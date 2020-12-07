Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) CEO Jay Chaudhry Presents at UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) UBS Global TMT Conference December 7, 2020 2:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - CEO

Remo Canessa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fatima Boolani - UBS

Fatima Boolani

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on day one of the UBS TMT Conference. I am your friendly neighborhood Software Analyst here at UBS, Fatima Boolani. Grateful to have you all join us today. I am thrilled to be hosting Zscalar in our time slot today, and I'm joined by the management team here, as CEO and Founder, Jay Chaudhry, as well as CFO, Remo Canessa. Thank you, gentlemen, for joining me today.

Jay Chaudhry

Fatima, thank you.

Fatima Boolani

Terrific. Before we kick start the discussion, Jay, I did want to turn it over to you to start off the session with some of your prepared remarks, and some slides that you are presenting to really help those who are new to the story and even those familiar with the Zscalar story, to sort of walk through what it is that you are doing so differently in such a unique and differentiated manner. So over to you, Jay, to kick things off.

Jay Chaudhry

Sounds good, Fatima, thank you. You should have the flies that are sent to you ahead of time. Zscalar is about accelerating your secure digital transformation. We are not viewed as yet another security company but the enabler. If you look at the second slide I have or the first slide after the cover slide, you see this hub and spoke network, where all these branch offices come to the data center over a private network. Then you see the data center, which has lots and lots of appliances, security and networking gear for WAN termination, for DMZ, for B2B zones and the like, the beautifully color coded routers and firewalls and UTMs and load balancers, this made sense. When data center was the center of the universe, all applications sat there and your branches took straight path to the data center.

Fast forward in today's world, that's my next slide. In this thing, applications are sitting anywhere and everywhere and your users are everywhere. And the users could be workforce, your employees, or it could be your customers. In this model, trying to do network security by having your own network and having the castle and moat security models doesn't really work. So in this model, Zscalar is sitting in the middle as a zero trust exchange platform. Think of us as an electronics exchange or maybe in layman's terminology, we are an intelligent switchboard, a user comes to us, we validate who you are using your identity provider, we look at the policy, does a policy say yes, we connect you to the right application or service.

So in this model, applications are simply destinations. So your data center just becomes one more destination like your applications in Azure or AWS. And your users are out there, they come over any network, often over the Internet. So Internet is becoming a corporate network. Cloud is becoming a data center and we are a critical piece to enforce policy, a policy engine. So we don't do typical old school network security viewers, you're securing the network. We are a zero trust exchange that connects the right user to right application, that's really what sets us apart. And network security vendor that's doing castle and moat security all these years can just become a zero trust exchange by flipping a bunch of firewalls in the data center.

Now, the overall view of transformation, you know it has become a buzzword, but transformation starts with CIO’s strong desire to modernize your applications. For this my next slide, talk about three steps of transformation. The applications are moving to either SaaS or to your public cloud. And if you do that all this hub and spoke network doesn't help you're trying to backhaul to the data center and then go out, it's like flying from San Fran to Chicago via Houston, you want to go direct. But you can't, because your security is sitting in the datacenter that's where Zscaler comes in.

We build a zero trust exchange around the globe in 150 locations. So your employees headed to external applications, such as SaaS and Internet goes through our policy engine called Zscaler Internet Access to make sure we block the bad protect the good. And your employees trying to go to your internal applications with a seat in either in your data center all they're sitting in a public cloud. And the policy engine Zscaler Private Access, make sure you have secure access to them without needing a VPN and also without exposing your applications and minimizing your attack surfaces. So with ZIA and ZPA together, we actually become your foundation for application, network and security transformation. So by doing so the next slide shows that we can take your complicated network and make it a fairly simple zero trust architecture by connecting users to applications in the process, we end up giving you far better security, much better response time, far lower cost and simply your IT.

We started with ZIA, our next slide, talks of four integrated pillars. ZIA, then we expanded to ZPA. ZIA and ZPA are the two big growth engines for us today. Then we added Zscaler Digital Experience, so people can’t just accept application fast they can help us figure out if things are not going well, maybe there's some slowness in network and the like. And then the next big thing you're building on and we did two acquisitions in this area to make sure we had the most comprehensive portfolio that's fully integrated, protecting workloads in a public cloud, because that needs to be secured as well. All this is built on a cloud native platform. We're not trying to bolt things on. And clearly from sales point of view, we had to come up with a unique sales process, because it's not like selling boxes through traditional VARs. We had to do a fair amount of talk leadership over the years. It's getting easier and easier. We don't need evangelism anymore, because customers are educated, they all want to move to cloud -- they want to move securities to cloud, but they don't know how to do it well, that's very common.

So a bunch of CXO events, working with SIs, SPs and some of these cloud focused VARs are helping us build our pipeline. Then we have a very strong sales team that really figures out the transformation areas, goes through architectural workshop for demonstrating the change in architecture and show them the business value we create. That leads us to landing the deal. We don't have to sell everything upfront but we land and then easily we can expand from there with very good deployment services, quarterly business reviews with leaders, as well as executive briefings and whatnot. So with this process, the last point I want to make before we get into Q&A, is it becomes a very simple ecosystems where we are sitting in line in path to enforce policy, almost like an international airport. We work with our leading ID providers, like Microsoft and Okta, we integrate with endpoint management security vendors, like Microsoft, VMware and CrowdStrike, we can take traffic running routing devices, we can feed logs to your security operation solutions and we had done tight integrations with all leading cloud providers, as well as SaaS applications. So that's our overall story and positioning.

With that, Fatima, over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Fatima Boolani

Thanks, Jay. And you touched on a number of different areas that I want to spend some time parsing through and peeling back. So maybe to just start at the highest level. I think it would be stating the obvious for me to say that this has clearly been a very unique year for most enterprise software companies and certainly for you, and thinking about the myriad cross currents that have impacted Zscaler this year. What would you characterize as maybe the most significant external and internal factors that have impacted, and positively impacted your business momentum year-to-date?

Jay Chaudhry

Overall, we all have gone through some challenging time this year with COVID and whatnot. So obviously, work from home was important and we play a big role, because we are designed to build where people can work from anywhere. But I think that the biggest change wasn't COVID, the biggest change is what COVID did to the mindset of CIOs. Who used to think that they need transformation but transformation is tough. The network may take a long time to change, because its complex, it's expensive and how will I keep on running a business with COVID. They realized that with cloud platform like Zscaler, with Office 365 or Zoom out there, they could do secure collaboration and engage with application access and whatnot. So changing the mindset, shaking off inertia with CIOs and CSOs that are realizing then they can go faster to become more agile and comparative with the biggest event. That's what really accelerating our business even though the work from home is already happening, but the long term trend is helping us to accelerate this transformation.

Fatima Boolani

Jay, obviously, organizational priorities have shifted almost overnight, because the drawbacks of current approaches are becoming much more evident. And CIOs are certainly thinking about the architectural and operational theme around security that tie back to digital transformation. So with that in mind, where does the CSO, CIO appetite for security as a service stand today, even versus six to nine months ago, so call it pre-pandemic, based on what you're seeing?

Jay Chaudhry

Yes, so it's interesting. What we do doesn't really sit just with a CISO or CSO. So it's really an effort that's by CIO, head of networking, and CISO together. In fact, most transformations are not led by CISOs. Most transformations are driven by CIOs, because transformations are driven by applications because its end of the day, it's all about being able to build, deploy applications faster and better, to really make better business decisions with all the data that's been collected. So it's application that drives it. But the access to those applications in this new world becomes a challenge. Security becomes a challenge. So it needs transformation of both network, as well as security.

In fact, a CIO would say, I call you the enabler of my transformation, not just a security vendor. All three parties come together. You can’t do -- if you have a security box, you don't need to talk to a CIO and head of networking, your box set is at someplace in the data center and your CSO could replace one box with a second box. What we are doing is transformation of infrastructure and security. So if both parties come together driven by a CIO, that's how our sales process works. And then once they like it, then they need to take it to the architects, there are network architects, the security architects, the application architects, they drill down to the next level to make sure this change in architecture works well. And that's how we win it. And traditional security vendors aren't really designed to do anything like that, because they are meant -- they're built as boxes and they may try to take a box and spin it in a cloud, right, with VMs and whatnot that's when I like to say, you're trying to build a Netflix service using DVD players that really doesn't work besides being able to do some good demos.

Fatima Boolani

Jay, I want to stick to your point about this transformation that's happening in three distinct pillars, right? You've got the network transformation, the security transformation, the application transformation. So, maybe starting with the network pillar, you know it brings to mind some of the dialogs and conversations around area networking. And to your point earlier about Internet now becoming the corporate network. And so you know SD-WAN and CASB and pardon my alphabet soup here. Can just talk about the dynamics that you're seeing in the marketplace for SD-WAN, because it has implications for network transformation? And why is the MPLS replacement cycle as you can educate us, as to why that's still a relevant entry point for you and even your partner strategy as you go to market?

Jay Chaudhry

So before we started pushing for local Internet breakout, which means every branch office can directly go to the Internet, rather than having to go back to the data center over this private network, called MPLS. So every enterprise simply had this hub and spoke MPLS network, it is already expensive. It was ideal to go to the data center but not for the cloud. So we have been preaching and evangelizing the need to go direct. And what have we done? We basically gotten just shy of 25% of global 2000 companies as a customer and it’s approximately a third of a Fortune 500 companies. But the rest of the big world still needs to go do local breakout. Local breakout of the Internet does not require SD-WAN, but SD-WAN makes it easier, because SD-WAN is cloud managed. It can be easily managed rather than individual routers at a time. So SD-WAN helps the transformation.

I think what we saw with COVID was, customers start to even skip the network transformation step. What do I mean by that? They used to think that I must do local Internet breakout from every branch office with SD-WAN or using my older uncles. Then suddenly with COVID, you're sitting at home and working from home. You're not really going for branch office. That's when Takeda CSO said, huh, with Zscaler I was protecting 7,000 branch offices. Now with COVID, I'm already taken care of all Zscaler, but I am protecting 75,000 home offices, there's no difference. So for us it doesn't matter where you're sitting, in a branch, behind SD-WAN or you're sitting at home just on your laptop, we work equally well. So we integrate the SD-WAN but we don't require SD-WAN. SD-WAN is better than old school routers. But with COVID everything is going direct and I can do actually some of the deployment, and employees sitting at home in a matter of days.

Fatima Boolani

How does your position in the marketplace change when vendors like Silver Peak are being acquired, Viptela and VeloCloud, certainly with whom you've had integration relationships since been acquired, and you know more recently CloudGenix. I mean how does that consolidation and M&A activity in the SD-WAN space impact you?

Jay Chaudhry

You know there's a lot of talk about SD-WAN and security must come together as one vendor. I really don't believe in that. Because networking skill set and core competency is very different than security competency where you're inspecting everything, so also if you look at zero trust security. In the zero trust world, you are independent off the network. You don't put people on the network you connect the users to specific applications. The network is important transport to go from A to B. But I don't think we need to do network security as if we don't do network security. So it is important to have partnerships. So we have a great partnership with VMware. And yes, we have been working with Silver Peak for a while even we’ve worked with Cisco, because our customers basically bring us together and say, I am deploying Cisco and I need Zscaler to do security. So our position is that we need to integrate with SD-WAN vendors or even non-SD-WAN vendors, such as algorithm switches. But security that we need to do as a switchboard is independent of where the traffic is coming from. So we aren't looking at buying any SD-WAN vendors.

Fatima Boolani

Got you…

Jay Chaudhry

Partnership is our strategy.

Fatima Boolani

That makes sense. That's very comprehensive. Maybe shifting to the security pillar of the transformation, we discussed the network, so shifting to the security piece. You know certainly, your roots and your launch in the marketplace nearly a little over a decade ago was within the traditionally defined web security realm. There's clearly been a lot of opportunity for organization to reevaluate how limiting traditional web security and traditionally on-premise hardware based web security and flexible these form factors have been. So can you talk a little bit about your core ZIA product, you know that's a flagship product for you. How has the web security market changed certainly over the last year? And how should investors think about call it the legacy replacement cycle tied to the Blue Coats and the Cisco's and the Websenses of the world who are some of your competitors in the past?

Jay Chaudhry

So web security market was dominated by proxy vendors, means vendors with a proxy architecture to inspect user traffic. In fact, Blue Coat, some five or six years ago, has published a data point that said they are deployed in 85% of Fortune 500 companies, because they built a good proxy for traffic inspection. But what has happened is as the world moves to cloud, unless these proxy vendors could pivot and build a good multi tenant cloud native proxy platform, they couldn't succeed. So that's where we come in. If you look at a lot of placements you're doing, the starting point is almost all the large enterprises, someone like Blue Coat or maybe in some cases, McAfee, in some cases it maybe Websense, or in some case, there have been Cisco products. So replacing them and doing them in a multi tenant fashion.

Now all these vendors I just named, these proxy vendors actually have built and deployed cloud based offerings. But it's lack one thing, they're all single tenant. Generally, they're trying to spend virtual machines in the cloud and say I'm a cloud service too, it really doesn't work. That's what Siebel software tried to do to compete with Salesforce for years. Salesforce was tiny. Siebel was a dominant player. We know what happened at the end of the day, the right architecture won, so that's kind of one part. The second part that's needed that evolves over time was the ongoing to the cloud is a fuller platform.

When web proxy vendor had started, they would started with a basic security like antivirus and web filtering type of stuff. Then we needed more stuff. The customer said at the gateway going to Internet, I need advanced protections, I need sandboxing capabilities, I need data protection capabilities. And I need even bandwidth optimization so I could deliver quality of service. So it has evolved into a full blown platform, even the ability to inspect known web traffic. So that's kind of like a firewall supporting all ports and protocols. So what we did was we built a platform that has full functionality. So you don't have to buy any other product sitting in line to inspect traffic. That's number one. Number two, we built a multi tenant architecture. So the two together is giving us very great advantage and that's why we’re winning over these large incumbent vendors.

Fatima Boolani

And would you save the incidence of a replacement, or call it the replacement cycle, has that accelerated would you say over the last -- over the course of 2020? And how much room do you think there is for you to sort of exhaust that displacement opportunity?

Jay Chaudhry

Yes. Well, I would say acceleration is beginning to happen. Financial services, the big banks are a little bit slow. The manufacturing companies and all the others have moved over the past several years. I was talking to a large bank and they said, we thought that we had two or three years to replace my Blue Coat proxies and talk to Zscalar. And now we know that I need to do a lot faster. So we are seeing acceleration of that happening. So that's clear and we are the beneficiary of it. In almost all the cases, if you talk to Fortune 500 companies that are generally high end proxy Blue Coat kind of vendors, most of those deals are coming to us without any competing with anyone else. The only competition is Blue Coat in that case, but these guys just don't have a meaningful cloud-based solution. They have a cloud solution but it just doesn't work.

Now the second part of the question is, how much market is left? You know I'm kind of reading all the data out from IDC and all that stuff. I don't have exact number. But I think IDC believes that about $1 billion worth of replacement opportunities or renewal opportunity on an annual basis. The total size of installed base is several billion dollars. So that's a starting point. Also what happens with Zscalar is that they may have deployed a Blue Coat proxy with just antivirus. When they look at Zscalar platform and say, wow, I can do DLP, I can do outbound firewall, I can do sandboxing, all together. So we end up send starting discussion around a Blue Coat replacement and it ends up being with transformation bundle, which has most with the facts and functionality of ZIA we have to offer. So we think it's a good long term multiyear opportunity for us.

Fatima Boolani

That's really interesting. And maybe shifting to ZPA, because that sort of really catapulted to very important growth engine for you, especially this year and certainly in the nine months that’s passed and especially with new logos. I'm curious if you can kind of talk us through the conversations you're having with customers who may be deployed ZPA on, call it in an emergency basis earlier on in the year, but really are now taking the time to sink very long term and architecturally about ZPA. How has that changed? And frankly how much of that was activity that you pulled forward or accelerated and how much of that is really sustainable and durable from an install base growth perspective around ZPA?

Jay Chaudhry

Yes, and I’d say it’s a very good question. It gets asked quite often. So first of all, ZPA was launched about four and half years ago. And we started working on it six years ago, two and half years of serious R&D was done to create this zero trust architecture. And we had pretty impressive growth. Year one, we had 4% of new ACV. Year two went about 10%. Year three was 15%. And year four, which was the last fiscal year we ended in July, was about 27%, 28% of new ACV, which is great. Now what's driving it? Overall, I mean, even before COVID, the growth has been very impressive, because with the combination of ZIA and ZPA, you can work from anywhere. With ZIA you access external applications. With ZPA you access internal applications. But it's all transparent. You don't even think about what's internal, what's external. We figure it out. So it makes it very, very easy for customers. So when COVID happened, most of our customers already had ZIA, because they were customers and a number of them were evaluating ZPA. So they went on to really get ZPA. So they could work from home with zero trust.

Now still in spite of all that, when was the last quarter, so maybe a quarter ago we looked at, only about 31% of customers, ZIA customers who had ZPA, all others were still looking at it, evaluating it. And I think number went from 30%, 31% to about 38%, 39% in the recent quarter. This is ZIA customers who also bought ZPA, because the two together become very nice. It's my expectation that it’s a matter of time that when every Zscaler customers, every employee will have ZIA, ZPA and Zscaler digital experience. Because with the combination of those three things, you need nothing else other than your endpoint with a directory service, going through Zscaler can not only give you secure and fast access, but also tell you if there's a performance issue so you can troubleshoot and figure those things out. So we think we got a big long term opportunity with ZPA. I don't believe the notion that ZPA was just a COVID thing it's going to slow down. We don't see it slowing down.

Fatima Boolani

And Remo, maybe to get you into the fold here. Just with respect to putting some numbers around the financial performance and the financial ascent of ZPA as a contributor to the model. How has that trended and what are some of your expectations of contribution here from ZPA?

Remo Canessa

Yes, good question. Also that 30% that Jay talked about, that 30% is our G2K customers. So that’s based on G2K customers. ZPA has increased our new [indiscernible] business with COVID last March hitting 43% of our business in the April quarter and then basically high 20% in Q4, and also high 20% in Q1. The revenue contribution has gone up on a quarter-to-quarter basis to Q4, it was 12% of revenue, Q1 was 13%. Certainly see that trending up. Pipelines indicate healthy ZPA contribution, as Jay mentioned. COVID was basically the start with now digital transformation and if you truly do digital transformation, it's both ZIA and ZPA and ZDX. So we do see the contribution continue to grow for ZPA.

Fatima Boolani

And Remo, as you look at the pipeline, which has given you confidence for this trajectory for ZPA to continue. In a similar analogue to what Jay was talking about with respect to the replacement cycle for ZIA. Is there a similar dynamic for ZPA that you're seeing where maybe you're coming during some budgets that used to go to other access type vendors or technologies?

Jay Chaudhry

I can start there. The starting point, our replacement budget come from VPN, Virtual Private Network. VPN is a security issue. VPN is a response time issue. Whether you do it on prem or a vendor tries to say either VPN and the cloud, it's still the same problem. So starting point is replace my VPN, then it starts expanding from there onwards. For example, zero trust architecture has become a very, very important in the last 12 to 18 months, when I talk to even CIOs. I mean, CSOs talk with zero trust all the time. But when I talk to CIOs, about seven out of 10 will tell me that zero trust is one of the key priorities for us. So ZPA gets bought in as phase one, eliminate my VPN, I got the budget to get it off it, phase two. I need to access my application sitting in my public cloud in Azure AWS by going direct. Without ZPA, you will be going back to the data center, and then tromboning from the data center over a site to site VPN, not a good idea. And then they want to move on and bring zero trust to the data center and the like. So it is a zero trust really acquisition, it’s a purchasing for zero trust. That's why most of the deals for ZPAs are being done as three year deals not a short term one year deal. Remo, anything you want to add to it?

Remo Canessa

No, that's it, that’s perfect.

Fatima Boolani

And Remo, just on the deal sizes here. Historically, when ZPA was still in more of an awareness building mode, perhaps you were deployed in a smaller subset of the organization. I'm wondering fast forwarding to today and knowing what we know. How have you seen the call it a state that you're now capturing with ZPA that otherwise would have just been smaller has not been an important contributor?

Remo Canessa

Yes. I mean if you take a look at our upsell, strong upsell from that retention rate of 126%, more of ZPA is being deployed. I mean, for example, in our April quarter, we had customers that had limited deployment of ZPA. COVID hit and they couldn't get their employees basically to access external applications. They then basically turned on ZPA for all employees. So as companies are making this digital transformation, you want employees to access the Internet, you want the employees to access internal applications and you want to know if there's issues related to performance whenever that is, that's ZIA, ZPA ZDX. So as we go forward with our platform, we feel that the uptake can continue to increase.

Jay Chaudhry

Yes, if I may add one more thing here for PMO. It is true a year or two years ago, the number of ZPA licenses would be somewhere in that 25%, 30%, 40%, or 50% and in some of the high tech company, maybe 70% or so. But now everyone working from home, the numbers have gone up. And then the question is what happens afterwards. If zero trust wasn't a big initiative, you would kind of think that maybe they’ll use less. But zero trust architecture basically saying, whether you're in the office or you are at home, you should be viewed as untrusted and you should not be on the same network that applications are. So they are extending Zscaler zero trust, not just for home use but for office use as well. So that's why I basically say it's a matter of time that every user will have ZIA as well as ZPA for a given customer.

Fatima Boolani

That makes sense, and maybe taking a step back. The portfolio has certainly expanded over the last year with a whole new slate of product capabilities that you're actively now monetizing, including the CASB solution, browser isolation, et cetera. I'm wondering if you can kind of talk to us about how you're monetizing these new capabilities. How do these capabilities compare and contrast to what has really frankly been a simple consumption model between the good, better, best bundling strategy that you have? And how do you make those decisions, especially as you move into the cloud workload protection area and the portfolio expands even more?

Jay Chaudhry

Right. So, you're seeing the presentation. We have four pillars on our platform, ZIA, ZPA, ZDX and now workload protection, the youngest, the newest one that's evolving. So we are really trying to add a long list of products of independents. They all fit in a given area of a pillar. For example, CASB and browser isolation, they expanded our portfolio of ZIA offerings, ZPA is more offering even browse isolation also fits with ZPA and you'll see more products come in that area. So four key pillars and several growing products in each area, that's one. Two, in many cases, we'll add the new products as a part of our bundle. So bundles are changing, bundles are growing, which is natural thing for us to do. Number three, the cloud protection, workload protection you mentioned, is a relatively younger new area, which we want to be there early on sooner.

We think we can disrupt the workload protection area, which is being tried to done -- people are trying to do by doing old school network segmentation firewalls and the like. We think we can do it with zero trust, the way we disrupted the ZIA, ZPA traditional market. We can disrupt that market as well. So very excited about the fourth new area. And also comment on ZDX. ZDX is a new market. It's a new offering. This became a problem when people start to work from anywhere and everywhere and we think we are seeing a lot of traction in that area and excited about opportunity.

Fatima Boolani

That's really helpful. And of course, the breadth of the portfolio would be nothing without the investments that you're making on the go-to-market front. How should we think about your priorities for your go-to-market and sales organization in fiscal '21? And maybe give us a couple of reminders of the steps and efforts and changes that you've made over the last 12 months, that have really given a little bit of a turbo boost to the business and the growth profile?

Jay Chaudhry

I'll give you the quantitative view and then Remo can add add some of the quantitative side of it. So I think we knew that to scale our business from a few hundred million dollars to a billion or two, we needed to scale and put some of the things in place. That's why we brought in a strong leader who could do that. So over the past four quarters, we have shared with you quarter-by-quarter pretty transparently some of the changes we're making and we're monitoring the results, the leading indicators and the like from sales enablement to really enlarging our leadership team on the front line, really providing them better tools and better training, and better training our reps and as well as tools, so they could really do better inspection on a weekly basis. All those things are big, big steps. We accelerated it and did them in the past four quarters. The results you have seen quarter-after-quarter is kind of, is a proof of all those things are working. So that's kind of one big piece but we are not done yet. We see a bigger opportunity. Remo, you can talk with some of the expansion plans further and even the expansion we did last year versus where we’re headed next.

Remo Canessa

Yes, so what we called out on the call, we hired net hires in Q1 over 260 and that compared to 200 in Q4, 150 in Q3 and 100 for the quarter before that…

Jay Chaudhry

Remo, across the company, not just sales just to clarify…

Remo Canessa

Yes, that’s across the company. And about 60% of those hires were in sales and marketing, that's generally kind of what it's been over the four quarters. The headcount increase we have are our field quota sales reps was 60% last year. And with the change we made in the leadership, we put the leadership in place in the first half of last fiscal year. And basically, the field quota sales reps, the vast majority came in, in the second half. We had a record quarter of hiring field quota sales reps in Q4 and in Q1. We're comparable to where hires we have in Q4. Also, our sales productivity went up in Q1 and year-over-year. And what's important with that is when you take a look at the amount of hires we have in the second half of last year and also the new hires we had in Q1, a lot of our reps are still ramping. So it's a positive, very, very positive sign that we're seeing. And things we’re seeing also, we talked about on the earnings call, we had a record quarter for seven figure deal, not Q1 any quarter. And so Q1 is typically not as strong, because the Q4 people are trying to sell stuff, and so another time. We've seen more customers buying both ZIA and ZPA together. As Jay mentioned, this high 30% range that's been increasing. So a lot of positive things related to the changes that were made in the sales organization.

Fatima Boolani

And Remo, maybe just to round out that thought, the new product adoption is really picking up steam, gaining a lot of momentum. Now that you are in your fiscal '21, now that you have had an opportunity to reflect back and really digest a lot of the changes from last year. Is there anything that you're doing differently, thinking about differently vis-a-via pipeline and forecasting and frankly any specific incentives to drive the adoption of some of the newer capabilities on the platform?

Remo Canessa

Yes, so no additional incentives. So the field has a quota and they’re selling what we have, related to things that I've seen. It's just, we have the process, we had our go-to-market process we refined it. And what we're seeing basically is that things are working and things are going well. So yes.

Jay Chaudhry

And we are aggressive. We think we are confident and we keep on accelerating our investments in sales and marketing.

Remo Canessa

Yes. I mean on a go forward basis. The comments, Fatima, is this is -- when we did the earnings call for year-end, the July. We said we did increase our field quota sales reps at a higher number. We didn't talk about percent, substantial higher numbers than we had the prior year. In this call here the comments we made is that we've upped it. So we're actually accelerating our hiring. The key thing is that from our perspective, and when you have a SaaS model, it is easy to do a lot of things with it, especially when you have 80% gross margin. And it gives a lot of levers to pull. And the lever that we have right now that we're pulling because of what we're seeing is we're stepping on the gas. And that is across the board in the entire company. Finally, in the sales organization, it's also R&D.

You know since our year-end call, we also increased our headcount that we're doing in R&D. It's just that we just see a very significant opportunity, and we did 14% operating profitability last quarter and we hired net hires 260. And so when you have, that type of leverage in the model, it's easy to slow things down and get to the high operating profitability and free cash flow. Where we are right now we feel that we have a significant advantage and we have a real opportunity to capture a significant portion of this market and we went after it.

Fatima Boolani

That's helpful. And maybe just to round out the discussion and the final question from me. Clearly, there's a big opportunity but clearly, there are a lot of competitors who are trying to catch up noise in the space. Can you share a point or two and some of your observations around how your competitive set has evolved, especially as you've seen the type of growth and momentum you have? And how should investors parse out competitive landscape between the hyper scalars, some of the CDN providers who re making some noise here, and even the network infrastructure players that are talking about this intersection of security and networking that you've been preaching for some time?

Jay Chaudhry

Network infrastructure players, who are you thinking about there, folks like?

Fatima Boolani

You know the Ciscos and the VMWares, and even the Palo Altos of the world. So just in broad strokes these categories or vendors. How do you [internalize] in the landscape?

Jay Chaudhry

So I think if you look at all the vendors you talk about, they dominates on areas. And what we have done here, we have taken advantage of the mega shift, which required building a different multi tenant architecture. Let's talk about some of these areas you talked about. Take CDN providers, right? They sit in front of servers, the marketing servers so they could really provide content faster pace. Yes, it's natural for them to be able to do DDoS kind of stuff, because you're protecting the server but they don't even sit in front of users. To sit in front of users as a proxy architecture to inspect traffic is not a trivial task at all, because you need to do it without slowing it down. The vendors who actually were able to compete in this area were the vendors who build proxies because for outbound traffic for user traffic that becomes critical. You must have seen the folks like Akamai have been trying to be there for the past five or six year and they bought a young -- they bought a company in the UK based on a proxy architecture, which is good but it couldn't scale. I'm sure Cloudflare of the world will try to do the same thing. So we're hearing a bunch of noise but we haven't really seen them in the field, are yet to see a single deal where we competed with either Cloudflare or with Akamai of the world. So that's kind of one.

I think you need to have some core competencies to be able to do certain things. Look at our firewall guys. Firewall is a door, it's meant to protect servers, they are architectures owned. It's a path to architecture, great for firewalls, not for inspecting user traffic. I think these guys will make some noise

think these guys will make some noise just like even Blue Coats and Websense of the world made so much noise that we have appliance, we have cloud, we give you everything. What is wrong with that model with Blue Coat and Websese, they have the right proxy architecture, but they couldn't do multi tenant. What's wrong with firewall companies, they have their own architecture to start with for traffic inspection, because there are path to architecture, and then a single tenant. So I think to compete you have to have the right architecture. Then on the ZPA side, we have six and half years of R&D effort to create a true zero trust architecture. And what do the competition have, VPN logs essentially out there. And then that platform is growing. Now customer is no longer buying and say I want ZIA. The customer now are saying, I would rather buy platform, there is pricing, there is pressure to consolidate and reduce costs by CIOs. And so they are buying bigger platform of Zscaler now than they used to buy before, because when the discussion happens with us, they can say, what else can you replace and reduce my cost and simply from the IT.

So I think we have a platform that's wide and deep in four key areas, with some serious technology out there, and innovating at a fast pace. But even if someone says build some technology, trying to build technology is tough, especially for traffic inspection and the likes of policy enforcement. But running a cloud with five nines of availability and uptime is much, much harder. Because you have to have responsibility for that. I didn't realized when I started Zscaler that I need to really become almost an ISP where we are controlling the routes, okay. I mean, we have to control routes or the traffic comes to us. I got four service providers connecting that 100 gigabit per second connection to a typical large data center. And if one of them has packet losses, we figure out and we rout the traffic differently. So the barrier to entry to run a massive cloud is enormous. So I think I’m less worried by these competitors, more focused on execution on the sales and marketing, because as we can scale it the way they've shown you over the past 12 months, I think it would be wonderful. That's what we're shooting for.

Fatima Boolani

Well, I appreciate that. And a very comprehensive view from both of you Jay and Remo. So we will cap it there. Thank you again gentlemen for sharing your perspective. It's always a good opportunity to catch up with you. Thank you.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.