The market, however, does not seem to fully recognize Hyundai's current competitive advantages and its strong standing in future mobility platforms.

Hyundai continued to increase its market share in key markets, while some of its newly launched SUVs are flying off the shelves.

The current pandemic has shown the resiliency of Hyundai Motors' current strategy based around electrification and brand differentiation.

Brand differentiation through electrification

Hyundai Motors (OTCPK:HYMTF) has for many years been a relatively small player in the auto industry, struggling with low market share and being unable to compete. Since I first wrote about Hyundai's successful strategy to benefit from disruption within the industry, the stock has appreciated close to 70%. Even over the past year, the company has emerged as a key contender in the EV space and outperformed its peers.

Hyundai is taking a full advantage of the disruptions in the industry and is moving far quicker than most of its peers on electrification and mobility. The company is quickly changing the perception of its Hyundai, KIA and Genesis brands and thus differentiating them in a meaningful way.

With the successful launch of its Hyundai Ioniq and Kona EV models, Hyundai Motors has become one of the world's leading OEMs in EV sales. The EV lineup over the coming years is also very ambitious, which is changing the perceptions of Hyundai and KIA brands, from being a very small generic brands to modern and innovative ones that are set to appeal to changing customer preferences.

Through this strategy, both Hyundai and KIA brands have also become one of the most widely recognized digital auto brands, outperforming many other larger names in the sector.

As I talked about in further detail in one of my previous articles on Hyundai, the company is also capitalizing on its strong foothold in South Korea, which offers a steady stream of profits. On top of that, South Korean EV battery companies take more than 40% of global market share.

Thus, Hyundai has capitalized on its geographical competitive advantage by also securing a partnership with LG Chem (LGCLF) to build a joint battery plant in Indonesia, while also working closely with the other two players - Samsung SDI and SK Innovation - on battery supply and other key initiatives. The autonomous driving joint venture with Aptiv (APTV) has also put Hyundai at the forefront of future mobility platforms and self-driving innovation.

Through these partnerships and the company's pivot to electrification, it is now one of the leaders in the development of a successful EV platform with its E-GMP, which will support Hyundai Motors in launching 23 distinct all-electric vehicles over the next 5 years.

Although Hyundai Motors expects its EV margins to be comparable to its internal combustion engine vehicle ones by 2025, and fully autonomous driving is still years away, the new brand perception plays a key role in the company's efforts to also make a stronger push into new markets.

A strong push in SUVs and Developed Markets

Through the aforementioned brand differentiation and repositioning, Hyundai Motors has also managed to make a more meaningful push into the highly profitable SUV market, while also increasing its market share in key Developed Markets.

Market share in the U.S. has increased from 3.9% in 2018 to 4.4% during this year.

While leading manufacturers, such as Ford (F), Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC), saw large declines in vehicle sales volumes in the U.S., sales of Hyundai and KIA brands didn't experience such a headwind.

The newly launched Hyundai Palisade, for example, was one of the best-selling SUVs in the country.

The Palisade had one of the highest volume growths during the latest quarter, while the Santa Fe and Tuscon, although declining in volumes, were also among the best-selling SUVs in the country (see here).

As SUVs sales expanded, so did Hyundai Motors' average selling price, which has a profound impact on profitability and the company's ability to continue to reinvest in future mobility platforms.

Implications for financial performance

Most importantly, Hyundai's significantly higher average selling price is providing a significant tailwind for the company's profitability in its automotive segment (excluding its financial arm).

As other major OEMs saw a significant decline in their operating profitability, Hyundai Motors retained its margins and is now at par with the industry leaders. But this success did not come overnight, and the company's share price has been lagging for years, on the back of very low-to-negative automotive free cash flow.

First, to properly calculate automotive free cash flow, we need to exclude items related to the company's financial services arm and its vehicle leasing program, such as cost of sales from financial services, changes in financial services receivables and investments in operating leases. Only after we dig into the notes does it become clear that these items are actually included in the company's cash flow from operations and we should therefore adjust accordingly.

As automotive free cash flow fell in 2013, the company's share price followed suit and had not recovered up until very recently.

There are two major reasons behind the low-to-negative free cash flow since 2013:

High capital spend relative to the company's automotive sales

Hyundai had to dial up its capital expenditures relative to sales in order to fund its ambitious EV program and expand capacity for the new SUV models.

Thus, it surpassed some of the largest OEMs and leaders in the SUV and truck space in terms of Capex relative to sales.

Falling operating profitability due to larger share of EVs

As Hyundai expanded its EV lineup globally, the company's operating profitability also suffered.

Thus, the company's strategy had a double whammy effect on its free cash flow, once in higher Capex requirements and then in lower margins from the higher share of EVs in the company's portfolio.

However, as Hyundai's EVs and newly introduced SUVs continued to sell even in the midst of the pandemic, the share price has witnessed a massive reversal over the past year, after years of underperformance.

Thus, it appears that the strategy starts to bear fruit as Hyundai, KIA and Genesis brands start to benefit from their differentiation strategy.

Even though Hyundai has been among the best-performing OEMs in 2020, the company is still very conservatively priced on a P/S multiple relative to the company's automotive operating margin. This suggests that the market does not yet fully recognize Hyundai Motors' ability to differentiate its brands and continue to expand its market share in the highly profitable SUV space.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is the only other company above that is trading at a much lower P/S multiple than what its automotive margins suggest. However, FCAU is in a very different position than Hyundai is. The former has been struggling with addressing industry disruption trends, such as electrification and autonomous driving, which is the reason to seek a merger with the French Group PSA (more on that here). Hyundai, on the other hand, is leading the way in electrification, future mobility platforms and fuel cells as well.

Conclusion

Hyundai is one of the few OEMs that has successfully adopted a brand differentiation strategy based on strong push to electrification. Thus, the company's brands, which were historically considered fairly generic and not differentiated enough, are now benefiting massively from their new positioning as highly innovative and futuristic ones. Riding on the wave of disruption, Hyundai Motors is also making a stronger push into highly profitable SUVs in developed markets, such as North America and Western Europe, while also solidifying its dominant position in South Korea. The market does not seem to fully recognize the success of this strategy yet, which presents an opportunity for long-term shareholders.

