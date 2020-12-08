Wait a while for its book value to catch up to its market value before buying. It's well worth it to keep this stock on a watchlist.

LATO-B currently trades at P/E ratio ofapproximately 22, which is about 50% higher than Berkshire Hathaway’s P/E of approximately 15. LATO-B currently trades at roughly 1.25x book value - a premium.

The Swedish billionaire Gustaf Douglas and his family control about 77% of the outstanding shares - high level of family control is good.

This is the Swedish equivalent of Berkshire Hathaway, but LATO-B is more attuned to modern technology, and has a systematized investment team as opposed to relying on a lone genius.

Investment Latour AB trades under the ticker symbol STO:LATO-B on the Stockholm exchange. It trades very thinly over the counter as OTCMKTS:IVTBF. Its current market cap is ~$14B.

All figures were taken from the 2019 Annual Report, 2019 At a Glance document, as well as the company History page on its website.

Qualitatively Better Than Berkshire Hathaway

Investmentaktiebolaget Latour (LATO-B) (OTC:IVTBF) believes in active ownership. All holdings are wholly owned industrial operations and a portfolio of listed holdings. The board has a structured process for acquiring and integrating companies (This is a good thing, because we know that it has a tried and true routine for acquiring new businesses).

LATO-B looks for country and market-specific opportunities in long-term sustainable value. (Read: moat-seeking). Attractive opportunities can involve things including but not limited to demographic changes, urbanization, globalization, sustainability and digitalization. (Read: secular trend-seeking)

Leadership is an integral part of Latour’s corporate governance. Leaders in the group are carriers of company culture, shoulder the responsibility of performance and sustainable value generation. (This is a good thing because excellency is systematized, and not special to an individual leader)

Latour caps its net debt at 10% of assets, or 2.5x its operations’ EBITDA. Latour’s management fee is 0.1% of its managed market value. Financial targets for its industrial operations over a business cycle are average annual growth of >10%, operating margins of >10%, and a return on operating capital of 15-20%. (This is a good thing, because it’s effectively a fund of highly compounding businesses)

The Board of Directors consists of 8 members (including CEO). Employee head count is 12 (including CEO). (This parallels Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) with its ~25 office staffers)

Comparison of LATO-B with BRK.A and SPY

Plotted on this chart is a comparison of LATO-B (dark blue), S&P 500 (purple), and BRK.A (light blue). The chart is for 2003-2020 (present), each stock plotted on its local currency. Needless to say, over the past 17 years LATO-B has trounced both of them.

But what exactly is in its portfolio? What is the red-hot engine inside this stock? For brevity's sake, we'll look only at LATO-B's largest holdings and see how much they've grown.

LATO-B's Portfolio of Publicly Traded Companies

Let's take a peek into some of the largest positions in LATO-B's portfolio of publicly traded stocks. The main thing to take away is the presence of multibaggers in its portfolio.

Company Market Value (millions SEK) Cost Basis (millions SEK) Acquisition Dates - (Years Ago Since 2019) N-bagger Alimak Group 2,207 2,113 2 1.0 ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) 23,104 1,697 ~25 13.6 Fagerhult 4,886 1,787 0-26 2.7 HMS Networks (OTC:HMNKF) 2,092 250 6-11 8.4 Nederman (OTCPK:NHOXF) 1,416 306 12 4.6 Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) 6,417 1,081 15-27 5.9 Sweco 11,783 479 12-22 24.6 TOMRA (TWRAY) 11,487 2,000 2-7 5.7 Troax 2,182 397 4 5.5

Lines Of Business Of LATO-B's Portfolio Companies

73% of Latour’s value comes from companies that have been in its portfolio for more than 20 years. Examples include:

(7%) Securitas: leading global security services company

(7%) Hultafors Group: holding company for brands of work uniforms & safety gear

(27%) ASSA ABLOY: leading global provider of locks, doors, gates, and entrance automation involving keys, cards, tags, mobile and biometric identity verification

(6%) Fagerhult: leading European electric lighting brand holding company

(7%) Nord-Lock Group: holding company for brands of complex bolts, washers, nuts for various industrial applications

(14%) Sweco: Swedish engineering consultancy company active in consulting engineering, environmental technology, and architecture.

27% of Latour’s value comes from holdings younger than 20 years old. These include:

(13%) TOMRA: Norwegian multinational collection and sorting machine manufacturer, providing reverse vending machine for food, recycling, and mining industries.

(4%) Latour Industries: provides investment management services in engineering technology and industrial trade.

(small) Oxeon: provides tape weaving technologies and tape woven materials.

(2%) Nederman: world leader in industrial air filtration – welding, thermal cutting, vehicle repair shops, fire & emergency stations, dental & healthcare, etc.

(2%) HMS Networks: international company in industrial communications and the Internet of Things

(3%) Troax: leader in workplace protection & partitioning – machine guarding, warehouse partitioning, property protection

(small) Neuffer: German windows & doors manufacturer

(2%) Alimak Group: World leader in construction equipment, industrial equipment, after sales, and equipment rentals

(3%) Caljan: provider of telescopic belt conveyers, gravity roller conveyors, powered belt conveyors, automatic document handling, parcel labeling systems

How Much Did Latour and Its Subsidiaries Pay For Its Acquisitions?

2019 (millions SEK) Holdings In Associates Goodwill Book Value Current Market Value Cost Basis Alimak Group 1,116 1,091 2,207 2,207 2,113 ASSA ABLOY AB 5,761 637 6,398 23,104 1,697 AB Fagerhult 2,645 405 3,050 4,886 1,787 HMS Networks AB 259 178 437 2,092 250 Nederman Holding AB 429 172 601 1,416 306 Securitas AB 2,193 0 2,193 6,417 1,081 Sweco AB 1,984 87 2,701 11,783 479 TOMRA Systems 1,495 1,223 2,718 11,487 2,000 Troax Group 297 295 592 2,182 397

Most of LATO-B's investments are in industrials and durable equipment suppliers, so a 1-3x book value multiple would feel justifiable. Just a broad glance at the amount of goodwill that LATO-B has paid for in its acquisitions compared with its total cost basis suggests that on the overall average, it has not grossly overpaid for any purchases, possibly except for the smaller holding Troax Group.

On the whole, this stock is very much worth keeping on a watchlist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVTBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.