If your investment horizon is long enough, this slowdown in revenue growth and fall in share price is a chance to buy a quality company for a good price.

However, the underlying trend towards analytics remains strong. Companies will refocus on their analytics capabilities in the coming years and Alteryx is poised to benefit.

The whole analytics market has markedly slowed down as enterprises had to cut costs and shift their investment focus during the pandemic. This hit Alteryx' shares overproportionally hard.

Alteryx is one of the leaders in the analytics software space. Its USP is the ease-of-use of its products which bridges the gap between data scientists and business users.

The investment case

Alteryx (AYX) is one of the clear leaders in the quickly growing analytics market with a product that has a distinctive edge over competitors through its superior ease-of-use and automation capabilities.

During COVID-19, the company’s share price suffered because of the slowdown in revenue growth. Existing and potential customers had to cut costs and shift their focus to more immediate needs, pushing back IT investments with longer payback periods.

However, the underlying trend towards analytics remains strong. I believe that when customers eventually refocus on their analytics capabilities, Alteryx’ growth will recover. For investors with a long-term investment focus, the current growth slowdown and fall in share price represents a good entry opportunity.

A superior product with a clear appeal

Together Alteryx’ products create an end-to-end analytics platform for enterprises. At the core is Alteryx Designer which makes it easy for analysts to produce analytics workflows, meaning the input and preparation of data, the training and scoring of models, and the output of the results for presentation.

What makes Designer special is how easy it is to use. Users can create complex workflows without writing a single line of code by dragging-and-dropping and combining predefined modules on the work canvas. At the same time analysts do not lose any flexibility because they can integrate their own R or Python code if they prefer.

Figure 1: Examplary Alteryx Designer analytics model. Source: Alteryx, author’s accents.

Designer alleviates two problems for analysts and enterprises. First, the import and cleaning of data is an extremely cumbersome and repetitive task. Designer can reduce this burden because workflows can often be reused and even the creation from scratch is much quicker and less annoying than writing the code manually (or even worse doing the data preparation in Excel). This is why the product has garnered a reputation as the preferred data preparation platform. By deploying Alteryx, enterprises can reduce the time their highly skilled and payed data analysts spend on repetitive tasks which justifies the relatively high price tag of over $5,000 per user per year.

The second benefit is that, the ease-of-use opens analytics to a new user group with little or no programming skill and only rudimental statistical knowledge. These are analysts in different departments and LOBs which either can improve the basis on which recommendations are based or reduce the time to prepare these recommendations. Many companies share their experiences and tips with the Alteryx community.

Two examples to give you feel for the diversity and breadth of problems that can be solved using Alteryx: Many will know the pain of periodically updating the same standardized PowerPoints for reporting, benchmarking, and so on, when new numbers become available. Adidas has created and shared an Alteryx workflow that automates this process, saving employees a lot of time and nerves.

A completely different business problem: Airlines need to keep a number of pilots and crews in reserve, in different locations to be able to react quickly when employees are sick or they have to schedule replacement flights. Previously much of this crew scheduling was done by experienced schedulers based on intuition. At Southwest, these are now augmented by recommendations based on data using Alteryx, reducing overstaffing and saving costs.

I am sure if you think the organization you work for you can think of many more repetitive, low value tasks that take up disproportionally more time or decisions that are still based on intuition despite available data. Alteryx offers the chance to automate these, saving time and improving decisions.

A large and attractive addressable market

Alteryx’ management estimates its TAM at ~50bn USD in its investor presentation, based 50/50 on the current market and potential conversion of the previously mentioned analysts that still use Excel to prepare data. While I agree that Alteryx has a large long-term potential, I am more conservative and estimate its current core market at around 7bn USD in 2018 based on IDC data. This includes the advanced and predictive analytics and data integration according to the IDC taxonomy. Despite the smaller market, this still only implies a market share of 3-4% for Alteryx in 2018.

Figure 2: IDC Big data and analytics taxonomy. Source: created by author based on IDC taxonomy.

Long-term these markets are expected to grow in line with the overall Big Data and Analytics market at ~15-25% CAGR till 2027, see for example, Grand View Research and Mordor Intelligence. Both markets are relatively fragmented. The defacto leader in the space is currently SAS but which is also slowly losing share to newcomers such as Talend and Alteryx. Especially, less innovative incumbents such as IBM and smaller vendors are losing share more quickly, leading to a consolidation of the industry.

Figure 3: Market shares in Data Integrity and Integration and Advanced and Predictive Tools. Source: created by author using data from IDC.

Alteryx has been beating the competition over the last years. Revenue growth even accelerated, equally due to strong customer acquisition, high retention, and the ability to upsell higher revenue/margin products.

Figure 4: Competitor revenue growth rates yoy. Source: created by author using data from Seekingalpha.com and Yahoo finance.

Strong customer retention and upselling

Customer satisfaction has been very strong. This becomes clear through the high net dollar based retention rate, which is the average increase in revenue from a customer cohort over the past four quarters, including lost customers. On average customers have increased their spending with Alteryx by 30% yoy. Equally, Alteryx has been able to grow this customer base ~30% yoy over the last years. The company uses what it calls a land-and-expand strategy. The focus is to get an initial foothold with customers even if it is small and then scale the engagement from there, selling more Designer licenses and higher revenue/margin products like Alteryx Server.

While the revenue growth outlook for FY2020 is bad with only ~15% yoy, this was also forseeable given the impact of Covid-19. Analytics spending is still discretionary for most companies. This is especially true for new projects and incremental spending because these are typically long-term investments with longer payback periods. Given the pandemic, companies had to cut costs and refocus their priorities to restructure work processes and enable home office working.

However, if you are a long-term oriented investor this also represents an entry opportunity. The underlying trend toward analytics has not changed. Over the next year(s) companies will refocus on their digital transformation and Alteryx’ products will still be the superior choice.

Experienced management and large cash reserves

Until recently, Alteryx was led by Dean Stoecker (63) as CEO. Mr. Stoecker was one of the co-founders and a very reliable driver behind Alteryx’ success, he recently stepped down. However, his replacement Mark Anderson (~57) has a strong track record as President of Palo Alto Networks and previous experience with other technology companies. He also served 2 years on the BoD of Alteryx which meant that he was already closely familiar with the business ensuring a smoother transition.

The CFO, Kevin Rubin (45) was previously CFO of two technology companies after starting his career with Arthur Anderson and is a CPA. The COO, Scott Davidson (53) previously lead Hortonworks as CFO and COO, taking it private in 2014 and helped to engineer the merger with Cloudera. Altogether the management team is experienced and leaves a strong impression.

The balance sheet is relatively strong and enables the company to weather the current economic conditions. The main stabilizer is the more than 700mn USD in cash and equivalents and short-term investments which is over 50% of assets. However, the debt ratio is also 50% (based on book values). Despite this being low-interest senior convertible bonds, the TTM interest coverage ratio is only 30%, meaning the interest expenses (~37mn USD) are eating into the cash reserves. I don’t think a company which is still in a high growth phase should have this much leverage but the chances of illiquidity/insolvency are very slim.

The valuation is reasonable given that Alteryx’ growth recovers

My main point can easily shown through a multiples comparison: When comparing the current EV/Sales multiple relative to current FWD revenue growth expectation, Alteryx seems overvalued:

Figure 5: Regression of TTM EV/Sales multiple on FWD revenue growth. Source: created by author using data from Seekingalpha.com, Yahoo finance.

However, as argued, I believe that as the sales environment normalizes, companies will refocus on their digital transformation and redirect spending to this area. Alteryx will still be one of the leaders in the space and hence revenue growth will likely reaccelerate. Therefore using CY2019 growth rates as proxies for the companies’ potential growth rate after Covid-19, the current valuation seems much more reasonable:

Figure 6: Regression of TTM EV/Sales multiple on CY2019 revenue growth. Source: created by author using data from Seekingalpha.com, Yahoo finance.

Even in the long-term, I see higher and more prolonged growth opportunities for Alteryx compared to incumbents. Given the scalability of the software products the increase in the revenue base will also lead to economies of scale and therefore higher operating margins. I believe Alteryx’ fair value is ~$140 which would be an implied TTM EV/Sales of 18x and upside of ~18% vs the current price of $118.

