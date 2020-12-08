Fiscal Q1 may have been a bottom, but it's still too soon to know.

I first wrote about Capstone Turbine (CPST) in July 2013, about five years after I had first heard about the company from a neighbor. In that original article titled Capstone Turbine: Green Products, Red Bottom Line, I wrote:

This particular neighbor had built a successful business around large scale air conditioning systems and was very familiar with heating, cooling and back-up power generation systems. Knowing that I had speculated in, and even day-traded, some penny stocks, he thought I might be interested in Capstone. He felt its micro-turbines were outstanding, and that the market would eventually come to recognize this. He may yet be proven to be correct.



When I began trading the stock, the company was losing money on every unit it sold as the cost of goods exceeded the sales revenue. In Fiscal 2008 it had sales of $31.3 million and cost of goods of $35.1 million for a gross profit of negative $3.8 million. Throw in its development costs and SG&A expenses, and the company had a net loss of $36.1 million, its best performance in 5 years.

At the time I wrote the article, I was long tens of thousands of shares of Capstone and thought it was a good speculative play. I had thought there was significant potential upside, along with a fair degree of risk as to how long it would take for the company to achieve positive cash flow. I wasn't close in my estimation of how poorly the company was run, how much additional capital would be needed, how long it would take to reach positive cash flow, and how many new shares would need to be issued.

Despite issuing millions of new shares, the company continued to flounder, and in order to maintain its listing on the NASDAQ, two massive reverse splits took place since that article was published. The first was 1:20 in November 2015, and the second was 1:10 in October of last year. So, if someone started out with 200 shares, they would currently own a single share of Capstone. Or, to put it another way, without those reverse splits, the shares that currently trade at close to $8 would be trading at $0.04 per share today - a true penny stock. It's embarrassing to admit to both the ongoing massive dilution of my multiple equity positions and the fact that I actually recommended this as speculative buy.

As bad as that was, it got worse. Capstone kept issuing new shares as part of executive and board member compensation plans in order to keep the company afloat. The year I made my first purchases, the company had closed fiscal 2008 with 151,611,150 shares outstanding. That number had more than doubled to 342,373,255 by October 30, 2015, not long before the 1:20 reverse split. However, instead of seeing a decline to less than 17.2 million shares, the number was already up 15% to 19.7 million shares by December 31, 2015, and would increase rapidly to almost 80 million until the second reverse split last year.

In an October 2019 filing with the SEC, Capstone reported:

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will be reduced from approximately 79.8 million shares to approximately 8.0 million shares, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 515 million shares to 51.5 million shares.

Once again, the share count moved higher. The company's most recent 10-Q shows the number of shares outstanding as of November 6, 2020 was already up to 11.1 million (and I hold 1390 of those shares). For those keeping track, that's an increase of 38% from the 8 million shares outstanding immediately following the second split. The number of new shares Capstone will issue remains to be seen.

Why did I focus so much on the reverse splits and the heavy dilution? Mostly because if significant dilution is to continue, there is little reason for anyone to buy stock in Capstone today. Fortunately, for long-suffering shareholders, there were a couple of recent events that may slow down the company's need to raise capital by continually issuing more shares.

First, on the recent conference call, President and CEO Darren Jamison noted that the most significant achievement in the company's fiscal second quarter was that it posted positive cash from operations. It was the first time in 11 quarters that it had generated positive cash flow, and the cash on hand had increased by $0.4 million from Q1. Second, Jamison discussed a loan from Goldman Sachs that was successfully upsized from $30 million...

... to $50 million and did so five months ahead of [Capstone's] stated goal of February 2021. We did this at a significantly reduced interest rate and for [a] new 3-year term.

Management expects this cash infusion to give the Capstone sales organization the necessary capital to support its energy as a service business model.

What's Ahead For Capstone?

Before anyone gets too carried away, I need to point out that every time I think that the company has turned a corner, there's another corner or a dead end. Capstone had kept too much manufacturing space far too long, and let one of its largest distributors continue to represent the company despite defaulting on its payments. When they eventually decided carrying the receivable was going on too long, they sold that receivable at a discount to a third party, placing it on a time payment plan. Then, that third party was unable to make payments. These are only some of the examples why Capstone needed to raise capital by issuing new shares.

The new loan and added liquidity should help, but it's the headlines in the past month that give me a small degree of optimism.

November 17th: Capstone Turbine Executes Long-Term FPP Service Contract in Midtown Manhattan - This was a 10-year service agreement on a recently installed system, and buried in the press release was a statement that construction was already underway in an adjacent building that would be a carbon copy of the C1000S covered by the FPP. That additional sale would take place in 2021.

November 19th: Capstone Turbine Secures Order From Major Oil & Gas Producer for Offshore Drilling and Wellhead Platform - This is an order for two ATEX-certified C200S microturbines and two C65 ATEX-certified microturbines that are expected to be commissioned in October 2021. And according to the distributor, the customer is also looking into acquiring additional configurations for its other offshore platforms.

November 24th: Capstone Turbine's Exclusive Distributor for Italy, IBT Receives 1.2 MW of Factory Protection Plan (FPP) Renewals as Global Renewal Rates Hold Steady at 80% Despite COVID-19 - As with the November 17th press release, the revenue from Capstone's Factory Protection Plan has become a significant source of ongoing company revenue. Total service revenue for the recent quarter was $5.6 million, up from $4.8 million last year and up from $5.3 million in 2019. While total revenue is distorted this year due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, last fiscal year the Service Revenue was 25% of the company's $40 million of Total Revenue.

December 1st: Capstone Turbine Secures Significant 2 MW Follow-On Order From Fortune Global 500 Company, Ecopetrol – Colombia’s Largest National Petroleum Company - The press release notes that "the order for the 2-megawatt (MW) project" is expected to be commissioned in January 2021.

December 3rd: Capstone Turbine Secures 800 KW Order From Costa Group, Australia’s Leading Horticultural Company - The order is expected to be commissioned in June 2021.

Capstone generates ~$1 million of revenue for each megawatt sold. As can be seen from the above press releases, there is also a lag time between the placement of the order and the delivery, revenue and installation of the product. Nevertheless, orders are an indication of the level of future business. The company discussed its orders in the recent 10-Q as follows:

Net product orders were approximately $6.4 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Ending backlog was approximately $35.7 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $59.8 million at September 30, 2019. The gross book-to-bill ratio was 1.4:1 and 1.0:1 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Book-to-bill ratio is the ratio of new orders we received to units shipped and billed during a period.

While the company ate into a significant portion of its product backlog through the first half of its fiscal year, its fiscal Q1 may have been a low point. Still, no matter how one tries to paint a favorable picture, a mere $8 million of net product orders over six months was dismal. The market disagrees with my view, and has responded extremely favorably to the company's Q2 results and the subsequent flurry of press releases.

Since the Q2 earnings were released, shares have moved from $5.45 to a closing price of $7.89 on December 7th. That's an increase of more than 46%! I won't be adding to my position in the near future, but I won't be selling my holdings either, and will give it a neutral rating.

It may be an irresponsible way to invest, but Capstone still has some appeal as an ESG investment - Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance. It has a diverse board and produces clean energy. Unfortunately, the green energy company has yet to produce a green bottom line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.