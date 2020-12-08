Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) CEO Mark Anderson Presents at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

Start Time: 14:20 January 1, 0000 2:59 PM ET

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

December 07, 2020, 14:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Anderson - CEO

Kevin Rubin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Majeck - Raymond James

Mark Anderson

Good afternoon, folks. Mark Anderson and Kevin Rubin here.

Robert Majeck

Yes. Thanks, Mark and Kevin. So everyone, welcome back. I’m Robert Majeck, infrastructure software analyst at Raymond James. We’re about halfway through day one of our tech conference and excited to be here with the magic team of Alteryx. So again, we have Mark Anderson, CEO; Kevin Rubin, CFO; and Elena Carr, Investor Relations.

So I'll be leading a fireside chat format. I have a number of topics that I want to make sure we hit on. But I also want this session to be interactive. So if you have any questions, please email me at robert.majeck@raymondjames.com. So thanks, Mark, Kevin, and Elena for joining us today.

So I'd like to start with you, Mark. You've been on the Board of Alteryx for about two years before taking over the CEO role about two months ago? Can you just kind of walk us through why Dean decided to step down? Why you chose to come to Alteryx full time? And what drove the timing of the transition?

Mark Anderson

Yes, you bet, Robert, and thank you again very much for having both of us – all three of us here. I really appreciate the platform. Listen, I'm on the Board for a couple of years. In the last year, Dean approached the Board like the pro that he is and said, I want to go do something different, but I want to do it at the right time for the business and for customers. And so we started a succession planning process about a year ago, and I was part of the helping team on that. And we were running a typical succession planning process of interviewing potential candidates and just thinking about the workflows involved.

And then just in the last year, me getting more involved in the business, especially after our Q2 disappointment, as I really started to take into the details, I think at the same time, Dean suggested this to the Board and to me and my interest and availability kind of piqued and the excitement about getting back into the details of something as big and as important as you're aware, we think Alteryx can take our customers and our soon to be customers. It was just too good to pass up. So I got approval from my wife, Sue, and jumped in with both feet. And it's just been amazing. Dean's been extraordinarily pro in handing the baton off.

He's taking a largely non-operating role, but focusing on a small number of customers as well as some of our philanthropic stuff that aligns with what he wants to do in the rest of his life with him and his wife. So, I think it was kind of perfect timing, to be honest with you, and I'm super excited as I jumped in. I've always been a very detail oriented person. And as you know, it's hard to be that deep into the weeds on beyond the line of execution from the Board. And so definitely getting my hands dirty everywhere here and realizing that there's an opportunity like a lot of high growth tech companies have to continue to transform and to deliver a real strong operating framework for next fiscal year, at the same time focus on finishing up Q4 and this fiscal year.

Robert Majeck

So building on that, can you share with us what changes we should expect under your leadership in the sales organization on quotas, on hiring, on productivity, and so on?

Mark Anderson

Yes, I would submit, Robert, that all tech companies that have grown and transformed as much as we have 23 years run by an amazing one in a million founder, I would submit that at this stage and beyond the stage almost every year, you're a different company at the end of the year than you were at the beginning of the year. And the competency matrix for almost every person in the company, from CEO down to coders, developers, and sales people, those competency matrices evolve as well. And so that's why I love this stage and I love the complexity and the volume of the tasks that have to be done, and just feel having done this for largely the last 25 years of my life, feel that I've a fairly good handle to help build the team and bring people up and down the organization from outside to bring in your stage appropriate experience and then develop the team that we have to help make them that much better for what our customers are demanding.

And so I think priorities there, Robert, it's maybe simplifying the construct of the resources that swirl around the customer, making it crystal clear to everybody and then building up as I said an execution framework that really orchestrates the roles and the tasks and the strategies that everyone plays, to make sure that we can finish each other sentences, but we're delivering the right resource at the right time for the for the right customer. And so as -- but rest assured, we're definitely focused on executing and wrapping up a good solid Q4 to the fiscal year per our guidance. But at the same time, a subset of our teams are building out the FY '21 plan and, yes, there's going to be changes. There’s going to be changes in people up and down the organization.

There's going to be changes in process and policy, all the things that need to be clearly defined and understood by everyone in our organization, because they're really designed to optimize the results that we deliver for customers. In the past, we've had, I would say, kind of anecdotal, large account execution often by different means, but I would submit that as we grow and scale, this journey from where we are now, forget about $1 billion, but into the billions of dollars, this is a massive market. I think there's long-term sustained growth opportunity in this but you have to build machine like precision and capability in the go to market to my points earlier, but also everywhere else in the business. We've got to be super low friction in how we interact with customers. I don't know if you've noticed the rescanning that we recently did on our Web site, but go check it out. It’s way better than our last Web site. And even our time to wow when you experience and download our software and play with it, we have that just in the last few months.

Sharmila Mulligan and her team have done that. So we want to make ourselves much easier to do business with. We're going to simplify pricing over time. We're going to really build a construct of people that really understand what they have to do to delight our customers, once they consume our innovation, because that and that alone earns you permission to expand. And we're just scratching the surface, even with our biggest customer penetrations, I think we have multiple expansion opportunities, but we have to get it right. And that's what I came here to do and I'm humbled by the fact that we're attracting people, again, up and down that organization that like to work in well defined operating frameworks that deliver machine like output and also machine like predictability. And I know that that's important to investors, it's certainly important to us. We want to be a strong viable company for our customers and for our investors.

Robert Majeck

That's great. So change is good. Change also creates potential disruption. So how comfortable can investors get within your term variability around a change in your internal processes?

Mark Anderson

Yes, that's a fair question, Robert. Listen, this isn't my first rodeo, right? So I propose that that if you work in, again, long-term sustained high growth tech, you're used to change all the time. But as long as you're really good at communicating what the changes are, what that means to each of you as associates and why we're doing that, which I'm really trying to do. I've really stepped up the cadence of communications to people.

I can't walk the aisles anymore and tap someone on the shoulder and ask them what they're doing. I can't sit down beside somebody in a cafeteria or jump on a plane and go to Singapore and visit customers, but I can every two weeks jump on open mic sessions with well over 1,000 of our people at a time and just do open mic sessions. They can ask me any question, I'll give them the answer I'm legally allowed to answer and just letting them know that I'm just one person, I believe in building high performing teams to crowdsource the thinking of the very complex problems that our customers need us to solve.

And again providing clarity of purpose in that for people, I think that might be one criticism and we could have done better in the past. There won't be any ambiguity about what true north is for Alteryx, for our people, for our customers and for our investors, and we’re looking forward to providing more clarity on that for all of you on our Q4 earnings call when we report our fiscal '20 results, but also in the spring we're going to host an analyst conference, God willing, it will be in person in New York, but fingers crossed on that, but we're going to host an analyst conference which will really give out even more granular information about our roadmap, really deep analysis on the changes that we made and the results so far, and what we're expecting to see from those changes.

But, listen, I think imposing the right amount of change in your organization without going over that sort of maximum threshold of tolerance for change, I'm not being facetious about – I feel like I've done this for most of the last 25 years and so I feel like I have a pretty good sense for where that limit is. And I love coaching and working with pros, like Kevin Rubin here, on the leadership team to again build those more mature operating frameworks, so that we can run a tighter ship and to be more responsive to our customers and our shareholders.

Robert Majeck

And from a product perspective, what's the roadmap that you're working towards? What are the key features and functionality that you need to address here over the coming years?

Mark Anderson

Yes, I think if you go and put it into bigger buckets, I've only been around for 60 days. And we're not making any major changes right now in our product strategy, because frankly we think that the product itself and the experience that users have is the best thing that we have going for us, right. And what Kevin and I are committed to do is build the rest of the business around that innovation, again, to make it friction – as low friction as possible to consume and try and experiment and as specific and prescribed as possible on the business outcome that's going to be delivered, whether it's tap one of the dozen or so use cases in tax transformation or accounting transformation or even a broader digital transformation that we're working with partners like PwC.

And so our sense is we have the opportunity to do this at a time when data has never ever been more important than it is now, right? I think in the past, it was to transform, you can avoid being Amazon or Airbnb. Now it's almost existential as we're learning. And we feel particularly, in the catbird seat, because of that user experience, most that I believe we have, we feel a particular obligation to help our customers, help governments and you'll hear more about this in the future. But that helps schools around the world. You put our innovation in the hands of students or knowledge workers that are looking to up-skill themselves for free. And do this in a way that we're going to build out a team. We announced this internally last week.

One of our founders, Libby, is going to be taking this challenge on and building a team to go and build curricula to deliver to universities, both online and in person, and hybrid trading because the world needs to up-skill knowledge workers. If you've ever had to be an analyst, being that human glue between two disparate keyboard systems of Excel or some other product, and then you've been pulled out of that into Alteryx where you can with simple education and simple drag and drop icons into model cubes, not only is your output transformed which businesses are demanding now that their people can up-skill to deliver more important outcomes, orchestrating their businesses. So we feel we have the particular opportunity to do that. So I'm excited to provide more details for you on that when we get to our Q4 earnings call.

Robert Majeck

And just – I guess maybe asking the question a little bit differently as we look out at your longer term product roadmap is a full kind of cloud SaaS offering in your future here.

Mark Anderson

For sure. Yes, we have to – again if you believe that our tech is the best thing we have going for us, then one would imagine as customers approach us to let us know that they're putting data into Snowflake data warehouses, they're going to put some other data into public cloud. The bigger customers we talk to, they're like, oh, no, we're never going to put everything in AWS or Google or Alley Cloud [ph] or whomever. It's going to continue to be fragmented data landscape, but they want a consumer innovation everywhere and they want to make it as easy as possible. So they'll prevent – being able to provision yourself off of our Web site we'll be doing a SaaS like offering will be something that we'll talk about more specifically in the spring.

Same thing about -- today, you can spin our innovation up in public cloud, but we're going to make that a better and better experience as time goes on. And those are some of the priorities that customers want. And then I think also building the feature set and the toolset in our current offerings, we've got an amazing development team mostly in Colorado and Boston, over in Europe, in Kiev, but we've got amazing R&D staff around the world, and we're going to continue to leverage a technology advantage. But as far as more specifics on the roadmap, Robert, that's kind of all we want to be talking about right now. But I promise you crystal clear granularity in the spring when we feel we've got the right set of priorities from customers.

Robert Majeck

Maybe just taking a step back and related to the first question I asked you just in terms of strategy or opportunity set? Where do your opinions kind of differ most from Dean?

Mark Anderson

I would say a couple of things, right. Dean, obviously a brilliant guy and we are where we are because of Dean and his co-founders and the team of 1,500 people that helped this company get to where it is today. I think I'm a little more about the details from an operating standpoint, more of a knuckle cracker than Dean is. Dean’s more of an idea guy. And I try to blend in interacting with customers, partners, colleagues, as well as thinking and strategizing, but also recruiting for the gaps that I think we have up and down the organization, like every business has.

So I'm also a little more open than Dean, I would say. I'm about providing the right platform, so that we can have transparency up and down the organization and crystal clarity around mission and purpose. And all the things we have to do that a performance management system will measure, so that we can be better for our customers. So rolling all of those out, maybe a little faster than Dean might have done. And again, that just comes from my experience of having done it before. And whether it's growing 10x or 15x in my last two roles, the only thing I regretted after Palo Alto was speed. And so I'm not going to be reckless, of course, around doing things fast or not communicating. Conversely, I'm going to do the opposite. I'm going to over communicate.

And as people start to work with the people that come in from the outside and benefit from their more specific experience, I really feel confident that we can build a business here that Dean is going to be proud of. And he handed the baton to me and as I said, it's just been such a pro ever since in terms of not getting in the way, but also working on things that I'm just not going to get to now because I'm digging into the details. And I think as I'm not a founder, I'm a shareholder and a Board member, but I have specificity of experience and I look for the opportunities to communicate that with people collaboratively, discuss inclusively strategy and then clap hands and get out of the huddle and everyone go do their job and measure that relentlessly. So just a little more of a knuckle-dragger in one sentence.

Robert Majeck

Makes sense. Maybe switching gears here, how should investors think about the competitive landscape today? We've seen AWS add to the data prep tools as of late, for example. Is it becoming a tougher competitive environment?

Mark Anderson

I'll start off with just again 60 days observations at the helm and really having good visibility into those things. I don't think competition is in our top two or three sort of near-term priorities. Our innovation is, I think we've got a good moat on our innovation. We've got to hustle to make it available everywhere. And then as well as continue to organically and inorganically add to that stack, that horizontal stack, because customers are giving us permission to do that. But we see -- it's a very fragmented space and there's also if you watch commercials on CNBC in the morning or on the Golf Channel on the weekend, everyone sounds like everyone.

And so that's why I think we've oriented our team to really share, deploy the best practices that they've been using for years here at big accounts, but do so in a consistent manner and leverage, really proactive work -- project flows on specific business outcomes; tax transformation, accounting transformation, business or digital transformation. Again, working with more sophisticated partners like PwC I think, again, I don't want to be overconfident or naive.

But I think there's a lot of field ahead of us that we can run without having to worry about competitors. I don't think we have one on the innovation side. I don't think they'll last forever, of course, and we've never taken our eye off the competitive boat, but the near-term things about being available everywhere and continuing to add more 260 tools in designer, these are some amazing tools we want to make yourselves that much easier to do business by helping customers deploy templates so that they don't have to reinvent the wheel every deployment. And so, Kevin, I don't know if you have anything else.

Kevin Rubin

Yes. So, Robert, the only thing I would add is AWS adding additional features to help with data, the Amazon Redshift or something to that effect, I mean that's certainly valuable for those customers that have data in those systems that want to look at data in those systems. Yes, I think where you see the value of Alteryx and if you look at some of our largest customer deployments, it's really around how do I automate and orchestrate analytics across the organization for a business outcome, for your business problem right back to for text transformation, finance transformation, product line management or optimization, whatever it may be. And when you start to delve into some of these broader orchestration of data, you're dealing with many different systems. And one of the core competencies and competitive advantages of Alteryx is that we are absolutely agnostic to where your data lives and what type of data it is. So you don't have to have all your data unnaturally sitting in one repository. It can sit in the organization where it's intended to and pull in for analytic purposes as business demands.

Robert Majeck

Great. And this is for the both of you on me. Last earnings call, you touched on facing longer sales cycles, smaller deal sizes. Just what observations can you share with us on those issues since? Has the selling environment improved?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Look, Q2 was probably the most notable as companies were still reeling from the reality that their workforces were being sent home around the world and having to – just the administrative act of trying to figure out how do I get internal approvals when my approval chain isn’t within my building across the hall kind of thing. So we certainly saw that effect. It did improve slightly as we got into Q3. And look, it's anybody's guess as to how this macro backdrop improves over time. We have continued to kind of twist our knobs and pull levers, so that we can effectively execute in what is effectively a virtual world. And we look at it every quarter. It can always get better. But look, I would say that we were encouraged with the improvements we saw in the third quarter and we'll have to see how that plays out here for the remainder of the year.

Robert Majeck

And as we look into your Q4 pipeline, your pipeline coverage, you had a lot of activity with trial licenses earlier this year. Just how should we think about the scope of the conversion opportunity here?

Mark Anderson

Yes. Look, adoption licenses at the end of the day are just one tool that a salesperson has to run a particular play with the customer and we highlighted in Q2 that we saw an uptick. But at the end of the day, it is just one opportunity or one flexible licensing arrangement with the customer. Some of those are scheduled to renew this quarter. And I think as we mentioned, they're essentially paid trials or paid proof of concepts and they've performed very well. We tend to see customers engage well during the period of the trial license and the conversion at the other end tends to be very strong. As we scale and mature, we can afford to spend more money on specialized resources to help customers expand, to help customers drive the bias for action and the sense of urgency of getting that tax transformation use case up so that they can move on to the next one.

Robert Majeck

And then can you just help us think about how we should measure the progress and success of the business going forward? I know you've been emphasizing ARR as of late. Why is ARR the right way to look at the business?

Mark Anderson

Well, just to be clear, I think there's a variety of ways that investors should look at our business. ARR is one that does allow you to look at the business without the variety and fluctuation of contract duration. So it is somewhat of a normalized growth rate. As we've talked in the past, 2019 we did see a favorable shift in the business towards longer term contracts. As a reminder, our software is offered on a one-year and three-year subscription basis. We don't offer longer and we don't offer shorter. And now in 2019, we saw customers generally favor longer-term contracts. And this year, we're seeing that slightly shift towards shorter contracts, some of that is just purely a function of uncertainty in the marketplace.

And I'll just qualify, this is kind of all on margins. We still average two years in duration, but it's a highly variable input. And so small changes in average contract duration manifests itself in a meaningful shift in revenue that we think, while revenue is certainly an important metric and one metric that investors should look at, it is being influenced by what I would describe as a non-operating kind of metric, whether a customer decides to opt for one-year or three-year contract shouldn't fundamentally change what the value of that contract is year-over-year. And so ARR is just another way to look at that without the noise of churn.

Kevin Rubin

Yes, to me, it's the most transparent metric, because it's literally what the customer signed up, right? And so that's how -- increasingly that's how we will be comping and measuring our sales, people's productivity and we have very much the focus. So it can be a little more easy to do business with.

Robert Majeck

And a question I get asked a lot is just what drives the large delta between ARR and revenue growth? You just touched on duration. I think that's the primary driver, right, and there's 606. Can you just kind of walk us through that a little bit further?

Mark Anderson

Yes. So when we adopted 606, and there's a few software companies that are in our situation, but essentially an on-prem deployed software package on a subscription basis has a different accounting method than – under 606 than it did under 605. And the big changes are you have to consider the total value of the contract that you just signed up with your customer. And if it's a three-year contract, that's going to be 3x the size of a one-year contract. You also have to consider what the value of the software that you've delivered is separate and distinct from the maintenance and upgrades and support that you provide against that. And so you end up in this kind of hybrid model where your revenue is determined based on the total booking value, which is TCV.

You have an upfront portion that's intended to reflect the value of the license you've delivered. And so you have this -- you got these multiple contributions to revenue that can vary over time and create a lot of variability in rev, back to my point on contract duration that is a highly sensitive input. And so -- anyway, so what ends up happening is if contract duration is slightly coming down, you have a lot less booking dollars going into your revenue determination, but it has no impact on ARR. And so while your ACV may be increasing and that's driving ARR, you actually could see an equal and offsetting effect if your contract duration is pulling up.

Robert Majeck

Another question I have from an investor is your license model impacting adoption? In other words, would a SaaS based product alleviate some of the slower adoption you faced this year?

Mark Anderson

I think that's a hard one to say or to answer. Those customers that use and expand with Alteryx are some of the most incredibly passionate customers around the platform. It has got to be the case that there's a sub segment of customers that are seemingly looking for a SaaS product. However, I would suggest that those are not the largest, biggest, most important companies in the world, right? If you look at what a typical data sprawl looks like in a Global 2000, they still have a significant amount of data that's sitting behind the firewall on premise. And for those environments, they don't need a software vendor to host a SaaS instance for them. It's more about the capabilities of the platform.

Kevin Rubin

But I think it's a fair statement. And of course, as time goes on, we have to provide SaaS company like production of friction of experimentation, of trialing and ultimately of provisioning. If we've learned anything from AWS since 2006 or Cloudflare, the companies that can build very slick UIs to make it very simple for knowledge workers, especially advanced knowledge workers to play around with the resources on their own before a human being intervenes, I think more and more of the persona of the customers that we're selling to is going to look more like that. And so clearly, I think longer term, we have to deliver SaaS availability and experience.

Robert Majeck

Can you help me understand your pricing strategy today and how that might evolve? I guess there's a balance between pricing and adoption.

Mark Anderson

Yes. So, today, it's very much -- well, the introduction of the platform is very much seat and server quantity based, right? So how many analysts do you want to outfit and ultimately what is your workflow automation strategy look like and how to server influence that. When we get into very large deployments, it quickly moves to how many users and at what price, right? So pricing gets more flexible and simpler as the deployments expand.

I think over time, one of the things you will see from us is an ability to make pricing super simple for all deployments and eliminating any friction in the sales process around pricing. And what that looks like and ultimately how we roll it out is to come and I'd expect we'd have some more information around the analyst day to share with you. But if you just think about kind of driving philosophy, the whole competitive advantage of Alteryx ultimately boils down to abstraction of complexity. And we will apply that philosophy to pricing.

Robert Majeck

Does it make any sense to offer a cheaper SKU just to broaden the adoption and expand maybe the addressable market with business users?

Kevin Rubin

It's something we'll certainly consider. There's always the tradeoffs between -- the real advantage of the Alteryx platform is its power. And so how do you think about the tradeoffs of capabilities and performance to price? We may be able to solve that in price alone. But we'll see.

Mark Anderson

Yes, we're certainly exploring it, Robert. We've got permission. A new CEO coming in, we're going to continue to evolve how we do business and core tenets like ease of doing business with your reduction of friction are going to be prioritized up and down every organization that we're solving towards -- solving towards being the easiest partner that our customers have. And that's a long term, probably never ending mission. But our customers deserve that. Like to Kevin's point, they want less complexity, more automation.

Robert Majeck

And you have a lot of cash on the balance sheet. How should we think about cap allocation and the investment priorities today?

Mark Anderson

Yes, certainly we do have a lot of dry powder. I think those were intentional moves by the Board and the leadership team over the last few years. And again, I think we have permission from customers to do more, to move into adjacent capabilities. But for me, I look at -- we've got some transformation work that is again stage appropriate to sort of engineer into the early part of this year. I want to make sure we do all that work with very clear definitions of swim lanes for everyone. And so that the business I'd say is optimized to be able to integrate M&A. And I know in the past, we've done small tuck-ins, aqua hires.

We’ll still look at deals those scale, but again post-COVID, our eyes are a little – aperture is a little wider and our view is that we do have that permission, again, based on the tech experience that people have. So how do we put that faster into form factors like SaaS or in a VPC or in a browser? And how do we provide a SaaS like provisioning experience for customers that don't want to talk to a salesperson, perhaps as Kevin said, in the midmarket cohort. And so these are all things we're looking at prioritizing, building into the FY '21 plan and looking forward to landing Q4 successfully and then rolling out the operating framework to the team in total, and get to work on FY '21.

Robert Majeck

Great. This has been a fantastic conversation. We have two minutes left here. Mark, any closing statements or anything that I should have asked about, but didn't?

Mark Anderson

Well, listen, Robert, first thing, Ray J is a customer, so thank you for being a customer. And I've had a decade plus experience with Ray J on both the analyst and customer side, really appreciate again the platform that you've given us here. We're heads down working really hard to take this amazing company and make it even better. And I think the devil is definitely in the details there. We're working hard to get the right people in the right roles and develop the amazing team that we have here to orchestrate a highly productive business that tries to prioritize business outcomes for customers. And as long as we stay true to that simple sort of headline, I think we're going to be very successful.

I want long term for our customers, for our employees, for our shareholders to use that permission to build the most important data science and advanced analytics company in the world, not for money or power just because it needs to be done. It needs to be done by one capable individual entity. And if it's not Alteryx, then who, right? So heads down building all that future state, looking forward to keeping you posted and hopefully keeping you as a happy customer. And I hope everybody has a safe and healthy and happy holiday season up on us. We've got a lot to be thankful for those of us that are sitting here with jobs and families that have you know healthy lungs. So I hope everybody takes care of them.

Question-and-Answer Session

Robert Majeck

Yes, absolutely, Mark. And if our IT team is here, and I spend a lot of time talking to them, they absolutely love your product. Easy to use the drag and drop functionality, so nothing but positive comment and some feedback from them. But yes, so thanks a lot for the time, Mark and Kevin. This has been a great chat. Thanks everyone for dialing in.

Mark Anderson

Thank you.

Kevin Rubin

Thank you. Take care.