Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) is one of those companies that is excellent in almost every respect except one - the price that its stock currently trades for. While high valuations can be justified for high-growth stocks, this leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services does not qualify as such.

At close of market on 12/04/2020, Jack Henry & Associates traded at $158.48 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 12/04/2020, Jack Henry & Associates traded at a share price of $158.48 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 based on trailing earnings per share of $3.89, and a forward P/E of 35.55 based on forward earnings per share of $4.45. Both metrics are higher than the stock's five-year average P/E of 34.00, and the current dividend yield of 1.09% is slightly lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.11%. This suggests that Jack Henry & Associates is trading above fair value, but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.71 (40.67/15 = 2.71) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for a fair value of $58.48 (158.48/2.71 = 58.48). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.20 (40.67/34.00 = 1.20) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $132.07 (158.48/1.20 = 132.07).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.37 (35.55/15 = 2.37) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $66.87 (158.48/2.37 = 66.87). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (35.55/34.00 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $150.93 (158.48/1.05 = 150.93).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.02 (1.11/1.09 = 1.02) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio of $155.37 (158.48/1.02 = 155.37). Finally, I will average out these five estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $112.74 (58.48 + 132.07 + 66.87 + 150.93 + 155.37/5 = 112.74). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 29% at this time and earns the stock a Quant Rating of D from Seeking Alpha on the basis of value.

There are plenty of points in Jack Henry & Associates' favor that bulls can point to as justification for a premium valuation. The Monett, Missouri-based firm serves over 9,000 clients in the financial services industry, providing 300 products and services under three brands - Jack Henry Banking, ProfitStars, and Symitar. Among its clients are well-known names such as DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), and Visa, Inc. (V), in addition to numerous local banks, regional banks, and credit unions. These firms need assistance in processing payments, handling financial data, and other solutions to operate their businesses - solutions which the comparatively obscure Jack Henry & Associates is able to provide.

Newer companies are better able to adapt to up-to-date technological solutions, but older and more entrenched businesses have a harder time doing so. Far easier to outsource such solutions to a savvy fintech firm - and Jack Henry & Associates fits the bill. It has been doing this for some time - the firm was founded in 1976 and went public in 1985. So, while it may not be a household name, it is a well-established commodity in the financial services industry.

A provider of technological solutions to the financial services industry, Jack Henry & Associates has been in operation since 1976. Image provided by IBS Intelligence.

COVID-19 did not adversely impact Jack Henry & Associates - on the contrary, the pandemic forced the hand of the financial services industry to search for digital options - a search that had already been underway in the war on cash, and which COVID-19 has accelerated. Migrating operations to the cloud and promoting greater customer engagement with apps are two ways in which this push for digital options has been expressed. And it has proven profitable for Jack Henry & Associates, as is evident from its 22.21% operating margin, reported free cash flow of $456.99 million, and Q1 2021 revenue of $451.8 million and net income of $91.22 million. This profitability is no fluke either - the revenue and net income figures over the past five years demonstrate how steadily profitable Jack Henry & Associates is.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 1.35 billion 248.87 million 2017 1.43 billion 245.79 million 2018 1.47 billion 365.03 million 2019 1.55 billion 271.89 million 2020 1.7 billion 296.67 million

Figures collated from annual reports available from Jack Henry & Associates' investor relations page.

Shareholders have benefited from this profitability too, as is clear from the 19.77% return on equity (trailing twelve months) and from the stellar dividend record: Jack Henry & Associates has rewarded shareholders with consistent dividend payments since 1990, and raised them every year except 2004. With a payout ratio of 43.40%, the dividend payments should continue to be raised going forward. Overall, Seeking Alpha's A- Quant Rating for profitability seems amply justified.

The balance sheet gives further grounds for confidence that the firm will remain profitable, as long-term debt of $56.81 million is offset by a net worth of $1.55 billion, and total current liabilities of $494.85 million are offset by total current assets of $630.87 million, cash on hand worth $213.35 million, and total accounts receivable of $343.61 million. Overall, Jack Henry & Associates is in strong financial shape, long term and short term.

That being said, this is not a high-growth stock, and projected earnings per share growth (3-5 year CAGR) is estimated at 8.47%, earning it a Quant Rating of D for growth. The low earnings per share growth rate makes it questionable that an investor will get a decent return on this investment if it is bought at a 29% premium to fair value.

The Wall Street Journal has labelled Jack Henry & Associates the best-performing stock of the past 30 years, as $1,000 invested here on 09/30/1989 would have netted you $2,763,000 (including reinvested dividends). Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, however, and while the underlying quality of Jack Henry & Associates cannot be disputed - as evident from its indispensable niche as a solutions provider to the financial services industry, its strong dividend record, its robust balance sheet, and its overall profitability - I cannot recommend a stock that has low projected earnings per share growth when it is trading at a 29% premium. It is a hold, but it is not a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.