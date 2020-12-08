The Rotation Trade Still Has Legs: Harrison

The rotation trade that began in November still has legs, and it will continue to through the bad period to come in the short term and to the other side.

The Smart Money Index hit a one-year low, which means those who have profited are cashing out instead of staying with the market and this could suggest an inflection point.

There’s a lot of froth in the market, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that there’s a high level of PE ratios and the overall market is high relative to other periods of time, regardless of what metric you’re using. Thinking from medium- to longer-term perspective, he’s wondering how investors deal with that given that we can look through to a post-vaccine, pent up demand period on the other side of a difficult winter.

Harrison analyzed the significance of the Smart Money Index, which has sunk to a one-year low as stocks have reached new highs. He said when you see a trend down, it says the trading at the end of the day is to sell winners, which tells you that those who have profited are cashing out rather than staying with the market, and this suggests that we could be at an inflection point.

Harrison also shared his thinking about Tesla’s market cap exceeding Berkshire Hathaway’s. “It’s a momentum thing,” he said. “Tesla is definitely a bubble; people are in the stock because it has momentum.” With a $612 billion market cap that is hardly justified, Tesla is a stock that is emblematic of this bubble and the market’s current zeal for flashy, growthy names.

Finally, Harrison addressed the rotation trade that began in November and said that he believes rotation will continue to happen over the medium- to long-term from the stocks that are benefiting now, to the ones that will benefit post-COVID.

He noted that investors who began to make the rotation in November did well, and even though there’s a bad period ahead in the short term, he thinks that cyclicals and value can still outperform. “The rotation has legs through this bad period to the other side,” he said. “It’s worth taking a look at. The premiums we’ve put on the stay-at-home stocks will eventually go away.”

