Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Management Presents on Investor Event ASH 2020 Conference Call Transcript

Justin Holko - VP of IR

George Yancopoulos - Co-Founder, President & Chief Scientific Officer

David Weinreich - Senior Vice President, Head, Global Clinical Development

Israel Lowy - Head, of Solid Tumor Oncology

Andres Sirulnik - Scientific Staff

Evan Seigerman - Credit Suisse

Yaron Werber - Cowen

Cory Kasimov - JPMorgan

Geoffrey Porges - SVB Leerink

After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session

Welcome everyone to Regeneron's oncology hematology ASH 2020 webcast. Joining me on the call today are Dr George Yancopoulos Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr David Weinreb, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Clinical Development, Dr Andres Sirulnik Senior Vice President Translational and Clinical Sciences Hematology and Dr Israel Lowy Senior Vice President of Translational Sciences and Oncology.

After our prepared remarks we will open the call for Q&A. Before handing the call over to George I'd like to remind you that remarks made on today's call include forward-looking statements about Regeneron, including those relating to Regeneron's business and research and development programs. Anticipated milestones in regulatory matters. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those projected in that statement.

Regeneron does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. With that let me turn the call over to Dr George Yancopoulos.

George Yancopoulos

Thanks, Justin. I'm going to be giving a very brief and broad overview and introduction here as you'll hear all the details from my colleagues. I just wanted to remind everybody that what we think really distinguishes Regeneron is that our pipeline is created and developed in-house by our scientists using our own innovative homegrown technology.

They usually start with our immune genetically humanized mouse and then often integrates our collection of highly interrelated Valassis suite technologies, including velocity by in velocity math which altogether span everything we do from basic discovery, all the way through large scale manufacturers.

It is these and flexible home-grown technologies that have allowed us to repeatedly invent and deliver important medicines across so many diseases whether it'd be blockbusters like EYLEA to fight the most common causes of blindness such as Mac leads generation or diabetic eye disease or dupilumab as the leading biologic to treat related allergic conditions such as asthma and atopic dermatitis.

Praluent as the first-in-class treatment blocking the PCSK9 genetic target for heart disease. And it is these homegrown technologies that also give us the flexibility and speed that allowed us to deliver the first of any kind to be FDA approved for both, and I'm sure many of you are aware of our related efforts exploring these very same technologies to deliver the first antibody cocktail treatment for COVID19 to receive Emergency Use Authorization.

It is also these technologies that have delivered the pipeline of cancer treatments you'll be hearing about today from our checkpoint inhibitors to a multiple classes of bispecifics and I should note that in addition to our core homegrown pipeline products we have added a selective set of outside collaborators such as eLNO but when we think the key combination they require one of our antibodies, together with an SI M&A critical vaccine partners which we think can also be appropriately paired with our antibodies when necessary to enhance activity.

So why do we think this is so important because by now I think we all appreciate that the optimal treatment for most cancers will require combinations. We designed to our pipeline to give us the power and flexibility to design and mix and match the right combination of treatments for each cancer.

We might start our effort against a particular cancer with our anti-PD1 antibody Libtayo and then at the selected bispecific that targets that cancer where we make start with one bispecific. And then I had a second class of bispecific. It is this mix in mass capability there really distinguishes our approaches.

As I think you'll see from the presentations. And so with that introduction, I will turn it over to my colleague, David Weinreich, who is the Head of our Global Clinical Development Organization, David.

David Weinreich

Thank you, George. Regeneron continues to invest very heavily in our future in cancer and in hematological disorders as you'll hear later. The call this is to compete with our checkpoint inhibitors, our anti-PD1 Libtayo that is potentially delivering best-in-class data in multiple tumors including cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and more recently in non-small cell lung cancer, which my colleague gives he will review in a few slides. This is an enormous opportunity because the PD-1 class is estimated to eventually grow to more than $25 billion and is currently showing more than 25% year-over-year growth. Unfortunately PD1 inhibitors by themselves even in tumors that are responsive only help about half of the patients and one strategy that we have as George has already outlined, is to enhance those responses by combining bio specifics either by CD3 bio specifics or our co-stimulatory bio specifics in combination with PD1.

Even taking the cancers in which checkpoint inhibitors have shown activity most tumors are not responsive to checkpoint inhibition and our strategy of using bio specifics with or without Libtayo has the opportunity to extend immuno-oncology into otherwise non responsive tumor types.

We built in over the last 30 years, a number of platforms that has created a kit of various different potential therapeutics that we can then mix and match. It started with the velocity and antibodies that gave us Libtayo. It's now moved on to velocity by which I'll explain in a little detail on the next slide that are generated multiple different bio specifics.

C3 bio specifics that link a tumor-associated antigen to a killer T-Cell, co-stimulatory bio specific to enable a synergistic supportive signal between the tumor-associated antigen and the T cell and in the future, we'll be talking about even newer classes of bio specifics like pigs and -- that we'll save that for the future.

In addition, there are applications for our platform via collaborations with vaccines and CAR T therapies. Just to briefly go over the science of why we're so interested in this very versatile platform -- This technology allows us to rapidly produce antibodies that can target two different maladies without the use of any linkers, artificial sequences without changing our manufacturing processes and then generate PK parameters that are similar to regular antibodies. This is essentially a dial-in whatever target we'd like on each of the two arms of the antibody at present, our pipeline is quite full with a number of different by CD 3, T cell activators and by CD 28-T-Cell co-stimulators but research portfolio has many other targets that we are still working on including other T cell targets. In addition to different tumor types.

And today, we're going to spend most of our time talking about the hematology targets CD 20 and BCMA to my colleagues, Andres -- in a few minutes. When you put this all together, it's more completely it has the potential to recapitulate what really happens with the T cell and the tumor when it engages on its own.

PD1 releases the emergency break causes the T-cells in general to be more active, the signal one by CD 3 bio specific is the ignition it's bringing a specific T cell directly up against a particular target cell. And then lastly our signal to by CD 28 is like a prior applying a targeted gas pedal that only applies when the T-cells and the tumor-associated engine are brought into proximity with one another. Logically, this looks like stylized like this and it allows us to both in we believe to increment efficacy, but also to do it in a targeted fashion and not just blatantly open up the immune system in an unspecified fashion.

Over the last decade, we've built an enormous portfolio in cancer, and I won't go through everything that's on this list, but it's just the beginning of an even larger research effort as we try and beat this horrible disease. Regeneron is already brought Libtayo across the finish line in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and we showed some phenomenal and best-in-class data and our updated ASCO and we have a number pending potentially pivotal studies ongoing, as well as having already read out data that we believe to be registrational with filings ongoing in non-small cell lung cancer and basal cell carcinoma.

The real power to this is the mix and match and it may be absolutely necessary. But based upon individual tumor types there background responsiveness to immuno-oncology you may different combinations of by spec host in PD1 and although not depicted on this chart, potentially all three and having all of them under our roof speeds development and also enables combination therapies without dealing with the typical issues down the road of the expense of oncology drugs.

So I think it's important that we review some of the detailed data. So I'll turn this now over to -- Lowy who is our Head of solid tumor oncology to review some of that data.

Israel Lowy

Thank you, David. So while today, really the focus of the show is about our burgeoning Hematology portfolio. It's a pleasure to just remind you of the study -- of progress that we're making with our PD1 antibody. What we've done in the previous year is demonstrate continued growth in our primary indication CSCC where we were the first to achieve approval and where we continue to expand our base in that area and where we have shown additional follow-up data that shows improvement and CR rates.

We've shown neoadjuvant data that is very promising with very high rates, a major pathological complete pathological response and more recently we expanded and showed that in basal cell carcinoma in the setting in which patients have exhausted the responsiveness the Hedgehog inhibitors durable and deep responses that will be reviewed by the FDA with a PDUFA date at the beginning of this coming March.

Also, we have demonstrated is that in this crucible the tough place to show efficacy of single agent checkpoint inhibitors non-small cell lung cancer Libtayo demonstrated outstanding results in the patient population, greater than 50% of PD-L1 positive and it is this result despite high crossover rate despite including additional patients into the program that we're not normally included in other studies that we feel confident in saying that Libtayo is as good an anti-PD one at minimum as anything else out there and that we have succeeded in establishing a robust foundational platform to assist with all of our future combination.

We expect the ruling by the FDA by the end of February and hope that this will become a new option for providers to offer to their patients. And in the coming year, we expect additional pivotal data emerging one from our chemo combination study in lung cancer, where we will be doing our first look at data in the first half of 2021.

And similarly, our second line cervical cancer Phase III study, which is fully enrolled and where we also plan to have some looks at that data in the first half of the coming year. This represents a potential for five different approvals, which we think clearly demonstrate the potency of this antibody.

While we were developing this we stepped in to start looking at ways to combine and extend, so we have numerous combinations underway with agents from in-house as George outlined. And as David outlined our BioSpecifics either CD3 bispecific engagers or CD28 bispecific engagers we've demonstrated preclinically exciting opportunities for justification for exploring this and two in particular that are in the clinic, one is our first Coast then in the clinic PSMA by CD28 and the combination with Libtayo.

And the second is -- 16 by CD28 code specific bispecific that will be in combination with either Libtayo or are MACH16 by CD 3 and on this slide, what you can see is an example of the preclinical data that we have developed supporting these efforts. On the left you see a model in which anti-PD1 or PSMA by CD28 alone failed to control tumor growth, whereas the combination augment the potency of syngeneic or normal T cells in the mouse to effectively control tumor.

On the right you see an example where a Mach 16 by CD28 is really not effective on its own Mach 16 by CD3 can cause a transient control but loses it over time. Whereas the combination provides a deep and durable response in these Marion models. So these are examples of how we're taking our foundational PD1 and now with our new technologies of posting by specifics, our CD3 engaging byspecifics are moving them into the clinic.

We have more three such coast then of the clinic this year. PSMA by CD28 in combination with Libtayo is in the midst of dose escalation and so far we have shown safe administration. Mach16 by CD28 has opened the study and we hope to be enrolling patients very shortly.

And similarly EGFR by CD28 also will be combined with Libtayo. EGFR by CD28 is an interesting potential -- bispecific as many epithelial tumors express the EGFR receptor. And therefore, we can use that EGFR receptor as a means to bridge a tumor cell to a T-cell and augment the native signal that the T cell has towards the tumor.

So we are very excited about this portfolio, but now to turn back to Hematology I'll turn to my colleague, [indiscernible].

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. I'll be talking first about our ash updates for orthodontics them up. Our CD20, CD3 bispecific including the program strategy and outlook. We continue to advance our robust program across, but you can see in pharma as we presented updated data from our ongoing Phase 1 study.

But importantly, we have already initiated a broad potential pivotal Phase 2 study that includes five disease specific corporates. These Phase II study is rapidly and volume and we expect to complete enrollment in 2021. The next -- the shelf agent has the potential to be a best-in-class sort of effective in both -- and aggressively lymphoma including patients who have failed CAR T therapies. We have already those over 350 patients across the entire program. update the Phase 1 data remains consistent with prior data points. -- shows encouraging and durable responses. In follicular lymphoma responses rate remain above 90%, with [ph]durable and complete responses lasting in some patients more than 3.5 years.

In diffuse large B-cell lymphoma response rates of 55% in constant-naive patients and 33% in post [ph]naive patients is encouraging. And again complete responses in these patients are lasting up to two years at the time of our presentation. Importantly, [ph]actoxumab is demonstrating a good deliverability profile with manageable CRS observed mainly during the initial set up dosing. As the data matures, actoxumab up continues to demonstrate overall a favorable benefit risk profile in patients with follicular lymphoma and diffused large B-cell lymphoma.

In our dose escalation study that we presented at ASH, those odesivimab was given in doses of up to 320 milligrams weakly without dose limiting toxicities all reaching an --. And no dose-dependent increase in toxicity was observed. I would like to highlight here that no patients will continue over up due to CRS or near toxicity. Looking more closely at CRS, the introduction of step up dosing and pre-medications kind of help considerably in mitigating this risk. The majority of CRS events were among to moderate in severity and grade 3 or the series events occurred with initial on intermediate step up doses. When we focus on folicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the highest grade of CRS subset was grade 3 with an acceptable frequency, only one in 38 patients in follicular lymphoma and 4 out of 78 patients in diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Turning to efficacy, in patients with relapsed refractory follicular lymphoma, we have set of an -- response rate of 90% and a CR rate of 70%. And as I mentioned earlier VCR appeared to be durable with a median duration of CR, not yet reach. Furthermore, 81% of this CR's were durable and are ongoing up to 41. When we look at diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, with no prior CAR T therapy we observe on the overall response rate of 55% and a CR rate of 55%. And again these TR's appears to be durable, the median duration of has not yet been reached and 80% of DCR were durable level and on going up to 41.

Looking now at the post-start the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients. We have said another overdose response rate of 33% and a CR rate of 21%. And similarly to the other two populations, we see the CR's to be durable, the median duration of has not been reached and if 100% of CR's are going up to 20 months. So the program is progressing rapidly with several near term events in 2021 and a potential BLA submission in 2022. In the first half of next year, we expect to complete accrual in follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in our ongoing potentially registrational study Phase II study.

Importantly, we plan to initiate the exploration of subcutaneous -- next month in the clinic. And with this update we are also announcing a broad and pivotal development program in both for follicular lymphoma and diffused large B-cell lymphoma, including 3 Phase 3 trials in early lines of therapy. We also may be exploring -- a chemo free combinations, including combinations with costing bispecific antibody within our pipeline.

In summary, [ph]atoltivimab a single agent by specific demonstrates efficacy across both aggressive and interlinking lymphoma in what we view as a best-in-class therapeutic. Our program is rapidly advancing and our advanced development plan provides a tremendous opportunity to bring these therapy to many patients. Moving now to our BCMA, CD3 bispecific program. We have a robust program for our BCMA by specifics and we are very pleased with the data presented at ASH from our ongoing Phase 1 trial in relapsed-refractory multiple myeloma.

Importantly, REGN5458 our first BCMA made by specific in multiple myeloma has demonstrated competitive efficacy profile in heavily pretreated vulnerable patient population and to highlight these are 100% of the patients in this study are refractory to prior anti-CD 38 therapy and at least -- triple refraction. 60% of the patients had a prior of the stem cell transplant and 30% of the patients were 70 years or older, all populations that are wound and difficult to treat. We have said these responses across all those levels with manageable durability profile.

New toxicity or CRS to date. Last year we focus with encouraging responses, this year we are compelling data from six dose cohorts and again we have set of early deep and durable anti-tumor responses with 95% of responders achieving meaningful very good partial responses or better. These responses occurred only and improve over time. An important updates our program is that we are currently enrolling patients to the potentially Phase II portion of the study.

In terms of the safety, we are very pleased to see an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. There was no 3 CRS. Those patients for one operative CRS mostly experiences within the first week of treatment and worst manageable. Important lettings from the other next month program has enabled us to dose escalate quickly and manage CRS effectively in this program as well. As mentioned earlier, we are -- we are seen early deep and durable responses across all of those levels and the date that continues to mature. 95% of the respondents at cheaper the GPR it keening it cleanly meaningful measure of efficacy in multiple myeloma. And 32% of the responders have CR or strength in GR. When you look at this year's 57% of the patients of the available patients achieved MRD negative status.

On next slide, in terms of the duration of response, I mentioned that those response that readily mostly within the first 4 weeks and deepen over time and 74% of the responders' have ongoing an ongoing treatment. Importantly, I'm more responding patients with at least six months of follow-up of greater 83% have ongoing responses for after 13 months. We are encouraged by our progress and we believe that REGN5458 can play an active role in the treatment of multiple myeloma. We have a robust development strategy and we continue to expand and expect to enroll our potentially pivotal Phase II portion of the study during 2021. We will be exploring combination therapy with standard of care regimens and novel agents that our posting molecules.

Similarly to what we mentioned for --. We plan to explore in 2021 and bring to the clinic a subcutaneous formulation. Also in terms of our CD3 by BCMA by spec in this area for Five9 which has a lower CD3 I think affinity continues to evolve and we plan to present data in 2021. So similar to what -- mentioned before part of our overall strategy and development plan for Hematology is too specifically per CD28 co-stimulatory molecules with our CD3 by specs as a way to extend durability of response is that growth patient populations and 10 non-responders to respond

I'd like this here on the right is Regeneron preclinical data demonstrated improved tumor killing of lymphoma cell and with a combination of -- and these with this customer to revise compared to -- alone. This is similar and consistent, but was observed and discussed by -- in solid tumors.

We anticipate that these B-cell the bispecific -- combination will enter the clinic in 2021 in lymphoma. Additionally, we plan to bring a bispecific directed to piece -- in combination with 5458 next year in multiple myeloma. In conclusion, both our CD20 by CD3 and our made by CDC programs each have shown promising single agent activity.

We are progressing these programs in potential people to trials exploring agents in early lines of therapy and combinations -- Well I wouldn't CD3 by specifics are rapidly progressing. We want to share some of our ongoing efforts within our classic hematology pipeline.

-- in biology available -- and the ability to mix and much technology which have in a unique position to solve challenging problems across a spectrum of these pieces. We have ongoing programs in the areas of complement population disorders transplantation and immunology and extending to other area such as territory amyloidosis.

Many programs are early stages in clinical development. Over time we will be discussing the specifics of these programs as they progress. However today, we want to give you a taste of what we expect from Regeneron over the next few years since methodology is facing, which we believe we have the experience and tool kit to successfully advance our projects.

Starting with SFC complement we are exploring C5 mediated diseases in both monotherapy and in combination with our C5 antibody for -- We will shortly begin dosing in a sensible study in combination with Alnylam C5 RNA inhibitor 77. The growth of the combination approach is to achieve convenience self administration with the subcutaneous formulation and potential to bolster a complete and durable blockade of the complement activation in patients suffering from PNH another complement a couple of multiple disorders.

In terms of transplantation immuno modulation, we have initiated a Phase 1 first, in human study with that IL-2 receptor gamma antibody in patients with the plastic and -- We plan development in multiple indications, the required trials seen separation of T-cell responses as an alternative to toxic piece of depletion agents such as ACG.

With BCMA and our specifics in BCMA in addition to our development plan for multiple myeloma we are exploring 5458 and 5459 our second BCMA city bispecific in various disorders caused by abnormal antibody production by plasma cells.I would also like to highlight some recent progress with our collaborators and with Intel until you fleeting a program inhibitor amyloidosis this if patient was first those in November of 2020 the first ever CRISPR genome editing treatment deliver intravenous link.

This is a single cost set up that holes and reverses the preparation of, the amyloidosis. The study is ongoing in this patient population at the moment. So for some patients that experience polyneuropathy but with plans to evaluate this treatment in a broader patient population that extends to patients who kind of their myopathy.

Lastly, our population efforts -- recent expanding collaboration within tenure in which we are for developing potential hemophilia A and B treatment you see using jointly own Democratic gene insertion capabilities. Potential single course in session therapy for hemophilia with these technologies will become an option.

We are also advancing antibodies targeting Factor XI which is currently in INDNA enabling studies for thrombotic disorders. In summary of it our CV 3 class of bispecific are progressing well and further along in clinical development. Beyond the CV3 class we have an emerging pipeline at gross Hematology in various stages of our lithium development.

Hematology both oncology and classically, sort of, this is an area that Regeneron we continue to invest over the next several years. And as we mentioned before, or that our next month continues and we progress along in the treatment of patients with inform up with a program and an accelerated path to approval.

5458 our BC may bispecific continues to show responsive in patients with Alupar treated multi-myeloma now in a potentially pivotal Phase II expansion and I would like to turn this now over to George. Thank you.

George Yancopoulos

Thank you, Andre. Thank -- and David as well. Well, as you see on the slide, there is a lot of upcoming milestones. This is just some of them on the slide, the key ones. And I guess with that, we'll turn it back over to Justin and open it up for questions.

Justin Holko

Thank you. Carmen. You may now queue the audience for questions. We do have several callers in the queue. So please limit your question to one.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Evan Seigerman with Credit Suisse.

Evan Seigerman

Hi guys. Thank you so much for taking my questions. And really, congrats on the data at the meeting in this nice overview of kind of what's to come. So one on 1979. So we saw several updates across the spectrum of CD20 by CD3 bispecifics and while it's really encouraged with the full, the data we saw in follicular and pharma. I think the Genmab asset might have had a higher or R&D DLPCL.

So my question for you is how do I think about how this competitive landscape in CD20 by CD3 bispecific evolves and DLPCL and kind of other non-Hodgkin from Chroma.

George Yancopoulos

Well, I think the way to look at all of these is that our goal. And I think with the data is suggesting with small numbers from recent presentations things will bounce around. But I think it's a totality of the data. We're pretty confident that we are creating very competitive with competitive best in class type of data for each one of our reagents individual whether it's our PD1 or whether it's our CD20 by CD3 or whether it's our BCMA by CD3 but the real differentiator here is this incredible mix and match portfolio that we've outlined for you.

That we're not stopping with for example in 1979 in the CD20 by CD3 we are immediately initiating combination studies with that not only with our PD1 but also with CD28 coast in, not to mention, we also have additional CD3 bispecifics coming down the pipe for that class of cancer as well. So it's really the ability to keep moving pushing the edge moving the standard forward by mixing and matching the right collection of reagents and agents together to achieve the best results for the patients in terms of increasing the number of people who respond the depth and duration of their response and so forth. So I think that's the way to look at it, I think the way the patients are going to win is if we don't look and we don't settle with any one particular agent here, the power and the potential of mixing and matching the right combinations to achieve the greatest potential benefit to the patient, and that's when the patient will win.

Evan Seigerman

Excellent. Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

George Yancopoulos

Next question, please.

Thank you. Our next question is from Yaron Werber with Cowen. Your line is open.

Yaron Werber

Great, thanks for taking my question. Maybe George for you. I mean, we're beginning to see new targets in myeloma. Right we're seeing both targets from ROS targets from J&J. What was your impression on the data. Is that something that those targets are they relevant to you as well. And then secondly on the BCMA-CD3, are you thinking about autoimmunity. Is that sort of can you doses chronically at the right those to get sort of anti-immunity or the immunity activity. Thank you.

George Yancopoulos

Yeah, I think those are great questions. Yeah. And like exactly as I summarize CD20 by CD3 we're exactly in the same position with BCMA. Andres already told you that we are going to be pairing it with a CD28 co-stim a different mechanism of action. We are -- we saw greater at least in preclinical models greater opportunity for added benefit by mixing CD3 with the CD28 bispecific. That said, as you might imagine, we have also been working on additional CD3 bispecific for plasma cell abnormalities like we're doing for the CD20 as well. So there will also be an unfolding of a continued pipeline there where we're going to continue to mix and match the best potential agents altogether to achieve the maximum benefit of the patients and that includes not only for patients with these advance plasma cell cancers. But also, as you indicated for premium malignancies or even non malignancies situations in autoimmunity. So we have Andres and the teams have a whole plan for that which we don't have time to get into today.

Justin Holko

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Cory Kasimov

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking my question. Curious about the development pathway for your sub-Q formulation, entering the clinic in the first half of 21. I mean you have it for both programs most focused on 1979. How fast can you go with this and will you start 1979 confirmatory program with the IV or wait for subcu. Thanks.

George Yancopoulos

No, I think we're not going to be waiting in terms of the pivotal program. But to give you some more insights into the subcu plan without too many details, I'll turn it over to Andre.

Andres Sirulnik

Yeah. Thank you, George. As I want to point out that we will be advanced in these very rapidly, entering the clinic early in 2021. In terms of how we are going to breach or incorporate the subcu into our development plan, we have not yet disclosed externally. How we will go about it, I think we have a very robust plan and a clear path in our minds on how we're going to take this forward.

Cory Kasimov

Okay, thank you.

George Yancopoulos

Thanks, Corey. Next question please.

Operator

Geoffrey Porges

Thank you very much and congratulations on the progress. You touched on the CD28 -- portfolio and I think you highlighted [ph]PSMA in EGFR or in combination with Libtayo. My question is, when might we see the first data from any of the the CD28 combinations and George, will you be started comparing the combination with Libtayo alone. So we can immediately make some inferences about the incremental contribution of the bispecific.

George Yancopoulos

I'll turn it over to Isy for that.

Israel Lowy

Thank you. All 3 are just beginning. And the PSMA by CD28 as those few cohorts, the others are literally just starting. So I think it's going to take a little time for us to understand the activity and really be in a position to present data. So it's unlikely that who knows but it would be this coming year but who knows. So if we see some great data, we'll certainly let you know. The idea behind combining this with Libtayo is that the, in general what we've found is that the coast in by specifics since they engage signal to on T-cells. To sort of press on the accelerator without the ignition turns on, you're not going to get much going. So you need -- releasing the emergency rate, you're not going to get much going. So we believe that these are quintessential combination agents, they have their rather we believe they will have little activity on their own, but they will unleash the full power of some of these other agents. So they're all being tested from the beginning in combination with Libtayo.

Geoffrey Porges

I understand but could you just tell us whether you're going to have any tire monotherapy patients being enrolled in parallel. So we can see the incremental activity of the [ph]core.

George Yancopoulos

In our initial studies we first, we are going to go into indications where Libtayo monotherapy is known to not be that active. So we will be looking for strong signals and settings where we will clearly no from the outset, that there is a synergistic improvement and efficacy and of course down the road, if you have to do some kind of pivotal study, you will need to fully demonstrate contribution of components. But right now we are pretty confident we're looking in the right tumors where if we see a signal, it's due to the combination.

Israel Lowy

So obviously in prostate cancer, the PD1 do not have that much activity and what we're hoping to see is a profound combination activity here which would clearly distinguish from any potential monotherapy actions.

Geoffrey Porges

Great, thanks.

