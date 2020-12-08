We take you through how GEN achieved that and also explain the continued risks to this company.

When we last covered Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) we warned of the issues the company was dealing with. We also pointed out that the larger fallout may extend well beyond GEN itself. With Q3-2020 results out and a large viral surge raging across the country, we decided to see if the company was being able to mitigate the challenges.

Q3-2020

The numbers as stated were surprisingly good and GEN reported an adjusted EBITDA of $62.2 million. However, adjusted EBITDA is a very confusing measure here as GEN is excluding a lot of items from both sides of the equation.

Estimated impact of COVID-19. We excluded the net impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our revenues and expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 due to the extraordinary nature of the virus and its impact across the globe. We view the full extent of incremental expenses, lost revenue and government relief grants as not indicative of the underlying potential long-term performance of our operating businesses. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we excluded funding recognized under the CARES Act and additional funding provided by certain states totaling approximately $64 million and $298 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we excluded incremental expenses incurred in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic of approximately $52 million and $205 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 we excluded the estimated net impact of lost revenue offset by any resulting reduction in operating expenses, of $71 million and $145 million, respectively.

Source: GEN Q3-2020 press release

Even after reading through those numbers a few times, it was hard to ascertain exactly how this information should be interpreted. While that does apply to this quarter, one thing is empirically clear. If CARES Act is not repeated in 2021, GEN will face some very serious challenges to remaining a going concern. GEN has recognized over $216 million year to date as revenues from the CARES Act.

Source: GEN Q3-2020 press release

That compares to an unadjusted (and arguably the more accurate) EBITDA of just $98.6 million.

Source: GEN Q3-2020 press release

Obviously in the absence of this $216 million, things would get rough rather quickly.

Cash Flow and Debt Maturities

Beyond the run rate which goes negative when the government support stops, GEN also has multiple other material hurdles ahead. While the 2021 debt maturity profile is exceptionally light, and only $10.69 million comes due, things get very dicey after that.

Source: GEN Q3-2020 10-Q

GEN has close $884 million due in 2022. This includes the big loan payments to both Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) and Welltower Inc. (WELL).

The Company and certain of its affiliates, including FC-GEN (the Borrower) are party to a term loan agreement, as amended, (the Term Loan Agreement) with an affiliate of Welltower and an affiliate of Omega. The Term Loan Agreement originally provided for term loans (the Term Loans) in the aggregate principal amount of $120.0 million and later expanded to $160.0 million. The Term Loan Agreement was set to mature on November 30, 2021, but the agreement was amended on November 8, 2020 extending the maturity date to January 1, 2022. The original Term Loan for $120.0 million bears interest at a rate equal to 14.0% per annum, with up to 9.0% per annum to be paid in kind. The additional Term Loan for $40.0 million bears interest at a rate equal to 10.0% per annum, with up to 5.0% per annum to be paid in kind. The Term Loans had an outstanding accreted principal balance of $205.0 million and $193.0 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Source: GEN Q3-2020 10-Q

But to even reach the 2022 time point, the company has to repay $222 million in 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $157.0 million of advanced Medicare payments and $65.0 million of deferred payroll taxes pursuant to the CARES Act, both of which are required to be repaid.

Source: GEN Q3-2020 press release

GEN mentioned that its total liquidity was $281 million at the end of Q3. So excluding the $222 million, GEN had access to $59 million. With a second viral surge across the country, GEN will have increasing costs associated with COVID-19 in both Q4-2020 and in Q1-2021. Without further relief, we think GEN might have to restructure by end of Q1-2021.

Impact Across The Industry

The vaccine led relief rally has been particularly kind to senior housing and skilled nursing sectors.

Data by YCharts

While the development is indeed heartening from a humanitarian perspective, investors are rushing to price in good news that may not come for a long time. A full rollout will likely take 3-6 months and occupancy gains are likely to be slow even after that. Pre COVID-19 occupancies might take a further 12-24 months to reach. In the interim, players like GEN will likely have to restructure and that will create a whole new host of problems for landlords like OHI and WELL. LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) that we wrote on recently, also has about 5% of its rents coming from GEN. We expect a lot of new deals and reduced rents to weigh on operating performance of all three REITs.

Conclusion

GEN has survived as a public company, thanks to the CARES Act. 2021 looks to be a very big hurdle to cross and the $884 million to be refinanced in 2022 looks insurmountable for GEN.

Data by YCharts

We would avoid the shares and also watch for a larger fallout that depresses rents and asset prices in the industry.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

