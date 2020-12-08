Microsoft's most recently reported quarter saw its EPS grow 32% year-over-year. I assume there's a dramatic slow down over the coming year and its EPS grows by just 18% y/y.

Microsoft's unimpressive revenue growth rates already are priced into the stock many times over.

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) has fallen out of favor with investors as investors clamor for faster-growing cloud stocks.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is left trading at a cheap valuation. Even if some consider very conservative assumptions, Microsoft's stock trades for just 27x its fiscal 2022 earnings.

Given its very consistent earnings growth trajectory and strong visibility, backed by strong free cash flow generation, I assert that this stock is cheaply valued, and well worth considering.

Revenue Growth Rates are Highly Predictable

Source: author's work; high-end growth rate.

Investors are disenchanted with Microsoft as it lacks that sizzling hot revenue growth rate. Indeed, for the coming quarter, its revenue growth rates are predicted to fall to single digits, down slightly from its most recent quarter compared with the same period a year ago which saw 13% y/y growth rates.

What's the Market Missing?

Investors in 2020 have been so caught up with the whole ''work-from-anywhere'' trade that investors have become somewhat disenchanted with Microsoft.

This is understandable. With some much ''action'' elsewhere, investors have been running around chasing sexier and faster-growing names, with the illusion of better prospects.

In 2020, particularly strong winners I noticed were two types of investments.

These were e-commerce opportunities which were a clear beneficiary of the stay at the home mandate, which pulled forward a significant amount of revenue from the future.

Also, another group of companies derived their revenues via usage-based revenue recognition. In essence, this latter group of stock often were able to point toward very high net retention figures, which investors misinterpreted for sustainable high growth and that the underlying business having a high-value proposition.

Within this latter group, there were a particular bunch of companies that were aiming to solve cloud-based infrastructure problems, where investors were taken by their strong billing guidance combined with high net retention percentages, often into plus 120%. Even though the revenue growth rates were actually not there, investors couldn't detach fact from fiction. Many of these companies, such as Fastly (FSLY), but countless others too, saw the number of logo wins slow down, but continued to trade at exorbitant as investors continued to latch on to mistaken beliefs.

Valuation -- Why Microsoft is Undervalued, Focusing On Facts

Here's another reason why Microsoft is an attractive investment: its valuation is mightily attractive.

Even if we work off the assumption that Microsoft's growth rates continue to taper off so that its top-line grows at approximately 11% CAGR over the coming two years.

Then, this top-line growth, combined with Microsoft's very strong free cash flow generation, implies that Microsoft continues to buy back its shares at a pace consistent with roughly $28 billion to $32 billion, which is a rate similar to what we saw the previous few years.

To illustrate, Microsoft bought $23 billion in fiscal 2020. However, we know that Microsoft has seen its gross profit margins continue to climb of late. Indeed, as Microsoft's cloud business starts to mature, we have seen Microsoft's gross profit margins migrate from 68% in Q4 2020 to 70% in Q1 2021.

In other words, despite its size, Microsoft still has operating leverage, and as its growth rates continue to slow down, Microsoft is cutting back on investing as aggressively. This translates into more attractive gross profit margins and solid free cash flow conversion.

Consequently, we can see that Microsoft is able to put to work that excessive cash on its balance sheet to reward its shareholders by buying back its shares.

Thus, for some back of the envelope calculations, this assumes that Microsoft finishes fiscal 2021 with $6.85 in EPS. Then, it continues to grow its top line, and buy back its shares strongly. This could mean that fiscal 2022 finishes at approximately $8.00 in EPS - for an 18% increase compared with fiscal 2021, and predominantly driven by share repurchases, some margin improvement and approximately 10% top-line growth.

Altogether, this means that right now, investors are paying just 27x forward earnings for Microsoft.

On the surface, this appears a punchy valuation. However, I urge readers to look elsewhere and consider just how many stocks are being priced at less than 30x earnings? I don't know of many leading cloud stocks that are being priced at less than 30x earnings. Sometimes, I wonder, if I know of many cloud stocks being priced at less than 27x forward sales? I obviously jest here, ever-so-slightly, but not much, not much.

The Bottom Line

Microsoft is a cheaply-valued stock as it trades for approximately 27x forward earnings, even though by my estimates it's likely to grow into next year with an EPS rate of at least 18%.

Furthermore, I'm compelled to point out that I've been very conservative in all my assumption, because for its most recently reported quarter, Microsoft's EPS were actually up 32% y/y - thereby reinforcing just how conservative I've been in all my calculations.

PRICE HIKE COMING JAN. 2021! After a very strong 2020, Deep Value Returns will be increasing its prices for new Members. Don't PROCRASTINATE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.