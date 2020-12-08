As a result, the SNPS' business fundamentals are excellent. The question is: have they already been built into the stock price?

Meantime, SNPS is developing a leading position in the Software Integrity ("SI") market - which the company expects will eventually grow into a half-billion-dollar business.

The company's IP library of core building blocks for SoCs designs are so valuable/critical because they help customers speed up time-to-market.

In early September, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article suggesting Synopsys' (SNPS) business fundamentals were strong, but the stock price was overvalued (see Synopsys: On The Leading Edge of Technology (and Valuation)). Since that time, the company has proved me correct on both points: an excellent Q4 earnings report, and the stock rallied an additional 14%. The company's leading edge chip-design tools and portfolio of IP building blocks are essential for very large scale system-on-a-chip (SoCs) designs of ever more complexity as technology nodes are now down to 5nm - with TSMC now expected to ship 3nm processors by 2022. As a result, emerging trends in AI, IoT, high-performance computing ("HPC"), cloud, 5G, EVs and autonomous driving will continue to drive Synopsys' growth going forward. In addition, the company is establishing a strong Software Integrity business.

Synopsys operates in three business segments:

Electronic Design Automation ("EDA"): 65% of revenue. Semiconductor IP: 25% of revenue. Software Integrity (Security & Quality): 10% of revenue.

SNPS is an acknowledged leader in the first two segments (arguably the leader) and has developed itself as a leader in the Software Integrity sector as well. While SI is currently only 10% of revenue, the company expects it to be the fastest growing segment with 15-10% growth.

Earnings

On Wednesday, the company released its Q4 EPS report. Full-year 2020 highlights include:

Revenue of $3.685 billion: up 9.7% yoy.

GAAP earnings of $4.27/share: up 23.8% yoy.

Cash flow from operations: $991.3 million: up 23.8% yoy.

Total adjusted margin of 28%: up 3% yoy.

The balance sheet is rock-solid: SNPS ended FY2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.236 billion and long-term debt of only $100.8 million.

Going Forward

Synopsys has twin drivers going forward:

The increasing complexity of smaller geometry integrated circuit design (Moore's law effects on speed and power) combined with more feature-packed SoCs.

A plethora of new opportunities as a result of emerging technologies like AI, HPC, 5G, networking, cloud computing, EVs and autonomous driving.

Clearly, ever more complex physics in leading-edge chip designs (from 5nm, to 4nm, to 3nm) support Synopsys' EDA tools going forward. At the same time, these smaller geometries enable designers to pack ever more features onto a single SoC chip. For instance, consider the architecture of a typical SoC designed for an AI application:

Source: December Investor Overview

As can be seen from the block diagram on the right, this architecture has more than 20 functional blocks - everything from scalar processors to audio/video I/O, bluetooth connectivity modules, an image sensor, and interfaces to multiple ports like HDMI and the PCI bus.

A typical chip-design team is likely to be focused on a particular aspect of differentiating IP; in this case, perhaps, optimizing a specific AI algorithm and making sure the memory sub-system design has the bandwidth to keep the processor and AI algorithm adequately supplied with data. As always, time-to-market is critical for first adoption and the ultimate success of the project. That being the case, is the managing project engineer more likely to assign (and pay...) engineering talent to design and verify common blocks like Uarts, internal RAM/ROM controllers, and PCI interfaces, or, would he/she be more likely to license these common IP building blocks directly from Synopsys thereby gaining proven design and verification IP and enabling the team to focus on the differentiating IP that the project's ultimate success relies on? Speaking from experience, in most all cases, it would be the latter. That's because the cost of licensing the IP is typically significantly less than paying the engineers to develop/test it, and the time to market is a big win.

The point of the example is that a broad spectrum of new technologies, like those shown above, is going to drive strong performance in Synopsys' EDA and IP portfolio products going forward.

Software Integrity

Perhaps, the more interesting aspect of Synopsys today is the emerging SI segment. Revenue in Q4 was only $91 million in Q4 (up 6% yoy), but it was likely hit hard by impacts from the pandemic that significantly reduced engineer-to-engineer personal interaction. Long term, the company expects this business unit to grow at a 15-20% rate.

The SI market opportunity for testing SW code for security vulnerabilities and quality issues is huge. Synopsys is an industry leader today with one of the broadest portfolios of products and services.

On the Q4 conference call CEO Aart De Geus commented on what could be an emerging trend in the SI sector:

An important example is a Fortune 100 technology, industrial and aerospace conglomerate. The depth and breadth of our products and services allow them to consolidate from multiple vendors to Synopsys, while significantly expanding their investment and user base.

The company recently hired a new general manager for the SI group, and the company has developed a three-pronged strategy to capitalize on growth opportunities going forward. On the conference call, De Geus said:

First, we evolved our go-to-market strategy and customer success organization to better address and serve new and existing customers. This includes timing our sales coverage and building an indirect sales channel. Second, we are bolstering our strategic consulting capabilities and third, we are evolving our product road map to capitalize on security trends in DevOps and cloud adoption. The recent moves are encouraging and we expect to see continued progress towards ending the year with re-accelerated growth. We are very optimistic about the long-term opportunity as we work to scale past the $0.5 billion mark mix.

Source: Q4 conference call (bold emphasis added by the author)

Note that Synopsys has already established a niche for its SI products and services in the automotive market:

Going forward, the auto SI business is like exhibit strong growth on the heels of EVs and autonomous driving.

Valuation

The two leading EDA providers - Synopsys and its main competitor Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) - have been excellent performers over the past year:

Data by YCharts

As a result, current valuation metrics are relatively high and shown below:

TTM P/E Fwd P/E Synopsys 55.5x 37.3x Cadence 30.6x 43.3x

Obviously, the market values Synopsys at both a significantly higher current valuation but also expects it to grow faster in 2021. The other side of that coin is the profitability comparison:

Source: Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison

From the data shown above, Cadence's profitability metrics appear to be superior to that of SNPS with higher margins and significantly higher ROE. From that perspective, one could argue that Cadence deserves the higher valuation and is, therefore, the more undervalued company and better buy.

Summary & Conclusion

Similar to my previous review, I continue to be impressed with Synopsys' technology, business, and financial performance. That said, I have a hard time justifying SNPS's current P/E = 55x. I'd be a buyer at $150, but it looks like that is a dream barring a significant market correction.

