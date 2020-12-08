Ultimately, we believe this is a market environment that should help the SPDR Gold Trust ETF maintain near-term support levels after falling into the buy zone near $165.

As a result, we remain bullish on safe haven assets with an inverse price correlation with the U.S. dollar and see the SPDR Gold Trust ETF as an eventual beneficiary of current market trends.

Precious metals markets are under pressure, and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF has lost nearly -11.4% since the beginning of August 6th, 2020.

Metals markets are under pressure, and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has lost nearly -11.4% since the beginning of August. For some investors, these bearish trends have been surprising because significant macroeconomic uncertainties remain persistent, and GLD tends to find buyers when global growth prospects indicate long-term weakness.

Additionally, the prospects for continued stimulus programs under a Biden administration in the United States suggest government spending will continue raising national debt levels in ways that are likely to bring deflationary pressures onto the U.S. dollar. As a result, we remain bullish on safe haven assets that possess an inverse price correlation with the U.S. dollar, and this is a market environment that should help GLD maintain near-term support levels at $165.

(Source: Author via TradingView)

In the chart shown above, we can see that a recent downside retracement in GLD has resulted in the formation of price support levels that have been confirmed by spikes in trading volume. Essentially, this tells us that investor interest is starting to build (after falling to lows during the October trading period), and this is the type of activity that could bring additional fuel to any rallies that might develop if support at $165 holds firm.

(Source: YouTube)

Now that we are heading into the end of year, we expect to start hearing more about new proposals for “long-term economic programs” in the United States, but it seems difficult to believe that thrift in government spending is likely to be exercised in most of these initiatives.

Recent comments from investor Jim Rogers seem be in agreement with this problematic outlook, as he views money printing and rising global debt levels as the main factors creating the most challenging trading period of his lifetime:

We had a horrible time in 2008 because of too much debt, and since 2008, the debt everywhere has skyrocketed. We can’t even count how much the debt is up.

Additionally, Mr. Rodgers’ opinions about the selection of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary of the United States seem to indicate clear expectations for an economic environment that could be considered highly deflationary in nature:

If Janet Yellen is the next Secretary of the Treasury, she loves to print and spend money.

At this stage, the market’s expectations for which types of economic policies will characterize the next four years are nothing more than conjecture and speculation. But what we do know is that investors already seem to be positioning themselves in ways that favor precious metals assets:

(Source: Finbold)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has seen a massive increase in gold reserves, and similar activities have been seen in Russia, China, and India.

Interestingly, Europe and Japan have actually seen the reverse scenario occur, but the declines in gold reserves seen in both regions were much smaller in size. Of course, this tells us that none of these regions saw much of a need to sell gold reserves in large numbers - even while precious metals assets have traded near record highs in market valuation.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In addition to this, we can see reasons to believe that a significant portion of this precious metals optimism has been directed toward exchange-traded funds that are backed by gold. Of course, for many gold investors, it would be unthinkable to put investment money into an ETF (rather than buying physical assets).

(Source: World Gold Council, Bloomberg)

But in this chart, we can see that the amount of money flowing into gold-backed ETFs has officially surpassed all of the consumer buying activity in China and India (where, historically, consumer demand for gold has always been quite strong). This is the first time that this has happened in more than 10 years, and it will be interesting to see how these trends unfold in terms of the ways investors view the benefits of physical assets relative to instruments like GLD.

As things currently stand, gold-backed funds with high liquidity levels seem to be the main beneficiaries, and GLD has seen incredible net inflows of roughly $16.6 billion over the last one-year period. Of course, this includes the recent declines that have unfolded since August 6th, and this shows us that the underlying trend in GLD remains strong in spite of recent selling pressures.

(Source: Author via TradingView)

Investors looking for protective positioning from a longer-term time horizon should understand the broader trends that exist when comparing price action in GLD relative to the U.S. dollar. In this chart, we can see that both assets traded in line with one another from 2016 to 2019, but this is where the correlation started to break down. Since 2019, we can see that the U.S. Dollar Index has posted losses of roughly 6%, whereas GLD has generated monster gains of nearly 50% during the same period.

(Source: Author via TradingView)

Similar trends can be seen on the shorter-term time frames, and this is significant because this activity can actually be viewed as a micro-trend (or a meta-trend), in that the shorter-term time frames are somewhat reflective of what is occurring on the longer-term time frames. Specifically, the fractal nature of these events created a clear divergence in price that becomes apparent during the March-April trading period (which essentially backdates us to the initial surge of coronavirus cases in the United States).

Ultimately, this might give investors a clue as to which assets are likely to be favored if market volatility begins to rise again during the winter trading period. Unfortunately, an increase in market volatility might not be much of a surprise given the current expectations for increasing coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and potential deaths over this period of time. To date, it doesn’t look as though COVID-19 vaccines will be publicly available in time to prevent these types of negative outcomes, so we think investors should be positioning for an increase in market volatility during these periods.

(Source: Author via TradingView)

For all of these reasons, we expect safe haven sentiment to emerge once again before the end of 2020, and we anticipate a sustained reversal from the initial price support level that we have outlined near $165. According to our models, a downside break here would put the price lows near $157 back into focus. Of course, this area also marks the price low from June 5th, and traders can reassess for new long positions in these areas if our first support levels at $165 fail to protect against upcoming market selling pressures.

