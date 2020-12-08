Introduction

What do baking soda, condoms, shampoo, and vitamins all have in common? The top brands in each category are owned by Church & Dwight Co. (CHD). Church & Dwight has a portfolio of leading brands across multiple industries that have powered the company to steady growth over the past decade. This growth has been organic and acquired, helping boost the bottom line. That is why Church & Dwight is a good dividend growth investment, with steadily growing operations, a history of increased dividends, and a low payout ratio to boot. While the P/E looks high and the yield looks low, if dollar-cost averaged the future should provide a consistent stream of income as the company has room to grow the dividend over time.

Company Overview

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Relations

Church & Dwight is a bedrock of the consumer staples industry. The company is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a bunch of popular consumer household brands. The company describes their top 12 brands as the "power brands" and include Arm & Hammer, Trojan, Oxiclean, First Response, Fair, Spinbrush, Orajel, Waterpik, Batiste, Vitafusion, Flawless, Xtra, and Lil' Critters. Many of Church & Dwight's products are based on the use of sodium bicarbonate, or in layman's terms, baking soda. The Arm & Hammer brand uses baking soda in various ways, from the raw form for food to laundry detergent, while the specialty product segment sells it for industrial usage. Looking above, one can see the prominent brands that Church & Dwight owns.

A Decade Of Consistent Financial Performance

Source: SEC 10-Ks

As mentioned before, Church & Dwight has a portfolio of strong, established brands and products. Arm & Hammer Baking Soda has been a staple of the kitchen since 1846, Trojan is the top-selling condom brand in the United States, and Oxiclean is one large brand to rise from infomercials ever. The portfolio of brands the company owns has provided a steady stream of recurring revenue. As can be seen above, sales have grown at a rate of 5.35% per year. What can also be seen is that this consistent growth is powered by the Consumer Domestic segment, which is the segment that consists of the household products and personal care products sold in the United States.

Source: SEC 10-Ks

What is great about this growth is it has been from underlying volume increases over the decade. The above graph shows the change in total volume (excluding any acquisition or divestitures in that given year) of sales and the change in price each year to the next. Many established companies within the consumer staples industry rely on growth from incremental price increases, but not Church & Dwight. Church & Dwight has seen strong volume growth over the last decade. With a company like Church & Dwight, I consider strong volume growth to be above the rate of population growth, which is around 1% per year. This shows that product innovation has helped the company continue growing in the later stage of the business life-cycle. On top of this, pricing changes have been consistently negative over the last decade, proving the underlying demand for Church & Dwight products is strong. Over the last decade, the company has also made some key acquisitions. In fact, most of the power 12 brands have been acquisitions such as Orajel, Oxiclean, Batiste, Spinbruch, Waterpik, and Vitafusion. The latest addition in 2019 was Flawless, a top hair removal brand. Acquiring top-tier products and brands has been keys to driving growth over the decade, but many mature companies try this and fail to see such consistently strong volume results for years after. It is a testament to the proper management of Church & Dwight over the past decade.

Source: SEC 10-K's

As the top line has increased so has the bottom line. As can be seen, operating income and net income have grown at rates of 6.56% and 8.56% per year, respectively. For mature companies like Church & Dwight, the investment strategy is usually dividend growth, and a growing net income offers the availability of high dividend increases over time. Free cash flow...

Balance Sheet

As of the most recent quarter, Church & Dwight has ample liquidity and low leverage. The current and quick ratios stand at 1.49x and 0.97x each, meaning that the company can easily pay any short-term liabilities. To add to this, Church & Dwight only sports a 1.2x debt-to-equity ratio. Altogether, if one is looking to invest in the business for dividends, a healthy, stable balance sheet is necessary.

Valuation and Dividend

Source: Yahoo Finance

But what kind of investor would I be if I didn't check the valuation metrics. As of writing, Church & Dwight is trading around the $86 per share range. The investment strategy at play is dividend returns; therefore, I will use a long-term view. With the average ten-year EPS of $1.80, the company trades at a P/E of 47.78x. This looks very high, and even if I used the high-end projected 2020 EPS of $2.90, the P/E is still 29.66x. This totals out to around an earnings yield range of 2.13-3.33%. But the more important value metric is the dividend. As shown in the graph above, Church & Dwight has had a steady run of increased dividend payments going on about 30 years. In the last decade, the company has increased its dividend far faster than prior. The current dividend is $0.96 per share, which calculates to a yield of around 1.11%. Also, the company only has a payout ratio of 33%, so there is much more room to increase. Overall, the company may look overvalued on a P/E basis, but if the investment strategy is to get long-term dividends Church & Dwight offers a solid, steady return.

Conclusion

Church & Dwight has a portfolio of very popular brands. From baking soda to pregnancy tests, Church & Dwight owns top products across various consumer markets. Because of these brands, the company has been able to post steady growth over the last decade. Much of this growth has been powered organically, with volume sold increasing each year. This successful product line has trickled down to the bottom line, making Church & Dwight ripe for a dividend investor. While the P/E may look relatively high at over 30x, the company offers an earnings yield in the range of 2.13% to 3.33%, which is significantly better than a 10-year T-bill. With the steady operations and a history of increasing dividend payments, I believe Church & Dwight could be a good dividend growth play if dollar-cost averaged over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.