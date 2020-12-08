Boeing's (NYSE:BA) stock is on fire after a flurry of announcements over the last month with regards to the 737 MAX program. It is looking like the plane will see the air again with passengers on board this month. This is very exciting as it could be the start of some serious momentum for the company. Now, if COVID-19 could step aside, the company could see explosive growth. A lot is weighing on the next few months for Boeing between positive test flights and positive vaccine news.

What's New With The 737 MAX?

Well, a lot has changed in the last month. On November 18th, the FAA cleared the 737 MAX. This was significant because it allows those who fall under FAA jurisdiction to resume service of the aircraft. Most importantly, it means Boeing can continue making the plane and filling orders. Then, on November 21st, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) stated that the MAX is "safe to fly". However, EASA did not approve the planes return to the skies just yet. That is expected to come in January.

So, it's been approved, now what? Now, they need airlines to order the planes and those who have them that are grounded to actually fly them. Which raises the question...Would you get on one? Americans appear to be the "crash test dummies" on this one. American Airlines (AAL) is planning on being first out of the gate launching a route from Miami to New York on December 29th, but they are not forcing customers to fly on the 737 MAX. It will be very interesting to see how the public feels about the whole thing. Most of the other airlines appear to be taking a bit more of a cautious approach to the "new" aircraft. Alaska Air (ALK), for example, plans for planes to be delivered in January, and pilots will begin eight hours of simulator training and fly the MAX 19K miles and 50 hours before entering service in March.

As we saw today with Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) buying an additional 75 737 MAX jets, the orders are coming in. Boeing has been storing an inventory of about 450 jetliners ready to ship due to the grounding regulations. We should see that start to decline steadily now that the green light has been given. I do think many will wait to see how the passengers feel about the jets themselves. In a world where public opinion is judge, jury, and executioner, I do think this is smart.

So, What? Buy Boeing?

Is this all very positive news? Yes, of course. This could be the start of positive momentum that could carry the stock over the next few years. But as I said in the last paragraph, I think a lot will depend on how the first 6 months of 2021 go. The 737 MAX flying again is a big positive, and I do not want to undermine it, but COVID-19 still looms in the background.

(Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

Looking above, we can see a chart that breaks down passenger numbers. You'll notice that the dip here is not COVID-19, but September 9, 2001. It took almost 3 full years for customers to gain faith and feel safe flying again. The industry seems to have learned from this as they have set expectations to be quite similar in terms of a COVID-19 recovery. Right in Boeing's Q3 presentation, it states: "Expect passenger traffic to return to 2019 levels in ~3 years; return to long-term trend a few years thereafter". I do think that the recovery will be quicker than that, given this is a little different, but I do not think COVID-19 is going away any time soon either.

(Source: TIKR.com)

We can see above that analysts are expecting the revenue to recover fairly well and fairly quickly. If the 737 MAX is a success, this will only speed up. The defense and space sectors are the only two things really going for Boeing right now. Typically, commercial aircraft is the breadwinner for Boeing, which has not been the case at all over the last little while due to COVID-19. Looking at Q3 alone, we saw $3.6 billion in revenues come from commercial. A year ago? It was $8.2 billion. The defense and space sector has been fairly on par with the 2019 numbers, which has been the saving grace thus far.

At the end of the day, the good news is welcome, but until we see passengers filling the seats of the 737 MAX, it is hard to see a full-on financial recovery. I do think that there's potential to catch lightning in a bottle as we continue to get positive COVID-19 vaccine news, but the real recovery will take a couple of years at best. But, if the market has taught me anything, these stocks will run long before that happens. If you are of the belief that Boeing and other airline giants are going bankrupt, you are forgetting how much the government relies on Boeing for defense contracts. There will be bailout after bailout before that happens. Boeing is not going to zero. You can run the numbers all you want; the company will be saved by the government if it gets to that point. That much I can guarantee.

What Does The Price Say?

I think putting together a valuation for a company like Boeing in a time like this is tough. There is still 42% worth of gains available to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Is that possible to reach, sure. But a lot has to go right. Seeking Alpha Quant ratings are not fond of the stock giving it a D- when it comes to value. But, on 10-year forward-looking levered cash flows, the stock is undervalued by ~15% as shown below. You can like one, both, or neither of these takes on value, but I do lean towards the undervalued side of things as we currently stand.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

As for the technical picture, one of the first things I want to highlight is the 200-day moving average. There has been a battle against the moving average a couple of times this year, and the stock has lost everyone, until late November. We not only saw the stock breakthrough with authority, but there was a quick retest which responded positively. As mentioned, there has been a lot of positive news as of late, which is no doubt helping the stock move forward. It appears as if the moving average is working its way towards a positive slope, which would be very bullish in terms of a new trend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As far as price target goes, I am looking for the stock to challenge $300. Looking below, we can see roughly where this falls. Zooming out to a weekly chart, we can see this point is roughly where we have some extended price support and resistance over the past 4 years. As we sharply fell through the current price in March, I do think we could get here rather quickly. It is only about 25% from current levels. I think it could be choppy, but I don't see why the stock can't get back to these levels as we see greater vaccine hope when it comes to COVID-19.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As far as a stop goes, I would be looking at around $193. This falls pretty well with the point at which the stock broke through the 200-day moving average. This level was a cap on the stock up until just recently. Typically, old resistance becomes new support. You would be risking roughly 18% at this point if you used this as your current stop. A little wide for my liking, but I do not think you can passively hold your stop anywhere else right now.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I do not think this is the best place to enter, but the stock could very well go parabolic on us here with more good news. I do not have any shares in Boeing. My only airline exposure is through Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) up in Canada, but that has been a long-term play I entered a while back on "re-open" thesis. I think everyone should have some exposure to the industry as there is no question it will come back to what it once was, the only question is when. But I did like prices a lot better a month ago. Easy to say now.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, the positive news is great and all, but the biggest beast remains COVID-19. I do not want to undermine how crucial it is that the 737 MAX is going to see the air again as it will be a massive bonus to Boeing and their balance sheet going forward, but until passengers want to fly again, there are demand issues. My rating on Boeing is going to be bullish, but this is long-term thinking. The stock will do just fine over the next few years as the world comes out of the pandemic, but the short term could be choppy but carried by 737 MAX orders. Fingers crossed that the 737 MAX flies as smoothly as it appears too. It's back baby! Stay safe out there!

