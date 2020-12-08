Arista Networks, Inc.'s (ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference Call December 7, 2020 4:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Yager - Investor Relations

Jayshree Ullal - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Vogt - UBS

David Vogt

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon at the UBS Global TMT Conference. My name is David Vogt, the Enterprise Hardware and Networking Analyst at UBS. And we are pleased to have with us today Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista. Jayshree, thank you for joining us today and hosting a keynote address at our conference. But before we get started, I wanted to turn it over to Charles Yager from Investor Relations to read the disclosure statements.

Charles Yager

Yes. I just want to remind everybody that this webcast is covered by our Safe Harbor forward-looking statements. You can find them in our Investor Relations deck or in our quarterly SEC filing of the 10-Q statements. So, please refer to those and please continue. Thank you.

David Vogt

Great. Thanks, Charles, and thank you again, Jayshree. And just one housekeeping issue. If anyone on this line has any questions, please feel to email them me directly to david.vogt@ubs.com, and we'll try to work them in towards the end of the call. And so again, welcome, Jayshree. Thanks for joining us.

Jayshree Ullal

Thank you, David. It's a pleasure to be here. I’m sorry, we couldn't do video, but hopefully we'll make it up with good audio.

David Vogt

Yes, perfect. So, without further ado, let's just jump right in here. I know it's late in the day for some people. On your last earnings call, in lieu of an Analyst Day, you highlighted three major contributors that you give – that give you confidence in sort of a multi-year growth cycle. Maybe we could start with your core cloud and data center business, and the 400-gig opportunity at a high level to get everybody sort of up to speed that might not have been on the last call.

So, the ethernet switching market is undergoing a transition whether it's cloud service providers, Telco service providers or large enterprises, investments are being made to upgrade infrastructure. Given your relative position and market strength, can you kind of touch on how you see the market evolving over the next couple of years as we move from 100-gig to 400-gig and beyond?

Jayshree Ullal

Absolutely, David. As I said in the last earnings call, I think Arista is really gaining strength from three major markets that we're now going to be playing in: the core data center, which is our largest market; our adjacent markets, which is routing and campus; and an emerging high-growth sector with network software and services, which is our recurring revenue with A-Care, CloudVision, CloudEOS The recent acquisitions this year of Big Switch Networks and Awake Security.

But coming back to your question, the core is obviously very core to our business. It's very essential. And I believe we're winning not just in 100-gig, but also in 400-gig. And I'm confident that Arista is going to emerge, an early leader in 400-gig networking, just as we did in 100-gig, given the commonality of that database.

We believe the 100-gig market is at least 10 times larger than the 400-gig in 2021. But often, they're really in tandem and combination and they're not separate decisions. So, the TAM altogether can be significant that, I don't know, depending on market studies, in the range of $4 billion to $5 billion. You may also know that Arista has been an early product leader with over 20 products in our portfolio and approximately over 50 customers growing daily, weekly, monthly.

So, to answer your question more exclusively, the gating factors for the 400-gig delay of at least a year has been really due to two factors: the high exorbitant cost of 400-gig optics, which I think was both expensive and very limited availability and both of those are changing; and obviously, the delays in qualification due to this 100-year pandemic we’re all in with COVID-19.

So, as I've often said, I think the second half of 2021 can be a turning point for 400-gig, and we're going to win in high performance, whether it's 100 or 400.

David Vogt

Great. And then maybe just on the qualification comment, obviously, a lot has transpired over the last six, seven, eight months, maybe you can kind of give us some thoughts or some insight on what's changed recently to give you greater confidence in terms of the trajectory that you laid out today and on your last earnings call? Is it easier to get individuals to take the time to actually perform the required work to qualify products to get people in the door effectively? Or is it just the expectation that once we get sort of a better working environment with a vaccine potentially next year, those gating factors become a little bit easier to overcome?

Jayshree Ullal

Well, I think it's a little bit of all of the above, Dave. When you look at the shock we were all in, in our systems, we know when the doors shut in March, I don't think any of us thought here in December, we'd be still dealing with this pandemic with almost everything shutdown. So, I think the qualification cycle has been limited to essential workers that can actually physically go to labs and tests, much of what was not happening in the first half of this year. But life must resume and things must go on.

So somewhere in the fall timeframe, when our confidence got stronger, some amount of limited testing has been happening. And, of course, we have another shutdown now due to outbreaks for COVID. But I think we will continue to see slower testing, but we will continue to see some proof-of-concept testing in the first half of 2021, as well. And life must live on with the pandemic, which is what gives us confidence and improved 400-gig upgrades in the second half of the year.

David Vogt

Right. I mean, can you share any color or commentary if there's any difference between some of the major vertical markets that you compete in whether it's the Cloud Titans market or enterprise or is it pretty much uniform in terms of the challenges and the opportunities that you face from this pandemic at this point?

Jayshree Ullal

I think broadening your question more to not just 400-gig, but cloud networking and what has Arista experienced in cloud networking. Again, I think much of the industry and customer base, including ourselves, was processing and learning what was going on in the first half, but – and we were also having a lot of supply chain shortages and long lead times. So, we were just in survival mode, to put it bluntly, right?

As people started planning and realizing that this pandemic was going to be with them for a long time, not a short time, people had to move on and make decisions. So, as you saw with our Q3 results, we experienced an overall trend in diversity across high-tech enterprise, healthcare, M&E, Tier 2, Tier 3 service providers, Tier 2 cloud providers and, of course, the volatility of our Cloud Titans don't go unnoticed, but they're a very strong market for us, and also came back strongly.

So, all of this suggests that every vertical was affected by the pandemic, but every vertical is returning back strongly with a huge strength in diversification, both across sub verticals and across our product line as well.

David Vogt

Great. And then – and you mentioned sort of the constraints that you operated under over the last couple of months. And I think you touched on it on the last call, you saw improvements in the supply chain, but I think you did mention that you still were somewhat constrained, I think, those are the words that you used with some lead times entering into Q4. Any kind of commentary or thoughts on that today?

Jayshree Ullal

Yes, nothing different than what I said in Q3. Our lead times are improving. It's a lot better now in November, when I had the earnings calls than it was in May through August. But as you know, we've had a second rev of pandemic here, and there has been quite a few outbreaks in locations, where we have contract manufacturing dependencies, so things can change in a dime. So, while our lead times have improved, we're in no way out of the woods yet.

David Vogt

Right, fair point. Good point. And then when you think about proof-of-concept and testing, obviously, your enterprise business has been exceptionally strong recently. And we were just talking offline about customer wins and some opportunities that you have within the large enterprise, not just in the 100-gig market, but in 400-gig. Has the COVID pandemic changed the behavior of the enterprise market to the point where the market opportunity or the addressable TAM is larger or more accessible today than it might have been six, seven months ago? There's something unique about the digitization efforts for large enterprises that have been sort of pulled forward that are an opportunity that you can take advantage of?

Jayshree Ullal

I think that's a very thoughtful question. What the pandemic has done in an odd sort of way, given all our enterprise customers a chance to think, a chance to be more thoughtful and plan what their network looks like, because otherwise they’re usually firefighting. So, we've seen some major Tier 2 clouds just think about what they want to do and have a chance to build better networks and build that leaf spine architecture or extend the universal spine with an additional monitoring capabilities and observability or media and entertainment that relies so much on video broadcast now realizes that this is a way of life.

So, we want a large enterprise there on precision time protocol scale, EOS stability. There's also a lot of fatigue in our installed base of customers who pretty much only had one choice for the last multiple decades. Another example is, many of our customers are looking at how successful they've been with us in the data center. And now they're looking to move some of their workloads to the cloud and yet enhance their network monitoring capabilities. And through a combination of CloudEOS with AWS and CloudVision, they're making the right sponsorships and decisions on what workloads go there.

So - and then even second-tier insurances, financials, banks, education, public sector, these are all examples where we're able to block and tackle from the traditional legacy infrastructures, and really showed that they have - that you can see their age, you can see that quality, you can see the problems. And they want to move from the proprietary-ness of that to much more of an highly automated, agile, analytics-driven open network architecture with best of breed.

So, all of this suggests there’s number of examples in Q3 alone that COVID has given them time to be more thoughtful, plan better. And while we wish they were in their buildings more and testing more that planning, I believe, we will see the fruits of that labor this year and next year.

David Vogt

Great. And then maybe just sticking to sort of the core cloud and data center market, I know we get a lot of questions from investors in terms of the pace and the timing. And obviously, there's a degree of uncertainty given the economic climate and the pandemic backdrop that we're all living through still to this day. But when you think about, to your earlier comment about the second half of 2021, can you maybe expand upon that for a second, what gives you confidence, whether is it capacity constraints that you're seeing from some of your customers? Is it just demand trends that are just data-driven, that require sort of the investment that you're articulating? Maybe if you can expand on that a little bit? So, we have a better sense for what some – what are some of the underlying drivers that you are seeing?

Jayshree Ullal

I think that's a really good point. I think today, what we're seeing, especially in the data center and obviously to a different degree on the campus, is that the network is a mission-critical bandwidth point. It used to be that, when you did occasional applications, you didn't really consume the network, but the enterprises are driving video. They're driving collaboration. They're driving cloud native applications. These are not things that are separate anymore from mainstream enterprises.

So, while mainstream enterprises may have that proprietary applications and mainframes, they have to deal with a cloud networking strategy cloud – for cloud-native apps, where some of their workloads may move to the cloud, but many of them have to have cloud principles on their enterprise.

And as you know, we went to some of the leading-edge customers and financials and as well as the hyperscalers and Cloud Titans and deployed that. But it's not just for Cloud Titans anymore. Enterprises have their smaller version of Cloud Titan expectations, where their staff is not getting larger, but the pressure to build the mission-critical network is getting greater with the really chokepoint and predictable throughput and performance requirements of compute, storage, as well as the pressure of applications.

So, this has been around for a while, but I think the combination of everything coming together has made it even more important to build a sound network. And the network is often not the biggest point of cost, but it can be the biggest point of choke and is the biggest point of availability requirements. So, putting that right foundation is key for them to build that cloud-first strategy.

David Vogt

Right. And when you think about some of your larger Cloud Titan customers, obviously, there's an expectation that there's going to be a significant investment spend in 2021. And I think you've said it repeatedly in the past, and you sort of intimated it just now that the network spend is not obviously the lion's share of the spend. But against that backdrop, is that the right way to think about it, sort of directionally, that investment, whether it's from a large Cloud Titan, or a second-tier cloud provider bodes well directionally for your demand, maybe it's lagged by a quarter or two, but that gives you some confidence in the second half of next year?

Jayshree Ullal

I think so. I think we've had some lumpiness starting in Q4 2019. And as you know, between pandemic and some of our volatility of the Cloud Titan spend, as well as some of our deferred revenue comps, it's been a tough four quarters. However, I think any time there's toughness, the tough gets stronger, and I think that will lead to a better 2021.

David Vogt

Great. And then another question that we get pretty often from investors is, and I'm sure you get it fairly consistently is the generic threat from white box. Obviously, they've taken share in the switching market, in large part by players like Google and Amazon, but obviously, maybe just give us a sense, from your perspective where we are today, what do they bring to the table today that you can't bring to the table or maybe a competitor can’t bring to the table? And how would you sort of characterize your competitive advantage going forward when you think about the transition, and sort of the next evolution of data center spend? Is there something that is digitally native about your - I'm sorry, go ahead.

Jayshree Ullal

Go ahead.

David Vogt

No, I was going to say, obviously, you guys were the leaders from a digital native perspective?

Jayshree Ullal

Yes. Of course, I get asked this question many, many times. And I think white box will always be a natural tandem to Arista boxes, right? There really are three choices for our customers, cloud customers, enterprises. Many of them use Arista EOS, because it is the best CloudEOS in the market bar none for turnkey enterprises, because nobody can build their own, right?

Now there are other times we can use an Arista, you know Sonic or switch abstraction infrastructure or interface with Arista hardware, and you can enable things like Cloud Titans operating systems, whether it's Facebook's FBOSS or Microsoft or the industry SONIC. So, we're unique in that. We don't look at that as a threat. And then the third choice is Arista customers can use, containerize the U.S. options, along with other cloud operators now. So, in no scenario are we ever saying that the white box is non-existent or Arista’s non-existent, very often it's a combination of the two rather than an either or.

You have to remember going back to history, that the Cloud Titan simply did not have choices in 2005, when most of the white box projects were started, like Google or Amazon. You know, there was no non-blocking high scale, highly programmable, high reliable switches, it was all vendor specific closed proprietary platforms. And in fact, Arista was inspired by this gap. And we've had a decade of commitment to open networking since our very inception, whether you look at open Linux or U.S. SDK, [EAPI’s] containerized U.S., Sonic support, FBOS support, O&L support, and even our most recent announcement of the Arista SAI endorsed by Microsoft.

So, developing a programmable software on open platforms whether it's on the data plane management, plane or control plane, very much defines Arista. And whether that happens on a Arista blue box or white box, this is our culture. So, in my view, the marketing rhetoric on white box is far greater than the competitive reality, but it's important to know that when white box happens, Arista embraces it, and we co-exist with it, and we co-develop with it. And I think this often gets less understood if you were.

David Vogt

Right. So maybe let me ask it a little bit different way and maybe we can go from there to. So, how much value do you think or how much value can we ascribe to the actual hardware piece of the business going forward? And what I mean by that is, obviously if Facebook wants to use their own operating system, Microsoft, the same or the industry, how does that change your dynamic going forward from a business model perspective? Obviously, a ton of inputs, a ton of variables, but just maybe help us think from a top 50,000 foot level, how you think about it going in to, you know, a discussion, potentially for an expansion of a relationship with a Cloud Titan player?

Jayshree Ullal

Right. I think it's important to understand software has to run on something. So, there’ll always be hardware, right. So, I think the customers will choose Arista for its reliable software. Whether in some cases the software will run on a standard merchant silicon white box platform, and other times, they will not have the ability to do all that porting and would prefer that it'd be Arista hardware and Arista software.

So our business model will always have a combination of software and hardware. And the proportion of hardware will greatly depend on the customer's ability to build that integration and invest in the engineering to do it themselves. So, even the best of the Cloud Titans, can they do it? Yes, of course they can. But will they do it? Well, they'll do some and they won't do others. They will rely on Arista to do both the hardware and software.

So, I'm very proud of, you know Arista’s SDN and ATM philosophy, if you will, when we build both programmable hardware and the best hardware and software. And we need that combination to build the world's largest hyper scale, high performance terabits switching platforms. And as for the mix I think it will continue to be [indiscernible] and half a dozen of the other, I don't see a shift in that.

On the enterprise side, I see it almost always be, you know, not a do it yourself, but give me your turnkey solution so the hardware and the software will go together. So, while 80%, maybe even 90% of our investment is in software, I would say the hardware comes along with it, because you have to run it on something, it doesn't go away.

David Vogt

Right. It’s a good point.

Jayshree Ullal

Very critical part of the consumption model that gets lost. When you talk about SaaS and [indiscernible] and all that good stuff it's great, you need that, but it still needs to run on hardware.

David Vogt

Point taken. And then I don't know how much you can kind of comment on this, you know, we get this question a lot. And I'm sure you and your management team got this today at our conference. Any thoughts on, you know, how sort of Facebook and/or Microsoft play-out over the next couple of years, obviously, is it's simply, you know, they're deploying effectively, you know, kind of a slightly different variety, each of 400 gigs. So, in the case of, you know, Facebook, it's, you know, multiple channels of 200 gig, and Microsoft, probably, what 400 gigs straight out, out of the gate in 2021? Is that how you're thinking about 2021 into 2022 at this point?

Jayshree Ullal

Yes, shifting back a little, both Microsoft and Facebook will continue to be very important relevant customers to us, you know, Microsoft always been a top 10% customer and Facebook, you know suddenly our top 5%, sometimes even top 10%, right. And our cycles to networking are very much tied to Facebook's server cycles and compute cycles. And as you know, we did very well when they were deploying a lot of that, and then they decided to skip a service cycle. So you are absolutely right. You can only skip a service cycle so many times before you start needing the compute, and we believe that 2021, especially the second half, will favor Arista networking in combination with compute and server circles. And CPU cycle decisions Facebook will make.

Typically, like you said, lagging a quarter or two behind, which is why if they make them in the first half, we could get some linkage in the second. Microsoft is a different set of used cases. We are, we have a very tight partnership, executive to engineer, we are really working as an extension of Microsoft with co-developing with both Facebook and Microsoft with their engineers, but there are many, many used cases. So, you know, we will work with them on pure zero Sonic used cases.

We will work with them on fine and [indiscernible] 400 gig use cases. And don't forget, in many of these cases, the switching and routing is coming together to form a universal fine. So the when routing, which is something that Arista has not historically been in is also a very unique opportunity for us [indiscernible]. And an important area 100 and 400 gig used cases. So, we see many roads, many network in used cases that can really bring to bear a risk of rich software capabilities and features both in switching and routing.

David Vogt

Great. So that's incredibly helpful. So, just in the interest of time, maybe if we can touch on sort of these technology adjacencies that you laid out last quarter, you know, obviously campus being front and center, obviously a much smaller component or much smaller piece of your overall business. Maybe just to give investors you know, to level set investors, where you're coming from, you know, why did you decide to enter this market given that this is an incredibly challenging market, historically speaking, given the market dominance of the incumbent, and you know, when you look at your products and your competitive offering, you know, maybe just kind of outline how you think you're going to be successful beyond sort of this initial, you know, 100 million to 200 million of revenue that you're sort of on the trajectory to generate.

Jayshree Ullal

Yeah, no, good question, Dave. You know, everybody starts at the bottom rung of a ladder. So, this is our first 100 million and we look forward to 200 and many more thereafter. But I think it's important to understand that Arista is not taking an old school [cable plant approach] to campus. It's really about building a cognitive smart building or cognitive homes, cognitive offices, cognitive workspaces, responding to our customer drives for quality that be brought into the data center that they also want to see in the campus and also responding to the explosion of devices and IoT where one user no more equals one device.

You know, all of us are running around with at least five devices whether it’s your laptop, your iPhone, your watch, your jewelry, you know, your badge readers, whatever they may be. So, we don't believe the future of campus needs to have separate architectures for wired and wireless controllers. And where you're sneaking in and out of different methodologies. Our [Universal Spline] that we launched in 2019, you know, for VLAN, VXLAN, layer three, connecting to a unified cognitive edge, whether it's unified for Wired or WiFi, across all clients, it's really the reason that Arista is entering the campus.

Because we’re bringing a software driven automation to the campus like we did to the data center. It's the right strategy for the next decade. And it's clearly playing to our strengths for programmability where we bring that heritage of high availability, we will touch automation segmentation, with the acquisition of awake track detection and malware detection, with the acquisition of big switch more and more contextual, cognitive observability through the campus.

So, we're winning many customers in the enterprise, and we're especially proud of the chassis and [the back to shine] launch that our November call with, you know, five times the performance of our competition, you know, three [RU] better footprint, leading integrated embedded security, you know, the most improved failover time with hitless communication and deep visibility and telemetry.

So, our approach to this cognitive, concurrent, always on for our clients, so that you can operate client to cloud is very different than certainly the way I did campus 20 years ago, which was much more of a wiring plan, you know, decision with, you know, tied to wiring closets. Today, it's much more [Technical Difficulty] driven.

David Vogt

So then along those lines, you know, when you think about sort of the other technological, sort of adjacencies, that you're talking about, you know, obviously, you did the weak acquisition, you just mentioned security, maybe kind of talk through how this all kind of fits together in terms of your broader strategy. Obviously, acquisitions have been a relatively smaller part of the strategy going forward. What do you, you know, looking out over the next couple of years, what do you see is sort of an incremental set of technological skill sets and capabilities that you need to really drive this campus business forward? Is it more M&A is it more…?

Jayshree Ullal

Yeah, I mean, I think, you know, it's never easy to do acquisitions, and Arista has adopted a string of pearls methodology to our M&A, you know, there our core D&A, whether it's for campus, or data center, or routing, is really steep in our engineering, our innovation, our quality, you know, this is some of the best and brightest engineers and leaders I've ever worked with in my life in my three or four decades. But we will augment that with specialized skills to enter new markets, right.

So, if you look at every one of our acquisitions, it wasn't, let's go do something we were already doing better. It was less augment, you know the principles we stand for, which is common culture, common team, you know, outstanding technology and bring adjacent value to our customers. So, I believe we've had a high rate of acquisition because we reject 90% of them, but when we double click and invest in an entrepreneurial team, you know, I'm personally involved with it for the first couple of years. And I think it's very, very important to build both an organic and an inorganic R&D engine, it's the lifeline of our company. And culture is a key part of making it successful.

So that's kind of my philosophy. Now specific to security, you may have heard me say this many, many times, but for us, it's as important to partner with our security vendors, whether it's for Palo Alto Networks or Zscaler or Forescout or many others as it is to build a secure network. And we bought away because we wanted to turn security from a noun to an adjective, you know 50% of the devices out there, you can’t detect their malware, and [two years ago], Gartner stated that prevention is [indiscernible] unless it’s tied to detection and response capability.

You can throw, you know, in the game of whack-a-mole where you throw firewalls at it, you throw cyber security at it, and so I guess you could say Arista was awakened by Awake where [threat actors] continue to evolve their tradecraft, but have we as an engineering team evolved our ability for threat hunting, malware detection, distinguishing good intent from bad intent, and normalizing activities across devices, IoT, and even OT proliferation, and this is really where we were really drawn to the Awake team, because it's not just security. It's the combination of network and security where they can distinguish between a good intent and a malicious intent. And the situation only gets worse as you get proliferation of IoT and OT.

So, you know, most people throw the word AI, but what we saw in Awake was, they really built a foundation that was AI based network processing based, and focused on the sophisticated threat hunter to build that autonomous, AI driven human platform. But at the same time, they made a combination of AI and human expertise work together with a special query language. So, I have, I'm expecting big things from Awake, here's a shout out to you. And I think there'll be a critical part of our zero trust networking initiatives in the future.

David Vogt

Got it. So it sounds like, you know, obviously, to your points can be a critical component of the business going forward, but you still work with your existing partners and other components, other security components, whether it's Palo Alto, and so it'll be sort of an integrated solution on a go forward basis, because I guess, you know, as you talk to the security vendors, you know obviously, you know they feel like they are moving deeper and deeper into the network effectively. I guess, maybe not to put words in their mouth, but obviously, just want to get your thoughts on – I would love to get your thoughts on, sort of there, sort of encroachment on the network side of the business and how you think that plays out?

Jayshree Ullal

Yeah. I would say good luck for Arista to encroach into security or for security vendors to encroach into networking. They're very different skill sets. However, I think it's important to think of security and sort of three angles. One is how to embed that into the network, and just maybe things like, you know, encryption per port, or wireless intrusion protection, or segmentation, which is a very natural form of security for recess, because even segmenting networks all the time, about, you know, what groups talk to you and what why, it's all about ACLs and VLANs, and VXLANs anyways.

So, doing macro segmentation, working with the Palo Alto’s to enforce that on the firewall or the VMware to enforce it on the host. This is our heritage. So, we continue to build embedded security, if you will, that's network based security, or building just cognitive secure networks. The second is, like we just discussed, working with the best of breed security players, you know, we can't be everything to everyone, we will work with customer’s strategy, many of them have a strategy to go with Palo Alto firewalls, you will absolutely work with that, or checkpoint or coordinate, or Zscaler’s cloud services. You know, our aim isn't to be one of those vendors.

Our aim is to take our state driven architecture, and then connect it to what they're doing. And then the third apex of the triangle if you will, is the autonomous threat detection, where the network and the security don't just come back – come together in a embedded fashion, but we really need that AI, and human expertise, [Eva nucleus]. And that tradecraft of bringing the best of breed metal detection and response for malware, I dwell the network to work together. And it can also work very well together with our deep dense monitoring and big switch capabilities.

So, I see embedded security, and I see metal detection and visibility as really Arista Hallmark and we'll continue to work with best of breed vendors. So, I think we're being more pragmatic and sensible about where we're from, and where our partners are strong. And we'll bring the best of both to our customers.

David Vogt

Great, great. And obviously, just to be sensitive to your time and the audience's time, maybe just a quick pivot to, you know, another end-market that might be right for innovation, you know, next generation routing, maybe you can kind of give us a sense for where you are after several years of investment. Now you're thinking about that market as we go into 2021?

Jayshree Ullal

No, I think that's a good one. And I want to echo your several years of investment. This one didn't happen quickly. Our service providers’ strategy has been shaping over the last three to five years. And unlike the cloud strategy that happened faster, service providers need these same cloud principles just like Cloud Titans do, but it takes longer because they can't start with a clean slate and they have the incumbency.

There's also the other problem that the traditional definition of a switch and a router in the past were very different products. Due to the innovations in merchant silicon, we can bring the best of switching and the best of routing, whether it's Layer 2 protocols or Layer 3 VPN protocols or peering or traffic engineering. The combination of merchant silicon and EOS really allows us to develop a Telco based cloud for routing and switching with density scale, power, footprint, economics, and this is not only true of classical service providers, but also of CDNs, you know, a good rule of thumb over there is the streaming can be, you know, 4K close, we're all living in this world today. And 4K close can be 10 gigabits.

You have, you know, 1 to 10 million users, and you can end up using, you know, 10 terabytes of capacity. So, for all these reasons, routing itself is going through a transformation. And the demand for content, the demand for more pops, higher bandwidth type, last mile access, high bandwidth, encryption, VPN services Internet growth have been exploding. So Arista’s investment in simplified routing, and I used the word routing as opposed to router, to streamline agile services on the such platform through options to different use cases have really been our strategy.

And now we're starting to see the fruits of that success. We see at least four used cases, we see Telco cloud and data center interconnect to be a natural extension of where we already are, we see the new WAN and Edge, and this could be with Cloud Titan, it could also be with our own providers, appearing [as you know] data center [Technical Difficulty]. And this is a very natural place. And finally, we see the core backbone, upgrading the spine. So, we’re planning to see a mix of customer wins here with, you know, DC, DCI [indiscernible] with both Tier 1 customers, as well as some very interesting Tier 2, Tier 3, and of course Cloud Titans as well.

And so, we are encouraged by the beginnings of this. And it's taken us a few years, but I think we'll you know, Phase 2 will be much faster as these are now getting qualified. And we start to see more production deployments of them.

David Vogt

Great. And then just in the interest of time, actually got this question sent to me by a couple people, as it pertains to campus, so I think it definitely makes sense to just maybe address it. So, just turning back to campus for a second, when you're thinking about when you're discussing with customers, sort of the technology that you bring to the table, our customers, let me phrase this correctly, are customers looking for programmability or are they looking for sort of the traditional Cisco solution where I guess Cisco is basically holding their hand effectively, during the entire process from RFP to actually deployment? And how do you guys think about that?

Jayshree Ullal

That's a very insightful question. I think, when you look at Arista’s 6,500 customers or more, we certainly hold their hand, but they're generally the, you know, the leading edge early thinkers, technology savvy. And while they like to ask to hold their hands for sure, what they want most from us is quality, and agility and automation and analytics capabilities, and a very, very best of breed products that work. So, the Arista [indiscernible] customers that's already deployed, as in the data center has qualified to U.S., understand the power of Cloud Vision and an epic time machine that can do change control and all of these capabilities, compliance, etcetera. So they are naturally drawn to us. I'll give you a little story on this one.

Two years ago, I asked our customers, you know, our top, let's say, 50 to 100 customers, would you like us to enter the campus? And they all said, no, Jayshree don't do that. You know, we've got a product there. We've got multiple products. We've got Cisco. We’ve got HP. We really love you in the data center. We wouldn't want you to be distracted. And so, the next time I asked them, which was last year in 2019, asked the same question and this time, 50% of them, maybe even 70 raise their hand and said, we’d like a product.

I said, what changed? They go, well, we're not getting the software quality, and the consistency. And you know, frankly, there was a lot of fatigue on existing incumbency and products, and many of which were forced to go into new products and new subscription models that they didn't like. And this year, just before COVID, we had a similar customer meet, and they said, where your products? They’re late, we want them now. So our customer base, the Arista customer base is sophisticated, savvy, and ready to use Arista products, right.

Now, I think there's a second half to your question, which is, but not everything is Arista customers. There is the whole whitespace, we have of non- Arista customers where we will have to work with our channel partners, we will have to work on building and bringing to them a much more plug and play Cloud Vision with the right you know, approach right dashboard, right UI, right compliance, and right designs, and handhold them. So, obviously Arista is investing significantly in customer engineering, both pre and post sales and professional services, and while our partner program is in its early stages, it will be an important piece to augment this along with our technology partners.

David Vogt

Great. That's incredibly helpful. I think we are about out of time. So, I think we should probably just end it there. Jayshree, thank you again for your time. You know, we understand that you're very busy given all that's going on from a COVID perspective and a market perspective. So, again, thank you for your time and thank you for everyone joining, and if anyone needs to reach out, you can reach out to me email or call me directly and I think we'll just end it there. And everyone have a great evening.

Jayshree Ullal

Thank you. Everybody be safe. Thank you for this.

David Vogt

Have a good evening.

Question-and-Answer Session