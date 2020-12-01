Climate change continues to be one of the most central themes affecting our lives. World leaders throughout the globe have labored towards resolutions fostering more sustainable, long-term use of global resources. In carrying out this mandate, several government initiatives can be detailed, including:
Discounting specific personal convictions regarding the global energy transformation, change is undoubtedly here and will profoundly impact the way we develop energy resources, produce energy, and distribute it. It also will have a meaningful and lasting influence on the expansion of future economic growth, which has been supported by energy resources for several thousand years.
And with the deep alterations in the way we build future energy infrastructure come changing capital requirements. Multiple new firms have been founded, raised capital, and defined progressive mission statements underpinned by a desire to revolutionize the global energy mix – and with this have sprouted a family of exchange traded funds in which ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) has an appreciable standing.
I have spent considerable time studying the green industrial revolution. I have also redacted a review of another clean energy ETF which will be used to build a comparative analysis in this segment. You can find my previous work on Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) here.
I remain neutral on ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) – while it augurs some interesting traits such as a concentration on the North American green energy movement, it is also priced on the higher end of ETF offerings. This is somewhat common for this global ETF segment. The package presents an excellent prospect for stakeholders, backed by a run-up in price action only matched by underlying stocks such as Tesla (TSLA), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), and Plug Power (PLUG), which ETFs like these often cover. As mentioned in my previous work on clean energy ETFs, for investors whose convictions fully lie in the green energy’s indisputable future, I encourage you to take a deep dive on all offerings before investing.
ALPS Clean Energy ETF is a reasonably new fund – covering clean energy securities since June 2018. The by-product of thematic popularity surrounding green energy, the ETF has managed to attract $616M in assets under management which is sizably more significant than its distant cousin, Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. This emphasizes not only ALPS Clean Energy ETF’s success in attracting capital but also the somewhat sluggish growth of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF which has been on the market for over a decade.
Other distinguishing features exist - ALPS Clean Energy ETF is exceedingly focused on the North American green revolution; it tracks a basket of North American corporations focused on a range of renewable energy topics such as wind, hydropower, solar, and biofuels. The index is market cap-weighted with a limitation on the largest holding (5% max) preventing portfolio concentration. The absence of global investments also signifies the fund avoids some of the administrative costs linked to holding American Depositary Receipts, prevalent in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF.
Year-to-date returns: ALPS Clean Energy v Invesco Global Clean Energy
For this analytical essay, I have superposed the return of both funds. Presently, the Invesco package is handsomely outperforming ALPS Clean Energy ETF (~500 basis points). The two securities do, notwithstanding, remain tightly correlated and have delivered astounding returns. ALPS Clean Energy ETF persists in being unrelentingly more North American, while its Invesco competitor has a more global profile.
Top 10 Holdings ALPS Clean Energy ETF
ACES top 10 holdings are relatively less volatile than the underlying assets held by Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF – an example of the different implied price moves between the two different ETFs highlights this accordingly.
ALPS Clean Energy ETF
Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF
Price swings in underlying equities are substantially explained by their size – where Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF leans towards small-to-mid cap global offerings, ALPS Clean Energy ETF focuses purposefully on the US market and arguably larger firms in terms of market capitalization. This bodes well for the ETF – as it has managed to deliver holistically similar price returns at the cost of much less volatility. Nonetheless, the run-up in both assets has been huge, so it remains prudent for willing investors to look for pullbacks in price action to progressively build a position.
To provide a more wholistic overview of ALPS Clean Energy ETF, I have compared its Fact Sheet with Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. Note that there may be some differences in the year-to-date returns on the comparative chart above and the Fact Sheet due to date of publication of the results.
Comparative analysis ALPS Clean Energy v Invesco Global Clean Energy
ALPS Clean Energy ETF displays multiple advantages over the Invesco offering:
Country & Sector Exposure ALPS Clean Energy ETF
As highlighted earlier, ALPS Clean Energy ETF is wholly North American. This affords the product a degree of concentration which is not seen in more global international-focused ETF offerings. Utilities, power generation and even REITs contribute to the structure of the ETF giving it distinguishable traits.
More meaningful exposure to the utilities space in addition to the presence of commercial REITs equally provides this ETF with a range of defensive characteristics. This, combined with the larger-cap tickers and lower volatility in price fluctuations, makes this a more defensive player in the renewable energy ETF space.
Key Takeaways
ALPS Clean Energy ETF offers investors the possibility to allocate capital to green energy with an extremely specific North American mandate. In doing so, it presents a differing range of risks and opportunities by the very nature of the underlying securities. A larger sized fund, made up of more prominent North American companies, commanding lower management fees, and offering a range of safeguards such as an options market and less volatility in daily price action, makes it a prudent fit for more risk-averse US-focused investors.
