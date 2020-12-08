Q3 2020 results, despite being lower, divulge positives in key business segments

Nutrien’s (NTR) Q3 2020 EBITDA at $670 million was down 15% YoY. A quarterly comparison on most fronts is not appropriate because of seasonality. Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beat by $0.11; GAAP EPS of -$1.03 missed by $1.12. Revenue of $4.21 billion (-11.0% YoY) beat by $380 million. Q3 Retail EBITDA was down 15% mainly on the back of higher selling expenses. Potash EBITDA was lower by 19% on lower net realized selling price. This reduced gross margin and offset the impact of higher volumes and lower cash costs. Nitrogen segment EBITDA declined 17% on the combination of lower volumes and decrease in net realized selling price. Phosphate segment EBITDA was higher, even though its contribution to the overall sales mix is minimal. Standalone Q3 free cash flow was down 15%. More significantly, free cash flow for the rolling four quarters declined 27% YoY. This led to an increase in NTR’s dividend payout to 58% i.e. at the higher end of NTR’s management's stipulated target payout range of 40-60% of free cash flow. In Q3 2020, NTR made a non-cash impairment of $823 million that predominantly related to its phosphate operations.

As per NTR’s Q3 2020 financial results:

“In the third quarter of 2020, we recognized a non-cash impairment of $823 million associated primarily with our Phosphate assets related to a less favorable long-term outlook for phosphate prices and expected global supply imbalance.”

Despite lower Q3 core earnings, we see strength in NTR’s key business segments other than nitrogen. The highlight of the nitrogen segment was NTR’s decision to indefinitely close the smallest of its four ammonia plants in Trinidad. This is presumed to boost competitiveness at that site. Segment volumes were lower emanating from reduced industrial demand for ammonia. Q3 2020 YTD nitrogen realized selling price was down 14%. Retail revenue was higher Q3 2020 YTD on growth in all segments except crop nutrients. There was growth in crop protection products, seed, merchandise and services. Retail EBITDA, while down in Q3, was up in the first nine months of 2020. Talking about potash, even though EBITDA has been lower, potash has seen higher sales and lower cash costs in both Q3 and Q3 2020 YTD. We believe that the positive elements in NTR’s retail and potash segments as well as improved prospects in nitrogen will be the harbingers for cash flow growth in 2021.

Retail margins to recover going forward with potash showing shades of a turnaround

We consider the drop in NTR’s Q3 2020 retail margins to be one-off. This was attributed to selling expense coming from the acquisition of Ruralco and some pressure on crop nutrient and seed prices. Going forward, we see exactly these two segments i.e. crop nutrient and seed (+50% of retail) to be the drivers. Margins will recover and normalize on a more balanced sales mix and higher constitution of proprietary product sales. In particular, we foresee strong application in the United States on better farm economics. Higher crop prices i.e. corn and soybean are a very favorable indicator for seed margins going forward. This puts NTR in a more viable position to derive premium pricing. Taking the midpoint of NTR’s guidance, retail segment’s 2020 EBITDA is estimated to soar 13% YoY. In 2021, we project an additional 7% or $100 million growth.

In potash, we are witnessing signs of a story developing. North America benchmark potash prices have recovered approx. 22% from their mid-2020 lows. As a matter of fact, prices initially stabilized and have risen 12% alone since November. The downside risk to potash from here is very limited for two key reasons:

Firstly, even after the recent recovery, potash prices are still just marginally above their historical lows and well below their highs and historical averages. Chart 1 illustrates this beautifully, which is an extract from NTR’s recent Investor Day Presentation. Let us also not forget that, till July 2020, potash had crashed almost 30% over a 1-year period.

Chart 1 – Midwest Potash Price

Source: NTR Investor Day Presentation, November 30, 2020

Secondly, visible improvement in potash fundamentals gives credence that the healing in potash prices will not only survive but thrive. Moving on, we foresee supply tightening, higher shipments, and improved farm economics to heavily weigh in. The 2020 potash market is expected to be balanced with a small deficit projected in 2021. Demand growth rate over the next few years is likely to be above average, and we expect shrinkage in Chinese port inventories, along with a surge in imports from India (Chart 2). Agriculture product prices (corn, soybean, in particular) have also soared in recent weeks that bodes well for fertilizer usage and nutrient affordability.

Chart 2 – Global Potash Shipments

Source: Mosaic November 2020 Market Update

Considering these trends, we believe that NTR can realize $40-50 per tonne YoY higher potash prices in 2021. This will be in line with the 2019 levels. Moreover, we estimate potash sales volumes to be 5-7% higher. In nitrogen, we estimate more or less flat trends for NTR in 2021. We believe that there is upside risk in this segment on the back of drop in Chinese exports and higher import trends by India. Urea is up over 30% from its lows for the year. However, YTD 2020 average prices are still roughly 10% below 2019 levels.

Chart 3 - NTR: Free Cash Flow, Dividend, and Payout

*Midpoint of Q3 2020 Management Guidance

Source: Company financials, Author’s estimates

Nutrien’s $0.45 per share quarterly cash dividend is intact

Chart 3 gives details of NTR’s EBITDA, free cash flow and dividend payout. We expect overall 2021 EBITDA and free cash flow to be $350-370 million higher mainly coming from potash and retail. The dividend payout ratio is to drop to 47%. This would be close to the lower end of the target payout range. Therefore, we see no risk to the $0.45 per share quarterly cash dividend. When we had recommended a bullish stance on Nutrien in mid-August, our argument was that the stock would rally to $50, in which case the dividend yield would come down to its historical average of 3.6%. This is exactly that has happened, with Nutrien offering a nearly 30% return since then, and the current dividend yield is around 3.7%. We do not see the possibility of a dividend expansion as 2021 will at best be a recovery year for the world economy. Remember that we are still dealing with the second wave of COVID-19. This does not mean that the story in NTR is over. Investors should still buy and hold the stock as the yield remains attractive. At the very least, the “guaranteed” $1.80 per share annual dividend offers downside protection. Moreover, the probable triggers in store for fertilizers and high cash flow prospects in the medium term should serve as catalysts for the stock. We reiterate that Nutrien is one of the most quality names within the agriculture space with superb management transparency and financial discipline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.