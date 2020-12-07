NBTX is close to commercialization stage for its lead program and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth a close look.

The firm is developing nanotechnologies to improve the efficacy of radiation treatments for various cancers.

Nanobiotix S.A. has filed to raise $96 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) has filed to raise around $96 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing treatments for various cancers using its NBTXR3 lead product candidate.

NBTX is nearing the commercialization stage for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and the IPO appears reasonably priced.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame until well into 2021, the IPO is worth consideration.

Technology

Paris, France-based Nanobiotix was founded to advance the usage of nanotechnology to increase the efficacy of radiotherapeutic treatments.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Dr. Laurent Levy, Ph.D., who previously worked on the development of nanotechnologies at Sanofi, Guerbet and Rhodia.

Below is a brief overview video of the use of nanoparticles to fight cancer:

Source: TED

The company's lead candidate is NBTXR3, an 'aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed for injection directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy.'

The effect of the technology is to amplify the killing effect of the radiation and may also improve the body's immune reaction to the cancer.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $150 million.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Market Research Future, the overall global market for nanotechnology treatments has grown markedly in recent years.

There are an estimated 250 nano-medical products under development or actual use in humans.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the potential for improvements in drug dissolvability, strength, the ability to extend the half life of a drug, minimize off-target impacts and more effectively target drugs at the objective site.

Also, the global nano therapy market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Major direct competitors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

MagForce AG

NH TherAguix

Nanospectra Biosciences

Coordination Pharmaceuticals

Other nanotechnology market participants include:

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Sirnaomics

Nanoprobes

NanoBioMagnetics

Nanosphere (OTC:NSHSF)

NanoMedia Solutions

Financial Status

Nanobiotix’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature little revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its program development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $32.2 million in cash and $81.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Nanobiotix intends to raise approximately $96 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, offering 6.5 million ADSs at a reference price of $14.69, although the final price may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

The firm’s stock is listed in the Euronext Paris exchange under the symbol “NANO”.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $445.8 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.98%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately €48.0 ($58.3) million to advance Study 312 in the United States and in Europe for the treatment of locally advanced head and neck cancers through an interim analysis of efficacy data; and approximately €20.0 ($24.3) million to advance the development of our other clinical and pre-clinical programs. We expect to use the remainder of the net proceeds, if any, from the offering for working capital funding and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Jefferies, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank and Gilbert Dupont.

Commentary

Nanobiotix is seeking U.S. and European capital market funding to advance its lead candidate through a variety of trials as well as into commercialization for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, which it expects in Q2 2021.

The global soft tissue sarcoma market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 and reach $6.5 billion by 2030.

The firm’s lead candidate is also being tested on patients with head and neck cancer, which is expected to become a $2.2 billion market by 2025 according to a report by Allied Market Research.

NBTX has a research collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.

Jefferies is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 132.8% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, at the reference price, the firm would be valued within the typical range for clinical stage biopharma companies, so the IPO valuation appears reasonable.

NBTX presents a combination of a nearly commercialization stage firm with a significant pipeline of programs related to its primary technology.

With a reasonable IPO valuation, for life science investors with a patient hold time frame for further potential catalysts in 2021, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 10, 2020

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.