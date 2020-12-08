ServiceNow's (NOW) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 15:45 January 1, 0000 4:27 PM ET

Darren Yip - Head of IR

Lara Caimi - Chief Customer and Partner Officer

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Karl Keirstead

Well, good afternoon everybody. Thanks for joining this virtual fireside chat with ServiceNow at the 2020 UBS TMT Conference. With us today are Lara Caimi, the Chief Customer and Partner Officer and I think you all as well know, Darren Yip, the Head of IR.

In terms of format, we’ll keep it to 35, 40 minutes. In terms of questions, happy to take them. You all have access to a question link, which I’ll check towards the end of our conversation of if you prefer to email me directly at karl.keirstead@ubs.com. I can take them that way. So with that, Lara and Darren, welcome.

Lara Caimi

Thank you. Happy to be here.

Karl Keirstead

I appreciate it. So, Lara, maybe we start with you and your new role. I know you’ve been at ServiceNow for a little bit in a prior role, but you just moved into the Chief Customer Service and Partner role in July at around the same time that your colleague Kevin was tagged to lead the sales effort. So, maybe it will be worthwhile to put your move and Kevin’s into context what prompted Bill to make these customer-facing leadership changes now and in broad strokes what are the key initiatives that you in particular are focused on in your role?

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, I guess that I am feeling the changes are that dramatic. They were really more of a result of David Schneider’s personal decision to retire, not any broader strategic move. He has had an incredible 35 year history in the industry and he is certainly on the way to begin a new chapter of his career and his life. So I am very excited – sad to see him go, but very excited for him.

From a sales perspective, Kevin Haverty, who is our Chief Revenue Officer has actually been with the company for nine years and he has really been already doing this role for the last six years leading our sales organization under Dave. And so, as you can see from our results, I don’t think sales has skipped a beat and of course, during these past three years in ServiceNow, I’ve served as the Chief Strategy Officer and in partnership with Kevin, co-architected the company’s go-to-market strategy of $10 billion in revenue.

So, Kevin and I have already worked together quite a bit. I’ve spent a lot of time in our go-to-market work. So, in that way, it’s not a huge change it might appear from the outside. And in this role, as the Chief Customer and Partner Officer, I lead all of our customer success activities ensuring successful implementations, quick time to value for our customers.

And then, I also oversee the growth of our strong partner ecosystem building strong strategic partner relationships and alliances to ultimately get our customers to value. And I believe that a core part of being the enduring enterprise software company of the 21st century as I think you all heard Bill say is our vision of defining a new gold standard for what is customer success and customer value at ServiceNow and really for the industry.

I think it’s clear for us. It’s clear for our partners that our customer success is truly our success and that we all want to achieve enduring value for our customers. So, in that way, you asked about my priorities in this role, and there are really kind of four key areas. First is, of course, force multiplying with our ecosystem. You may have heard earlier in the year, Bill talk about his top priorities.

This was one of them. And I believe our ecosystem is completely critical in our goal to becoming the trusted innovator of the C-suite embedding us in digital transformation conversations with our customer and of course to give us global scope and scale. The second priority is to continue to deliver really best-in-class services.

Customer success starts during the sales cycle, not after the deal is signed. And so, we’ll really focus on co-sell and co-deliver with our partners. It works and it drives a positive outcome for our customers and our partners and to that end, focusing on both service sales and delivery excellence. And we truly are best at what we do in the ecosystem.

We need to retain that expertise to train our customers and partners. And so, as a result, we are driving multi-product implementations down from 18 to 24 months to nine to six months. And for single product purchases, it’s really – it can be a matter of weeks. And so, we are really driving a lot of value in that area and I want to continue to do so.

The third area of focus for me is, our focus on delivering enduring value to our customers through our Now Value methodology. For me, this is not just support sales or our partner effort, it really is cross-functional across the entire company from engineering to sales and then of course, what we are doing in customer success and support.

We are focused on helping our customers envision over the possible with our platform and bringing that to life. And you can see that in what we are seeing with our customers. I know, on the last earnings call, we talked about the VA, which is now our largest customer and that expansion story is really what we are aiming for with customer success.

And then, my last priority is really more internal is about building out a world-class industry-defining organization that really makes sure that everybody understands that their job is getting our customers to success and not just inside my organization frankly but across the company. And then I also have a personal goal of making sure that we are really raising the bar and leading with diversity inclusion and belonging in our organization.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Ambitious goals. I like it. And I’d love to ask you Lara, how has COVID complicated the delivery of this world-class customer support and customer experience to ServiceNow customers? I presume much of the deployment is now being done virtually that’s got to make life a little tougher. So, it’s intriguing to me that you were able to or hope to drive down the implementation timeframes despite those challenges. So, can you talk a little bit about how your life has become a little bit complicated post-COVID?

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, pre-COVID and frankly post-COVID, engaging our customers with a world-class go-to-market machine is one of our priorities and that hasn’t changed. Since COVID, we, like everybody changed to a overnight virtual world where everything was certainly done by them and we’ve seen our productivity staying high.

We talk about seeing our pipeline increase and we’ve been successful in closing business with new and existing customers. We have a remote implementation methodology and we are continuing to see our customers getting quick time to value even during the pandemic. And so, I think COVID has created a real inflection point that’s requiring every company to dramatically accelerate their move to the cloud.

And it’s really put pressure under enterprises to innovate faster, reduce cost, improve productivity. And so, for us, we have a very prescriptive approach to having our customers realize value and achieve business outcomes, win implementing our products and that’s well beyond implementation includes access support and training, training services.

And what I’ve seen as part of the pandemic is that, the desire to get to value quickly is consistent. And so, what I’ve seen frankly because we had already invested in kind of remote methodologies, et cetera that we are seeing our large multi-product implementations happening faster – so – faster than they were traditionally.

Traditionally, it was probably an 18 to 24 months project with a lot of customization and now we are seeing that happen in two to three quarters and that’s really driven from digital tap down mandate – tap down digital transformation mandates. They want to stay within the box. They don’t want to over-customize, et cetera. And so, Lloyds Bank is a great example.

We had a full ITSM suite deployment across the entire bank in under three quarters from sales to go-live, State of Illinois, did a full ITSM suite in under six months. There is a lot of examples for that go into here. And then of course, we also are seeing folks that are focused on really quick time to value in more agile implementation approaches instead of doing a full big transformation, they are doing – they are placing up the elephants a little bit and looking at individual products.

So, Humana did our entire HR service delivery suite in under two months. Our safe workplace application which was talked a lot about, that’s happening in a number of days. Raymond James did it in three days from load. They took our – from ask to deployment, they took the workplace application to over 30,000 employees.

And so, folks can now open cases to take leads, search knowledge base about policies, submit cases, resolve cases, et cetera. And that’s incredible time to value at scale and we are really proud of that. So, again, we are seeing things move a lot faster. And of course, we are doing that along with the ecosystem. So, I mentioned, co-sell, co-delivery earlier. We are doing that with our ecosystem to continue to bring them along and make sure that with our partners, we are delivering that kind of speed to value.

Karl Keirstead

Yes. And I’d love to hear, and maybe, Lara, a little bit more about how you and Bill who has obviously got a long history dealing with some of the larger services partners plan to execute on making those partners that force multiplier you talked about.

Lara Caimi

Yes.

Karl Keirstead

So, maybe you could make that a little bit more tangible. How do you do that? How do you incent KPMG and DXE and Deloitte to scale their ServiceNow practices? And then you have a long tail of smaller boutique services firms that you need to keep engaged, as well.

So, what – how do you show them love to motivate them to scale their businesses? Do you toggle with the economics with the partners? Maybe you could add, sort of one or two ways that you are trying to pull that off.

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, I’ve learned a lot in the past four months or whatever, since I’ve been in this role about the ecosystem. And I am really excited about the potential. As you know, and certainly Bill knows, FIs are incredibly important for us. They not only drive 90% of our implementations, but they bring us into conversations that we wouldn’t be in our own whether that’s bringing us into solutions for different industries or just bringing us into new C-3 buyers.

And so, what I’ve seen is, is a real inflection point, I think that we are at. We’ve obviously over the past couple of years planted a lot of seeds in investing on our relationships with partners. We brought in David Parsons a couple of years ago who rethought our partner program and how we cover partners, et cetera and we’ve probably been investing to drive that.

And what I’ve seen is the flywheel really starting to move. And so, when I meet with customers or with partners, we are talking about, okay, what’s the $1 billion business plan or $2 billion business plan. How they are going to grow their businesses in a meaningful way with ServiceNow. And often that is about them really leaning into taking us outside of IT in a meaningful way.

And so that happens vertically within industries. For example Deloitte is a lead launch partner for our banking solutions and Accenture, which I think you’ve heard we just announced the business group is really helping us with our telco solution as an example. And what’s happening there is, we’ve invested in our – in leading and building out our own vertical practices starting with banking and telco.

And then, we’ll move into the healthcare and manufacturing. And being able to have a product, as well as folks like really understand those industries in having conversations with the partners is really moving the needle to kind of opening the aperture with them and what happened is, obviously, many of the partners are organized vertically that their client directors are then having conversations about their place, what they are doing to transform telecom, et cetera.

And ServiceNow is built into the fundamental architecture that’s delivering in the solution. And that’s a really exciting pivot that I am seeing that’s happening from industry perspective. And then, of course, we see that horizontally too, because of course, these guys are organized in a matrix. And so, not only do they have vertical practices, but they have horizontal practices.

And so, they are leaning in with their – Deloitte, for example, is a huge partner for us in terms of HR and we are leaning in with the customer service practice with many of our partners as well.

Karl Keirstead

Right.

Lara Caimi

And so, it happens on both dimensions and they are really starting to pull us into those areas and seeing huge opportunities, add value to customers ultimately and build big businesses around ServiceNow which of course pulls us along, as well. And so…

Karl Keirstead

Go ahead.

Lara Caimi

No. And I would just say, like, some of this gets formalized in the big announcements that we are making. So you guys showed us announce that business group with Accenture, which ultimately is a pretty significant multi-year partnership that has multi millions of dollars of investment behind it that has like, strong metrics around how we are going to grow together.

Where we are going to invest, et cetera and that kind of formalized partnership is what we are driving with all of our major partners and I am really seeing a lot of exciting – to really top down support driving the acceleration in growth together.

Karl Keirstead

That makes sense. And Lara, if we think about your prior role when you were Chief Strategy Officer, I am guessing that that may have included a responsibility to advise the leadership and the Board around M&A. I’d love to ask you about that, because one of the interesting things about ServiceNow that’s very different from most notably Salesforce as we’ve all seen is the absence of M&A over the years that’s pretty unusual for a software firm your size.

And I’d love to ask you, I actually – if you are listening us to Bill on the broader earnings call question on the 3Q call. But from your perspective, why is that? And wouldn’t it make sense actually for ServiceNow to acquire into some of the adjacent workflow automation areas that might help you get there faster?

Lara Caimi

Yes. No. It’s a great question and it’s absolutely something that we thought a lot about and when I was the Chief Strategy Officer and frankly we still continue to have those conversations in the C-3. And fundamentally, we believe our differentiation – part of our differentiation is in our single platform where we have a single-code based singe beta model et cetera that creates an opportunity we think to differentially get to our customers to value and that’s a big deal.

And so, we haven’t not done M&A. We’ve done a lot of smaller M&,A which allows us to replatform the technology into our code base and stay that – stay on that single platform story. What we are acquiring key capabilities or importantly key talent, the Element AI acquisition that we just announced has a huge amount of great data scientist that we acquired in Canada that we are super excited about.

And so, obviously, that has played an important role and I think what we’ve been able to do by focusing on that platform with platform capabilities like AI and ML et cetera is be able to leverage the innovation across the platform in repeatable ways. And so, for example, all of our AI and ML has AI ML capability expense into our Pro SKUs, which not only pay off ITSM, but also are available in HR, CSM, et cetera.

And so, there is a lot of exciting reviews given the way we’ve architected. And so, that’s meaningful. But we obviously have thought about big M&A. We’ve gain boarded, thought about which areas we’d like to go deep and et cetera. But ultimately, we are really thoughtful about that. We want to make sure we are leveraging our capital thoughtfully.

But also that when we do, make a bigger move that we are really thoughtful about what the integration plan is, because at some point, it’s just too difficult to maintain that single code base. And so, we won’t have that anymore. But we need to be really, really thoughtful. So we don’t create a Frankenstein kind of scenario where we are putting the burden on our customers to get to value.

We want to make sure we integrate in a meaningful way both from you and I perspective, as well as from a back-end perspective that we make it easy for customers. And so, that’s a key part of it. So, it’s not that we won’t do something bigger. We certainly would at the right price, but there is nothing meaningful on the pricing at the moment.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay. That’s very helpful. And Lara, another strategic question that I sometimes think about is, just ServiceNow got its roots in the IT side as an ITSM provider and diversified into IT ops. But still the workflow automation in the IT department still represents a very big part of ServiceNow, but at least when we talk to customers about where they would like to automate next and drive efficiencies.

They often talk about extending ServiceNow outside the IT department or in some cases where you don’t service that area using another automation vendor. So, I think it would be fascinating to hear from you about ServiceNow’s ambitions to accelerate the move outside of IT. Do you agree that that’s a giant opportunity? And what’s the strategy to expand perhaps faster beyond IT?

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, we’ve obviously expanded outside of IT and already with our products with CSM and with HR and that is – and that’s been a smart move. I mean, it started with frankly, as you know, Fred Luddy built the company to be a platform to automate work for everyday people and it turned out that it was challenging to sell that vision. And so, we productized in ITSM which is smart ways to start.

And then, what happened was we just followed our customers frankly who did understand the platform vision and started to use it in other ways. And so, Frank Slootman and the team ended up kind of throwing at spaghetti at the wall and expanding kind of multiple things in the same year and all of it kind of stuck. And so, we really started by extending outside of IT following our customers.

And so, when I came in, we were really thoughtful to think about, okay, well, what’s the market size? What’s the opportunity, et cetera around those different areas and we find a tremendous opportunity in CSM where we think we have meaningful differentiation in the marketplace to drive workflow automation for our customer service or customer operations.

The same with the employee. When you think about HR by itself, it seems rather small which is on top of HCM. But ultimately, it’s much broader than that, because it’s employees don’t care about a function, right. They just want that’s done, and so, thinking about IT, HR, legal facilities, whatever it is, we are seeing a lot of opportunity there.

So, I think the idea to expand ServiceNow is foundationally what we are originally designed to do and that’s what I think we are pursuing in our product strategy and as you think about growth opportunities, there is expanding the perimeter around each of those areas and in new areas. And so, a year ago, 70% of our net new ACV was from IT workflows.

In Q3 of this year, it was down to 62%, as nearly 40% of it was coming from new areas. That trend will continue. We will see those higher growth rates in those new areas.

Karl Keirstead

That makes sense. Let’s talk about a couple of those new areas. Maybe, Lara, the obvious one given your role at the firm is the CSM module, I suspect you know a thing or two about that one. It doesn’t seem that ServiceNow is in that CSM arena bumping up against Salesforce yet. G-NET told us after the last call that in CSM, almost all, if not all of the top deals for CSM, none were Salesforce displacements.

They were displacements of legacy customer service technology. When do you think that might change such that ServiceNow will have to start displacing some of the cloud customer support service vendors? Or do you think the runway to displace the on-prem incumbents is still large that you don’t really need to be bumping in the Salesforce in order for your CSM module to be showing terrific growth?

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, CSM, as you know is a competitive market, but it’s a huge market. So, I think $25 billion is the Gartner described TAM there and we fundamentally do believe that there will be multiple winners there. So, from my perspective, I think that there is tremendous differentiation in what we do and I don’t see anybody else being able to do it. And I think about it in kind of two different ways.

One is to, bring together complex functions or departments. So, think about a big multinational company or frankly, a good example is a state government or a federal government. If you are a citizen, you want to go into one single portal to ask your question and that’ll make a request you don’t have to figure out which department to go to and deal with their independent different ways of getting work done.

When you do that centrally and have all of that complexity resolved for you in the back-end. That’s an incredibly repeatable work use case that ultimately we are uniquely designed to solve that. The other one, which is super relevant given trends today is supporting digital businesses.

So, Bill talked about supporting that we drive the customer service support for Disney Plus and that notion of a digital business that’s ultimately connected into your IT assets, right that we can – we are not just answering questions at the front-end, but we are ultimately able to trace down and get to root cause and do proactive support is truly a differentiator that swing to our core – into our core strength.

And so, I see a lot of opportunity in CSM that frankly I do believe there is – there will be multiple winners there. I also think frankly the market in the same way that we see for a lot of our other businesses is that the market will expand, because I think what people are realizing is that also serving a numerous amount of customer operations use cases, as well.

So, it’s not just necessarily customer-facing, but it’s driving the end-to-end management of customer operations. And so, I am pretty excited about the opportunity there and I don’t think you necessarily need to go head-to-head with the cloud competitors in order to do that.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. That’s encouraging. And, Lara, I’d love to also ask you about the platform or App Engine business of ServiceNow. How is that doing? And how is that contributing to ServiceNow’s growth?

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, the platform business is a really important one for us and I certainly talk about in some ways that is the core of what our business is. And when you dig into the data, what you see is that our customers who have adopted the platform meaningfully. They renew at a higher rate. They expand at a higher rate and they have a better NPS. So it’s good news all around for customers adopting our platform.

And so, we are doing a lot to invest in those capabilities both for existing customers. We’ve invested in Low Code/No Code. We are investing in a lot of support and enablement, workshops to get people to understand how to build the apps on their own, how to build centers of excellence around it, et cetera in order to ensure that customers are getting full value out of that investments.

So, I think it’s an incredibly important part of our story and important enabler really to getting us to our ultimate goal of well beyond $2 billion.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. And last, we could flip over to the core ITSM portion of ServiceNow, which I think is still the majority of your revenues. One of the amazing things here is that, we and frankly others have been worried over the years that at some point in time, you are just going to run out of BMC and HP ITSM displacements and yet ServiceNow keeps putting up strong ITSM results in terms of your net new ACV.

So I’d love to ask you about that runway left in your core business when will to run out of the displacements. So does it look pretty open from here, so?

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, certainly, in my Chief Strategy Officer role, this is a question that I kind of looked at – Sunday to try to get a perspective and we haven’t provided our own assessment of the market publicly, but Gartner has sized that as at approximately $5 billion and estimated that we own about half of it. But we’ve looked at it, we are sort of less than 50% penetrated within our own existing accounts for full potential ITSM.

And we see a massive opportunity to capture new enterprise logos. So we have 6,000-ish customers. There are over 28,000 enterprises globally. That suggests to me that the actual PAM for ITSM is much larger. You might also note, which you guys are well aware of that Gartner estimated that the market when we IPOed to be $1.5 billion.

Karl Keirstead

I remember that.

Lara Caimi

You can see that that pie has grown significantly. And so, I think there is a lot of opportunity to expand, but frankly, there is still a lot of opportunity to brand new logos. And Pro is a great example of where we are seeing the upside – the expand upside is an example. We only are about 15% penetrated into our install base with Pro and that’s up from 10% in 2019.

And I think fundamentally, the innovation that sensed in that Pro SKU is what everybody is looking for, ways to drive automation, efficiency, et cetera. And so, we don’t see any reason why that won’t be at least 50%, right penetrated into our account base. So, we are very bullish on the ability for the core to continue to grow. That being said, it’s certainly not growing as fast as some of our other businesses.

And so, we’ve spread our investment now that to be able to make sure we have a strong portfolio approach to how to thinking about investments and innovation.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. And Lara, I am sure one of the other focus areas for you in your former strategy role was helping the leadership think through the pricing model. I think, we and investors remember under the formal leadership under John at one of the Analyst Days, he talked about ServiceNow’s desire to take a fresh look at the pricing structure, did it make sense in a world of increasing AI. Bill hasn’t talked about that so much.

I am wondering if you could give us an update on where that stands. Were those changes sort of put on the back burner? Will you work through the leadership changes, COVID-19 and this amazing demand you’ve experienced or is that still under some consideration?

Lara Caimi

No, no. It’s very much front and center. I own our customer experience which includes our customer listening and it is feedback that consistently comes back from our customers that was something that we are actively working on and have a big program around and the opportunity is, I see it is really around simplification. The feedback that we are hearing suggests that we have too many meters on that, we made some mistakes with some of our platform placing in the past and it was too complex.

And so, we’ve got a number of changes that frankly we’ve made and are working our way through the installed base. And as you know, it takes some time to get that. But we think we fundamentally have the right strategy. So the first is meter simplification. We’ve dramatically simplified the number of meters to just three. We have an employee meter, a subscription unit meter and an application user meter.

And we’ve reflected this kind of simplicity in our existing products and any new products that we are launching that will all be end of the structure. We have reworked that platform pricing which I did say, we’ve recognized it was a mistake and we are making that simpler. And then we’ve rolled out a simplified enterprise agreement structure.

So a lot of our larger customers do want a broader enterprise license agreement. And we now have standardized frameworks to simplify customer purchasing, enable the flexible usage that customers want and make sure that it’s aligned to their value. And then, of course, we are doing a lot just to sort of ease of business, sales velocity, et cetera and thinking about how do we roll out pricing discount guidance to our field and other and some more initiatives.

So there is a real pricing transformation underway. It started under John that frankly we are continuing to invest heavily, built the layer of it and it is an important initiative for us. And so, we think that that ultimately all of this stuff we do needs to be in service of customer value. So, in addition to all of these pricing changes, we continue to make sure that we are investing in value, whether that’s making sure that we are enabling our sales.

So, to really sell in terms of customer value and ROI and then of course, in post-sales, I view my job and my responsibility as making sure that we have the machine at scale in place internally and through our customers to make sure that we are delivering that value.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. That’s very thorough. I didn’t realize so much was going on behind the scenes. So that’s super encouraging to take away that that friction. A couple more for me, Lara. We talked a little bit about partnerships, but it was in the context of your SI partnerships with the likes of Accenture and Deloitte. What about on the technology partnerships that you’ve got responsibility for now and in particular, maybe there is a broader range of technology partners.

But the ones that I think intrigue us in a lot of investors is only because they are also chasing the workflow automation opportunity are the RPA vendors like UiPath and Automation Anywhere. And I still think there is some lingering confusion as to whether your rivals in the sense that your alternative ways to get to that workflow automation or whether you truly are a technology partners and not encroaching on each other’s turf.

So maybe I could ask you broadly about the key technology partners and then maybe the RPA vendors in particular.

Lara Caimi

Yes. Well, also broadly with technology partners and then, I’ll come to RPA specifically. Our partnership with technology partners is super, super important. In our positioning as the platform of the platforms, we recognize that this is an ecosystem play and integrating and creating better together with the key vendors in the ecosystem is incredibly important.

And so, you all know about our integration hub and the investments that we’ve made to have easy out of the box integrations. A lot of those are driven by partnerships with the ecosystem. But our big ones, which I am super excited about and spend a lot of time on are with Microsoft which is I think increasingly strategic for various reasons.

But we have partnership with them to expand in our regulated markets by using Azure. We have deep integrations with themes and other parts of the Microsoft portfolio. We continue – we have a mutual go-to-market. We are in their top six partners and so, we have favorable go-to-market economics with them. And we really are leaning into that partnership as are they in a meaningful way and we are quite excited about that.

The second is, we just announced a partnership with IBM, which came out around last earnings. And that’s exciting, because it is a kind of – it brings together our technology with some of their technology with Watson AIOps, as well as our IT Service Management and ITOM capability. And as part of this, we will scale ITSM into new logos by turning over IBM’s legacy on-premise service management solution.

And so, we expect that partnership to drive a lot of new logos for us. So, again, in technology partnership, super important, we have a couple of really big ones that we are leaning into. And I am sure what you’ll hear more about this going forward as we see the results.

But in terms of RPA, our strategy is to partner with the leading RPA vendors to allow our customers to utilize that technology for routine task automations while managing the end-to-end work and maintaining the records in ServiceNow. So, you’ve seen UiPath and others publicly announcing integrations into ServiceNow and that’s fundamentally part of that IntegrationHub strategy that we have.

As we thought about it, companies embracing digital transformation means they are looking to replace, integrate, or modernize existing systems and redefine core business processes. And this is where we think ServiceNow has great modern solutions that are born in the cloud can deliver modern, powerful, end-to-end process workflows. And so, we really are at the ideal situation to drive those big transformations and drive real meaningful automation.

In RPA, we view a little bit more of helping to connect the dots and automate in some of those kind of more legacy areas and often times, I think there is a better together where there is certain legacy integrations et cetera where you can leverage RPA to support a broader ServiceNow story.

And so, we have strong integrations in both – in the various RPA solutions and we see customers that are investing in both to be able to extend some of what ServiceNow does with some of those RPA-driven integrations or otherwise. So, for me, it’s an - and I actually don’t think that they are doing the same thing. I also think RPA tends to be more focused on different buyers.

You don’t see it as much in IT. You see it a lot more in finance, et cetera. And there is a lot of legacy ERP systems out there that are hard to replace. And so, on the edges, those RPO solutions being applied, but we are not in that market. So, we don’t really view them as direct competitors. We view that as a complementing technology next to what we do.

And in fact, you’ll see some in some cases, we are investing organically in some technologies to be able to make sure we have some of that natively in platforms, so, for those adjacent technologies you have it all in ServiceNow.

Karl Keirstead

That makes sense, Lara. And maybe I’ll finish, given that we only have a few more minutes to go. Kind of an interesting question just around your views as former Strategy Officer, leader at ServiceNow, what a post-vaccine recovery scenario looks like? Most investors are now thinking about that trying to position their stock portfolios for that.

And I am just curious whether there is certain ServiceNow applications or a certain type of sales, marketing support motion that you think you’ll have to pivot back to with customers back in their offices, sales reps, back on flight, support reps back in call centers. So, in general, how will ServiceNow look any different in a post-recovery world, if at all?

Lara Caimi

Yes. I mean, I think, as I reflect on this, obviously, the pandemic created I think unprecedented change management challenges, I mean, we are all changing the way we did work and frankly a lot of – challenged a lot of the norms about how work could be done. And I think a lot of folks are pleasantly surprised that how productive they could be working remotely.

That being said, there are obvious downsides to that in terms of collaboration and culture, et cetera. And so, as we think about internally and also frankly how we think about interfacing with our customers, we are expecting a hybrid world.

And so, we are expecting more of our employees to want to be hybrid. And so, certainly we won’t see our T&E go back to exactly the way it was where we are thinking field marketing as an example, we won’t – there won’t be as many in person events, because we realize that there is a lot of benefits from the digital events we are doing, et cetera.

So, that being said, we are a growth company and we see lots of opportunities to reinvest that savings back into the business, because we see so many opportunities for continued growth. We are really betting on ourselves in that way.

And then from a sales perspective, I think customers will be the same. I think that they will go back to a much more hybrid workforces and they will depend a lot on the company and the individual, but some folks will never want to see a software vendor in their offices again and others will want to go back to having dinner and in-person workshops, et cetera.

And so, I think it will be really interesting to see how behavior kind of changes in the second half of next year or whatever after vaccine is lively distributed. That being said, I think there is a lot opportunities from our application perspectives to sort of help enable that hybrid world, I think that’s kind of transitioning what we started with return to workplace into this broader suite that sort of thinks about how do you evolve into this new world.

And so, we are kind of excited about what’s ahead and things that there is no reason why we won’t continue the momentum that we’ve had in the pandemic and accelerate coming out of it.

Karl Keirstead

That makes sense. Well, you Lara, and your team have had amazing success helping ServiceNow power through this crisis well. Congratulations on that incredible effort and Darren, a quick thanks to you for making our TMT Conference even stronger by having ServiceNow and Lara present and meeting our investor clients. So, thank you both for spending time with us.

Lara Caimi

Thank you.

Darren Yip

Thanks, Karl.

Lara Caimi

Appreciate it.

Karl Keirstead

Okay. You got it. Bye-bye.

Lara Caimi

Bye.