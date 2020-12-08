Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) is a leader in the world of scientific research. The company provides everything from specialized machines that can decode genetic sequences to basic laboratory equipment, across the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, academic and industrial sectors. Its increasing global footprint with its focus on product innovation (it spends about $1 billion on research and development each year) has earned it a leading position across many of its end markets. High margins and a rising return on equity have derived from the company’s technological edge. Adjusted return on equity has grown from 9.6% in 2010 to 22.6% at the end of September.

A growth stalwart for your portfolio

The long-term picture bodes well for Thermo Fisher. Bio-scientific advances made over the last 20 years are leading to new drug development, diagnostic testing and new technologies. All of this requires more analytical equipment, testing consumables and customized software.

Biotechnology, especially, should be an important future growth area as doctors and scientists search for new methods to treat diseases such as cancer. Thermo Fisher presently provides many services for cell and gene therapy. The company will likely also profit from several other structural growth drivers, including rising regulation and demographics. Populations that age and the associated increase in chronic conditions will likely lead to increased healthcare spending.

Revenue split

Industrial clients account for 16% of its revenue, so the company does have some cyclical vulnerability. However, almost 80% of its total revenue is recurring and more than 40% of revenue comes from the pharma and biotech sector, giving it some resilience against recessions. For its pharma markets Thermo Fisher talks about “from molecule to medicine,” which means that it provides end-to-end services; for example, from the research and development stage right through to production.

Covid-19

Thermo Fisher saw some disruption from the pandemic, which impacted the sales of analytical instruments and routine diagnostic tests. However, this was more than offset by demand for Covid-19-related products.

Seizing the opportunity presented from the need for testing capability, the company quickly mobilized in the early stage of the pandemic and in March the US Food and Drug Administration granted its first Covid-19 test emergency use authorization. These ‘polymerase chain reaction’ tests detect coronavirus to determine if someone is currently infected and importantly, the results are available within two hours. Demand was very strong, and Thermo Fisher ramped up its production capacity from 5 million tests per week in early April to 20 million by October. Along with competitor Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Thermo Fisher is one of the top providers of global testing capacity.

Leveraging on its testing capabilities, Thermo Fisher launched two Covid-19 antibody tests a few weeks ago and is also bringing to market combination tests in the States and the European Union which can distinguish between a person having coronavirus, influenza or ‘respiratory syncytial virus.’ Further to this, Thermo Fisher sells the kit which processes Covid-19 tests and has recently ramped up its system so that they can analyze daily over 6,000 tests.

The company made $3.5 billion of pandemic-related revenue in the first nine months of this year and management has suggested it could achieve another $1.75 billion of Covid-19 related sales in the final quarter. The Global Investor believes this might be a conservative estimate as the coming peak flu season will require further testing to tell Covid-19 from other respiratory viruses.

Thermo Fisher saw a strong third quarter, due to the high demand for tests, with sales from its Life Sciences segment up over 100% year on year to $3.4 billion. The Life Sciences segment already achieves higher margins than other Thermo Fisher segments, but its adjusted operating profit margin widened from 34.5% to 54.9% in the September quarter. At group level adjusted operating profit margin came in at 32.9% for the quarter. Thermo Fisher’s overall adjusted operating profit also nearly doubled to $2.8 billion, up 40% versus consensus expectations. The Covid-19 tailwind has consensus expectations rise further for the next couple of quarters.

Not The Never Ending Story

The Covid-19 opportunity will only be around as long as the virus itself which might give investors pause for thought about potential hype in the stock. However, counterintuitively, revenues might prove stickier than first thought. Even with the recently announced vaccines scheduled to be administered next year, Covid-19 testing demand is likely to persist for a very long time, particularly as governments focus more on improving ‘test and trace’ systems so that local and regional lockdowns can become a thing of the past. Even when the vaccine becomes available, it is going to take time for it to be administered en masse.

Thermo Fisher has a game plan for the next phases of the pandemic. The company is currently working with over 250 groups on Covid-19-related projects, from therapies to vaccines. Thermo Fisher’s products and services touch the entire development cycle from the biotechnology needed to develop vaccines through to aiding clinical trials, through to ramping up vaccine manufacturing and distribution. Management believes that its therapy and vaccine activities will generate around $1 billion of revenue over the next two years. The Global Investor thinks that there is upside optionality in this number if Thermo Fisher’s clients receive more and faster regulatory approvals and volumes are scaled up, as governments do their best to get the virus under control.

Future growth opportunities

To meet Covid-19 demand Thermo Fisher has spent $700 million to increase its capacity. However, the company thinks its increased scale and capital expenditure will not be wasted once this crisis is over.

Chief executive Marc Casper noted on the Q3 2020 results earnings call:

…at some point, the therapies and vaccines related to [the] pandemic will unwind, and you'll then see us able to backfill the capacity because it's perfectly useable.

Casper also noted on that call that Thermo Fisher has also received commitments from some large customers to use its new capacity for other products. With existing customer relationships deepened over this year and new clients won during the pandemic, Thermo Fisher has a great opportunity to turn its expanded capacity and capabilities into long-term earnings growth and increased market share.

Thermo Fisher already had a decent track record of organic revenue growth, but 2020 has seen its momentum rocket. Organic revenue grew by 34% in the third quarter, with Covid-19-related products and services accounting for 31 percentage points of this. The company has guided for 19% organic growth for the full year and while consensus expectations point to a return to more normal growth levels from 2021, it’s still impressive that Thermo Fisher has capitalized on the opportunity to set itself up for future growth even after this Covid-19 boom.

M&A

In 2014, Thermo Fisher spent $13.6 billion to purchase Life Technologies, which became the core of the group’s life sciences division. Earlier this year the company tried to buy molecular diagnostics company Qiagen (QGEN) for $11.5 billion. Qiagen’s shareholders voted down the deal. Thermo Fisher showed good discipline not to overpay, recognizing that in this fragmented industry there should be many more chances to find deals.

Balance sheet

Thermo Fisher has $13.6 billion net debt in the September quarter, which is 12% less than the December year-end position and equivalent to 1.6x EBITDA. The debt is mostly long-term and the group has no debt maturing soon. Historically the company has been pretty good at generating free cash flow, with $2.3 billion of free cash flow generated in the last quarter alone.

Risks

There are obviously risks involved in investing in Thermo Fisher. The company must keep up the innovation or else fall behind, so R&D spending must stay high, but R&D spending is never guaranteed to pay off. Given the attractive outlook in its markets, competitors could cut prices to win market share, which would eat into margins.

Many of Thermo Fisher's customers like pharmaceutical companies, universities and research institutions, government agencies and other healthcare providers require government funding to operate so any change in governmental healthcare budgets or delays in administering funds could hit Thermo Fisher's sales.

Finally, the integration of Thermo Fisher's many recent M&A transactions such as Life Technologies is always a difficult task for management to achieve on time and on budget. The Covid-19 boom may have diverted the market's attention away from the integration of Thermo Fisher's recent acquisitions; but when the dust settles, expect the market to check in on these factors and a risk is that if the integration of acquisitions hasn't gone well, the market may re-price the stock downwards.

Valuation and summary

As you might expect, Thermo Fisher’s shares are up a lot this year but are down from November’s all-time high as vaccine headlines created sector rotation out of healthcare stocks into more cyclical sectors.

Valuation seems reasonable at 25x consensus 2021 adjusted earnings and forward EV/EBITDA at 21x. However, it does not seem so demanding when looking at both the near-term Covid-19-driven growth and the positive long-term picture. Despite the increased capex spent on ramping up capacity this year, the company still managed to increase its research and development by 20% in the third quarter as it looks to take advantage of the post-pandemic era. With the importance of the healthcare industry finally appreciated this year, it seems certain that investment in diagnostics, therapies and vaccines will increase worldwide and Thermo Fisher is in a great position to capitalize on the new future opportunities available in a much-expanded healthcare market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.