1928. The current quarter has higher returns as is typical in the fourth quarter. I expect better buying opportunities during the next six months due to seasonality.

Chart #1: Typical Seasonal Impacts on the S&P 500

In the following tables, Rank refers to my Ranking System, MFO Risk is Mutual Fund Observer's quintile ranking of lowest risk (1) to highest (5), MFO Rating is the quintile ranting of funds on a risk adjusted performance per Lipper Category from low (1) to high (5), APR, Yield and Max Draw Down are based on a two year time period from Mutual Fund Observer, and are reported as a monthly statistic as opposed to daily. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is included in each of the graphs as a baseline.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index (HNDL)

Flexible Portfolio ETF - Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index (HNDL) is a passively managed index ETF with $103M in assets under management, expenses of 1.17% and a yield of 6.6%. It's current asset allocation is 29% to equities. It's largest four holdings are: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Cash and Cash Equivalents.

According to the StrategyShares:

The Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) aims to pay out monthly, a 7% annual distribution rate, with the potential for long-term gains. Depending on market conditions, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital from the original investment, and the distribution rate may be modified at anytime.

The strategy is:

The index is broadly diversified and seeks to offer the potential for high monthly distributions while maintaining a stable net asset value over time. However, the Fund will have risk characteristics similar to the broad U.S. capital markets and will generally rise and fall with prevailing market conditions.

The index represents an allocation to a balanced portfolio of U.S. equities, bonds and alternative investments that employs leverage in an amount equal to 23% of the portfolio.

The index consists of ETFs that are split into two equally weighted categories, a Core Portfolio and a Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio. The Core Portfolio consists of a 70% allocation to U.S. aggregate fixed income ETFs and a 30% allocation to U.S. large cap equity ETFs. The Dorsey Wright Explore Portfolio consists of an allocation to ETFs in various U.S. asset categories that have historically provided high levels of income, using a tactical asset allocation methodology...

Table #1 is my Bucket #3 for funds that investors don't anticipate needing to make a withdrawal for 3 or 4 years. The first three funds in Table #1 are Flexible Portfolio funds including HNDL, where the managers have more flexibility in choosing investments. Funds shaded green are either funds that I own or would consider buying soon. Funds shaded blue are those that I may look to buy on dips. For the past two years, HNDL has returned an average of 12.4% with a maximum drawdown of 9.3%. It's drawdown has been roughly half of the S&P 500.

Table #1: Highest Rated Bucket #3 Funds

Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years Name Symbol Rank MFO Risk MFO Rank APR Yield MaxDD Fidelity Multi-Asset Income FMSDX 95 3 5 15.7 3.3 -10.9 Columbia Thermostat COTZX 93 2 5 20.5 1.6 -2.4 Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index HNDL 90 2 5 12.4 6.6 -9.3 Vanguard STAR Inv VGSTX 85 3 5 16.8 1.7 -13.2 BlackRock 40/60 Target Allocation BAMPX 81 2 5 12.4 2.1 -8.9

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Columbia Thermostat (COTZX) is available at Vanguard and is also available as CTFAX as Schwab and Fidelity. Columbia Thermostat increases allocations to stocks as the market falls and decreases allocations as the market rises. It recently increased its target thresholds to stocks and will offer less downside protection than it did earlier this year. I still like it.

Chart #2 shows the performance of the funds over the past two years to match the metrics in the tables. The gray shaded area reminds us that an end to the recession has not been called and there is a chance that further lockdown will exasperate the recovery.

Chart #2: Highest Rated Bucket #3 Funds

Data by YCharts

Alternatives

Another category that I favor for a coming lost decade are alternatives, such as those in Table #2. T Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return (TMSRX) is covered by David Snowball in Mutual Fund Observer.

Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation (CRAZX) is available through Vanguard, and CRAAX is available as a no transaction fee, no load fund through Fidelity and Schwab. It's strategy is:

The investment seeks consistent total returns by seeking to allocate risks across multiple asset classes. The fund pursues its investment objective by allocating portfolio risk across multiple asset classes in U.S. and non-U.S. markets with the goal of generating consistent risk-adjusted returns. It may invest in the securities and instruments described herein directly or indirectly through investments in other mutual funds, real estate investment trusts, closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (OTC:ETFS) (including both leveraged and inverse ETFs) managed by third parties or the Investment Manager or its affiliates...

Table #2: Highest Rated Alternative Funds

Alternatives Name Symbol Rank MFO Risk MFO Rank APR Yield MaxDD T Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return (TMSRX) 97 2 5 8.9 2.3 -4.7 Carillon Reams Uncon Bond (SUBFX) 93 2 5 9.0 2.3 -3.0 Columbia Adaptive Risk Alloc (CRAZX) 87 2 5 10.6 2.5 -7.1 Absolute Conv Arbitrage (ARBIX) 69 1 5 7.2 0.4 -3.1 Navigator Tactical Fixed Inc (NTBIX) 69 2 5 7.6 1.1 -4.0

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Columbia Adaptive Risk Allocation (CRAZX) offers more upside than TMSRX, along with more risk. It is one that I will watch to buy on dips.

Chart #3: Highest Rated Alternative Funds

Data by YCharts

Bucket #2 Funds

Vanguard Wellesley Income (VWIAX) is a core fund for many retiree's portfolio. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an interest for me for a long term holding. It is worth watching to buy on dips.

Table #4: Highest Rated Bucket #2 Funds

Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years Name Symbol Rank MFO Risk MFO Rank APR Yield MaxDD Baird Core Plus Bond BCOIX 98 2 4 10.0 2.6 -3.3 Vanguard Wellesley Inc VWIAX 94 2 3 10.6 2.8 -8.6 TCW MetWest Ttl Rtrn Bond MWTRX 88 1 5 9.6 1.6 -1.4 BlackRock Aaa - A Rated Corp QLTA 87 2 4 12.0 2.4 -3.7 Vanguard Trgt Retire Inc VTINX 86 2 4 9.9 2.0 -6.6

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #5: Highest Rated Bucket #2 Funds

Data by YCharts

Income Funds

Yields on bonds are low. I own the Vanguard Total International Bond Fund (VTABX) and am researching the Guggenheim Total Return Bond (GIBIX) because of its yield and low drawdown.

Table #4: Highest Rated Income Funds

Name Symbol Rank MFO Risk MFO Rank APR Yield MaxDD Vanguard Total Intern Bond (VTABX) 98 1 5 6.6 3.2 -2.5 PIMCO Intern Bond (US Dollar-Hdgd) (PFORX) 93 1 5 6.6 5.8 -3.7 Guggenheim Total Return Bond (GIBIX) 99 1 5 9.9 2.5 -1.1

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #5: Highest Rated Income Funds

Data by YCharts

Global and International Equity

I bought into the idea that the dollar will continue to weaken and bought European Funds not in this article. I like Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI), T Rowe Price Global Growth Stock (RPGEX), and Artisan Global Discovery (APDDX), but will wait for better prices.

Table #5: Highest Rated Global and International Funds

Global & Intern Equity Name Symbol Rank MFO Risk MFO Rank APR Yield MaxDD Vanguard Intern Div Appr ETF VIGI 80 4 5 15.6 1.6 -18.8 T Rowe Price Global Growth Stock RPGEX 76 4 4 28.7 0.2 -18.5 Artisan Global Discovery APFDX 75 4 5 34.0 0.0 -14.7 T Rowe Price Global Stock PRGSX 70 4 5 34.0 0.2 -16.6 Vanguard ESG Intern Stock ETF VSGX 69 4 5 11.9 1.8 -22.9

Source: Created by the Author Using Mutual Fund Observer

Chart #6: Highest Rated Global and International Funds

Data by YCharts

Closing

Funds not covered in this article that I own at least a small amount to reduce downside risk are Cambria ETF Trust - Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL), Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK), Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN), and ATAC Rotation Investor Total Return (ATACX).

Chart #10: Other Defensive Funds

Data by YCharts

Appropriate portfolios for most retirees should be conservative and diversified across stocks and bonds to meet their tolerance for risk and knowledge of the markets.

Absolute Return Funds typically have lower drawdowns and require less return in bull markets. Losses early on in a retirement can be devastating to a retiree's income later.

Best Wishes for the Holidays and Be Safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTZX, FMSDX, TMSRX, VTABX, VGSTX, VSCGX, TAIL, DRSK, ATACX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.