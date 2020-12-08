International Game Technology (IGT) is a gaming company focused on providing consumers a variety of experiences ranging from lotteries, sports betting, gaming machines, and digital gambling. Although based out of London, the company has a significant global footprint and has operations in over 100 countries.

The company's core lottery solution has broad industry adoption with 37 of the 46 US lotteries being customers. This strong market presence illustrates the value proposition and competitive differentiation of the company's solution. Additionally, many of these contracts are long term in nature. As an example, the company's remaining contract length with US entities is nearly 7 years. Domestic lotto sales are also surprisingly resilient even during economic downturns or in the current situation, a COVID pandemic. This gives the company strong revenue and cash flow visibility into future periods and is a core part of my bullish thesis on the company.

The company also engages in developing machine games largely for casino operators ranging from premium games that have linked jackpots across several casinos as well as core games such as video poker. This business was hit hard by COVID as venues shut down. But as venues I re-open, I expect this segment to recover strongly.

The company also has an emerging digital gaming product with a strong customer base ranging from Caesar's Entertainment and FanDuel that is showing strong traction. With digital gaming likely to take a major part of the gambling pie, I am bullish on the company's prospects here.

The company also has a sports betting business with strong market share of >25% in 2019. With continued legalization across states and with the company's strong market traction, I believe that the company will be a net beneficiary of this trend as well.

From a financial performance perspective, the company's revenues are down 15% YoY in Q3 as a result of COVID related disruptions. This is largely related to general social distancing requirements and quarantine restrictions which made the sale/leasing of gaming machines a tougher proposition for operators. However, I believe that we are on the cusp of a recovery and encourage investors to build a position now.

In particular, we are starting to see signs of a recovery in the company's Q3 results as seen below. Here, overall revenues are only down 15% YoY, due to strong performance in the company's Lotto business, which has recovered to Pre-COVID levels. This was offset by poorer performance from general gaming business which is still down YoY. However, as venues continue to re-open I expect this to improve. The company's digital & betting revenue was also a strong point this quarter and is up 41% YoY to $104 million. I don't expect the momentum from this business to stop as I truly believe that digital gaming will incrementally take share out of the broader gaming market over time.

The company's EBITDA profile is also down YoY in-line with revenue. With a recovery on the topline, I expect that the company's EBITDA margin to normalize.

The company also has a strong liquidity position of nearly $2.6 billion with major debt maturities only starting to begin in 2022. The company has also been aggressive in cutting costs with the company looking to shed $500MM in cost savings/cost avoidance in 2020. The company is also looking to cut $200 million in additional savings over the next two years. This should give the company enough leeway to operate through this pandemic and service any necessary debt payments.

Risks

The company does have customer concentration of around 32% of revenues based on licenses for Lotto gaming in Italy. These revenues account for nearly 32% of the company's revenue in 2019. Breaking it out even further, around 10% of revenues is for operating the Gioco Del Lotto and another 6% is for instant tickets. All in all, this presents material geographic concentration. If the Italian business were to churn, it would pose a material impact on the company's topline. However, this is highly unlikely in the near-term. This is because the company has a strong history with the Italian government having managed the Lotto game since 1998. Furthermore, the Italian instant ticket tottery contract isn't up for renewal until 2028.

The company also has to contend with a strong competitive landscape with companies including Camelot, Intralot and Scientific Games. Given that many of these companies have similar offerings, it is possible that these competitors may take share over time. However, I believe that the company's product leadership and strong market traction should mitigate much of this risk.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company currently trades at around ~14 times forward P/E, which is just in-line with historicals. Given the near-term visibility to a recovery with the recent vaccine news as well as several notable growth drivers including digital gaming and sports betting, I believe that a near-term re-rate to the 16x+ range is possible. I am therefore bullish on the stock and recommend a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.