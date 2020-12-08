Splunk Inc. (SPLK) CEO Doug Merritt Presents at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference (Transcript)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Raymond James Technology Investors Conference December 7, 2020 3:20 PM ET

Doug Merritt - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Childs - CFO

Ken Tinsley - Investor Relations

Katie White - Investor Relations

Robert Majek - Raymond James

Robert Majek

Great, looks like we're live. Everyone, welcome back, I'm Robert Majek, infrastructure software analyst here at Raymond James. We're in the final innings of day one of our tech conference. And for this session, I'm excited to be here with the management team of Splunk.

So with us here today is Doug Merritt, President and CEO; Jason Childs, CFO; as well as Ken Tinsley; and Katie White from Investor Relations, I'll be leading a fireside chat for about 40 minutes, but I do really want to keep this interactive. So please, if you have any questions, email me at robert.majek@raymondjames.com, and we'll try and feed them read your questions into the conversation.

So Doug, Jason, Ken and Katie, thanks a lot for joining us today.

Doug Merritt

Thank you for having us, Robert.

Q - Robert Majek

Yes, absolutely. And so with that, I mean, let's just jump right in. I have a few questions around Q3 results, and I'm sure most of our listeners have dialed into the earnings call, but just what other observations can you share about the sales environment? And what's driving these longer deal cycles with these larger enterprise transactions?

Doug Merritt

Yes, let me actually take a quick step back and then we'll dive into that. So, we started at the right level, which is, our expectations for the quarter were higher than the 44% ARR growth that we delivered; however, it was we crossed the 2 billion in ARR thresholds the first time as a company and did it at a 44% ARR gross rate, while simultaneously delivering 80% cloud revenue and 71% cloud ARR. We added $48 million plus ARR customers, and of course in the quarter, which was a very healthy acceleration from prior quarters, we had strong transactional flow within the business.

And at the same time we grew cloud year over year 19 percentage points, with the 45% of total bookings being cloud-based in this quarter. So, it's -- we have the enviable or non-enviable in this case position of being a hyper-growth company. There are very few to no examples that we've been able to find a $2 billion ARR companies growing at 20 plus percent. It’s a hyper-growth company that's going through a massive transformation shifting the entire portfolio to a cloud based portfolio and to consequential revenue OpEx cash flow issues that come with that in the middle of the first global pandemic in hundred plus years.

And our review back of the quarter, we obviously felt very confident to the quarter that we would deliver at the levels that we had got was that there were a hand -- a couple of handfuls of high value transactions, seven to eight figure deals that in any other quarter that we attract or years at Splunk would have been fulfilled in those final weeks and that in this case were delayed.

And hopefully into Q4, we'll be able to collect those or close those officially in Q4, but given the macro environment that we've been witnessed in the past four or five months, there's a lot of concerns still by many companies both in the U.S. and abroad on when we're going to see some economic, what was going to happen with shutdown some stimulus, some legacy, some higher economic stability than what we've seen in the past few months.

Robert Majek

And how many of the impacted Q3 deals have you closed at this point? And are the ones you haven't closed just help you understand how many you expect to close in Q4?

Doug Merritt

So, what we have said in the call is that two of the transactions that closed by somebody had to call and the other five are still in play. We had clearly called out non-competitive losses, which would make sense. Why we targeted those top 10 deals is we go into every quarter with a running list of the top 100 plus deals with a heavy scrutiny on the top 25 and top 10.

When you go back and look at the data of conversion rates over many, many years, the top 10 are usually pretty solid because they all represent, I think they almost always -- in this case, they did represent existing customers with longstanding relationships and some deep usage of Splunk and their expansions or cross-sells or renewals.

So, we expect them to those generally not competitive deals, they wouldn't be top 10, if they're competitive than existing customers. It was -- they were not competitive issues and we expect them to close. We just -- the hard part about this macro environment is, this was -- they're clearly a surprise to our economic buyers on these deals that believed that they would actually get these tools in because they represented their continuing need for Splunk.

Then there are extraneous factors and these different companies and is different by company that had the other teams within a company a little bit concerned about any -- they're more scrutinizing more thoroughly high level spends. So, we are still around on top of them. They're definitely key customers who want to continue to support that want to continue enable them to expand with Splunk, and we'll be excited whenever any of these deals we come in.

Robert Majek

It sounds like because the COVID you added a tighter pipeline going into Q3 baking sales executions, even more important to hit your numbers. How should we think about the pipeline going into Q4? Has pipeline coverage improved?

Doug Merritt

So, I think the key in a highly variable environment, the key to life in general sales. So, the bigger the price the better, you can generally get instead of big because that comes at the cost of other things like relationship development and close cycles et cetera, but the bigger the size, the better and then the volatile environment again even more important on a broader pipe. So given the instability that we saw in Q3 that we have personally experienced in Q3 that's definitely throughout Q3 was a huge focus within our team. Okay, let's make sure that Q4 and Q1 and beyond, we have as solid a pipe as we possibly can.

So, we have been and continued to increase our cadence on continuous prospecting order generation, so that we feel that given the possibility of variability, we've got a lot more coverage in the case that we see repeat patterns like we saw in Q3. And we do, as I said the call, this is one of the healthiest Q4 pipes that we've seen in a long time within Splunk and are continuing to build. We're on weekly reports on the pipe build activities across all sectors that could moderately affect Q4, but obviously will be just as important for Q1 and Q2.

Robert Majek

If you want to forgo those weekly reports, that would be helpful. So there's been some recent changes in the sales organization, just what impact has that had, if any on recent results? And then going forward with Christian now sitting in the CRO, see what changes should we expect?

Doug Merritt

So, I'll reiterate what I said in the call and in other calls back as well, which is Christian Smith, who's our CRO, Chief Revenue Officer, was the VP of Global Sales prior to the title change. So from a sales coverage and sales management perspective, Susan's unfortunate decision to decide to move to another organization wasn't a big shift in the data cadences to sales team. Chris has been with us a number of years, has been running the Global Sales team for multiple years, and the same [theater] leaders and the same managers under four different segments underneath the [theater] leaders Christian were in place in Q1, Q2 and Q3. And Susan is still employed by Splunk is still available for Christian, for me for other leaders, for anything that's needed to help with anything including Q3 deals and the Q3 calls.

So, I don't believe that that Susan's decision was a contributing factor to what we saw in Q3 and actually wouldn't be a big factor in Q4. As most of you know, you spend a lot of time at this time of year setting up the framework for the next selling year where the territory is look like, I mean, people we're going to add, how are we going to carve differently, are we going to have a new overlay as a specialist. She and Christian worked together to make sure that that we had the landscape to that for '21.

So the wheels that were set in motion for up Q3 and Q4 were already being worked on at December of last year as well as through to Q2 and through Q3 continued to have momentum within the year. And those activities resulted in a 52% ARR growth in Q1 and a 50% of ARR growth in Q2 with the same consistent set of resources. So with that, I think everybody was surprised by the pretty dramatic shift and the conservatism that we saw in those handful accounts for a couple of handful of accounts that we hadn't seen before.

Robert Majek

And I have a few questions just on the competitive landscape. So what gives you confidence that the bookings weakness you experienced isn't a competitive issue?

Doug Merritt

Yes, we go back and look at the accounts that slipped. None of those had competitive issue. They are deferred based on the size of the deal. And again, to those came in, but they weren't at risk because of competitive displacement. Like every other company in the enterprise space, we've got a competitive team that actually have a field-based competitive team, product-based competitive teams, they do thorough work week in and week out to understand the current competitive landscape. And the multiple different markets could play in our competitive security operations, IT operations, the observability or definition DevOps arena and the underlying data platform, but the dynamics that we've seen, historically on who are the people that we're encountering, what are the win rates look like, and what tactics are being used for not different in any notable way in any of those categories. In Q3 or Q2, it's been a very consistent landscape for those players.

Robert Majek

Sorry, I was on mute there. And just me taking a step back just more broadly, how do you view the competitive landscape today? Who were you up against the most in deals? And how that changed over time?

Doug Merritt

That answer really depends on which segment we're talking about. The Security Operations segment that we lead with our security and incident management product sets has been again pretty consistent for many years. There is the legacy SIM players, there micro-focus, which was once HPR site. IBM with QRadar offering, Microsoft has their embedded offering for the Azure cloud, and both CCPA and AWS have got find out quite as robust of offerings, but still necessary framework offerings to those clouds to feel like they've got some security capability, and that's been a very consistent landscape.

We are the leader in that space, and we continue to invest to make sure that, we can maintain that leadership. IT ops, same thing, longstanding competitors, we've slowly grown into some of the last generation IT ops landscape. Again, once HP Micro Focus portfolio, BMC CA et cetera, the big new one for us is observability. This next generation development team and DevOps landscape where we have been much more explicit to enter there, beyond the native capability.

That's been part of Splunk for a couple of years now, to the acquisition of SignalFX mission, and now Plumbr and Rigor, and Flowmill, the intentional Flowmill to make sure that we've got a most feature rich and capable durability portfolio, that is continuing backed by the uniqueness of Splunk has on a highly performance, no sampling, super scalability. So that, customers are dealing with hundreds of terabytes and petabytes of data that they've got a new sample basis collect metrics, traces, and other insights from we're able to do that effectively.

Robert Majek

Okay. Thanks for bringing that up. I do have a few questions about observability that I want to get to later. I just want to hit a few more things here are questions I'm getting from investors. One being, what are the sponsors or champions -- at customers of the large slipped contracts asking management to do to assist them in getting these contracts approved? Or is it out of their hands at this point?

Doug Merritt

So, the two contracts that came in, they were just extra cycles to make sure that there wasn't effective business case, and this really was a top tier need in the organization, and that's pretty consistent with what I've seen with the other ones is, yes, they've got, everyone has a wide array of spend and not all the tech based either, yes, there's overall CapEx and OpEx budgets that people are wrestling through, and that's the data we are doing at Splunk and all the CEOs that I've spent time are doing as well.

So, when there's less visibility, a little bit more uncertainty on what the landscape is going to look like, just make sure that, you continuously ask for privatization of spend, especially if the spend is more than a $1 million or $5 million or $10 million a year, depending on the size of the organization. So, they're still actively involved. They're the sponsor. They're the owner, and our teams when they can be are helping to make sure that they've got the effective ROI calculations and business case and that the request is substantiated for the different parties that are interested.

Robert Majek

And my next question is more of, I guess, a general question not tied to specific deal. But just how should we think about pricing in that the sizes of your large deals? In that you're adding a lot of incremental value with cloud and with the new products, but maybe at the same time or CEO's kind of setting deals for their Splunk spent or alternatively kind of yielding as a line item that they need to contain the growth rate of?

Doug Merritt

That didn't come through in these higher visibility deals as a lot more close to. It was more just the volume of spent then whether or not Splunk was consuming too much money or that is always a question within so many accounts that when your multimillion dollar ticket annual ticket item, then you've got to continue to justify your existence. But I do think that the pricing changes that we've made have been helping overall over the past year, as most of you probably know, we have traditionally been a data volume based pricing framework.

Last year, a year and a half ago, we introduced workload based pricing, much more infrastructure oriented and for the suites that are customer facing the observability suite, the security suite and the IT suite while continues with pricing to more consumption based metrics that would be number of users number of devices monitored or struggling get away from what people felt was a metric that was a little bit out of their control, which is the volume of data. And I think that's absolutely been helping. The customers that have gone with our new pricing, both for the underlying platform and for the suites have dramatically increased their consumption of Splunk.

They have increased the volume of data. They brought more users to the fold. And that was a component of some of these deals. What we are generally focused on is trying to lean in for self managed usage term on-prem with the new pricing, but definitely being even more thorough. When you go to cloud, this is the right way to do it. Just forget the old way. Infrastructure gives you a lot more control and granularity that you want. And make it through there's a ton of proof points for them on why this is a better, better approach.

Robert Majek

So Doug, put it all together. I mean, it sounds like you're experiencing some near-term headwinds, some real slippage. You're seeing improvement heading into Q4. Just walk us through the decision to pull the 2023 guide? Why take that step now instead of just waiting on a quarter to see how these issues play out and how things might improve?

Doug Merritt

I'll kick that off and hand over to Jason, who has been conspicuously silent because all the questions directed at me. So, we did and we debated that quite a bit as a as a team because we knew that both changing our Q4 guide and then simultaneously playing that that longer term framework was not going to be something that we could take lightly or that should be taken lightly externally. But we looked at, what a -- how much surprise it was for us in the final weeks of Q3 and not having visibility on what would that look like in Q4? Would it be the same? Would it be worse? Would it improve?

When you have a multiyear plan and you are ARR based, and it can be based on those, those seemingly small derivations at the $260 million gap in Q3 over a longer period of time, 8, 9, 10 quarters have a much more profound effect. So, our view was, if you are going to, if you see factors that cause you to rethink the environment that do that, be as holistic as you can. Don't piecemeal it, no one wants a succession of different new pieces of information. So, let's give ourselves a little bit more time to see what is happening in Q4 and what we think that means on a multiyear basis. Jason, any thoughts that you would add to that?

Jason Child

I think you cover 95% of it. I guess the only thing I would add is you know, if I take the Q4 guidance that we provided of 37% to 40% versus the mid-40s that we hadn't before, if you are just too -- you can't really need to target as is for the reason that Doug just stated. With ARR, you have to then make a bunch of predictions about how much you're going to get back; and as I said really provide the guidance, we assumed that the environment goes to the same. So and now, whenever we get back, we're going to have push deals or same a long dated deal cycles in Q4, but we also saw in Q3, so really in the final days of Q3.

So, I think the question then is, if you want to adjust the range from what we just guided to, you'd have to put a huge range, you'd have to put a pretty significant range that I know cause also some of the frustration. And so I think, overall, our view was, let's just -- let's get to our biggest quarter of the year, which is Q4, 40% plus of our bookings happened in Q4. And then, we'll provide, hopefully, a better view on how things happened is the environment holding that we saw in Q3 and then talk about the future next quarter.

Robert Majek

So, Jason, one more follow up, if I can. Just how should investors view what's now the old 2023 guidance at this point? I understand that maybe you can't dive to it any longer. You just don't have the certainty to lay out those numbers, but are they still achievable?

Jason Child

So, there is a path to get to those numbers, but it also depends on how long COVID and the macro effects of COVID continue. If all the things that we're hearing about and vaccines whatnot all this stuff accelerates then that's one answer. If we continue to see headwind that relates to COVID and the associated macro effects then it's probably hard. And because of that level of uncertainty that's why I provided a massive range is still might not a great answer, so that's a logical we least used.

And so think of it is really being not a fundamental of the business issue, but really tied to the macro environment and specifically for these couple handfuls of deals because we're still getting thousands of deals done throughout the quarter. And certainly on cloud deals, there was some pushes, but you saw the core gross was just as strong as most of our the smaller cloud competitors that we held against, you saw growth for us that was stronger than the nosedive. So, this is really just affecting a small portion of our customer base.

Robert Majek

A question from investor, from an investor's informational questions. Just how much business is typically done in the last week of the quarter and/or in the last two days of the quarter? And how has that changed? And how does that vary by quarter as well, as any quarter there will be helpful.

Doug Merritt

A meaningful amount and it hasn't changed or varied in my seven years at Splunk or really any enterprise software company I've ever been part of. Even when you're a cloud based kind of classic era company, there's still for whatever reason humans respond to deadlines and you try everything you possibly can to get to linearity, monthly quotas, and still be that end of quarter. I think both buyers have been conditioned and humans have been conditioned that turns out to be something that is hard to completely get it to get around.

So, there's a build towards the end of every quarter where the last two weeks matter a lot and the final five days matter even when the last two weeks and the same thing over the quarter. As Jason said, 48% of our business will be done in Q4. So, it says super important quarter for us. And like every other quarter, THE final two weeks of Q4 are incredibly important for doing everything we can at this point to pull deals into December and early January.

So, we don't -- so we do everything in our power to not be in the same position that we were in Q3, where there's a higher degree of variability than we ever had seen, on any metric in any algorithm would have shown us as final days of the quarter. But we're trying to go against 50 years of high tech selling and high tech buying to flatten, but none of those to give us like all of this is exact to keep on that train because it creates a very trying life for sales teams our executive teams, and that much matters in the final days and week or two of any quarter.

Robert Majek

That's great. Maybe just taking a step back just to for investors just understand the bigger picture here. Your business is still growing in the 40s. What really drives net new wins for Splunk? What's the key differentiator platform that kind of creates a sustainable competitive advantage for you?

Doug Merritt

That's a really good question, Robert. So, the core differentiating feature of Splunk that still exists is this highly flexible, non-structured data store. I affectionately called the garbage lake because from the initial architectures of Splunk you don't have to worry about cleansing or striping or curtain data, you just throw the garbage that tends to be in most logs is where we started from into this index and then through our search framework and search language. You actually have to trawl through that high variety and get high fidelity in a way out. So late findings came out lots of different ways to describe it, but that still is unmatched in the industry there.

We can't find any other product that does that. It's able to do that that multi-petabyte per day scale for our biggest customers about to scale and that flexibility is unique. We've been focused on over the past three to four years on top of our cloud transformation. And our business model transformation is extending the underlying data platform to include stream processing. So you can bring that same capability of throwing whatever you want into a stream, a Kafka stream, a Pulsar stream, the next generation potentially of Kafka, Kinesis firehose stream, our own quarters or others.

And then add value to something that might not be that well-mannered and curated, as it moves across the screen before it gets to our index when in storage vehicle. So, we've moved, I guess, up the path with stream processing capability the breath of data digital platform with orchestration automation and collaboration capabilities. The all those tool sets are heavily ML machine learning confused, we've got some very innovative ML capability in our stream based products, I think it's completely unique in the way that we're being able to drive machine learning in a different way across data in motion. So, that data platform tends to be very unique.

But a big chunk of the world out there doesn't want to build their own solutions; they want solutions on top of platforms like ours. And so, the other key that we grew into overtime because we started is just this tooling, this index tooling, there are these suites, the security operations, we attach operations fee now durability. I think they're uniquely crafted because of the power and flexibility of that underlying data platform. And but they still got to sustain their competitiveness through feature and function velocity around what we're doing with stream processing, collaboration, indexing, search, and others.

Going back to some of the concern building underlying capabilities, the data platform can do a lot as far as screen-based metrics extraction and trace extraction and interrogation of data within the stream of the index. But the DevOps teams want and need an application that is prebuilt around that and that's where SignalFX, Omnition, and Plumbr and Rigor and Flowmill will come in with the feature function capability, the UI that wrappers that take advantage of the underlying data comes.

Robert Majek

It's great to see you push into the observability market in a sphere, what you're doing with five acquisitions during the past year is amazing. I mean, can you just talk to me about the ongoing integration efforts that you're undertaking between those? It is a lot of work taking four or five products and putting them together? And then also, you've already announced the observability suite now in beta, just when should investors expect that offering to move into general availability?

Doug Merritt

Yes, that's going to be the way that we've been doing this, at least as in stages that we bought similar effects on mission, real estate close to each other and immediate push was, how do you take tracing and the APM capabilities and push it together with the metrics monitoring and visibility piece of signal effects. And then secondarily was, how do you bring in our log aggregation, investigation forensics capabilities as well, that was the core suite that we released dot.com.

And that is going to production shortly. But we've still seen momentum with the durability of revenue and customer wins, because even before the full single UI integrated suite, we continue to sell the components are part of that suite, the roadmap for Plumbr and Rigor and once the close the Flowmill, the Flowmill integration has got the same very high cadence and focus as we're able to drive up to that first suite.

And because real user monitoring and digital experience in experience monitoring or overall synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, are key capabilities that that need that same experience, he can tell the handoff between these products, as what the rest of the suite of others said. It's likely they're really powerful capabilities and technologies that we've added.

But they're reasonably sized a relatively small companies early in their life span of those teams with additional engineering skill sets that we can accelerate that integration as much as possible. I think at this point, most analysts are looking at our capability say, Splunk is at least at par, if not ahead of any of the other observability players. But as you said, Robert, we've got to make it simple and easy and integrated for folks message me and focus that change that.

Robert Majek

As we think about your observability products in the suite, how big of a piece of business can this to come for you over the next few years?

Doug Merritt

We think that we think that it can be a sizable portion of business. That's why we've made so many investments especially focused on it. And it's, for us that two simultaneous pieces. One, the extension is in the stream processing and the broader footprints in the data platform, we think can easily be 20% to 30% of what was once just the indexing and search business. So, equal in size and very complimentary, the same thing with observability versus the security and IT buying centers that still relatively early in this next gen DevOps cycle.

And next gen cloud based on all this cycle, there's a lot more teams and companies that need to come to the fold, but it's happening pretty rapidly. And that take COVID helps accelerate some of that movement as well. And then we think long with so many other folks. So, many of you guys have targeted this as a $15 billion to $20 billion total addressable market in this observability space. That is going to be a dynamic and exciting space that we're intent on being one of the major players with and around.

Robert Majek

And then, your core strength has always been in logs and you're pushing out monitoring silos now, and at the same time, we're seeing other monitoring vendors who might have focused on APM or infrastructure expand out of their silos as well. How much of an advantage is it that, for you that you're expanding out of logs rather than expanding out of APM or infrastructure? Are you playing out of strength here?

Doug Merritt

So, the way that I looked at it a little bit different. We really have been -- the way that we've attached it to these markets is by bringing a data aggregation analytics set to it. The most of these markets that's for the operations IT OPs markets, as examples started with a set of specific tooling that was very focused on a set of technologies, Java technologies, or C or C++ for example, or firewall technologies, that had data as a component of it. But there is more transactional in nature, and instead of really effective tools for that one set of equipment.

We came at it as you can get anything you want into the data backbone, and then we will mash that together, eventually get better cleansing of the data that's garbage on the way in to do an effective correlation job, et cetera. So, we move something like SIM from being a tool play to being a data analytics, security analyst and I'm going to explain the same thing with IT OPs. And part of the observability shift was when we looked at the volume of data and the chaos around that data, just looking at the API flows across a single vendor landscape, Azure, GCP or AWS, as an example, it's really turbulent a lot of data.

There really isn't normalization across the different services. There's not clean nomenclature around APIs, which kind of fits back into that Splunk parlance of. Oh, this is a data problem. You got to be able to find ways to grab or analyze tens of terabytes or hundreds of terabytes or in some of our bigger customers cases, petabytes of data that's in motion per day. And that really is the way we're pushing APM as a category, synthetic monitoring, RUM, it's a review as a data problem, and that's where I think we've got a pretty effective advantage from the core indexing search and downstream processing background that we have.

Robert Majek

So you are currently purchasing into observability. You just mentioned that, it's a data problem. What other data problems are out there, that you're going to push you into your next, what else is in your product roadmap here?

Doug Merritt

So, it's a great question. That's a five to eight year old question because data that we're grabbing from the network, from operating systems, from applications from databases is interesting and useful for unlimited line of business for non-technical use cases because woven to that data is customer information, employee information, supplier information, parts information, et cetera. And what the constant cadence that we've had on every earnings call and you'll see at our user conference is talking about how BMW or Porsche went from security operations, IT operations to, hey, we look that data. It could help us with our manufacturing or distribution or then there's use case after use case for that.

The way that we do that is that, that's a platform play and to really attack anything that sales, marketing, logistics, manufacturing oriented, you need effective partner ecosystem that actually is deep on that demand. So, I think the next three, five year play is how do we continue to grow, I think a very strong ecosystem that security and IT focused and eventually observability focus to also now start to be in line of business for vertical industry focused.

For our work, it's a lot of energy and effort just to go after three pretty different buying centers. Now, they share a common data. They all ultimately report into the technology function of an organization, but they operate pretty differently. Their needs are different. They have different budgets. So, we feel like we've got our hands full attacking the $60 plus billion TAM directly that those three buying centers represent and then making sure that we get better and better at the platform play for applications and solutions outside of those prime centers.

Robert Majek

I have a question from an investor for Jason. You've recently completed your cloud technology migration. How should we think about the linearity cloud gross margin expansion over the coming quarters?

Jason Child

Well, I don't know if I'd say we've completed the cloud migration, I would say we're pretty far along. And I think we've talked about how we wanted to take this architecture mostly last year or we're pretty far along on that aspect of the journey. I think the multitenant aspects we're still progressing and then obviously as we get larger, and then also as we get better, I think that elasticities, that will help us be able to get a sort of target of 75% plus.

In terms of linearity it's been relatively linear thus far. I think, as we start to see larger deals start to, you know, we have a decent amount of large deals, but we haven't moved a lot of the larger companies that are coming up for renewal over the next two years. That could make it a little bit lumpy, but I would expect, you know, we're so confident about the targets that we put out. But, the linearity isn't really -- we don't want to manage to linear. We managed to, you know, solving whatever the customer need is. And so, that's kind of my big answer to your specific question.

Doug Merritt

I think what, if you compare and contrast our overall financials and the cloud based financials, they've been super consistent we've come to terms to charts, but I think we've trended in between last five quarters of cloud revenue last year, Q3 78%, Q4, 86, Q1, 81, Q2,79, Q3 that we just finished 80, so really tight band.

And I think again, you know, consistent progression on the margin piece, but yes, that's, that's the benefit of being done with the transition is as much of our business, 80 plus percent is in this model. And we look and feel much more like a Salesforce or service now, or a Workday that was born in the cloud. And this had this model from the very beginning. We expect that to be a much more consistent framework, including the dollar based net expansion rates and renewal rates that you'd expect with a well-run cloud business.

Robert Majek

And we have about one minute here. So maybe just the last thing for Doug or Jason, just any closing remarks that you want to leave investors with or anything that I might've missed.

Doug Merritt

I just, I’d end with the same thing I started with, which is when you've got a combination of a hyper-growth company, 40 plus percent ARR, a 2 plus billion, go back, do your research, see what you can find as far as companies that were performing at that level, combined with transformation, being willing to take the business three plus years ago and aggressively move it to a whole different business model, as well as different tech stack and everything else we're doing combined with a once in a century pandemic.

Now, there's bound to be volatility. When I go back Adobe not a desks and other awesome, extremely well-run companies that were going through transformations, they were not entirely smooth from beginning to end because transformation is a ton of work. And they were in the middle of a global pandemic of the consequences. So, while I am very disappointed that we did not hit the 46% or higher ARR growth that we believed we could have, and we should have been really proud of the 44% growth we posted, the consistent cloud growth we posted, and the willingness for me, the board, the management team, our customers to go through this transformation because the end goal is so much better than what we started.

And that's what we -- our true north is customer success. We stay super focused on that. And I've got a whole list of level. I'm really proud of what we've done and continue to do. Nobody's got their heads down and make sure that whatever we saw in Q3, we work hard to make it a non issue or mitigate in Q4 and Q1 looks like so I don't think they work through all these bumps as a world in a short timeframe, and hopefully by summer fall, but I think there's still a few surprises for us down the road.

Robert Majek

Great, Doug and Jason, thanks for the time. This has been really helpful here and thanks, everyone for listening.

Doug Merritt

Thank you, Robert. So, I really appreciate your time.