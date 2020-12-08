Demand for crude oil will not vanish overnight, but lackluster growth prospects in O&G could turn an investment in XOM into dead money.

Investing in clean energy transcends mere corporate governance, and will likely prove to be a good strategic move for the bottom line as well.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is under attack – or perhaps being helped, depending on the point of view. On December 7, activist firm Engine No. 1 launched a proxy fight against the Irving, Texas-based oil and gas giant, asking the Board to embrace deep changes in the company's business model. The debate comes as Exxon's stock accumulates 41% and 48% in YTD and five-year losses, respectively.

In its letter, the activist investor proposed a four-pronged "path forward to re-energize Exxon Mobil." Among them, one call to action stands out to me:

To leverage its scale and expertise in delivering energy by exploring growth areas, including more significant investment in net-zero emissions energy sources and clean energy infrastructure.

It starts with market appeal

The subject of climate change and reduced consumption of fossil fuels has long been entangled with political rhetoric. But slowly, and regardless of what arguments can be made for and against the science of global warming, clean energy, rather than oil and gas, has become a much more promising business with better growth prospects and more market appeal.

Let me start with the latter, "market appeal." The first graph below shows how clean energy stocks, represented by the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), have crushed the oil and gas space and the broad market in general over the past year. The second graph depicts that the clean and "dirty" energy sectors have walked different walks over the past decade or so (relatively low correlation of 0.56), having crossed paths in 2020 as they seem to be on opposite multi-year trajectories.

Past results do not always mirror future returns. In fact, one could even argue that clean energy investing is ripe for a correction, while oil and gas is overdue for a long-awaited rebound. But it seems evident to me which sub-segment momentum seems to have fallen behind.

But it's about the financial results too

The much more important point, however, is that the energy consumption shift away from crude oil seems inevitable, if not well under way. About 60% of global oil demand comes from transportation (see pie chart below), of which about 80% is associated with road vehicles – making automobile drivers perhaps the most important ultimate consumers of Exxon's crude oil.

Take a look around the investor relations pages of some of the largest auto manufacturers and notice that the key growth opportunities as of late have been in zero-emission vehicles. GM (GM) has recently announced its plans to launch 30 all-electric vehicles globally within five years, as CEO Mary Barra has committed to being "part of the solution by putting everyone in an electric vehicle" in the foreseeable future.

Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), whose reputation was once smeared by its emissions track record, is allocating half of its sizable pool of R&D and capex dollars to "technologies of the future," including electric cars. And then of course, there is Tesla (TSLA), the dominant force in EV whose stock has quintupled this year alone, as shipments have been growing at a healthy clip of 25% in a year of pandemic and economic uncertainty.

Projections can always be wrong, but they currently paint a bleak picture for petroleum-powered vehicles in the next decade. In the US, where about one-fifth of total crude oil consumption comes from, EV sales are expected to reach nearly 5 million units by 2030. For comparison, this is roughly one-third the total number of vehicles sold in the country in 2019. The trend is likely to be similar in many countries that have committed to net-zero emissions within the next few decades – including some important developing ones, like India.

The key point here is that investing in clean energy appears to transcend mere corporate governance. It will likely prove to be a good strategic move for the bottom line as well.

Secular decline = dead money

To be clear, demand for fossil fuel will not fall off a steep cliff overnight, likely not even over the next few decades.

For starters, the disruption seen in transportation does not seem to be as evident in industrial and petrochemical applications. Second, the secular trends seem to be less disruptive to natural gas consumption than they are to crude oil. Lastly, Exxon itself argues that population growth and an expanding middle class, particularly in developing countries, will ensure that demand for energy will continue to grow, with crude's share of the energy mix remaining fairly stable (see chart below).

Source: investor presentation

But should a secular drop in crude oil demand play out as I have suggested above, particularly in transportation, the potential multi-year decline in revenues could be enough to turn an investment in a traditional O&G supermajor into dead money. Yes, investor sentiment could recover in the short term, driven by factors like economic recovery and supply-demand imbalance. But over time, I believe that Exxon's chances of reclaiming its glory days depend on the company becoming a diversified energy player in tune with the growth trends.

The business transformation would require some rethinking of the company's strategic investments, the same argument made by the new activist investor.

