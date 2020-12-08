An Investment Dilemma With A Possible Solution

I do not expect to pick the exact high in the US market, but I'm also extremely conscious that staying fully invested in well-chosen funds and stocks has proven to be very beneficial in the long run.

The Problem

Many of us have become addicted to the force of momentum in many aspects of our lives, including investments. We feel more secure in our judgements by going along with the crowd, particularly if we self-select the crowd, as there is an element of fear being outside the crowd. Is there something wrong with us?

Current Situation

After record investment performance for many market indices and our own accounts in November, we believe that as owners of US stocks, not only are we bright but right. We hope the momentum will continue, for if we annualize the November gain our investment performance will generate an annual return of 100% or more. That is the problem, even if our egos question the probability of that happening.

Our Focus

Since there is so much investment momentum being celebrated by pundits and investors, subscribers don't need any more "feel good" coverage, at least from me. Professor David Dodd hammered home the point that the entry price is the single most important factor in making a wise investment. That is the price relative to all the other factors. In a similar way, the most important lesson for betting at the racetrack is the spread between the betting odds and our perception of the future results at the finish line. In both cases there is a single underlying presumption, that on average the best company or horse may not be the best bet in terms of building capital. With that as a guiding principle, I offer up some contrarian inputs. I am not expecting to be instantly correct, but believe these views along with patience will produce sustainable capital for my investment responsibilities.

Contrarian Inputs

The "Buffett Indicator is closing in on its former high of 187% vs. its current reading of 180. (This is Warren Buffett's most reliable indicator of a top and measures the aggregate market capitalization against GDP.) Due to the costs of the pandemic, the capacity level of the economy may be understated. It is fashionable for younger investors to discount the wisdom of Mr. Buffett, although the market has a habit of proving him right. Many doubted the wisdom of Berkshire's private investment in Occidental Petroleum, although this week it was one of the best-performing stocks, up +12.3%. (Berkshire Hathaway is a position in our financial services private fund and other accounts)

This week's reading of the CRB Raw Industrial Spot Price Index was up +15% year over year. The index is heavily weighted toward the price of scrap metal. Not only in China but elsewhere, scrap is needed to produce completed metal products. (Despite Central Banks/National Governments putting a lid on government debt interest rates, I believe there is a reasonable chance of them doubling before the next US Presidential election, led by consumer purchases of both manufactured and agricultural goods.)

Both individual and institutional investment accounts are shedding cash. (The tops of markets tend to coincide with the absence of fresh cash to keep upward momentum going.)

There is a lot of wisdom in mutual fund investors, This may be particularly true with the existence of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) being used for shorter-term market judgements. This reinforces the belief that the bulk of money invested in mutual funds is long term, slated for retirement and similar purposes to be used in the distant future. According to T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW

Some portfolio managers are getting worried about the price of growth funds, demonstrated by the following quote from a Chinese portfolio manager in Singapore. "We believe the market is due for a meaningful correction as the pandemic worsens in the winter and fiscal stimulus may be slow and not generous. Valuation is also no longer as attractive, especially for growth stocks. We are selectively taking profits on some of our stocks and deploying the money into more decently valued stocks such as Chinese banks."

Guidance

I do not expect to pick the exact high in the US market, but I'm also extremely conscious that staying fully invested in well-chosen funds and stocks has proven to be very beneficial in the long run. However, either due to extremely high prices, expensive stock acquisitions, or generous cash deals, accounts have somewhat involuntarily generated cash balances. Currently, my suggestion is to resist momentum by not reinvesting in the equity markets, as investors already have substantial amounts invested. When the lower-priced market almost certainly appears, it will be a good time to add to existing holdings or better investments.

Annual Market Research Visit to The Mall at Short Hills

My visit to a very high-end mall on a rainy Saturday, which later changed to a sunny day, brought out a medium-sized crowd. In some stores, salespeople were waiting for walk-ins; however, at some high-end stores there were lines outside. There were still some vacant sites. Brooks Brothers had reopened, although it is still in bankruptcy and has some limits regarding merchandise. Shoppers at best were carrying two medium size shopping bags. The best measure of the pulling power of brands were the three computer stores in the mall. Apple* (NASDAQ:AAPL) had lines around the corner, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) with a smaller space had a few people waiting to be admitted, and AT&T (NYSE:T) had a large space with very few people inside. My conclusions: strong brands will have a reasonable to good Christmas season and some will scrape by on heavily discounted January sales, with a number of liquidations likely.

* (Owned in personal accounts)

