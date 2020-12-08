Weak Day But No Topping (Technically Speaking For 12/7)

Let's begin with last week's fund flows from ETF.com:

Given the headlines, this is not the table I was expecting. The SPY's experienced a net outflow of $895 million; the OEF was also down. The flows into smaller-caps were also relatively mild. Although the belly of the curve did lose money, the long-end had decent net inflow.

Nothing in the above table stands out from either an outflow or inflow perspective. All things considered, the amounts are relatively modest. And there is no aggressive/defensive split.

Let's weigh fundamental factors from a bullish and bearish perspective:

The top panel lists the key bearish points, beginning with rising virus cases. This is already causing California to issue new stay-at-home orders. Other jurisdictions are following suit. Stimulus discussions are in both panels. Until Congress formally leaves for the Christmas recess, news on this front will have bullish and bearish potential. Those last two bearish items are far less prominent. In fact, one could argue they are very much of the inside baseball variety, meaning they really don't have much impact. Turning to the bullish news items, the largest is clearly vaccine news. As of this writing, the UK regulator has approved Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine while the CDC meets soon. Other vaccine news is very positive. Pfizer's announcement on November 9 caused a huge spike in the averages, which, in some cases, took an entire month to technically digest. The final two bullish items are also of the inside baseball variety. At this point, the most likely way items in these two categories will have an impact is if they severely miss projections.

Last week, ISM released its manufacturing and service reports for the November period. Manufacturing is very strong: the composite index was 57.5; new orders were 65.1 while production stood at 60.8. Employment is still weak, however. Its level stood at 48.4. Services are also in good shape. The composite index was 55.9. Production was 58 while new orders were 57.2. Unlike manufacturing, employment was positive with a 51.5 reading. The anecdotal comments from both reports were a bit more mixed, with negative virus-related observations counter-balancing positive business news.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Ultimately, this really wasn't a very important day. The worst performer was the DIA but it was only off by .49%. The best performer was the QQQ but it only gained .57%. The "big news" is that the long-end of the treasury market led the market higher. Only three sectors were higher. But like the equity markets, the gains were unimpressive. Continuing its manic-depressive ways was the energy sector ETF. It lost 2.39%. The other losses were far more contained.

This was a somewhat odd day. Let's start with the SPY: SPY 1-day

The SPY's trading session can be divided into two sections. The first is a fairly tranquil modest rounding pattern. After lunch, the index became more volatile, relatively speaking. At the end of the session, the market sold-off sharply only to quickly rebound into the close. QQQ 1-day

In contrast, the QQQ was more tranquil for the entire session. It only traded in a 1-point range for most of the day. IWM 1-day

Finally, the IWM fluctuated around its opening price for the entire session.

Today's trading was very choppy. It got me thinking about the following:

1.) The markets have had a good run.

2.) There are underlying technical points indicating that the market is oversold.

3.) It's the beginning of the month following a solid run.

Adding these ideas together, you get, "time to take some profits." But right now, there aren't any solid topping patterns on the short-term charts of the smaller-cap indexes, which outperformed last month.

IJH 30-day

Mid-caps might be forming a modest rounding top. But it could just as easily be a sideways consolidation. IWM 30-day

Small-caps did break a recent uptrend but there's no clear top. The same situation exists on... IWC 30-day

...the micro-cap chart.

Today didn't really reveal any new information about the markets. Let's see what happens tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.