Now Playing: The Movie Theater Apocalypse (Part 2)

The move is yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing the way companies work.

If this direct-to-consumer plan works, we see little reason why the industry won't adopt it in full.

AT&T's WarnerMedia will release all 17 of its 2021-slated films to its HBO Max.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

This week, a telecommunications company made very big news.

We're talking about the bombshell that AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia division dropped on the theater industry. Apparently, it will be releasing all 17 of its 2021-slated films to its HBO Max subscribers... on the same day they’re available in theaters.

Now, HBO Max is a domestic-only service, so international box office sales shouldn’t suffer. But certain U.S.-bound real estate investment trusts (REITs) will.

WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group CEO Ann Sarnoff calls this is a short-term plan. The Hollywood Reporter piece that broke the news quoted her as saying:

"With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

That’s nice. But once the cat is out of the bag, it's very difficult to put it back in. If this direct-to-consumer, high-margin plan works for AT&T, we see little reason why it won’t catch on from there.

In which case, consider this yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing the way companies do business. We suppose it’s only left to see how permanent those changes will be.

Big Changes Coming to Content Distribution

Some may see the Warner Bros. news and think, "Big deal. Disney (DIS) rules the box office these days. I’ll act accordingly when it starts moving."

That's true. Disney has dominated in recent years, thanks to Marvel movies and Star Wars. But don’t forget, it was actually the first major U.S. player to skip the big screen and bring big-name content straight to its over-the-top (OTT) service, Disney+, during the pandemic.

It already “went there.” And that’s a problem considering pre-pandemic trends. While ticket sales were at record highs in recent years, the lion's share of that came from fewer and fewer films isolated in just a few popular subgenres.

Again, we point to Exhibit B: Disney.

Nor does there appear to be any superhero fatigue forming. This consumer focus has forced other producers to send their flicks straight to OTT platforms.

Also, far before WarnerMedia’s move, Disney made its own non-theater headlines way back in March. By this, I mean its paid-video-on-demand (PVOD) experiment with Mulan.

Disney+ subscribers - who were already paying $6 per month - got the option to pay $30 extra to access Mulan during what would have been the theatrical release window.

During Disney's recent Q4 conference call, CEO Bob Chapek seemed bullish on PVOD, saying, "We saw enough very positive results before that controversy started to know that we've got something here in terms of the premier access strategy."

For the record, the controversy mentioned is the movie’s credited associations with the Chinese province of Xinjiang, which is credibly accused of repressing Uyghur Muslims.

Chapek continued with, "I think what we've learned with Mulan is that there's going to be a role for [PVOD] strategically with our portfolio of offerings."

In other words, Disney will likely continue offering exclusive Disney+ content, which will further hurt theaters.

Don’t Mess With Mickey Mouse (or Warner Bros.)

We have to reiterate that Disney was the big box office winner in 2019, with approximately 40% of domestic sales. Its studios produced seven of the top eight films, with only Spider-Man: Far From Home - a Sony (SNE) production - infiltrating at #6.

Warner Bros., meanwhile, had #9 and #10, with Joker and It Chapter Two. That meant it captured the second-largest share of domestic box office sales, at roughly 14%... meaning that the news we started out with?

It’s significant.

That’s why, now that Warner Bros.’ and Disney’s dominos have fallen, we wouldn't be surprised if other major studios follow suit. And we don't expect a vaccine to magically erase what’s already happened.

Admittedly, WarnerMedia isn’t pulling its movie slate away from theaters. It acknowledges that many individuals will likely prefer watching big releases on the big screen. So, we’re not predicting the imminent death of the already struggling theater industry. In fact, we’re predicting its eventual survival.

Also worth noting is how WarnerMedia isn’t using the PVOD model quite yet. It appears that AT&T is more interested in gaining subscribers for HBO Max, which is intensely lagging behind Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+.

Still, this is clearly another hurdle for theaters to clear on their climb back toward normalcy and, therefore, profitability. It's clear the moves made by content producers - no matter the reason why - will lower box office sales domestically.

Technological Trends to Know About

To better understand the big picture here, we need to dive into the technology driving it. Not only has that improved in regard to streaming content with OTT services. But there’s also the lower-cost, better-picture couch potato experience to consider.

Consider a quick Google search for "the best Black Friday big-screen TV deals." Last week, it showed a myriad of results: 58-inch, 65-inch, and 70-inch, ultra-high definition models made by blue-chip companies like Samsung (SSNLF) selling for just hundreds of dollars.

It wasn't long ago that consumers would have had to pay thousands for the like. Yet, today, you could add a home surround sound system and still pay $999. Maybe even less.

Now consider that it costs a family of four roughly $100 to go see a movie once soda, popcorn, and candy are factored in. So, it doesn't take long for this home theater idea to make a lot of sense. And that’s not even considering the convenience factor of not having to leave your home... deal with traffic... park... find a seat... deal with the teenagers making out two seats down... and then drive back home.

We suspect that many individuals will continually opt for the OTT/PVOD options now being offered.

Keep in mind that doesn’t even factor in the pandemic. While we have recent news regarding several vaccines, it's unlikely the public will be widely vaccinated for another 6-18 months.

So, health and safety fears will persist for several quarters, at the least.

So, What Does This Mean for REITs?

Many of the popular REITs we write about do have exposure to the theater industry. So, if our thesis is correct, this change is content distribution will affect them to varying degrees.

We've highlighted our belief before that the domestic theater space has been overbuilt, and that thought hasn't changed. Moreover, the closures to come will generate headaches for their landlords, since these spaces are difficult to release or redevelop.

We've also seen a lot of news about rent deferrals and, more recently, rent renegotiations. In an effort to keep what tenants they can, landlords are making favorable deals. After all, smaller rent in these cases is better than no rent at all.

This trend obviously doesn’t bode well for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth... even when the pandemic is over and rent comps are back to somewhat normal levels. That’s why we continue to be bearish on companies with very high exposure here.

With this in mind, we continue to prioritize diversification within the theater-owning REITs we monitor.

EPR Properties

Throughout 2020, we've written a handful of bearish articles on EPR Properties (EPR). With its large focus on experiential retail/real estate investments, it has struggled mightily throughout the pandemic period. We even warned about its dividend before the company cut it early on in the shutdowns.

While some view EPR as a turnaround story-in-the-making, we view it as a speculative bet best avoided by conservative, income-oriented investors.

As shown below, the theater industry accounted for nearly 50% of the company's sales prior to COVID-19.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Needless to say, EPR’s underlying fundamentals and share price has suffered in 2020 as a result. Other areas of the company's business are doing relatively well, it’s true. And we do find its educational assets to be relatively attractive. But its recent operational and balance sheet-related struggles make it hard for us to see how it’s going to properly recover anytime in the near future, if at all.

Many of the REITs that were beaten down during the market-wide selloff in March and April have bounced back nicely since. But not EPR.

Its relative weakness leads certain investors and analysts alike to call it a bargain. But remember the old saying that, "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."

EPR share price remains depressed regardless, with the stock down more than 52% from its 52-week high. And again, its fundamentals have deteriorated in a major way during 2020.

So, relative to historical averages, the stock isn’t cheap.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

EPR is currently trading for 13.2x its 2020 AFFO consensus estimate of $2.52/share. This 13.2x multiple is slightly above the stock's long-term historical P/AFFO multiple of 13.07x.

Hope Doesn’t Pay Dividends

Today, anyone buying EPR has to rely on hopeful future growth to justify that decision. And looking at the previous F.A.S.T. Graph, it's clear that analysts do expect the stock's bottom line to bounce back in the coming years.

However, we believe AT&T’s news - and any similar news to come - will put a damper on its 2021 and 2022 growth estimates.

It's also important to note that EPR has recently seen several S&P credit downgrades to just BB+. This has led to higher interest expenses and costs of capital, meaning yet another headwind for future growth.

That’s why we don't expect to see it hit the current analyst AFFO consensus for $2.87 per share in 2021.

We actually wouldn't be surprised to see high-single digit AFFO growth. Remember, the stock's comparisons will be absolutely terrible, giving it a relatively low bar to clear in terms of year-over-year growth.

But we still don't think the current valuation makes sense.

Based on our relatively bearish expectations, we see the stock trading with a forward p/AFFO multiple in the 12x-12.5x range. This isn't all that different than its historical average. In which case, here’s a simple question for investors...

Should EPR be trading in-line with the past when its future is so unsure?

In Closing…

In short, EPR is being priced as if it were operating in a normal environment. Which simply isn't the case. COVID-19 risk still exists and is likely to persist well into next year. And it's still unclear what the long-term impacts of the pandemic will be on consumer behavior.

We certainly don't expect the world to simple revert back to its pre-COVID-19 norms. As we noted earlier, the pandemic only accelerated many already existing secular trends. And these changes represent significant uncertainty, even once we move past the disease.

In short, uncertainties abound when it comes to EPR's fundamental growth outlook. So, the stock should be trading at a discount.

Right now, that isn't the case. That’s why we’re not even advising speculative investors to try it on for size. In short, we’re avoiding it altogether.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN, STOR, ADC, PINE, NTST, BNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.