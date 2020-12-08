On November 2, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded to a low of $33.64. At the bottom, the energy commodity looked like it could sink back into a bearish abyss. Memories of April 20, the day when crude oil fell below zero, will live in the minds of traders for the rest of their lives. Who would ever have thought that buying a barrel of oil at zero would lead to an over $40 loss at the low?

Meanwhile, November 2 turned out to be different as the price reversed and put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart. Crude oil moved back above its $40 pivot point, which had contained the price since early June. However, the lowest price since late May led to a rally to the highest price since early March. Crude oil rose above $46 per barrel. At the end of November, the nearby NYMEX WTI and ICE Brent benchmark futures contracts put in bullish key reversal trading patterns on their monthly charts. The bullish patterns came as the oil market held its breath and waited for production cut news from OPEC, Russia, and other world producers. The biannual meeting was on December 3, but the market was glad to wait until December 3 for a decision.

The Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) moves higher and lower with a deferred NYMX crude oil futures contract. DBO has appreciated with the energy commodity in the aftermath of the November reversal and OPEC+’s decision.

OPEC+ delivered for oil bulls

At the November 30 meeting of OPEC’s oil ministers, Saudi Arabia and the UAE disagreed over the future of production policy. Without a consensus, the cartel turned to Russia to mediate the dispute. Russia’s influence in the cartel’s policymaking decisions has grown since 2016. While the Russians are not an OPEC member, they have become the most influential force. Russia serves as a mediator and bridge between the Saudis and Iranians, mortal enemies that are both OPEC members. Russian oil minister Alexander Novak and his boss, President Vladimir Putin, have signed off on every significant production policy move over the past four years. The latest meeting was no exception. OPEC likely called on the Russians to resolve the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The oil futures market held its breath as no production policy decision came on November 30 or December 1 - Memories of earlier this year when a production dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia led to a flood of oil production that pushed the price of landlocked WTI futures below zero and seaborne Brent crude oil its lowest price of this century.

The cartel said it was working on building consensus. Meanwhile, Russia was likely working on a compromise deal to satisfy all members and itself. On December 3, the cartel told the world it would taper its production cut by 500,000 barrels per day in January to a total cut of 7.2 mbpd. The official policy announcement went on to say that OPEC+ had agreed to taper by an additional 500,000 bpd in February and March but would meet each month to assess the fundamentals and make adjustments to balance the supply and demand equation.

With the production quotas in place at a 7.2 mbpd reduction in January and the potential of at least a 6.2 mbpd cut running through March, the crude oil market breathed a sigh of relief, and the price rose.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the NYMEX January crude oil futures contract rose to a new high of $46.68 per barrel on Friday, December 4, in the aftermath of OPEC+’s decision. The price of crude oil was trading near the high on Monday, December 7.

US energy policy will be bullish in 2021 - It’s a question of degree

OPEC and Russia’s production cuts continue to support the price of crude oil. Meanwhile, the United States is not part of the group, but it has led the world in petroleum production over the past months and years. Fewer regulations under the Trump administration and technological advances in fracking lowered the US production costs and achieved energy independence for the United States, a goal of past administrations since the 1970s.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to shift US energy policy towards a greener path beginning in 2021. The US will rejoin the Paris climate accords. Regulations on fracking and energy production will tighten under his watch, increasing the production cost of petroleum and other fossil fuels. Meanwhile, Russia and OPEC seem quite happy to sit back and watch as the US curtails oil output. Any decline in US production only increases the cartel’s future pricing influence.

Incoming US Presidents tend to have an easy path in their initial legislative agenda. When a President’s political party controls both houses of Congress, it often creates clear sailing for policy changes. The Democrats already control the majority in the House of Representatives. The majority in the Senate will come down to a pair of runoff elections in Georgia on January 5. The balance of power stands at 50 Republicans to 48 Democrats after the November 3 contests. A victory by the two Democrats in Georgia would create a tie, handing the deciding vote to Vice President-elect Harris, creating a majority for the President’s party.

While US energy policy will shift away from hydrocarbons in 2021, the change’s degree will depend on the majority in the Senate. If Democrats capture the seats and majority, the party’s progressive wing will push President-elect Biden to the left. The progressives favor a far stricter regulatory environment and an end to fossil fuel production. Without the need to compromise with the other side of the political aisle, progressives will put substantial pressure on the incoming President. Therefore, the Georgia contests will determine just how green US energy policy will become next year. For OPEC and Russia, the greener, the better.

Fossil fuels continue to power the world. While the US and Europe move towards more environmentally-friendly energy sources, China and India are likely to consume ever-increasing amounts of hydrocarbons. The nations are home to over one-third of the world’s population. Even in the US and Europe, a vast majority of automobiles and trucks continue to run on gasoline blends and distillate fuels.

The bottom line is that as the US production falls, OPEC and Russia are likely to push the price of oil higher. If they can sell three-quarters of their production capacity at double the price, they turn out to be big winners in the energy sector.

The trend is your friend, and it’s higher in crude oil

The long-term chart of crude oil futures may look back at the April 20 spike to over negative forty dollars per barrel as nothing more than a blow-off low that led to far higher prices.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights that the crude oil price has steadily rallied since the late April low. A close above $39.86 on December 31 would be the third consecutive quarter of gains in the energy commodity. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX crude oil futures market has been rising with the price, which is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The price momentum indicator crossed higher and continues to point to a higher price level for the energy commodity. The relative strength metric was below a neutral reading but rising, leaving plenty of room for additional price gains. The wide price variance in 2020 pushed quarterly historical volatility to over 86%, the highest level in almost three decades, since 1992.

The long-term trend in crude oil is higher. The move in April appears to be an outlier that created a blow-off low. US output is likely to decline as energy policy shifts, and OPEC and Russia are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for their influence to rise over the coming months and years. Longer-term fundamentals and technical factors could be lining up in the crude oil market, and they are pointing higher at the end of 2020.

Levels and issues to watch as WTI crude oil works towards the half-century mark

The first psychological level in the NYMEX crude oil market stands at $50 per barrel, which has not traded since February 2020.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the first technical target is at the mid-February high of $54.50. Above there, the 2020 peak was at $65.65 per barrel. In October 2018, crude oil reached a peak of $76.90, another upside target for the energy commodity. Technical support is around the $40 per barrel level, the pivot point from June through October, where there is lots of price congestion.

The oil price traded to the 2020 high in early January when the US and Iran briefly faced off in Iraq. The killing of an Iranian military commander provoked a missile attack on US troops. The recent assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist could prompt retaliatory actions over the coming weeks and months. Iran blames Israel and the US for what they allege was a satellite-controlled machine gun. After a series of negotiations and agreements between Israel and many Arab countries, Iran may look to ramp up the pressure in the region. Moreover, President-elect Biden has expressed interest in rejoining the Iran non-nuclear agreement abandoned by President Trump. Iran may use the recent assassination to retaliate to test the incoming President and as a bargaining chip for improving US-Iran relations.

Any hostilities or violence in the Middle East, home to over half the world’s crude oil reserves, would push the energy commodity’s price higher. Any actions that impact production, refining, or logistical routes, would provoke short-term supply concerns in the oil market. Moreover, Iran and Saudi Arabia remain mortal enemies in the region, increasing the potential for conflicts.

DBO tracks the price of NYMEX March crude oil futures

I am bullish on the prospects for crude oil’s price as we move towards 2021. The most direct route for a risk position in the energy commodity is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s NYMEX division for WTI or the Intercontinental Exchange for the Brent benchmark.

For those looking to participate in the crude oil market without venturing into the futures arena, the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) provides an alternative. The top holdings and fund summary of DBO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBO holds deferred March NYMEX futures contracts. DBO has net assets of $371.01 million, trades an average of 854,469 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio.

The price of March NYMEX crude oil futures rallied from a low of $35.00 on November 2 to a high of $46.88 on December 4. or 33.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DBO rose from $6.39 to $8.18 per share or over 28%.

Crude oil tends to take an elevator to the downside and the stairs higher. Bullish trends often give buyers plenty of opportunities to get in on price dips. As we head towards 2021, fundamental and technical signs point to a long staircase to the upside in the energy commodity.

DBO is a short-term trading tool that can be useful as the price of NYMEX futures work higher.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.